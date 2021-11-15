ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searching for TrioNet: Combining Convolution with Local and Global Self-Attention

By Huaijin Pi, Huiyu Wang, Yingwei Li, Zizhang Li, Alan Yuille
 5 days ago

Recently, self-attention operators have shown superior performance as a stand-alone building block for vision models. However, existing self-attention models are often hand-designed, modified from CNNs, and obtained by stacking one operator only. A wider range of architecture space which...

CALText: Contextual Attention Localization for Offline Handwritten Text

Recognition of Arabic-like scripts such as Persian and Urdu is more challenging than Latin-based scripts. This is due to the presence of a two-dimensional structure, context-dependent character shapes, spaces and overlaps, and placement of diacritics. Not much research exists for offline handwritten Urdu script which is the 10th most spoken language in the world. We present an attention based encoder-decoder model that learns to read Urdu in context. A novel localization penalty is introduced to encourage the model to attend only one location at a time when recognizing the next character. In addition, we comprehensively refine the only complete and publicly available handwritten Urdu dataset in terms of ground-truth annotations. We evaluate the model on both Urdu and Arabic datasets and show that contextual attention localization outperforms both simple attention and multi-directional LSTM models.
Local Multi-Head Channel Self-Attention for Facial Expression Recognition

Since the Transformer architecture was introduced in 2017 there has been many attempts to bring the self-attention paradigm in the field of computer vision. In this paper we propose a novel self-attention module that can be easily integrated in virtually every convolutional neural network and that is specifically designed for computer vision, the LHC: Local (multi) Head Channel (self-attention). LHC is based on two main ideas: first, we think that in computer vision the best way to leverage the self-attention paradigm is the channel-wise application instead of the more explored spatial attention and that convolution will not be replaced by attention modules like recurrent networks were in NLP; second, a local approach has the potential to better overcome the limitations of convolution than global attention. With LHC-Net we managed to achieve a new state of the art in the famous FER2013 dataset with a significantly lower complexity and impact on the ``host'' architecture in terms of computational cost when compared with the previous SOTA.
Quadratic speedup of global search using a biased crossover of two good solutions

The minimisation of cost functions is crucial in various optimisation fields. However, identifying their global minimum remains challenging owing to the huge computational cost incurred. This work analytically expresses the computational cost to identify an approximate global minimum for a class of cost functions defined under a high-dimensional discrete state space. Then, we derive an optimal global search scheme that minimises the computational cost. Mathematical analyses demonstrate that a combination of the gradient descent algorithm and the selection and crossover algorithm--with a biased crossover weight--maximises the search efficacy. Remarkably, its computational cost is of the square root order in contrast to that of the conventional gradient descent algorithms, indicating a quadratic speedup of global search. We corroborate this proposition using numerical analyses of the travelling salesman problem. The simple computational architecture and minimal computational cost of the proposed scheme are highly desirable for biological organisms and neuromorphic hardware.
Local and global well-posedness of one-dimensional free-congested equations

This paper is dedicated to the study of a one-dimensional congestion model, consisting of two different phases. In the congested phase, the pressure is free and the dynamics is incompressible, whereas in the non-congested phase, the fluid obeys a pressureless compressible dynamics. We investigate the Cauchy problem for initial data which are small perturbations in the non-congested zone of travelling wave profiles. We prove two different results. First, we show that for arbitrarily large perturbations, the Cauchy problem is locally well-posed in weighted Sobolev spaces. The solution we obtain takes the form (vs, us)(t, x -- x(t)), where x < x(t) is the congested zone and x > x(t) is the non-congested zone. The set {x = x(t)} is a free surface, whose evolution is coupled with the one of the solution. Second, we prove that if the initial perturbation is sufficiently small, then the solution is global. This stability result relies on coercivity properties of the linearized operator around a travelling wave, and on the introduction of a new unknown which satisfies better estimates than the original one. In this case, we also prove that travelling waves are asymptotically stable.
Nas
Search and Localization Dynamics of the CRISPR-Cas9 System

The CRISPR-Cas9 system acts as the prokaryotic immune system and has important applications in gene editing. The protein Cas9 is one of its crucial components. The role of Cas9 is to search for specific target sequences on the DNA and cleave them. In this Letter, we introduce a model of facilitated diffusion for Cas9 and fit its parameters to single-molecule experiments. Our model confirms that Cas9 search for targets by sliding, but shows that its sliding length is rather short. We then investigate how Cas9 explores a long stretch of DNA containing randomly placed targets. We solve this problem by mapping it into the theory of Anderson localization in condensed matter physics. Our theoretical approach rationalizes experimental evidence on the distribution of Cas9 molecules along the DNA.
Class Token and Knowledge Distillation for Multi-head Self-Attention Speaker Verification Systems

This paper explores three novel approaches to improve the performance of speaker verification (SV) systems based on deep neural networks (DNN) using Multi-head Self-Attention (MSA) mechanisms and memory layers. Firstly, we propose the use of a learnable vector called Class token to replace the average global pooling mechanism to extract the embeddings. Unlike global average pooling, our proposal takes into account the temporal structure of the input what is relevant for the text-dependent SV task. The class token is concatenated to the input before the first MSA layer, and its state at the output is used to predict the classes. To gain additional robustness, we introduce two approaches. First, we have developed a Bayesian estimation of the class token. Second, we have added a distilled representation token for training a teacher-student pair of networks using the Knowledge Distillation (KD) philosophy, which is combined with the class token. This distillation token is trained to mimic the predictions from the teacher network, while the class token replicates the true label. All the strategies have been tested on the RSR2015-Part II and DeepMine-Part 1 databases for text-dependent SV, providing competitive results compared to the same architecture using the average pooling mechanism to extract average embeddings.
Convolutional Gated MLP: Combining Convolutions & gMLP

To the best of our knowledge, this is the first paper to introduce Convolutions to Gated MultiLayer Perceptron and contributes an implementation of this novel Deep Learning architecture. Google Brain introduced the gMLP in May 2021. Microsoft introduced Convolutions in Vision Transformer in Mar 2021. Inspired by both gMLP and CvT, we introduce convolutional layers in gMLP. CvT combined the power of Convolutions and Attention. Our implementation combines the best of Convolutional learning along with spatial gated MLP. Further, the paper visualizes how CgMLP learns. Visualizations show how CgMLP learns from features such as outline of a car. While Attention was the basis of much of recent progress in Deep Learning, gMLP proposed an approach that doesn't use Attention computation. In Transformer based approaches, a whole lot of Attention matrixes need to be learnt using vast amount of training data. In gMLP, the fine tunning for new tasks can be challenging by transfer learning with smaller datasets. We implement CgMLP and compares it with gMLP on CIFAR dataset. Experimental results explore the power of generaliza-tion of CgMLP, while gMLP tend to drastically overfit the training data.
Learning with convolution and pooling operations in kernel methods

Recent empirical work has shown that hierarchical convolutional kernels inspired by convolutional neural networks (CNNs) significantly improve the performance of kernel methods in image classification tasks. A widely accepted explanation for the success of these architectures is that they encode hypothesis classes that are suitable for natural images. However, understanding the precise interplay between approximation and generalization in convolutional architectures remains a challenge. In this paper, we consider the stylized setting of covariates (image pixels) uniformly distributed on the hypercube, and fully characterize the RKHS of kernels composed of single layers of convolution, pooling, and downsampling operations. We then study the gain in sample efficiency of kernel methods using these kernels over standard inner-product kernels. In particular, we show that 1) the convolution layer breaks the curse of dimensionality by restricting the RKHS to `local' functions; 2) local pooling biases learning towards low-frequency functions, which are stable by small translations; 3) downsampling may modify the high-frequency eigenspaces but leaves the low-frequency part approximately unchanged. Notably, our results quantify how choosing an architecture adapted to the target function leads to a large improvement in the sample complexity.
Convolutional Neural Network Dynamics: A Graph Perspective

The success of neural networks (NNs) in a wide range of applications has led to increased interest in understanding the underlying learning dynamics of these models. In this paper, we go beyond mere descriptions of the learning dynamics by taking a graph perspective and investigating the relationship between the graph structure of NNs and their performance. Specifically, we propose (1) representing the neural network learning process as a time-evolving graph (i.e., a series of static graph snapshots over epochs), (2) capturing the structural changes of the NN during the training phase in a simple temporal summary, and (3) leveraging the structural summary to predict the accuracy of the underlying NN in a classification or regression task. For the dynamic graph representation of NNs, we explore structural representations for fully-connected and convolutional layers, which are key components of powerful NN models. Our analysis shows that a simple summary of graph statistics, such as weighted degree and eigenvector centrality, over just a few epochs can be used to accurately predict the performance of NNs. For example, a weighted degree-based summary of the time-evolving graph that is constructed based on 5 training epochs of the LeNet architecture achieves classification accuracy of over 93%. Our findings are consistent for different NN architectures, including LeNet, VGG, AlexNet and ResNet.
Learning Robust Scheduling with Search and Attention

Allocating physical layer resources to users based on channel quality, buffer size, requirements and constraints represents one of the central optimization problems in the management of radio resources. The solution space grows combinatorially with the cardinality of each dimension making it hard to find optimal solutions using an exhaustive search or even classical optimization algorithms given the stringent time requirements. This problem is even more pronounced in MU-MIMO scheduling where the scheduler can assign multiple users to the same time-frequency physical resources. Traditional approaches thus resort to designing heuristics that trade optimality in favor of feasibility of execution. In this work we treat the MU-MIMO scheduling problem as a tree-structured combinatorial problem and, borrowing from the recent successes of AlphaGo Zero, we investigate the feasibility of searching for the best performing solutions using a combination of Monte Carlo Tree Search and Reinforcement Learning. To cater to the nature of the problem at hand, like the lack of an intrinsic ordering of the users as well as the importance of dependencies between combinations of users, we make fundamental modifications to the neural network architecture by introducing the self-attention mechanism. We then demonstrate that the resulting approach is not only feasible but vastly outperforms state-of-the-art heuristic-based scheduling approaches in the presence of measurement uncertainties and finite buffers.
SStaGCN: Simplified stacking based graph convolutional networks

Graph convolutional network (GCN) is a powerful model studied broadly in various graph structural data learning tasks. However, to mitigate the over-smoothing phenomenon, and deal with heterogeneous graph structural data, the design of GCN model remains a crucial issue to be investigated. In this paper, we propose a novel GCN called SStaGCN (Simplified stacking based GCN) by utilizing the ideas of stacking and aggregation, which is an adaptive general framework for tackling heterogeneous graph data. Specifically, we first use the base models of stacking to extract the node features of a graph. Subsequently, aggregation methods such as mean, attention and voting techniques are employed to further enhance the ability of node features extraction. Thereafter, the node features are considered as inputs and fed into vanilla GCN model. Furthermore, theoretical generalization bound analysis of the proposed model is explicitly given. Extensive experiments on $3$ public citation networks and another $3$ heterogeneous tabular data demonstrate the effectiveness and efficiency of the proposed approach over state-of-the-art GCNs. Notably, the proposed SStaGCN can efficiently mitigate the over-smoothing problem of GCN.
Large-scale Building Height Retrieval from Single SAR Imagery based on Bounding Box Regression Networks

Building height retrieval from synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery is of great importance for urban applications, yet highly challenging owing to the complexity of SAR data. This paper addresses the issue of building height retrieval in large-scale urban areas from a single TerraSAR-X spotlight or stripmap image. Based on the radar viewing geometry, we propose that this problem can be formulated as a bounding box regression problem and therefore allows for integrating height data from multiple data sources in generating ground truth on a larger scale. We introduce building footprints from geographic information system (GIS) data as complementary information and propose a bounding box regression network that exploits the location relationship between a building's footprint and its bounding box, allowing for fast computation. This is important for large-scale applications. The method is validated on four urban data sets using TerraSAR-X images in both high-resolution spotlight and stripmap modes. Experimental results show that the proposed network can reduce the computation cost significantly while keeping the height accuracy of individual buildings compared to a Faster R-CNN based method. Moreover, we investigate the impact of inaccurate GIS data on our proposed network, and this study shows that the bounding box regression network is robust against positioning errors in GIS data. The proposed method has great potential to be applied to regional or even global scales.
Convolutional Layers vs Fully Connected Layers

What is really going on when you use a convolutional layer vs a fully connected layer?. The design of a Neural Network is quite a difficult thing to get your head around at first. Designing a neural network involves choosing many design features like the input and output sizes of each layer, where and when to apply batch normalization layers, dropout layers, what activation functions to use, etc. In this article, I want to discuss what is really going on behind fully connected layers and convolutions, and how the output size of convolutional layers can be calculated.
Towards Intelligibility-Oriented Audio-Visual Speech Enhancement

Existing deep learning (DL) based speech enhancement approaches are generally optimised to minimise the distance between clean and enhanced speech features. These often result in improved speech quality however they suffer from a lack of generalisation and may not deliver the required speech intelligibility in real noisy situations. In an attempt to address these challenges, researchers have explored intelligibility-oriented (I-O) loss functions and integration of audio-visual (AV) information for more robust speech enhancement (SE). In this paper, we introduce DL based I-O SE algorithms exploiting AV information, which is a novel and previously unexplored research direction. Specifically, we present a fully convolutional AV SE model that uses a modified short-time objective intelligibility (STOI) metric as a training cost function. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work that exploits the integration of AV modalities with an I-O based loss function for SE. Comparative experimental results demonstrate that our proposed I-O AV SE framework outperforms audio-only (AO) and AV models trained with conventional distance-based loss functions, in terms of standard objective evaluation measures when dealing with unseen speakers and noises.
Lidar with Velocity: Motion Distortion Correction of Point Clouds from Oscillating Scanning Lidars

Lidar point cloud distortion from moving object is an important problem in autonomous driving, and recently becomes even more demanding with the emerging of newer lidars, which feature back-and-forth scanning patterns. Accurately estimating moving object velocity would not only provide a tracking capability but also correct the point cloud distortion with more accurate description of the moving object. Since lidar measures the time-of-flight distance but with a sparse angular resolution, the measurement is precise in the radial measurement but lacks angularly. Camera on the other hand provides a dense angular resolution. In this paper, Gaussian-based lidar and camera fusion is proposed to estimate the full velocity and correct the lidar distortion. A probabilistic Kalman-filter framework is provided to track the moving objects, estimate their velocities and simultaneously correct the point clouds distortions. The framework is evaluated on real road data and the fusion method outperforms the traditional ICP-based and point-cloud only method. The complete working framework is open-sourced (this https URL) to accelerate the adoption of the emerging lidars.
Creating Convolutional Neural Network From Scratch

Using CNN on Graviti Data Platform for Image Classification Model. Image classification basically helps us in classifying images into different labels. It is like bucketing different images into the bucket they belong to. For, e.g. a model trained to identify the image of a cat and a dog will help in segregating different images of cats and dogs respectively. There are multiple deep learning frameworks like Tensorflow, Keras, Theano, etc that can be used to create image classification models. Today we will create an image classification model from scratch using Keras and Tensorflow.
RAANet: Range-Aware Attention Network for LiDAR-based 3D Object Detection with Auxiliary Density Level Estimation

3D object detection from LiDAR data for autonomous driving has been making remarkable strides in recent years. Among the state-of-the-art methodologies, encoding point clouds into a bird's-eye view (BEV) has been demonstrated to be both effective and efficient. Different from perspective views, BEV preserves rich spatial and distance information between objects; and while farther objects of the same type do not appear smaller in the BEV, they contain sparser point cloud features. This fact weakens BEV feature extraction using shared-weight convolutional neural networks. In order to address this challenge, we propose Range-Aware Attention Network (RAANet), which extracts more powerful BEV features and generates superior 3D object detections. The range-aware attention (RAA) convolutions significantly improve feature extraction for near as well as far objects. Moreover, we propose a novel auxiliary loss for density estimation to further enhance the detection accuracy of RAANet for occluded objects. It is worth to note that our proposed RAA convolution is lightweight and compatible to be integrated into any CNN architecture used for the BEV detection. Extensive experiments on the nuScenes dataset demonstrate that our proposed approach outperforms the state-of-the-art methods for LiDAR-based 3D object detection, with real-time inference speed of 16 Hz for the full version and 22 Hz for the lite version. The code is publicly available at an anonymous Github repository this https URL.
SimMIM: A Simple Framework for Masked Image Modeling

This paper presents SimMIM, a simple framework for masked image modeling. We simplify recently proposed related approaches without special designs such as block-wise masking and tokenization via discrete VAE or clustering. To study what let the masked image modeling task learn good representations, we systematically study the major components in our framework, and find that simple designs of each component have revealed very strong representation learning performance: 1) random masking of the input image with a moderately large masked patch size (e.g., 32) makes a strong pre-text task; 2) predicting raw pixels of RGB values by direct regression performs no worse than the patch classification approaches with complex designs; 3) the prediction head can be as light as a linear layer, with no worse performance than heavier ones. Using ViT-B, our approach achieves 83.8% top-1 fine-tuning accuracy on ImageNet-1K by pre-training also on this dataset, surpassing previous best approach by +0.6%. When applied on a larger model of about 650 million parameters, SwinV2-H, it achieves 87.1% top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-1K using only ImageNet-1K data. We also leverage this approach to facilitate the training of a 3B model (SwinV2-G), that by $40\times$ less data than that in previous practice, we achieve the state-of-the-art on four representative vision benchmarks. The code and models will be publicly available at this https URL.
Improving Transferability of Representations via Augmentation-Aware Self-Supervision

Recent unsupervised representation learning methods have shown to be effective in a range of vision tasks by learning representations invariant to data augmentations such as random cropping and color jittering. However, such invariance could be harmful to downstream tasks if they rely on the characteristics of the data augmentations, e.g., location- or color-sensitive. This is not an issue just for unsupervised learning; we found that this occurs even in supervised learning because it also learns to predict the same label for all augmented samples of an instance. To avoid such failures and obtain more generalizable representations, we suggest to optimize an auxiliary self-supervised loss, coined AugSelf, that learns the difference of augmentation parameters (e.g., cropping positions, color adjustment intensities) between two randomly augmented samples. Our intuition is that AugSelf encourages to preserve augmentation-aware information in learned representations, which could be beneficial for their transferability. Furthermore, AugSelf can easily be incorporated into recent state-of-the-art representation learning methods with a negligible additional training cost. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our simple idea consistently improves the transferability of representations learned by supervised and unsupervised methods in various transfer learning scenarios. The code is available at this https URL.
Learning Modified Indicator Functions for Surface Reconstruction

Surface reconstruction is a fundamental problem in 3D graphics. In this paper, we propose a learning-based approach for implicit surface reconstruction from raw point clouds without normals. Our method is inspired by Gauss Lemma in potential energy theory, which gives an explicit integral formula for the indicator functions. We design a novel deep neural network to perform surface integral and learn the modified indicator functions from un-oriented and noisy point clouds. We concatenate features with different scales for accurate point-wise contributions to the integral. Moreover, we propose a novel Surface Element Feature Extractor to learn local shape properties. Experiments show that our method generates smooth surfaces with high normal consistency from point clouds with different noise scales and achieves state-of-the-art reconstruction performance compared with current data-driven and non-data-driven approaches.
