Glassio releases shimmering synth-pop banger “If Love Is All It Takes”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlassio has shared a new single in the form of the shimmering anthem “If Love Is All It Takes,” his latest in a string of singles since the release of his debut album For The Very Last Time. Sam R., the LA-based, Irish-Iranian singer-songwriter, and producer behind the project — created...

canadianbeats.ca

Chefbeatz & Kelly Besd release new single, “Love”

Calgary producer, Chefbeatz, and singer-songwriter Kelly Besd have unveiled their new single, “Love” from their EP, Find Move Love which features Jey Oh and Slim Tyme. Deliciously savoury and sonically crave-worthy, “Love,” and Find Move Love in its entirety, give listeners a heartfelt story of triumph over the complications that arise when trying to swoon a partner — and, inevitably, fall in love.
variancemagazine.com

Glassio shares dazzling ode to burnout with 'If Love Is All It Takes'

Glassio is back with new music today. His new song "If Love Is All It Takes" is out today, premiering on Variance. The dazzling new cut is actually an ode to the burnout of 2020, a song reflective of these strange times yet somehow still a slice of optimism with its forward-looking lyrics and sun-drenched production.
popwrapped.com

Alex Kolo Releases a Fiery New Pop Single, “Like The Boys”

New Jersey native and rising pop singer, Alex Kolo, recently released a fiery new single named “Like The Boys” available to stream on all major streaming platforms. This debut single from the New Jersey pop artist arrives as a playful, soulful production that delivers. Alex Kolo is a singer-songwriter from New Jersey whose latest single roars with ferocity as it brings awareness to gender inequality issues that women face in 2021.
popwrapped.com

Pop Artist Krissi Hunter Releases Stunning Dance-Pop Anthem “Boomerang”

Krissi Hunter is a Canadian pop artist hailing from Ontario, Canada. Her sound is upbeat, unique, and fresh – inspired by retro dance-pop and house music, with ’60s to ’80s influences. Krissi truly believes that music is a form of healing and mental therapy in our society, and always wants to bring that element to her audience.
dopecausewesaid.com

Dream-Synth Pop Artist Faun Flora Shares Her Latest Single "See You At The Funeral"

Faun Flora is an upcoming dream-synth pop artist based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Since officially stepping into the scene in 2014, she has continued to refine her songwriting and craft her own recognizable identity with the release of multiple singles online. Through vividly expressive vocals and the emotionally powerful imagery in her lyricism, Faun’s inspired and fresh, artistic perspective is brought out with the release of the airy and reminiscent tunes on the single “Trilogy” in 2017.
earmilk.com

syence release hotly anticipated 5-track 'bass pop' EP

US dance music duo syence have unveiled their new 5-track EP bass pop, out now on all streaming platforms. An exploration into the self-styled genre of music that the record is named after, bass pop captures the essence of the syence sound. Epitomizing this is opener "truth", a vibrant, emotionally charged jam featuring an alluring sax line and the vocals of California artist Kyle Reynolds, who has had a striking series of recent works including"Best Is Yet To Come" with Gryffin, and "Drifting Away"with Autograf.
grimygoods.com

carpetgarden Releases a Be Yourself Power Anthem with New Single “IDC”

Like a Freaks and Geeks musical rewrite for the modern era, L.A. based musician carpetgarden is using their musical platform to encourage and represent the misunderstood youth, often labeled as misfits, while sometimes making light of the pangs of adolescence and growing older to help ease the pain. Their new single, “IDC” is a rebel rousing indie pop laced tune set to the theme of self expression and not giving a damn about what others think.
wiltonbulletin.com

Michael C. Hall, TV Serial Killer, Also Has a Synth-Pop Band

If a serial killer ever fronted a rock band, it’d be reasonable to expect them to cover Phantogram’s song “Cruel World.” Afterall, its spine-chilling opening verse reads: “I’m putting you out of your misery, ’cause darling you’re dragging me down / I wish I could say that I’m sorry, but I’m over that now — I’m taking you out.”
guitargirlmag.com

Dark pop artist Talia Stewart releases new single “Nicotine”

Talia Stewart is a dark pop artist whose vocals bring a distinctive jazz style to her alternative/dark pop sound. Often compared to Amy Winehouse, Talia’s darker sound resonates with fans of Billie Eilish, Ashnikko, UPSAHL, Melanie Martinez, Kali Uchis. In 2015, she moved to Nashville, TN, and that same year was featured on Chance the Rapper’s brother, Taylor Bennett’s ‘Broad Shoulders’. Her single, “Throw It My Way.” was released in February of 2018 and received a placement in the CW television series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” Her collaboration with Bardo, “Déjame” landed a placement in the CW series “The Flash.” Stewart’s debut EP, Vices and Virtues released in 2018. Her follow-up project, Confessional was released summer of 2019 and saw the lead single “Look Ma No Hands” go viral on TikTok. Her first release of 2021, the mini-EP Murder, She Wrote, is out now.
thebrag.com

Want to get into K-pop group TWICE? Start with these 10 bangers

As K-pop group TWICE gear up to release their new album, here is a list of 10 TWICE songs you should listen to to get into the group. Oh, what is this magic in the air? Is it the season, or is it the return of one of our favorite K-pop girl groups, TWICE? (Definitely the latter.)
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
NME

ABBA – ‘Voyage’ review: a pop nostalgia trip that’s worth taking

It’s still kind of hard to believe that the new ABBA album even exists. The group’s revival began way back in 1992 with Erasure‘s chart-topping ‘Abba-esque’ EP, then gathered momentum when their songs featured in the cult 1994 films Muriel’s Wedding and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. It then snowballed, of course, with 1999’s enormously successful Mamma Mia! jukebox musical and its subsequent spin-off movies. You know your music has claimed a unique place in pop culture when Meryl Streep makes a cameo as a ghost singing one of your deep cuts.
whitestationscroll.net

Harry Styles takes on Nashville with his ‘Love on Tour’

Before the show, Harry Styles lies in a small black box. Someone rolls him across the floor, pushing him under the stage as the muffled screams grow louder and louder. Then, a beam of light illuminates the stage’s center, and the man everyone has been waiting for rises up through the stage. On Oct. 1, Nashville hosted its second Harry Styles concert for thousands of fans.
soundsandcolours.com

CIBER1A Unites Industrial Perreo and Glitch Pop on Debut Release

Rodolfo Rueda (a.k.a. Magic Rodo), perhaps best known as former bassist for Santa Madero, has added a new alias to his name, in addition to a new musical style that distances him from everything we previously knew about him. CIBER1A presents his most experimental side to date, but a side that is not lacking in instant enjoyment.
allkpop.com

The most-streamed K-pop solo songs of all-time on Spotify

These are the top 5 most streamed k-pop solo songs by Korean soloists of all-time on Spotify. SOLO, released in 2018, is still very much a hit song, and it holds the first spot with over 330m streams. 2. Gangnam Style by PSY. Gangnam Style was released in 2012, it...
NME

Jarvis Cocker to release memoir ‘Good Pop, Bad Pop’ in 2022

Jarvis Cocker has announced he’ll release a memoir titled Good Pop, Bad Pop next year. Set to arrive on May 26 through Vintage Publishing, Cocker describes the book as an “inventory”. It’s centred around the former Pulp frontman coming across “a jumble of objects that catalogue his story” while clearing out his loft, with the various ephemera used as a jumping off point to reflect on Cocker’s life and career. Pre-orders are available here.
The Independent

Album reviews: Snoop Dogg – Algorithm, and Silk Sonic – An Evening with Silk Sonic

Snoop Dogg – Algorithm âââââ“What is a algorithm?” Snoop Dogg asks in the intro of his new album. A robotic voice answers with the dictionary definition. It’s a red herring, designed to make you expect something cold and clinical. What follows, in fact, is a rambunctious party at which Snoop embraces his role as benevolent hip-hop godfather – “the host with the most” – celebrating with Def Jam artists past, present and future.Algorithm, the 50-year-old’s second full-length project this year, arrives after his appointment as Def Jam’s executive creative and strategic consultant. He’s clearly taking the role seriously. Algorithm rolls...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
