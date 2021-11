On March 12, 2017, Lali Toor was in the stands of Rogers Place in Edmonton to watch his hometown Oilers take on the Montreal Canadiens. Most fans were fixated on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But for Toor, there was someone else who stuck out: Edmonton native Brendan Gallagher. Seeing Gallagher on the ice, the same age as Toor himself, brought on the realization of a missed opportunity that had slipped through his hockey gloves and kept him on the other side of the glass.

