After coming off a back-to-back on the weekend against the Calgary Flames and the Buffalo Sabres where they picked up four out of the possible four points, the Toronto Maple Leafs were back in action tonight hosting the Nashville Predators for the first time in quite a while. These two teams were set to play one another on March 12, 2020, just one day after the NHL season, along with basically every other spot in the world shut down due to COVID.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO