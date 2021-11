This is an exciting post for us today with several announcements – First, Visual Studio 2022 for Mac Preview 3 is now available with support for the general availability release of .NET 6. Second, our team has been working on native support for the Apple M1 processor, and it will be available soon in a future preview. This post contains additional information on the Visual Studio 2022 for Mac release date as well. Read on for more details, and download the latest preview while you’re at it:

