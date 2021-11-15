ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL SNAPSHOTS: On to the next Hall calls

By Lance Hornby
kingstonthisweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs each new Hockey Hall Of Fame class is officially inducted, debate always turn to who might qualify from the next batch of players in the wings. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. While the decision to take Doug Wilson and Kevin...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

The Hockey Writers

Tortorella Proves Why He’s No Longer an NHL Coach, Calls Out McDavid

In response to a couple of missed penalty calls in the game between the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins on Thursday night, former NHL coach and now television analyst John Tortorella spoke on the ESPN panel about Connor McDavid‘s frustration over the non-calls. Suggesting McDavid “shut up” and just play through it, Tortorella also said the Oilers’ captain needs to change his game if the team he’s leading is going to be successful in the postseason.
bleachernation.com

Hossa and Wilson Head to the Hall, NHL Puts COVID-Stricken Senators On Pause, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

It was a weekend full of nostalgia and “you still got it 👏🏻-👏🏻…👏🏻-👏🏻-👏🏻” for former Blackhawks legend Marian Hossa. His career, cut-short due to a skin condition, culminated on Monday night with his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He joined fellow former Blackhawks legend Doug Wilson as part of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Also heading the 2020 Class was Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St. Pierre, and Ken Holland.
FanSided

5 NHL Trade Candidates New Jersey Devils Should Be Calling About

The New Jersey Devils offense is in a bad way right now. They were blanked by John Gibson and the Anaheim Ducks earlier in the week, and then they didn’t have the best offensive effort against the Los Angeles Kings. Alex Holtz was added to the roster to try and get things going, but it did not work. The offense found a way to tie it in the third to steal a point, but defensive lapses ended things in overtime.
kingstonthisweek.com

SNAPSHOTS: Egor Sokolov could make his NHL debut Tuesday in Boston to helped shorthanded Senators

The Ottawa Senators had to call in reinforcements Monday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. As they prepared to head to Boston to take on the Bruins Tuesday night at the TD Garden, general manager Pierre Dorion recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom along with forwards Egor Sokolov and Scott Sabourin with the club facing a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined four players.
kingstonthisweek.com

SNAPSHOTS: Senators' Egor Sokolov had old friend with him as he made NHL debut

Call it a night to remember for Egor Sokolov. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. As the Ottawa Senators prepared to step onto the ice at TD Garden on Tuesday night, the 22-year-old Sokolov stood in the hallway with his old friend, Drake Batherson , waiting for the green light to take a rookie lap before the club dropped a 3-2 decision to the Boston Bruins.
tucson.com

Coyotes call-ups Ben McCartney and Cam Dineen take varying routes to NHL

The Tucson Roadrunners’ 2021-22 season is only a few weeks old, but the proverbial shuttle between Tucson and Glendale is traveling at full speed. But not every NHL call-up or AHL reassignment is the same story. On the same day last week, Roadrunners forward Ben McCartney and defenseman Cam Dineen...
chatsports.com

NHL Postpones Next Three Senators Games

The NHL has postponed the next three Senators games. The team was set to travel to New Jersey this afternoon for a one-game road trip, before returning to Ottawa to host the Predators on Thursday and the Rangers on Saturday. The Senators Covid list currently sits at 10 players plus...
wsau.com

Reports: NHL postpones next 3 Ottawa games due to outbreak

The NHL has approved a three-game postponement for the COVID-strapped Ottawa Senators, beginning with their Tuesday night game at New Jersey, multiple outlets reported. The Senators currently have nine players — and an associate coach — in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. The league also will postpone Ottawa’s home game against...
CBS Sports

Senators COVID-19 outbreak: NHL reportedly postpones team's next three games as 10 players enter protocol

Due to a high number of Ottawa Senators players currently testing positive for COVID-19, the NHL will reportedly postpone the team's next three games. Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday's upcoming home game against the New York Rangers will all be postponed due to the outbreak, according to TSN.
WGR550

The Sabres are still waiting on their injured players.

On Olofsson, “He’s a shooter and this affects his shooting and he can do everything else, but when it comes to pulling the trigger it’s effecting him. It’s just a little, little thing that just won’t stop nagging him.”
kingstonthisweek.com

Pezzetta, Primeau stand out as Canadiens show signs of life | HI/O Show

On this week’s show, our panelists — Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, CBC Daybreak Montreal’s Jessica Rusnak and former Canadiens defenceman and NHL assistant coach Rick Green — along with host Julian McKenzie talk about the Habs’ past week, including spunky efforts by winger Michael Pezzetta and goalie Cayden Primeau during a loss to the New York Rangers.
kingstonthisweek.com

GARRIOCH: Dion Phaneuf wasn't with the Ottawa Senators long, but he made a big impact

Dion Phaneuf officially hung up his skates Tuesday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The news, which was first delivered by Postmedia columnist Steve Simmons for those who receive the newspaper in the morning, wasn’t unexpected, but it was an opportunity to celebrate the career of a defenceman who suited up for 14 seasons and 1,048 career games.
CBS Boston

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out. The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.” “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported. The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then. FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment. FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
