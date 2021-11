HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Jon French was introduced to hockey at a young age. He instantly fell in love with the sport. “I was three years old and I remember sitting at the end of the table eating Corn Flakes and my dad came home from work, he worked third shift at the time,” said French. “He was talking to my mother and he said, ‘Hey, well do you think Jon would like to play hockey?’ She said I remember, ‘I don’t know ask him.’ That’s, kind of, where it started. He took me over and got the equipment. I learned how to skate. After that, I was kind of addicted to it.”

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO