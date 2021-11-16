ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HRRMC's Med/Surg department has a PRN (as needed) RN opening

Mountain Mail
 3 days ago

HRRMC's Med/Surg department has a PRN (as needed) RN opening

www.themountainmail.com

Mountain Mail

Exercise Physiologist Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center's Wellness

Exercise Physiologist Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center's Wellness Department is looking for an Exercise Physiologist to join their team working regular part time (24 hours/week). These shifts may include day and evening hours. This position is eligible for our benefits package including: dental, vision and medical insurance, employer matching retirement and paid time off, employee assistance program, on site employee gym. Salary is based on years of experience and ranges from $20.52 to $25.80 per hour. Apply online: www.hrrmc.com.
JOBS
Omak Chronicle

MED/SURG RNs

Three Rivers Hospital is seeking two Med/Surg RNs to perform general nursing duties in an acute care setting with adequate supervision. Current WA State RN license and must have current BLS/CPR & obtain ACLS certification within one year. Rotating days and includes some weekends. Sign-on bonus: $5,000. Interested Candidates may...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mountain Mail

HRRMC responds to rising virus numbers

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is responding with new restrictions. Chaffee County Public Health reported 138 cases since Nov. 1 as of Monday afternoon, more than half the total number of cases reported for the entire month of October. HRRMC announced...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
times-advocate.com

Palomar RN’s, caregivers hold “informational picket” of hospital

Tuesday morning from 6 a.m.-8 a.m. Palomar Health RNs and caregivers held an “informational picket” in front of Palomar Hospital. The RN’s complain that the hospital administration showed them “complete disregard and disrespect,” by laying off colleagues and creating what they describe as “creating dangerous levels of short staffing.”
ADVOCACY
Mountain Mail

$500 SIGN ON BONUS

$500 SIGN ON BONUS HRRMC's Dietary Department has a PRN (on call as needed) position as Dietary Aide/Cook. Previous experience is preferred. This position is eligible for a 8% pay differential and a $500 sign on bonus with a one year commitment. Apply online at: www.hrrmc.com.
Mountain Mail

As cases reach record highs county starts streamlining services

Chaffee County Public Health announced Wednesday that as cases hit record highs, and to prepare for future surges, the department has begun streamlining protocols, emphasizing personal accountability and responsibility. Not all cases will be directly contacted by public health so positive cases are asked to contact public health and let...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Mountain Mail

Youth Advisor: This part-time position will work in partnership with

Youth Advisor: This part-time position will work in partnership with Chaffee County Youth Alliance (CCYA) and Family and Youth Initiatives staff, Extraordinary Teen Council based in Salida, and 5th Quarter in Buena Vista, local youth-serving organizations, and the community. The focus of the work includes, but is not limited to, providing youth perspective and recommendations to CCYA and community partners on coalition and community practices, policies, programs, and processes in accordance with Positive Youth Development (PYD) principles. This position will include hourly pay $15 to $20 for 20 to 40 hours a month. Please see full job description at chaffeecounty.org To apply, please send a Chaffee County application, resume, cover letter, and list of three professional references with contact information (including at least one former supervisor) to Andrea Schulz-Ward, award@chaffeecounty.org.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Park County Republican & Fairplay Flume

AP SPECIALIST HRRMC's Accounting Department has an opening for a

AP SPECIALIST HRRMC's Accounting Department has an opening for a Regular Part time (24 hrs/week). Accounts Payable Specialist. This position is eligible for our full benefits package including: medical, dental and vision insurance, employer matching retirement plans, paid time off, employee gym, and flex spending account. One year experience is preferred. Salary for this position is based on years of experience and will range from $18.66 to $24.46/hour. Apply online at: www.hrrmc.com.
JOBS
Mountain Mail

The Chaffee County BOCC is accepting applications for a grant-funded

The Chaffee County BOCC is accepting applications for a grant-funded Health Disparities Grant Program Evaluator in the Housing Department. This position will support the execution of the Health Disparities Grant Program (HDGP) through June 30, 2025. The candidate will empower underrepresented populations in Chaffee County, through digital and other forms of in-person storytelling, to promote supportive nonprofits and participate in civic discourse about policy and system changes. This position will assist in the collection, organization, and documentation of data and grant deliverables, participate in local and statewide grant evaluation efforts, draft report narratives, and work collaboratively with Chaffee Housing Authority staff to maintain fidelity to the grant statement of work and other duties as assigned. Minimum Qualifications: HS diploma or GED, valid CO driver's license, and excellent verbal communication skills and computer skills; bi-lingual Spanish a plus. Salary range is $37,440 to $56,160, DOE. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and life insurances, disability, retirement plan, paid leave time and holidays. Job offer is conditional upon successful completion of pre-employment range & motion screening. Application and full job description are available from the Chaffee County Human Resources Office in the County Administration Building at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida, or on the County website: www.chaffeecounty.org under Employment Opportunities. Interested persons should submit a County application, letter of interest and resume to Chaffee County Housing Dept. PO Box 699, Salida, CO 81201; or email bgray@chaffeecounty.org. Anticipated start date is January 1, 2022. EOE.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

