HRRMC's Med/Surg department has a PRN (as needed) RN opening

The Chaffee County BOCC is accepting applications for a grant-funded Health Disparities Grant Program Evaluator in the Housing Department. This position will support the execution of the Health Disparities Grant Program (HDGP) through June 30, 2025. The candidate will empower underrepresented populations in Chaffee County, through digital and other forms of in-person storytelling, to promote supportive nonprofits and participate in civic discourse about policy and system changes. This position will assist in the collection, organization, and documentation of data and grant deliverables, participate in local and statewide grant evaluation efforts, draft report narratives, and work collaboratively with Chaffee Housing Authority staff to maintain fidelity to the grant statement of work and other duties as assigned. Minimum Qualifications: HS diploma or GED, valid CO driver's license, and excellent verbal communication skills and computer skills; bi-lingual Spanish a plus. Salary range is $37,440 to $56,160, DOE. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and life insurances, disability, retirement plan, paid leave time and holidays. Job offer is conditional upon successful completion of pre-employment range & motion screening. Application and full job description are available from the Chaffee County Human Resources Office in the County Administration Building at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida, or on the County website: www.chaffeecounty.org under Employment Opportunities. Interested persons should submit a County application, letter of interest and resume to Chaffee County Housing Dept. PO Box 699, Salida, CO 81201; or email bgray@chaffeecounty.org. Anticipated start date is January 1, 2022. EOE.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO