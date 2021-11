The day after Eric Musselman was hired, I made a phone call to one of the all-time Arkansas greats for a scouting report on the new basketball coach. “Yes, I know Coach Musselman very well,” Corey Beck said. “He was a coach in the CBA when I was playing. We had games against him with a championship hanging on them over and over. We are so lucky to have hired him. He’s a great coach.”

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO