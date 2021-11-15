ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creepy Photo Shows Newest Addition To ‘The Munsters’

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand-new character has been unveiled in The Munsters mythos, thanks to director Rob Zombie. Diverging from the usual gaggle of ghouls that fans of the ’60s horror sitcom are familiar with, Zombie this week released an Instagram photo–courtesy of screenrant.com–of “Transylvania’s most popular mad scientist,” Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang. Now...

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

horrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Munsters’ Star Sheds Some Light On Upcoming Reboot

It was revealed this week that production has officially begun on Rob Zombie’s feature film adaptation of the classic 1960s TV series The Munsters, and a recent interview with Daniel Roebuck–cast as Grandpa in the film–gives fans a better idea of the tone of this ambitious remake, according to a report on movieweb.com.
