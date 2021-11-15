EVENT UPDATES

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

wsop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Live Streams of the 2021 WSOP Main Event Exclusively On PokerGO. The 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event will be broadcast live on PokerGO each and everyday now through November 17. The daily live stream coverage of the 2021 WSOP Main Event will conclude with a world champion being...

www.wsop.com

MMA Fighting

Canelo vs. Plant Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Canelo vs. Plant results live for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night. When the main event begins, likely around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant live round-by-round updates on our live blog. Prior to the main event, we’ll have live updates and results on all the undercard fights below.
chatsports.com

WSOP 2021 | 96 PLAYERS LEFT IN MAIN EVENT! | Update Day 46

What happened on day 45 of the World Series Of Poker, and what's to come on day 46!. You can find live reports on all of today's WSOP events at PokerNews.com, or directly via the links below:. Event #67: $10,000 MAIN EVENT No-Limit Hold'em World Championship - Day 6 -...
wsop.com

THE WORLD SERIES OF POKER MOVES TO THE STRIP AT BALLYS AND PARIS LAS VEGAS IN 2022

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 17, 2021) – Caesars Entertainment’s World Series of Poker (WSOP®) announced today that the 53rd annual World Series of Poker tournament will be held at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, May 31 – July 19, 2022, with actor, comedian and card player Vince Vaughn named as the event’s official celebrity Master of Ceremonies. Following a successful 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, the WSOP continues its tradition as the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world at an all-new location. For the first time, the WSOP will be held at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip inside Bally’s and Paris.
