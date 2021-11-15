ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wessling Earns Big South Libero of the Week Honors

High Point University Athletics
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWessling had 24 digs in the regular season title clinching...

highpointpanthers.com

ysusports.com

Gursching Earns Second Horizon League Player-of-the-Week Honor

Youngstown State first-year outside hitter Paula Gursching has been named a Nike® Horizon League Player of the Week for the second time this season, the conference office announced on Wednesday. Gursching broke two school records as she led YSU to a four-set win over Robert Morris on Friday at Beeghly...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
pistolsfiringblog.com

Jaylen Warren Wins Fifth Big 12 Weekly Honor

The Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week award might be named after Cowboy running back Jaylen Warren soon. Warren won the weekly honor for the fourth time this season after his performance in Morgantown. A Utah State transfer, Warren had 16 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma State’s 24-3 victory against West Virginia. He also had a pair of receptions for nine receiving yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Battie Earns Second AAC Special Teams Player of the Week Honor

TAMPA, NOV. 8, 2021 – USF freshman kick returner Brian Battie (Sarasota) has been named the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time on the season after his NCAA record tying performance vs. Houston. Currently ranked No. 2 in the nation averaging 36.
montanasports.com

Montana's Robby Hauck earns weekly national, conference honors

MISSOULA — Following yet another dominant defensive effort at Northern Arizona, the Montana Grizzlies doubled-up on weekly honors Monday, with Robby Hauck named both the Stats Perform FCS Defensive Player of the Week and the ROOT Sports Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week. The conference and national accolades...
MONTANA STATE
#Unc Asheville
texasborderbusiness.com

Emiliano Earns WAC Ticketsmarter Freshman Of The Week Honors

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team learned on Monday that freshman setter Luanna Emiliano is the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Volleyball TicketSmarter Freshman of the Week after leading UTRGV to a 3-0 victory over Lamar on Saturday. This is Emiliano’s third WAC...
SPORTS
swosuathletics.com

Hoang and Benoit Earn GAC Weekly Honors

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Allie Hoang and Markenzie Benoit were both named Great American Conference Players of the Week for volleyball after SWOSU posted another undefeated week in conference play against Southeastern and Southern Nazarene. Hoang was named setter of the week after posting her 12th double-double of the season against...
SPORTS
mybuckhannon.com

Three Bucs earn Big 10 All-Conference soccer honors

TENNERTON – The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers landed three players on the 2021 Big 10 All-Conference Soccer Team that was announced by conference officials Monday morning. Senior Caden Andrick was named to the First Team as a midfielder while senior Julien Larcher was named to the First Team as a defender. Andrick...
BUCKHANNON, WV
fsurams.com

Failla and Sullivan Earn MASCAC Volleyball Weekly Honors

Framingham, Mass. – Setter Morgan Failla (North Providence, RI) has been named the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Volleyball Player of the Week and outside hitter Valerie Sullivan (Buffalo, NY) has been named Rookie of the Week for the week ending November 7th. Failla, a graduate student, earns player...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
247Sports

Keir Thomas earns ACC Player of the Week honors

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State redshirt senior defensive end Keir Thomas earned Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Lineman Player of the Week honors for his play against NC State. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. Against the Wolfpack, Thomas had three tackles, including two sacks on...
kmaland.com

ISU's Hatch, Stonestreet collect Big 12 weekly honors

(Ames) -- Iowa State volleyball players Annie Hatch and Brooke Stonestreet took home Big 12 weekly honors on Tuesday. Hatch was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week while Stonestreet claimed Big 12 Rookie of the Week. Hatch totaled 30 digs last weekend posted nine blocks in Iowa State's...
IOWA STATE
Bronco Sports

Dalmas Earns Mountain West Weekly Honors

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State sophomore Jonah Dalmas was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance at Fresno State, the conference announced, Monday. Dalmas was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in the Broncos' 40-14 victory over the 25th-ranked Bulldogs (Nov. 6), including connecting on...
BOISE, ID
NU Purple Eagles.com

Dallmann Earns MAAC Offensive Player Of The Week Honors

EDISON, N.J. – Jelldrik Dallmann was named the MAAC men's soccer Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the conference on Monday. Dallmann recorded a hat trick in Niagara's final regular season game against Canisius on Nov. 3 to help the Purple Eagles defeat the Griffs, 4-2. He was the first Niagara player to have a hat trick since 2014.
SOCCER
Starkville Daily News

Two more State volleyball playes earn SEC weekly honors

Rebecca Walk was chosen SEC Player and Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while Gabby Coulter was select4ed SEC Setter of the Week. For the fourth time in State history, the program has a SEC Player of the Week. It was the first weekly honor for Coulter. For more on this...
SPORTS
hailstate.com

Walk, Coulter Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mississippi State's Rebecca Walk and Gabby Coulter collected a pair of SEC weekly honors following the Bulldogs' sweep over Missouri this past weekend. Walk earned the SEC's Player and Co-Offensive Player of the Week accolades, while Coulter picked up this week's SEC Setter of the Week honor. Walk is just the fourth Bulldog in program history to be named the SEC's Player of the Week.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Norah Sis Wins Fifth BIG EAST Freshman of the Week Honor

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Volleyball's Norah Sis has been named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. The Papillion product averaged 4.00 kills, 3.29 digs, 0.43 blocks and 0.14 aces per set on .294 hitting as the Bluejays defeated Xavier (3-0) and Butler (3-1) over the weekend to improve to 24-3 and match the program's best record ever after 27 contests.
OMAHA, NE
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Women Earn Northeast-10 Diver & Relay Team of the Week Honors

WALTHAM, Mass. – Bentley University freshman Hilla Almog (Wayland/Wayland HS) was named the Northeast-10 Conference Women's Diver of the Week honors after her outstanding performance in a win over The College of Saint Rose. Bentley also received the Women's Relay of the Week award with the 400 freestyle relay team...
WALTHAM, MA
WSLS

Record-setting Lee earns Week 11 honors

Rocky Mount, Va. – It was as dynamic as it was important. Franklin County trailed Northside 15-0 when Jahylen Lee took over like no one in a Eagles uniform had ever done before. Lee carried 41 times for 452 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Eagles rallied from 15 down to win by 20. Lee set a single game school rushing record with the effort..as his team set a school record with 700 yards of total offense. His TD rushes were 22, 6, 49, 5, and 53 yards. The win moves Franklin Co to 5-5, and the record setting performance earns Jahylen Lee the Week 11 - WSLS 1st and 10 - Player of the Week !
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Bluefield’s Brown earns Lootpress Player of the Week honors

Bluefield – Bluefield head coach Fred Simon has always been an advocate for rewarding players that pay their dues. Senior quarterback Ryker Brown has done just that. Playing anywhere and everywhere he’s been asked, Brown finally found a stable spot on offense this season behind center and he’s made the most of it, finding a rhythm as of late.
BLUEFIELD, WV

