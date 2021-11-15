Wessling Earns Big South Libero of the Week Honors

Rocky Mount, Va. – It was as dynamic as it was important. Franklin County trailed Northside 15-0 when Jahylen Lee took over like no one in a Eagles uniform had ever done before. Lee carried 41 times for 452 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Eagles rallied from 15 down to win by 20. Lee set a single game school rushing record with the effort..as his team set a school record with 700 yards of total offense. His TD rushes were 22, 6, 49, 5, and 53 yards. The win moves Franklin Co to 5-5, and the record setting performance earns Jahylen Lee the Week 11 - WSLS 1st and 10 - Player of the Week !

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO