David Cabrera Eliminated in 21st Place ($241,800) Joshua Remitio raised to 800,000 from early position and Koray Aldemir called. Ramon Colillas came along from the button and David Cabrera three-bet to 6,600,000 from the small blind. Joshua Remitio four-bet to 18,000,000 and Aldemir and Colillas bowed out. Cabrera called...