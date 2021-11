With their collective backs against the wall and facing a 20-point deficit, the Vidor Pirates rose to the challenge and scored 21-unanswered points in a 12-minute span of the third and fourth quarters for a come-from-behind 28-27 victory over the Lumberton Raiders and a share of the 10-4A Div. II district title. Vidor earns the number one seed for the playoffs based on its head-to-head victory over the LC-M Battlin’ Bears.

LUMBERTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO