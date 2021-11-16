ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Courtney Barnett's new album has pep talks for the pandemic and beyond

 8 days ago

Not long ago, Australian musician Courtney Barnett was struggling. COURTNEY BARNETT: It's kind of hard to, like, put into a couple of catchy sentences. But I think it's just - I guess, I just was probably pretty depressed at a point. CHANG: That's when a friend suggested a simple...

