Mathematics

Entanglement Classification via Operator Size: a Monoid Isomorphism

By Qi-Feng Wu
 5 days ago

We develop a general framework for the entanglement classification in discrete systems, lattice gauge field theories and continuous systems. Given a quantum state, we define the dimension spectrum which is the dimensions of subspaces generated by...

A classification of nonexpansive Bratteli-Vershik systems

We study simple, properly ordered nonexpansive Bratteli-Vershik ($BV$) systems. Correcting a mistake in an earlier paper, we redefine the classes standard nonexpansive ($SNE$) and strong standard nonexpansive ($SSNE$). We define also the classes of very well timed and well timed systems, their opposing classes of untimed and very untimed systems (which feature, as subclasses of "Case (2)", in the work of Downarowicz and Maass as well as Hoynes on expansiveness of $BV$ systems of finite topological rank), and several related classes according to the existence of indistinguishable pairs (of some "depth") and their synchronization ("common cuts"). We establish some properties of these types of systems and some relations among them. We provide several relevant examples, including a problematic one that is conjugate to a well timed system while also (vacuously) in the classes "Case (2)". We prove that the class of all simple, properly ordered nonexpansive $BV$ systems is the disjoint union of the ones conjugate to well timed systems and those conjugate to untimed systems, thereby showing that nonexpansiveness in $BV$ systems arises in one of two mutually exclusive ways.
Label-Aware Distribution Calibration for Long-tailed Classification

Real-world data usually present long-tailed distributions. Training on imbalanced data tends to render neural networks perform well on head classes while much worse on tail classes. The severe sparseness of training instances for the tail classes is the main challenge, which results in biased distribution estimation during training. Plenty of efforts have been devoted to ameliorating the challenge, including data re-sampling and synthesizing new training instances for tail classes. However, no prior research has exploited the transferable knowledge from head classes to tail classes for calibrating the distribution of tail classes. In this paper, we suppose that tail classes can be enriched by similar head classes and propose a novel distribution calibration approach named as label-Aware Distribution Calibration LADC. LADC transfers the statistics from relevant head classes to infer the distribution of tail classes. Sampling from calibrated distribution further facilitates re-balancing the classifier. Experiments on both image and text long-tailed datasets demonstrate that LADC significantly outperforms existing methods.The visualization also shows that LADC provides a more accurate distribution estimation.
Propagation-induced entanglement revival

The practical implementation of free-space quantum information tasks requires entanglement to be sustained over long distances and in the presence of turbulent and noisy environments. The transverse position-momentum entanglement of photon pairs produced by parametric down-conversion has found several uses in quantum information science, however, it is not suitable for applications involving long-distance propagation as the entanglement decays very rapidly when photons propagate away from their source. Entanglement is lost after a few centimetres of propagation, and the effect becomes even more pronounced in turbulent environments. In contrast, in this article, we show that entanglement in the angle-orbital angular momentum (OAM) bases exhibits a remarkably different behaviour. As with the position-momentum case, initially, the angle-OAM entanglement decays with propagation, but as the photons continue to travel further from the source, the photons regain their strongly correlated behaviour, and the entanglement returns. We theoretically and experimentally demonstrate this behaviour and show that entanglement returns even in the presence of strong turbulence. The only effect of turbulence is to increase the propagation distance for revival, but once revived, the two photons remain entangled up to an arbitrary propagation distance. This work highlights the role that OAM-angle entanglement will play in applications where quantum information is shared over long distances.
Consistent Sufficient Explanations and Minimal Local Rules for explaining regression and classification models

To explain the decision of any model, we extend the notion of probabilistic Sufficient Explanations (P-SE). For each instance, this approach selects the minimal subset of features that is sufficient to yield the same prediction with high probability, while removing other features. The crux of P-SE is to compute the conditional probability of maintaining the same prediction. Therefore, we introduce an accurate and fast estimator of this probability via random Forests for any data $(\boldsymbol{X}, Y)$ and show its efficiency through a theoretical analysis of its consistency. As a consequence, we extend the P-SE to regression problems. In addition, we deal with non-binary features, without learning the distribution of $X$ nor having the model for making predictions. Finally, we introduce local rule-based explanations for regression/classification based on the P-SE and compare our approaches w.r.t other explainable AI methods. These methods are publicly available as a Python package at \url{this http URL}.
Classification of four qubit states and their stabilisers under SLOCC operations

We classify four qubit states under SLOCC operations, that is, we classify the orbits of the group $\mathrm{\mathop{SL}}(2,\mathbb{C})^4$ on the Hilbert space $\mathcal{H}_4 = (\mathbb{C}^2)^{\otimes 4}$. We approach the classification by realising this representation as a symmetric space of maximal rank. We first describe general methods for classifying the orbits of such a space. We then apply these methods to obtain the orbits in our special case, resulting in a complete and irredundant classification of $\mathrm{\mathop{SL}}(2,\mathbb{C})^4$-orbits on $\mathcal{H}_4$. It follows that an element of $(\mathbb{C}^2)^{\otimes 4}$ is conjugate to an element of precisely 87 classes of elements. Each of these classes either consists of one element or of a parametrised family of elements, and the elements in the same class all have equal stabiliser in $\mathrm{\mathop{SL}}(2,\mathbb{C})^4$. We also present a complete and irredundant classification of elements and stabilisers up to the action of ${\rm Sym}_4\ltimes\mathrm{\mathop{SL}}(2,\mathbb{C})^4$ where ${\rm Sym}_4$ permutes the four tensor factors of $(\mathbb{C}^2)^{\otimes 4}$.
Optimal control of PDEs using physics-informed neural networks

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have recently become a popular method for solving forward and inverse problems governed by partial differential equations (PDEs). By incorporating the residual of the PDE into the loss function of a neural network-based surrogate model for the unknown state, PINNs can seamlessly blend measurement data with physical constraints. Here, we extend this framework to PDE-constrained optimal control problems, for which the governing PDE is fully known and the goal is to find a control variable that minimizes a desired cost objective. We provide a set of guidelines for obtaining a good optimal control solution; first by ensuring that the PDE remains well satisfied during the training process, second by assessing rigorously the quality of the computed optimal control. We then validate the performance of the PINN framework by comparing it to adjoint-based nonlinear optimal control, which performs gradient descent on the discretized control variable while satisfying the discretized PDE. This comparison is carried out on several distributed control examples based on the Laplace, Burgers, Kuramoto-Sivashinsky, and Navier-Stokes equations. Finally, we discuss the advantages and caveats of using the PINN and adjoint-based approaches for solving optimal control problems constrained by nonlinear PDEs.
Entanglement Measures and Monogamy

This dissertation will serve as an introduction to entanglement quantification, containing highly detailed proofs ensuring solid understanding of the subject. Specifically, we will review the properties of entanglement that should be satisfied by a "good" entanglement measure. Then we will have a look at some of the propositions of the entanglement measures that have been made over the years. We will review in greater detail the entanglement of formation. We will discuss the proposals of the mathematical representations of another property of entanglement, called monogamy. We will introduce some definitions of monogamous entanglement measures that were proposed and compare them. As an original observation of mine (page 28), I will also show that "Should Entanglement Measures be Monogamous or Faithful?" (arXiv:1604.02189) has already developed most of what is necessary to prove that the entanglement of formation and the regularised entropy of entanglement are monogamous entanglement measures in the sense of the definition that was given in "Monogamy of entanglement without inequalities" (arXiv:1710.03295).
Multi-Fake Evolutionary Generative Adversarial Networks for Imbalance Hyperspectral Image Classification

This paper presents a novel multi-fake evolutionary generative adversarial network(MFEGAN) for handling imbalance hyperspectral image classification. It is an end-to-end approach in which different generative objective losses are considered in the generator network to improve the classification performance of the discriminator network. Thus, the same discriminator network has been used as a standard classifier by embedding the classifier network on top of the discriminating function. The effectiveness of the proposed method has been validated through two hyperspectral spatial-spectral data sets. The same generative and discriminator architectures have been utilized with two different GAN objectives for a fair performance comparison with the proposed method. It is observed from the experimental validations that the proposed method outperforms the state-of-the-art methods with better classification performance.
Long-distance twin-field quantum key distribution with entangled sources

Twin-field quantum key distribution (TFQKD), using single-photon-type interference, offers a way to exceed the rate-distance limit without quantum repeaters. However, it still suffers from the photon losses and dark counts, which impose an ultimate limit on its transmission distance. In this letter, we propose a scheme to implement TFQKD with an entangled coherent state source in the middle to increase its range, as well as comparing its performance under coherent attacks with that of TFQKD variants. Simulations show that our protocol has a theoretical distance advantage of 400 kilometers. Moreover, the scheme has great robustness against the misalignment error and finite-size effects. Our work is a promising step toward long-distance secure communication and is greatly compatible with future global quantum network.
Group-Aware Threshold Adaptation for Fair Classification

The fairness in machine learning is getting increasing attention, as its applications in different fields continue to expand and diversify. To mitigate the discriminated model behaviors between different demographic groups, we introduce a novel post-processing method to optimize over multiple fairness constraints through group-aware threshold adaptation. We propose to learn adaptive classification thresholds for each demographic group by optimizing the confusion matrix estimated from the probability distribution of a classification model output. As we only need an estimated probability distribution of model output instead of the classification model structure, our post-processing model can be applied to a wide range of classification models and improve fairness in a model-agnostic manner and ensure privacy. This even allows us to post-process existing fairness methods to further improve the trade-off between accuracy and fairness. Moreover, our model has low computational cost. We provide rigorous theoretical analysis on the convergence of our optimization algorithm and the trade-off between accuracy and fairness of our method. Our method theoretically enables a better upper bound in near optimality than existing method under same condition. Experimental results demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art methods and obtains the result that is closest to the theoretical accuracy-fairness trade-off boundary.
Feature Generation for Long-tail Classification

The visual world naturally exhibits an imbalance in the number of object or scene instances resulting in a \emph{long-tailed distribution}. This imbalance poses significant challenges for classification models based on deep learning. Oversampling instances of the tail classes attempts to solve this imbalance. However, the limited visual diversity results in a network with poor representation ability. A simple counter to this is decoupling the representation and classifier networks and using oversampling only to train the classifier. In this paper, instead of repeatedly re-sampling the same image (and thereby features), we explore a direction that attempts to generate meaningful features by estimating the tail category's distribution. Inspired by ideas from recent work on few-shot learning, we create calibrated distributions to sample additional features that are subsequently used to train the classifier. Through several experiments on the CIFAR-100-LT (long-tail) dataset with varying imbalance factors and on mini-ImageNet-LT (long-tail), we show the efficacy of our approach and establish a new state-of-the-art. We also present a qualitative analysis of generated features using t-SNE visualizations and analyze the nearest neighbors used to calibrate the tail class distributions. Our code is available at this https URL.
Multiqubit entanglement and quantum phase gates with epsilon-near-zero plasmonic waveguides

Multiqubit entanglement is extremely important to perform truly secure quantum optical communication and computing operations. However, the efficient generation of long-range entanglement over extended time periods between multiple qubits randomly distributed in a photonic system remains an outstanding challenge. This constraint is mainly due to the detrimental effects of decoherence and dephasing. To alleviate this issue, we present engineered epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) nanostructures that can maximize the coherence of light-matter interactions at room temperature. We investigate a practical ENZ plasmonic waveguide system which simultaneously achieves multiqubit entanglement in elongated distances, extended time periods, and, even more importantly, independent of the emitters positions. More specifically, we present efficient transient entanglement between three and four optical qubits mediated by ENZ with results that can be easily generalized to an arbitrary number of emitters. The entanglement between multiple qubits is characterized by computing the negativity metric applied for the first time to the proposed nanophotonic ENZ configuration. The ENZ response is found to be substantially advantageous to boost the coherence between multiple emitters compared to alternative plasmonic waveguide schemes. Finally, the superradiance collective emission response at the ENZ resonance is utilized to design a new high fidelity two-qubit quantum phase gate that can be used in various emerging quantum computing applications.
Domain Generalization on Efficient Acoustic Scene Classification using Residual Normalization

It is a practical research topic how to deal with multi-device audio inputs by a single acoustic scene classification system with efficient design. In this work, we propose Residual Normalization, a novel feature normalization method that uses frequency-wise normalization % instance normalization with a shortcut path to discard unnecessary device-specific information without losing useful information for classification. Moreover, we introduce an efficient architecture, BC-ResNet-ASC, a modified version of the baseline architecture with a limited receptive field. BC-ResNet-ASC outperforms the baseline architecture even though it contains the small number of parameters. Through three model compression schemes: pruning, quantization, and knowledge distillation, we can reduce model complexity further while mitigating the performance degradation. The proposed system achieves an average test accuracy of 76.3% in TAU Urban Acoustic Scenes 2020 Mobile, development dataset with 315k parameters, and average test accuracy of 75.3% after compression to 61.0KB of non-zero parameters. The proposed method won the 1st place in DCASE 2021 challenge, TASK1A.
Robust Anonymous Conference Key Agreement enhanced by Multipartite Entanglement

Federico Grasselli, Gláucia Murta, Jarn de Jong, Frederik Hahn, Dagmar Bruß, Hermann Kampermann, Anna Pappa. Users of quantum networks can securely communicate via so-called quantum conference key agreement -- making their identities publicly known. In certain cases, however, users may seek anonymity. Here, exploiting multipartite Greenberger-Horne-Zeilinger (GHZ) states, we design efficient and noise-tolerant protocols for anonymous conference key agreement. Inspired by the composable security of quantum key distribution, we introduce security definitions encompassing various levels of anonymity and prove the security of our protocols. We analyze the performance of our protocols in noisy and lossy quantum networks and compare with protocols that only use bipartite entanglement to achieve the same functionalities. Our simulations show that GHZ-based protocols can outperform protocols based on bipartite entanglement in the finite-key regime and that the advantage increases for protocols with higher anonymity requirements. Our results strongly advocate the use of multipartite entanglement for cryptographic tasks involving several users.
Trustworthy Long-Tailed Classification

Classification on long-tailed distributed data is a challenging problem, which suffers from serious class-imbalance and accordingly unpromising performance especially on tail classes. Recently, the ensembling based methods achieve the state-of-the-art performance and show great potential. However, there are two limitations for current methods. First, their predictions are not trustworthy for failure-sensitive applications. This is especially harmful for the tail classes where the wrong predictions is basically frequent. Second, they assign unified numbers of experts to all samples, which is redundant for easy samples with excessive computational cost. To address these issues, we propose a Trustworthy Long-tailed Classification (TLC) method to jointly conduct classification and uncertainty estimation to identify hard samples in a multi-expert framework. Our TLC obtains the evidence-based uncertainty (EvU) and evidence for each expert, and then combines these uncertainties and evidences under the Dempster-Shafer Evidence Theory (DST). Moreover, we propose a dynamic expert engagement to reduce the number of engaged experts for easy samples and achieve efficiency while maintaining promising performances. Finally, we conduct comprehensive experiments on the tasks of classification, tail detection, OOD detection and failure prediction. The experimental results show that the proposed TLC outperforms the state-of-the-art methods and is trustworthy with reliable uncertainty.
Entanglement entropy in the Ising model with topological defects

Entanglement entropy~(EE) contains signatures of many universal properties of conformal field theories~(CFTs), especially in the presence of boundaries or defects. In particular, {\it topological} defects are interesting since they reflect internal symmetries of the CFT, and have been extensively analyzed with field-theoretic techniques with striking predictions. So far, however, very few ab-initio, lattice computations of these predictions have been available. Here, we present an ab-initio analysis of EE for the Ising model in the presence of a topological defect. While the behavior of the EE depends, as expected, on the geometric arrangement of the subsystem with respect to the defect, we find that zero-energy modes give rise to crucial finite-size corrections. Importantly, contrary to the field-theory predictions, the universal subleading term in the EE when the defect lies at the edge of the subsystem arises entirely due to these zero-energy modes and is not directly related to the modular S-matrix of the Ising CFT.
Entanglement in the Quantum Hall Matrix Model

Characterizing the entanglement of matrix degrees of freedom is essential for understanding the holographic emergence of spacetime. The Quantum Hall Matrix Model is a gauged $U(N)$ matrix quantum mechanics with two matrices whose ground state is known exactly and describes an emergent spatial disk with incompressible bulk dynamics. We define and compute an entanglement entropy in the ground state associated to a cut through the disk. There are two contributions. A collective field describing the eigenvalues of one of the matrices gives a gauge-invariant chiral boundary mode leading to an expected logarithmic entanglement entropy. Further, the cut through the bulk splits certain `off-diagonal' matrix elements that must be duplicated and associated to both sides of the cut. Sewing these duplicated modes together in a gauge-invariant way leads to a bulk `area law' contribution to the entanglement entropy. All of these entropies are regularized by finite $N$.
TensorFlow for Image Classification — Top 3 Prerequisites for Deep Learning Projects

Want to train a neural network for image classification? Make sure to do this first. Recognizing objects in images is an effortless task for humans. For computers, not so much. What makes a dog a dog? And more importantly, how can computers learn these patterns? One of the sexiest C-words holds the answer. No, it’s not calculus, it’s convulutional neural network!
Machine Learning in chemistry education: carbonyl multiclass classification

Elizabeth Thrall, Seung Eun Lee, Joshua Schrier, Yijun Zhao (2021). Machine Learning for Functional Group Identification in Vibrational Spectroscopy: A Pedagogical Lab for Undergraduate Chemistry Students. J. Chem. Educ. 2021, 98, 10, 3269–3276. This notebook implements a machine learning classification algorithm for functional group identification in vibrational spectroscopy. In chemistry,...
Neyman-Pearson Multi-class Classification via Cost-sensitive Learning

Most existing classification methods aim to minimize the overall misclassification error rate, however, in applications, different types of errors can have different consequences. To take into account this asymmetry issue, two popular paradigms have been developed, namely the Neyman-Pearson (NP) paradigm and cost-sensitive (CS) paradigm. Compared to CS paradigm, NP paradigm does not require a specification of costs. Most previous works on NP paradigm focused on the binary case. In this work, we study the multi-class NP problem by connecting it to the CS problem, and propose two algorithms. We extend the NP oracle inequalities and consistency from the binary case to the multi-class case, and show that our two algorithms enjoy these properties under certain conditions. The simulation and real data studies demonstrate the effectiveness of our algorithms. To our knowledge, this is the first work to solve the multi-class NP problem via cost-sensitive learning techniques with theoretical guarantees. The proposed algorithms are implemented in the R package "npcs" on CRAN.
