Mathematics

Quantum homotopy perturbation method for nonlinear dissipative ordinary differential equations

By Cheng Xue, Yu-Chun Wu, Guo-Ping Guo
 5 days ago

While quantum computing provides an exponential advantage in solving linear differential equations, there are relatively few quantum algorithms for solving nonlinear differential equations. In our work, based on the homotopy...

Related
Quantum Amplitude Damping for solving homogeneous linear differential equations: a non-interferometric algorithm

In contexts where relevant problems can easily attain configuration spaces of enormous sizes, solving Linear Differential Equations (LDEs) can become a hard achievement for classical computers; on the other hand, the rise of quantum hardware can enable such high-dimensional problems to be solved with a viable and foreseeable number of qubits, whilst also yielding quantum advantage in terms of time complexity. In this effort, the proposal of quantum algorithms that can fundamentally harvest this potential, whilst simultaneously being appealing for implementation purposes, becomes an essential milestone. As this is not a trivial task, new heuristics for proposing quantum algorithms are welcomed. This work presents a quantum algorithm inspired by the Quantum Amplitude Damping operation for solving homogeneous LDEs, providing an exponential speed-up compared to any classical method, in relation to the problem's dimension. Contrary to previously proposed algorithms for differential equations with similar time complexity advantage, our algorithm is defined via a gate-level quantum circuit, predominantly composed of elementary 2-qubit gates, and is particularly nonrestrictive in terms of connectivity within and between some of its main quantum registers. We show that such an open quantum system-based circuitry allows for constructing the solution (particularly the non-unitary step) in a non-interferometric way; we also provide a guideline for guaranteeing a lower bound on the probability of success for each realisation, by exploring the decay properties of the underlying quantum operation.
MATHEMATICS
Multipartite spatial entanglement generated by concurrent nonlinear processes

Continuous variables multipartite entanglement is a key resource for quantum technologies. This works considers the multipartite entanglement generated in separated spatial modes of the same light beam by three different parametric sources: a standard $\chi^{(2)}$ medium pumped by two pumps, a single-pump nonlinear photonic crystal, and a doubly pumped nonlinear photonic crystal. These sources have in common the coexistence of several concurrent nonlinear processes in the same medium, which allows the generation of non-standard 3 and 4-mode couplings. We test the genuine nature of the multipartite entangled states thereby generated in a common framework, using both criteria based on proper bounds for the variances of nonlocal observables and on the positive partial transpose criterion. The relative simplicity of these states allows a (hopefully) useful comparison of the different inseparability tests.
PHYSICS
Exponential Dichotomy for Noninvertible Linear Difference Equations

In this article we study exponential dichotomies for noninvertible linear difference equations in finite dimensions. After giving the definition, we study the extent to which the projection $P(k)$ in a dichotomy is unique. For equations on $\mathbb{Z}$ it is unique but for equations on $\mathbb{Z}_+$ only its range is unique and for $\mathbb{Z}_-$ only its nullspace.
MATHEMATICS
Wong-Zakai approximations for quasilinear systems of Itô's type stochastic differential equations driven by fBm with $H>1/2$

In a recent article Lanconelli and Scorolli (2021) extended to the multidimensional case a Wong-Zakai-type approximation for Itô stochastic differential equations proposed by \Oksendal and Hu (1996). The aim of the current paper is to extend the latter result to system of stochastic differential equations of Itô type driven by fractional Brownian motion (fBm) like those considered by Hu (2018). The covariance structure of the fBm precludes us from using the same approach as that used by Lanconelli and Scorolli and instead we employ a truncated Cameron-Martin expansion as the approximation for the fBm. We are naturally led to the investigation of a semilinear hyperbolic system of evolution equations in several space variables that we utilize for constructing a solution of the Wong-Zakai approximated systems. We show that the law of each element of the approximating sequence solves in the sense of distribution a Fokker-Planck equation and that the sequence converges to the solution of the Itoô equation, as the number of terms in the expansion goes to infinite.
MATHEMATICS
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Physics#Perturbation#Quantum Linear
A general framework for tropical differential equations

We construct a general framework for tropical differential equations based on idempotent semirings and an idempotent version of differential algebra. Over a differential ring equipped with a non-archimedean norm enhanced with additional differential information, we define tropicalization of differential equations and tropicalization of their solution sets. This framework includes rings of interest in the theory of p-adic differential equations: rings of convergent power series over a non-archimedean normed field. The tropicalization records the norms of the coefficients. This gives a significant refinement of Grigoriev's framework for tropical differential equations. We then prove a differential analogue of Payne's inverse limit theorem: the limit of all tropicalizations of a system of differential equations is isomorphic to a differential variant of the Berkovich analytification.
MATHEMATICS
Hierarchy of Nonlinear Entanglement Dynamics for Continuous Variables

The entanglement produced by a bilinear Hamiltonian in continuous variables has been thoroughly studied and widely used. In contrast, the physics of entanglement resulting from nonlinear interaction described by partially degenerate high-order Hamiltonians remains unclear. Here, we derive a hierarchy of sufficient and necessary conditions for the positive-partial-transposition separability of bipartite nonlinear quantum states. The proposed criteria detect the nonpositive-partial-transposition inseparability of higher-order moments of states, which provides a systematic framework for the characterization of this kind of entanglement. Through numerical simulation of cubic and quartic Hamiltonians, we demonstrate the existence and competition of a hierarchy of entanglement witnesses, revealing the mechanism underlying such entanglement. Our results may provide a new direction in continuous variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
Generalized Lindblad master equations in quantum reservoir engineering

Reservoir engineering has proven to be a practical approach to control open quantum systems, preserving quantum coherence by appropriately manipulating the reservoir and system-reservoir interactions. In this context, for systems comprised of different parts, it is common to describe the dynamics of a subsystem of interest by making an adiabatic elimination of the remaining components of the system. This procedure often leads to an effective master equation for the subsystem that is not in the well-known Gorini-Kossakowski-Lindblad-Sudarshan form (here called standard Lindblad form). Instead, it has a more general structure (here called generalized Lindblad form), which explicitly reveals the dissipative coupling between the various components of the subsystem. In this work, we present a set of dynamical equations for the first and second moments of the canonical variables for linear systems, bosonic and fermionic, described by master equations in a generalized Lindblad form. Our method is efficient and allows one to obtain analytical solutions for the steady state. Further, we include as a review some covariance matrix methods for which our results are particularly relevant, paying special attention to those related to the measurement of entanglement. Finally, we prove that the Duan criterion for entanglement is also applicable to fermionic systems.
SCIENCE
Decoherence Induced Exceptional Points in a Dissipative Superconducting Qubit

Open quantum systems interacting with an environment exhibit dynamics described by the combination of dissipation and coherent Hamiltonian evolution. Taken together, these effects are captured by a Liouvillian superoperator. The degeneracies of the (generically non-Hermitian) Liouvillian are exceptional points, which are associated with critical dynamics as the system approaches steady state. We use a superconducting transmon circuit coupled to an engineered environment to observe two different types of Liouvillian exceptional points that arise either from the interplay of energy loss and decoherence or purely due to decoherence. By dynamically tuning the Liouvillian superoperators in real time we observe a non-Hermiticity-induced chiral state transfer. Our study motivates a new look at open quantum system dynamics from the vantage of Liouvillian exceptional points, enabling applications of non-Hermitian dynamics in the understanding and control of open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mathematics
Science
Computer Science
The Variational Quantum Eigensolver: a review of methods and best practices

Jules Tilly, Hongxiang Chen, Shuxiang Cao, Dario Picozzi, Kanav Setia, Ying Li, Edward Grant, Leonard Wossnig, Ivan Rungger, George H. Booth, Jonathan Tennyson. The variational quantum eigensolver (or VQE) uses the variational principle to compute the ground state energy of a Hamiltonian, a problem that is central to quantum chemistry and condensed matter physics. Conventional computing methods are constrained in their accuracy due to the computational limits. The VQE may be used to model complex wavefunctions in polynomial time, making it one of the most promising near-term applications for quantum computing. Finding a path to navigate the relevant literature has rapidly become an overwhelming task, with many methods promising to improve different parts of the algorithm. Despite strong theoretical underpinnings suggesting excellent scaling of individual VQE components, studies have pointed out that their various pre-factors could be too large to reach a quantum computing advantage over conventional methods.
SCIENCE
An enhancement of the fast time-domain boundary element method for the three-dimensional wave equation

Our objective is to stabilise and accelerate the time-domain boundary element method (TDBEM) for the three-dimensional wave equation. To overcome the potential time instability, we considered using the Burton--Miller-type boundary integral equation (BMBIE) instead of the ordinary boundary integral equation (OBIE), which consists of the single- and double-layer potentials. In addition, we introduced a smooth temporal basis, i.e. the B-spline temporal basis of order $d$, whereas $d=1$ was used together with the OBIE in a previous study [Takahashi 2014]. Corresponding to these new techniques, we generalised the interpolation-based fast multipole method that was developed in \cite{takahashi2014}. In particular, we constructed the multipole-to-local formula (M2L) so that even for $d\ge 2$ we can maintain the computational complexity of the entire algorithm, i.e. $O(N_{\rm s}^{1+\delta} N_{\rm t})$, where $N_{\rm s}$ and $N_{\rm t}$ denote the number of boundary elements and the number of time steps, respectively, and $\delta$ is theoretically estimated as $1/3$ or $1/2$. The numerical examples indicated that the BMBIE is indispensable for solving the homogeneous Dirichlet problem, but the order $d$ cannot exceed 1 owing to the doubtful cancellation of significant digits when calculating the corresponding layer potentials. In regard to the homogeneous Neumann problem, the previous TDBEM based on the OBIE with $d=1$ can be unstable, whereas it was found that the BMBIE with $d=2$ can be stable and accurate. The present study will enhance the usefulness of the TDBEM for 3D scalar wave problems.
MATHEMATICS
Physics-Informed Neural Operator for Learning Partial Differential Equations

Zongyi Li, Hongkai Zheng, Nikola Kovachki, David Jin, Haoxuan Chen, Burigede Liu, Kamyar Azizzadenesheli, Anima Anandkumar. Machine learning methods have recently shown promise in solving partial differential equations (PDEs). They can be classified into two broad categories: approximating the solution function and learning the solution operator. The Physics-Informed Neural Network (PINN) is an example of the former while the Fourier neural operator (FNO) is an example of the latter. Both these approaches have shortcomings. The optimization in PINN is challenging and prone to failure, especially on multi-scale dynamic systems. FNO does not suffer from this optimization issue since it carries out supervised learning on a given dataset, but obtaining such data may be too expensive or infeasible. In this work, we propose the physics-informed neural operator (PINO), where we combine the operating-learning and function-optimization frameworks. This integrated approach improves convergence rates and accuracy over both PINN and FNO models. In the operator-learning phase, PINO learns the solution operator over multiple instances of the parametric PDE family. In the test-time optimization phase, PINO optimizes the pre-trained operator ansatz for the querying instance of the PDE. Experiments show PINO outperforms previous ML methods on many popular PDE families while retaining the extraordinary speed-up of FNO compared to solvers. In particular, PINO accurately solves challenging long temporal transient flows and Kolmogorov flows where other baseline ML methods fail to converge.
COMPUTERS
Dissipation and spontaneous emission in quantum electrodynamical density functional theory based on optimized effective potential: A proof of concept study

We generalize the optimized effective potential (OEP) formalism in the quantum electrodynamical density functional theory (QEDFT) to the case of continuous distribution of photon modes, and study its applicability to dissipative dynamics of electron systems interacting with photons of lossy cavities. Specifically, we test whether this technique is capable of capturing the quantum features of electron-photon interaction related to spontaneous emission and the corresponding energy transfer from the electrons to cavity photons. For this purpose, we analyze a discrete three-site system with one electron coupled to photons of the cavity, which, in fact, is a minimal model allowing to eliminate classical radiation and the corresponding energy loss, but still have nontrivial density dynamics. By considering two typical spectral densities of photon modes, modeling (i) lossy cavity with Lorentzian broadening of photon peaks, and (ii) the Ohmic bath, and several representative dynamical regimes, we find that OEP-QEDFT demonstrates a good qualitative and quantitative performance, especially in the case when the disspation is dominated by one-photon processes.
PHYSICS
Differential information theory

This paper presents a new foundational approach to information theory based on the concept of the information efficiency of a recursive function, which is defined as the difference between the information in the input and the output. The theory allows us to study planar representations of various infinite domains. Dilation theory studies the information effects of recursive operations in terms of topological deformations of the plane. I show that the well-known class of finite sets of natural numbers behaves erratically under such transformations. It is subject to phase transitions that in some cases have a fractal nature. The class is semi-countable: there is no intrinsic information theory for this class and there are no efficient methods for systematic search.
MATHEMATICS
Nonlinear Fractional Schrödinger Equations coupled by power-type nonlinearities

In this work we study the following class of systems of coupled nonlinear fractional nonlinear Schrödinger equations, \begin{equation*} \left \{ \begin{array}{l} (-\Delta)^s u_1+ \lambda_1 u_1= \mu_1 |u_1|^{2p-2}u_1+\beta |u_2|^{p} |u_1|^{p-2}u_1 \quad\text{in }\mathbb{R}^N,\\[3pt] (-\Delta)^s u_2 + \lambda_2 u_2= \mu_2 |u_2|^{2p-2}u_2+\beta |u_1|^{p}|u_2|^{p-2}u_2 \quad\text{in }\mathbb{R}^N, \end{array} \right. \end{equation*} where $ u_1,\, u_2\in W^{s,2}(\mathbb{R}^N)$, with $ N=1,\, 2,\, 3$; $\lambda_j,\,\mu_j>0$, $j=1,2$, $\beta\in \mathbb{R}$, $p\geq 2$ and $\displaystyle\frac{p-1}{2p}N<s<1$. Precisely, we prove the existence of positive radial bound and ground state solutions provided the parameters $\beta, p, \lambda_j,\mu_j$, ($j=1,\, 2$) satisfy appropriate conditions. We also study the previous system with $m$-equations, $$ (-\Delta)^s u_j+ \lambda_j u_j =\mu_j |u_j|^{2p-2}u_j+ \sum_{\substack{k=1\\k\neq j}}^m\beta_{jk} |u_k|^p|u_j|^{p-2}u_j,\quad u_j\in W^{s,2}(\mathbb{R}^N);\: j=1,\ldots,m $$ where $\lambda_j,\, \mu_j>0$ for $j=1,\ldots ,m\ge 3$, the coupling parameters $\beta_{jk}=\beta_{kj}\in \mathbb{R}$ for $j,k=1,\ldots,m$, $j\neq k$. For this system we prove similar results as for $m=2$, depending on the values of the parameters $\beta_{jk}, p, \lambda_j,\mu_j$, (for $j,k=1,\ldots,m$, $j\neq k$).
MATHEMATICS
Spatial statistics and stochastic partial differential equations: a mechanistic viewpoint

The Stochastic Partial Differential Equation (SPDE) approach, now commonly used in spatial statistics to construct Gaussian random fields, is revisited from a mechanistic perspective based on the movement of microscopic particles, thereby relating pseudo-differential operators to dispersal kernels. We first establish a connection between Lévy flights and PDEs involving the Fractional Laplacian (FL) operator. The corresponding Fokker-Planck PDEs will serve as a basis to propose new generalisations by considering a general form of SPDE with terms accounting for dispersal, drift and reaction. We detail the difference between the FL operator (with or without linear reaction term) associated with a fat-tailed dispersal kernel and therefore describing long-distance dependencies, and the damped FL operator associated with a thin-tailed kernel, thus corresponding to short-distance dependencies. Then, SPDE-based random fields with non-stationary external spatially and temporally varying force are illustrated and nonlinear bistable reaction term are introduced. The physical meaning of the latter and possible applications are discussed. Returning to the particulate interpretation of the above-mentioned equations, we describe in a relatively simple case their links with point processes. We unravel the nature of the point processes they generate and show how such mechanistic models, associated to a probabilistic observation model, can be used in a hierarchical setting to estimate the parameters of the particle dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
A Multirate Variational Approach to Nonlinear MPC

A nonlinear model predictive control (NMPC) approach is proposed based on a variational representation of the system model and the receding horizon optimal control problem. The proposed tube-based convex MPC approach provides improvements in model accuracy and computational efficiency, and allows for alternative means of computing linearization error bounds. To this end we investigate the use of single rate and multirate system representations derived from a discrete variational principle to obtain structure-preserving time-stepping schemes. We show empirically that the desirable conservation properties of the discrete time model are inherited by the optimal control problem. Model linearization is achieved either by direct Jacobian Linearization or by quadratic and linear Taylor series approximations of the Lagrangian and generalized forces respectively. These two linearization schemes are proved to be equivalent for a specific choice of approximation points. Using the multirate variational formulation we derive a novel multirate NMPC approach, and show that it can provide large computational savings for systems with dynamics or control inputs evolving on different time scales.
COMPUTERS
A new method to measure quantum entanglement in a nuclear spin ensemble

One of the primary objectives of quantum physics studies is to measure the quantum states of large systems composed of many interacting particles. This could be particularly useful for the development of quantum computers and other quantum information processing devices. Researchers at the University of Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory have recently...
PHYSICS
A research framework for writing differentiable PDE discretizations in JAX

Differentiable simulators are an emerging concept with applications in several fields, from reinforcement learning to optimal control. Their distinguishing feature is the ability to calculate analytic gradients with respect to the input parameters. Like neural networks, which are constructed by composing several building blocks called layers, a simulation often requires computing the output of an operator that can itself be decomposed into elementary units chained together. While each layer of a neural network represents a specific discrete operation, the same operator can have multiple representations, depending on the discretization employed and the research question that needs to be addressed. Here, we propose a simple design pattern to construct a library of differentiable operators and discretizations, by representing operators as mappings between families of continuous functions, parametrized by finite vectors. We demonstrate the approach on an acoustic optimization problem, where the Helmholtz equation is discretized using Fourier spectral methods, and differentiability is demonstrated using gradient descent to optimize the speed of sound of an acoustic lens. The proposed framework is open-sourced and available at \url{this https URL}
COMPUTERS
Ising model with Curie-Weiss perturbation

Consider the nearest-neighbor Ising model on $\Lambda_n:=[-n,n]^d\cap\mathbb{Z}^d$ at inverse temperature $\beta\geq 0$ with free boundary conditions, and let $Y_n(\sigma):=\sum_{u\in\Lambda_n}\sigma_u$ be its total magnetization. Let $X_n$ be the total magnetization perturbed by a critical Curie-Weiss interaction, i.e., \[\frac{d F_{X_n}}{d F_{Y_n}}(x):=\frac{\exp[x^2/(2\mathbb{E}Y_n^2)]}{\mathbb{E}\exp[Y_n^2/(2\mathbb{E}Y_n^2)]},\] where $F_{X_n}$ and $F_{Y_n}$ are the distribution functions for $X_n$ and $Y_n$ respectively. We prove that for any $d\geq 4$ and $\beta\in[0,\beta_c(d)]$ where $\beta_c(d)$ is the critical inverse temperature, any subsequential limit (in distribution) of $\{X_n/\sqrt{\mathbb{E}X_n^2}:n\in\mathbb{N}\}$ has an analytic density (say, $f_X$) all of whose zeros are pure imaginary, and $f_X$ has an explicit expression in terms of the asymptotic behavior of zeros for the moment generating function of $Y_n$. We also prove that for any $d\geq 1$ and then for $\beta$ small, \[f_X(x)=K\exp(-C^4x^4),\] where $C=\sqrt{\Gamma(3/4)/\Gamma(1/4)}$ and $K=\sqrt{\Gamma(3/4)}/(4\Gamma(5/4)^{3/2})$. Possible connections between $f_X$ and the high-dimensional critical Ising model with periodic boundary conditions are discussed.
MATHEMATICS
Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS

