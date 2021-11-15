ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint quantum-classical Hamilton variation principle in the phase space

By Dmitry V. Zhdanov, Denys I. Bondar
 5 days ago

We show that the dynamics of a closed quantum system obeys the Hamilton variation principle. Even though quantum particles lack well-defined trajectories, their evolution in the Husimi representation can be treated as a flow of multidimensional probability...

arxiv.org

Finite thermostats in classical and quantum nonequilibrium

Abstract: Models for studying systems in stationary states but out of equilibrium have often empirical nature and very often break the fundamental time reversal symmetry. Here a formal interpretation will be discussed of the widespread idea that, in any event, the particular friction model choice should not matter physically. The proposal is, quite generally, that for the same physical system a time reversible model should be possible. Examples about the Navier-Stokes equations are given.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum cascade of new correlated phases in trigonally warped bilayer graphene

Anna M. Seiler, Fabian R. Geisenhof, Felix Winterer, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Tianyi Xu, Fan Zhang, R. Thomas Weitz. Divergent density of states offers the unique opportunity to explore a wide variety of correlated electron physics. In the thinnest limit, this has been predicted and verified in the ultra-flat bands of magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene, the band touching points of few-layer rhombohedral graphite, and the lightly doped rhombohedral trilayer graphene. The simpler and seemingly better understood Bernal bilayer graphene is also susceptible to orbital magnetism-driven phases at charge neutrality, such as layer antiferromagnet and quantum anomalous Hall octet. Here we report the discovery of a cascade of novel correlated phases in the vicinity of electric-field-controlled Lifshitz transitions and van Hove singularities in trigonally warped bilayer graphene. We provide compelling evidence for the observation of Stoner ferromagnets - half and quarter metals. More prominently, we identify signatures consistent with a topologically nontrivial Wigner-Hall crystal at zero magnetic field and its transition to a trivial Wigner crystal, as well as two correlated metals whose behavior deviates from standard Fermi liquids. Our results in this reproducible, tunable, simple system opens a new chapter for studying strongly correlated electrons.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Orientability of space from electromagnetic quantum fluctuations

Whether the space where we live is a globally orientable manifold $M_3$, and whether the local laws of physics require that $M_3$ be equipped with a canonical orientation, are among the unsettled questions in cosmology and quantum field theory. It is often assumed that a test for spatial orientability requires a global journey across the whole $3-$space. Since such a global expedition is not feasible, theoretical arguments are usually offered to support the choice of time orientation for the spacetime manifold $M_4$, and space orientation for $M_3$. Theoretical arguments can certainly be used, but one would expect that the ultimate answer to the orientability question should rely on observations or local experiments, or can come from a topological fundamental theory in physics. In a recent paper we have argued that it is potentially possible to locally access the $3-$space orientability of Minkowski spacetime through effects involving 'point-like charged particles' under quantum electromagnetic fluctuations. Specifically, we studied the stochastic motions of a charged particle and an electric dipole subjected to these fluctuations in Minkowski spacetime, with either an orientable or a non-orientable $3-$space topology, and derived expressions for a statistical orientability indicator in these two flat topologically inequivalent manifolds. For the dipole we found that a characteristic inversion pattern exhibited by the curves of the orientability indicator is a signature of non-orientability, making it possible to locally probe the orientability of the $3-$space. Here, to shed some additional light on the spatial orientability, we briefly review these results, and also discuss some of its features and consequences. The results might open the way to a conceivable experiment involving quantum fluctuations to look into the spatial orientability of Minkowski empty spacetime.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multiqubit entanglement and quantum phase gates with epsilon-near-zero plasmonic waveguides

Multiqubit entanglement is extremely important to perform truly secure quantum optical communication and computing operations. However, the efficient generation of long-range entanglement over extended time periods between multiple qubits randomly distributed in a photonic system remains an outstanding challenge. This constraint is mainly due to the detrimental effects of decoherence and dephasing. To alleviate this issue, we present engineered epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) nanostructures that can maximize the coherence of light-matter interactions at room temperature. We investigate a practical ENZ plasmonic waveguide system which simultaneously achieves multiqubit entanglement in elongated distances, extended time periods, and, even more importantly, independent of the emitters positions. More specifically, we present efficient transient entanglement between three and four optical qubits mediated by ENZ with results that can be easily generalized to an arbitrary number of emitters. The entanglement between multiple qubits is characterized by computing the negativity metric applied for the first time to the proposed nanophotonic ENZ configuration. The ENZ response is found to be substantially advantageous to boost the coherence between multiple emitters compared to alternative plasmonic waveguide schemes. Finally, the superradiance collective emission response at the ENZ resonance is utilized to design a new high fidelity two-qubit quantum phase gate that can be used in various emerging quantum computing applications.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An Application of Quantum Machine Learning on Quantum Correlated Systems: Quantum Convolutional Neural Network as a Classifier for Many-Body Wavefunctions from the Quantum Variational Eigensolver

Machine learning has been applied on a wide variety of models, from classical statistical mechanics to quantum strongly correlated systems for the identification of phase transitions. The recently proposed quantum convolutional neural network (QCNN) provides a new framework for using quantum circuits instead of classical neural networks as the backbone of classification methods. We present here the results from training the QCNN by the wavefunctions of the variational quantum eigensolver for the one-dimensional transverse field Ising model (TFIM). We demonstrate that the QCNN identifies wavefunctions which correspond to the paramagnetic phase and the ferromagnetic phase of the TFIM with good accuracy. The QCNN can be trained to predict the corresponding phase of wavefunctions around the putative quantum critical point, even though it is trained by wavefunctions far away from it. This provides a basis for exploiting the QCNN to identify the quantum critical point.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Cost of Improving the Precision of the Variational Quantum Eigensolver for Quantum Chemistry

Quantum computing brings a promise of new approaches into computational quantum chemistry. While universal, fault-tolerant quantum computers are still not available, we want to utilize today's noisy quantum processors. One of their flagship applications is the variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) -- an algorithm to calculate the minimum energy of a physical Hamiltonian. In this study, we investigate how various types of errors affect the VQE, and how to efficiently use the available resources to produce precise computational results. We utilize a simulator of a noisy quantum device, an exact statevector simulator, as well as physical quantum hardware to study the VQE algorithm for molecular hydrogen. We find that the optimal way of running the hybrid classical-quantum optimization is to (i) allow some noise in intermediate energy evaluations, using fewer shots per step and fewer optimization iterations, but require high final readout precision, (ii) emphasize efficient problem encoding and ansatz parametrization, and (iii) run all experiments within a short time-frame, avoiding parameter drift with time. Nevertheless, current publicly available quantum resources are still very noisy and scarce/expensive, and even when using them efficiently it is quite difficult to obtain trustworthy calculations of molecular energies.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Space-time coupling of the carrier-envelope phase in ultrafast optical pulses

The carrier-envelope phase (CEP) plays an increasingly important role in precise frequency comb spectroscopy, all-optical atomic clocks, quantum science and technology, astronomy, space-borne-metrology, and strong-field science. Hitherto, it has been essentially assumed that CEP is strictly a temporal phenomenon. Here we introduce an approach for space-time calculation of the CEP in the spatially defined region of interest. We find a significant variation of CEP in the focal volume of refracting focusing elements and accurately calculate its value. We discuss the implications and importance of this finding.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Classical and quantum dynamic programming for Subset-Sum and variants

Subset-Sum is an NP-complete problem where one must decide if a multiset of $n$ integers contains a subset whose elements sum to a target value $m$. The best known classical and quantum algorithms run in time $\tilde{O}(2^{n/2})$ and $\tilde{O}(2^{n/3})$, respectively, based on the well-known meet-in-the-middle technique. Here we introduce a novel dynamic programming data structure with applications to Subset-Sum and a number of variants, including Equal-Sums (where one seeks two disjoint subsets with the same sum), 2-Subset-Sum (a relaxed version of Subset-Sum where each item in the input set can be used twice in the summation), and Shifted-Sums, a generalization of both of these variants, where one seeks two disjoint subsets whose sums differ by some specified value.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Local Quantum Measurement Demands Type-Sensitive Information Principles for Global Correlations

Physical theories with local structure similar to quantum theory can allow beyond-quantum global states that are in agreement with unentangled Gleason's theorem. In a standard Bell experiment any such bipartite state produces correlations that are always quantum simulable. In this limited classical-input-classical-output Bell scenario, we show that there exist bipartite beyond-quantum states that produce correlations all of which are in-fact classically simulable. However, if the type of Bell scenario is generalized to consider quantum states as inputs, we then show that any such bipartite beyond-quantum state yields beyond-quantum input-output correlations. We also analyze the implication of this quantum input scenario while studying generic multipartite correlations obtained from local quantum theory but potentially allowing different global structure. Our study suggests the requirement of type sensitive information principles for isolating the quantum correlations from the beyond-quantum ones.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A variation map

The 3,366 accessions, including 3,171 cultivated and 195 wild accessions, were sequenced for an average of 12Ã— coverage, allowing the identification of high-quality single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and structural variations. A pan-genome was then constructed and used to evaluate the presence or absence of variations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Weiss variation for general boundaries

The Weiss variation of the Einstein-Hilbert action with an appropriate boundary term has been studied for general boundary surfaces; the boundary surfaces can be spacelike, timelike, or null. To achieve this we introduce an auxiliary reference connection and find that the resulting Weiss variation yields the Einstein equations as expected, with additional boundary contributions. Among these boundary contributions, we obtain the dynamical variable and the associated conjugate momentum, irrespective of the spacelike, timelike or, null nature of the boundary surface. We also arrive at the generally non-vanishing covariant generalization of the Einstein energy-momentum pseudotensor. We study this tensor in the Schwarzschild geometry and find that the pseudotensorial ambiguities translate into ambiguities in the choice of coordinates on the reference geometry. Moreover, we show that from the Weiss variation, one can formally derive a gravitational Schr{ö}dinger equation, which may, despite ambiguities in the definition of the Hamiltonian, be useful as a tool for studying the problem of time in quantum general relativity. Implications have been discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Noise-Assisted Variational Quantum Thermalization

Preparing thermal states on a quantum computer can have a variety of applications, from simulating many-body quantum systems to training machine learning models. Variational circuits have been proposed for this task on near-term quantum computers, but several challenges remain, such as finding a scalable cost-function, avoiding the need of purification, and mitigating noise effects. We propose a new algorithm for thermal state preparation that tackles those three challenges by exploiting the noise of quantum circuits. We consider a variational architecture containing a depolarizing channel after each unitary layer, with the ability to directly control the level of noise. We derive a closed-form approximation for the free-energy of such circuit and use it as a cost function for our variational algorithm. By evaluating our method on a variety of Hamiltonians and system sizes, we find several systems for which the thermal state can be approximated with a high fidelity. However, we also show that the ability for our algorithm to learn the thermal state strongly depends on the temperature: while a high fidelity can be obtained for high and low temperatures, we identify a specific range for which the problem becomes more challenging. We hope that this first study on noise-assisted thermal state preparation will inspire future research on exploiting noise in variational algorithms.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Connecting galaxy evolution in clusters with their radial profiles and phase space distribution: results from the IllustrisTNG hydrodynamical simulations

We study the population of galaxies around galaxy clusters in the hydrodynamic simulation suite IllustrisTNG 300-1 to study the signatures of their evolutionary history on observable properties. We measure the radial number density profile, phase space distribution, and splashback radius for galaxies of different masses and colors over the redshift range $z=0-1$. The three primary physical effects which shape the galaxy distribution within clusters are the galaxy quenching, angular momentum distribution and dynamical friction. We find three distinct populations of galaxies by applying a Gaussian mixture model to their distribution in color and mass. They have distinct evolutionary histories and leave distinct signatures on their distribution around cluster halos. We find that low-mass red galaxies show the most concentrated distribution in clusters and the largest splashback radius, while high-mass red galaxies show a less concentrated distribution and a smaller splashback radius. Blue galaxies, which mostly quench into the low-mass red population, have the shallowest distribution within the clusters, with those on radial orbits quenched rapidly before reaching pericenter. Comparison with the distribution of galaxies from the Dark Energy Survey (DES) survey around Sunyaev-Zeldovich (SZ) clusters from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope (ACT) and South Pole Telescope (SPT) surveys shows evidence for differences in galaxy evolution between simulations and data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Phase space analysis of the young stellar component of the Radcliffe Wave

The Radcliffe Wave is a galactic-scale structure recently proposed by J. Alves et al. (2019). The authors propose that various molecular complexes in the solar environment follow a specific alignment and displacement that make them worthy of a common origin and evolution. In this work, we first collected and analyzed the population of very young stars and open clusters around this structure. The criteria for cross-matching these star-forming tracers with the identified Radcliffe Wave cloud complexes have been defined and applied, all based on the quality of the available astrometric and photometric data. We performed a first characterization of the structure and kinematic properties of the young stellar population linked to this wave. Our conclusions, although verypreliminary, are: 1) we have identified 13 open clusters, each of them physically linked to a Cloud Complex, which are probable members of the Radcliffe Wave; 2) The OB field stars do not present the elongated structure that departs from an straight line at the Sun position observed in the Cloud Complexes; 3) the vertical motion of 11 CC-OCs members associated with the Wave is not contradictory with the behaviour expected from a simple model of harmonic motion in the vertical direction, and 4) the orbits back on time neither suggest an origin associated to a point nor to a straight line in the XZ plane.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Towards the Finite-$N$ Twisted Holography from the Geometry of Phase Space

We study a certain subalgebra of functions on the phase space of $2d$ BF theory with the gauge group $\mathrm{GL}_N$ coupled to a $1d$ quantum mechanics with global symmetry $\mathrm{GL}_K$ and its quantization. These functions are gauge-invariant local observables of the coupled theory, which appears as boundary side of an early example of twisted holography involving stacks of $N$ D2-branes and $K$ D4-branes intersecting along a real line. We give a geometric proof that the quantization of this subalgebra in the large-$N$ limit is the Yangian. The finite-$N$ subalgebra is a quotient of its large-$N$ limit by a certain ideal. We compute this ideal for $N=1$ and give an abstract characterization of the ideal for any $N$. Furthermore, we study the full algebra of functions on the phase space and prove that in the large-$N$ limit, it is the algebra of functions on the based loop group of $\mathrm{GL}_K\times \mathrm{GL}_1$. Similar to its subalgebra, the full finite-$N$ algebra is a quotient of the large-$N$ limit algebra by a certain ideal. We compute this ideal for $N=1$ and give an abstract characterization of the ideal for any $N$. Finally, we compute the Hilbert series of the full finite-$N$ algebra.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Toward a quantum computing algorithm to quantify classical and quantum correlation of system states

Optimal measurement is required to obtain the quantum and classical correlations of a quantum state, and the crucial difficulty is how to acquire the maximal information about one system by measuring the other part; in other words, getting the maximum information corresponds to preparing the best measurement operators. Within a general setup, we designed a variational hybrid quantum-classical (VHQC) algorithm to achieve classical and quantum correlations for system states under the Noisy-Intermediate Scale Quantum (NISQ) technology. To employ, first, we map the density matrix to the vector representation, which displays it in a doubled Hilbert space, and it's converted to a pure state. Then we apply the measurement operators to a part of the subsystem and use variational principle and a classical optimization for the determination of the amount of correlation. We numerically test the performance of our algorithm at finding a correlation of some density matrices, and the output of our algorithm is compatible with the exact calculation.
COMPUTERS

