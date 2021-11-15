ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

A Thought Experiment on 'Passing on Quantum Superposition'

By Vishwas KS
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

A wavefunction in quantum theory can either evolve continuously and be deterministic or collapse into a certain state and be probabilistic. These two differ in only that whether a measurement is done on it or not. The ambiguous...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

arxiv.org

Asymptotic freedom and safety in quantum gravity

We compute non-perturbative flow equations for the couplings of quantum gravity in fourth order of a derivative expansion. The gauge invariant functional flow equation for arbitrary metrics allows us to extract $\beta$-functions for all couplings. In our truncation we find two fixed points. One corresponds to asymptotically free higher derivative gravity, the other is an extension of the asymptotically safe fixed point in the Einstein-Hilbert truncation or extensions thereof. The infrared limit of the flow equations entails only unobservably small modifications of Einstein gravity coupled to a scalar field. Quantum gravity can be asymptotically free, based on a flow trajectory from the corresponding ultraviolet fixed point to the infrared region. This flow can also be realized by a scaling solution for varying values of a scalar field. As an alternative possibility, quantum gravity can be realized by asymptotic safety at the other fixed point. There may exist a critical trajectory between the two fixed points, starting in the extreme ultraviolet from asymptotic freedom. We compute critical exponents and determine the number of relevant parameters for the two fixed points. Evaluating the flow equation for constant scalar fields yields the universal gravitational contribution to the effective potential for the scalars.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Model-Discovery

Quantum computing promises to speed up some of the most challenging problems in science and engineering. Quantum algorithms have been proposed showing theoretical advantages in applications ranging from chemistry to logistics optimization. Many problems appearing in science and engineering can be rewritten as a set of differential equations. Quantum algorithms for solving differential equations have shown a provable advantage in the fault-tolerant quantum computing regime, where deep and wide quantum circuits can be used to solve large linear systems like partial differential equations (PDEs) efficiently. Recently, variational approaches to solving non-linear PDEs also with near-term quantum devices were proposed. One of the most promising general approaches is based on recent developments in the field of scientific machine learning for solving PDEs. We extend the applicability of near-term quantum computers to more general scientific machine learning tasks, including the discovery of differential equations from a dataset of measurements. We use differentiable quantum circuits (DQCs) to solve equations parameterized by a library of operators, and perform regression on a combination of data and equations. Our results show a promising path to Quantum Model Discovery (QMoD), on the interface between classical and quantum machine learning approaches. We demonstrate successful parameter inference and equation discovery using QMoD on different systems including a second-order, ordinary differential equation and a non-linear, partial differential equation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Entanglement in the Quantum Hall Matrix Model

Characterizing the entanglement of matrix degrees of freedom is essential for understanding the holographic emergence of spacetime. The Quantum Hall Matrix Model is a gauged $U(N)$ matrix quantum mechanics with two matrices whose ground state is known exactly and describes an emergent spatial disk with incompressible bulk dynamics. We define and compute an entanglement entropy in the ground state associated to a cut through the disk. There are two contributions. A collective field describing the eigenvalues of one of the matrices gives a gauge-invariant chiral boundary mode leading to an expected logarithmic entanglement entropy. Further, the cut through the bulk splits certain `off-diagonal' matrix elements that must be duplicated and associated to both sides of the cut. Sewing these duplicated modes together in a gauge-invariant way leads to a bulk `area law' contribution to the entanglement entropy. All of these entropies are regularized by finite $N$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Noise-Assisted Variational Quantum Thermalization

Preparing thermal states on a quantum computer can have a variety of applications, from simulating many-body quantum systems to training machine learning models. Variational circuits have been proposed for this task on near-term quantum computers, but several challenges remain, such as finding a scalable cost-function, avoiding the need of purification, and mitigating noise effects. We propose a new algorithm for thermal state preparation that tackles those three challenges by exploiting the noise of quantum circuits. We consider a variational architecture containing a depolarizing channel after each unitary layer, with the ability to directly control the level of noise. We derive a closed-form approximation for the free-energy of such circuit and use it as a cost function for our variational algorithm. By evaluating our method on a variety of Hamiltonians and system sizes, we find several systems for which the thermal state can be approximated with a high fidelity. However, we also show that the ability for our algorithm to learn the thermal state strongly depends on the temperature: while a high fidelity can be obtained for high and low temperatures, we identify a specific range for which the problem becomes more challenging. We hope that this first study on noise-assisted thermal state preparation will inspire future research on exploiting noise in variational algorithms.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Approximate symmetries and quantum error correction

It is known that continuous symmetries induce fundamental restrictions on the accuracy of quantum error correction (QEC). Here we systematically study the competition between continuous symmetries and QEC in a quantitative manner. We first define meaningful measures of approximate symmetries based on the degree of covariance and charge conservation violation, which induce corresponding notions of approximately covariant codes, and then derive a series of trade-off bounds between these different approximate symmetry measures and QEC accuracy by leveraging insights and techniques from approximate QEC, quantum metrology, and resource theory. From a quantum computation perspective, our results indicate general limits on the precision and density of transversal logical gates. For concrete examples, we showcase two explicit types of approximately covariant codes that nearly saturate certain bounds, respectively obtained from quantum Reed--Muller codes and thermodynamic codes. Finally, we discuss potential applications of our theory to several important topics in physics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Golden States in Resource Theory of Superposition

One central study that constitutes a major branch of quantum resource theory is the hierarchy of states. This provides a broad understanding of resourcefulness in certain tasks in terms of efficiency. Here, we investigate the maximal states, i.e., golden states, of the resource theory of superposition. Golden states in the resource theory of coherence are very well established; however, it is a very challenging task for superposition due to the non-orthogonality of the basis states. We show that there are sets of inner product settings that admit a maximal state in high-dimensional systems. We fulfil the gap between the resource theory of superposition and coherence in the context of golden states by establishing a continuous relation by means of a Gram matrix. Not only that, immediate corollaries of our framework provide a representation of maximal states which reduces to the maximal state of the coherence in the orthonormal limit.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The Cost of Improving the Precision of the Variational Quantum Eigensolver for Quantum Chemistry

Quantum computing brings a promise of new approaches into computational quantum chemistry. While universal, fault-tolerant quantum computers are still not available, we want to utilize today's noisy quantum processors. One of their flagship applications is the variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) -- an algorithm to calculate the minimum energy of a physical Hamiltonian. In this study, we investigate how various types of errors affect the VQE, and how to efficiently use the available resources to produce precise computational results. We utilize a simulator of a noisy quantum device, an exact statevector simulator, as well as physical quantum hardware to study the VQE algorithm for molecular hydrogen. We find that the optimal way of running the hybrid classical-quantum optimization is to (i) allow some noise in intermediate energy evaluations, using fewer shots per step and fewer optimization iterations, but require high final readout precision, (ii) emphasize efficient problem encoding and ansatz parametrization, and (iii) run all experiments within a short time-frame, avoiding parameter drift with time. Nevertheless, current publicly available quantum resources are still very noisy and scarce/expensive, and even when using them efficiently it is quite difficult to obtain trustworthy calculations of molecular energies.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Quantum Correlations in the Minimal Scenario

In the minimal scenario of quantum correlations, two parties can choose from two observables with two possible outcomes each. Probabilities are specified by four marginals and four correlations. The resulting four-dimensional convex body of correlations, denoted $\mathcal{Q}$, is fundamental for quantum information theory. It is here studied through the lens of convex algebraic geometry. We review and systematize what is known and add many details, visualizations, and complete proofs. A new result is that $\mathcal{Q}$ is isomorphic to its polar dual. The boundary of $\mathcal{Q}$ consists of three-dimensional faces isomorphic to elliptopes and sextic algebraic manifolds of exposed extreme points. These share all basic properties with the usual maximally CHSH-violating correlations. These patches are separated by cubic surfaces of non-exposed extreme points. We provide a trigonometric parametrization of all extreme points, along with their exposing Tsirelson inequalities and quantum models. All non-classical extreme points (exposed or not) are self-testing, i.e., realized by an essentially unique quantum model.
PHYSICS
ScienceBlog.com

Adding sound to quantum simulations

When sound was first incorporated into movies in the 1920s, it opened up new possibilities for filmmakers such as music and spoken dialogue. Physicists may be on the verge of a similar revolution, thanks to a new device developed at Stanford University that promises to bring an audio dimension to previously silent quantum science experiments.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Effective Hamiltonians in the Quantum Rabi Problem

We revisit the theoretical description of the ultrastrong light-matter interaction in terms of exactly solvable effective Hamiltonians. A perturbative approach based on polaronic and spin-dependent squeezing transformations provides an effective Hamiltonian for the quantum Rabi model up to the second order in the expansion parameter. The model consistently includes both rotating and counter-rotating terms, going therefore beyond the rotating wave approximation. Analytical and numerical results show that the proposed Hamiltonian performs better than the Bloch-Siegert model when calculating operator averages (e.g.\, the mean photon number and number of excitations). This improvement is due to a refined calculation of the dressed states within the present model. Regarding the frequency shift induced by the qubit-photon interaction, we find a different sign from the Bloch-Siegert value. This influences the eigenstates structure in a non-trivial way and ensures the correct calculation of the number of excitations associated to a given dressed state. As a consistency check, we show that the exactly solvable independent boson model is reproduced as a special limit case of the perturbative Hamiltonian.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Categorical crystals for quantum affine algebras

A new categorical crystal structure for the quantum affine algebras is presented. We introduce the extended crystal $\widehat{B}_{\mathfrak{g}}(\infty)$ for an arbitrary quantum group, which is the product of infinite copies of the crystal $B(\infty)$. For a complete duality datum in the Hernandez-Leclerc category $\mathcal{C}^0_{\mathfrak{g}}$ of a quantum affine algebra $U_q'(\mathfrak{g})$, we prove that the set of the isomorphism classes of simple modules in $\mathcal{C}^0_{\mathfrak{g}}$ has an extended crystal structure isomorphic to the extended crystal $\widehat{B}_{\mathfrak{g}}(\infty)$. An explicit combinatorial description of the extended crystal $\widehat{B}_{\mathfrak{g}}(\infty)$ for affine type $A_n^{(1)}$ is given in terms of affine highest weights.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Parallel Quantum Annealing

Quantum annealers of D-Wave Systems, Inc., offer an efficient way to compute high quality solutions of NP-hard problems. This is done by mapping a problem onto the physical qubits of the quantum chip, from which a solution is obtained after quantum annealing. However, since the connectivity of the physical qubits on the chip is limited, a minor embedding of the problem structure onto the chip is required. In this process, and especially for smaller problems, many qubits will stay unused. We propose a novel method, called parallel quantum annealing, to make better use of available qubits, wherein either the same or several independent problems are solved in the same annealing cycle of a quantum annealer, assuming enough physical qubits are available to embed more than one problem. Although the individual solution quality may be slightly decreased when solving several problems in parallel (as opposed to solving each problem separately), we demonstrate that our method may give dramatic speed-ups in terms of Time-to-Solution (TTS) for solving instances of the Maximum Clique problem when compared to solving each problem sequentially on the quantum annealer. Additionally, we show that solving a single Maximum Clique problem using parallel quantum annealing reduces the TTS significantly.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Kondo Effect in a Quantum Dot under Continuous Quantum Measurement

The backaction of quantum measurement on the Kondo effect in a quantum dot system is investigated by considering continuous projective measurement of singly occupied states of a quantum dot. We elucidate the qualitative feature of the Kondo effect under quantum measurement and determine effective Kondo temperature affected by the measurement. The Kondo resonance in the spectral function is suppressed when the measurement strength reaches the energy scale of the Kondo temperature without measurement. Through the spin susceptibility, we identify the generalized Kondo temperature under continuous quantum measurement. The measurement backaction changes the singularity in the spin susceptibility into a highly non-monotonic temperature dependence around the generalized Kondo temperature. The dependence of the generalized Kondo temperature on the measurement strength is quantitatively discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Entanglement dynamics in hybrid quantum circuits

The central philosophy of statistical mechanics (stat-mech) and random-matrix theory of complex systems is that while individual instances are essentially intractable to simulate, the statistical properties of random ensembles obey simple universal "laws". This same philosophy promises powerful methods for studying the dynamics of quantum information in ideal and noisy quantum circuits -- for which classical description of individual circuits is expected to be generically intractable. Here, we review recent progress in understanding the dynamics of quantum information in ensembles of random quantum circuits, through a stat-mech lens. We begin by reviewing discoveries of universal features of entanglement growth, operator spreading, thermalization, and chaos in unitary random quantum circuits, and their relation to stat-mech problems of random surface growth and noisy hydrodynamics. We then explore the dynamics of monitored random circuits, which can loosely be thought of as noisy dynamics arising from an environment monitoring the system, and exhibit new types of measurement-induced phases and criticality. Throughout, we attempt to give a pedagogical introduction to various technical methods, and to highlight emerging connections between concepts in stat-mech, quantum information and quantum communication theory.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Knots, perturbative series and quantum modularity

We introduce an invariant of a hyperbolic knot which is a map $\alpha\mapsto \mathbf{Phi}_\a(h)$ from $\mathbb{Q}/\mathbb{Z}$ to matrices with entries in $\overline{\mathbb{Q}}[[h]]$ and with rows and columns indexed by the boundary parabolic $SL_2(\mathbb{C})$ representations of the fundamental group of the knot. These matrix invariants have a rich structure: (a) their $(\sigma_0,\sigma_1)$ entry, where $\sigma_0$ is the trivial and $\sigma_1$ the geometric representation, is the power series expansion of the Kashaev invariant of the knot around the root of unity $e^{2 \pi i \alpha}$ as an element of the Habiro ring, and the remaining entries belong to generalized Habiro rings of number fields; (b) the first column is given by the perturbative power series of Dimofte--Garoufalidis; (c)~the columns of $\mathbf{Phi}$ are fundamental solutions of a linear $q$-difference equation; (d)~the matrix defines an $SL_2(\mathbb{Z})$-cocycle $W_{\gamma}$ in matrix-valued functions on $\mathbb{Q}$ that conjecturally extends to a smooth function on $\mathbb{R}$ and even to holomorphic functions on suitable complex cut planes, lifting the factorially divergent series $\mathbf{Phi}(h)$ to actual functions. The two invariants $\mathbf{Phi}$ and $W_{\gamma}$ are related by a refined quantum modularity conjecture which we illustrate in detail for the three simplest hyperbolic knots, the $4_1$, $5_2$ and $(-2,3,7)$ pretzel knots. This paper has two sequels, one giving a different realization of our invariant as a matrix of convergent $q$-series with integer coefficients and the other studying its Habiro-like arithmetic properties in more depth.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Toward a quantum computing algorithm to quantify classical and quantum correlation of system states

Optimal measurement is required to obtain the quantum and classical correlations of a quantum state, and the crucial difficulty is how to acquire the maximal information about one system by measuring the other part; in other words, getting the maximum information corresponds to preparing the best measurement operators. Within a general setup, we designed a variational hybrid quantum-classical (VHQC) algorithm to achieve classical and quantum correlations for system states under the Noisy-Intermediate Scale Quantum (NISQ) technology. To employ, first, we map the density matrix to the vector representation, which displays it in a doubled Hilbert space, and it's converted to a pure state. Then we apply the measurement operators to a part of the subsystem and use variational principle and a classical optimization for the determination of the amount of correlation. We numerically test the performance of our algorithm at finding a correlation of some density matrices, and the output of our algorithm is compatible with the exact calculation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS

