Breakdown of the weak coupling limit in experimental quantum annealing

By Yuki Bando, Ka-Wa Yip, Huo Chen, Daniel A. Lidar, Hidetoshi Nishimori
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Reverse annealing is a variant of quantum annealing, in which the system is prepared in a classical state, reverse-annealed to an inversion point, and then forward-annealed. We report on reverse annealing experiments using the D-Wave 2000Q device, with a focus on the $p=2$ $p$-spin problem, which undergoes a second order quantum...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Fast Universal Control of an Oscillator with Weak Dispersive Coupling to a Qubit

Alec Eickbusch, Volodymyr Sivak, Andy Z. Ding, Salvatore S. Elder, Shantanu R. Jha, Jayameenakshi Venkatraman, Baptiste Royer, S. M. Girvin, Robert J. Schoelkopf, Michel H. Devoret. Efficient quantum control of an oscillator is necessary for many bosonic applications including error-corrected computation, quantum-enhanced sensing, robust quantum communication, and quantum simulation. For...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
#Quantum Annealing#Coupling#Quantum State#Svmc Tf#Quantum Annealers#Sec#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Efficient Representation for Simulating U(1) Gauge Theories on Digital Quantum Computers at All Values of the Coupling

We derive a representation for a lattice U(1) gauge theory with exponential convergence in the number of states used to represent each lattice site that is applicable at all values of the coupling. At large coupling, this representation is equivalent to the Kogut-Susskind electric representation, which is known to provide a good description in this region. At small coupling, our approach adjusts the maximum magnetic field that is represented in the digitization as in this regime the low-lying eigenstates become strongly peaked around zero magnetic field. Additionally, we choose a representation of the electric component of the Hamiltonian that gives minimal violation of the canonical commutation relation when acting upon low-lying eigenstates, motivated by the Nyquist-Shannon sampling theorem. For (2+1) dimensions with 4 lattice sites the expectation value of the plaquette operator can be calculated with only 7 states per lattice site with per-mille level accuracy for all values of the coupling constant.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Model-Discovery

Quantum computing promises to speed up some of the most challenging problems in science and engineering. Quantum algorithms have been proposed showing theoretical advantages in applications ranging from chemistry to logistics optimization. Many problems appearing in science and engineering can be rewritten as a set of differential equations. Quantum algorithms for solving differential equations have shown a provable advantage in the fault-tolerant quantum computing regime, where deep and wide quantum circuits can be used to solve large linear systems like partial differential equations (PDEs) efficiently. Recently, variational approaches to solving non-linear PDEs also with near-term quantum devices were proposed. One of the most promising general approaches is based on recent developments in the field of scientific machine learning for solving PDEs. We extend the applicability of near-term quantum computers to more general scientific machine learning tasks, including the discovery of differential equations from a dataset of measurements. We use differentiable quantum circuits (DQCs) to solve equations parameterized by a library of operators, and perform regression on a combination of data and equations. Our results show a promising path to Quantum Model Discovery (QMoD), on the interface between classical and quantum machine learning approaches. We demonstrate successful parameter inference and equation discovery using QMoD on different systems including a second-order, ordinary differential equation and a non-linear, partial differential equation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Heat rectification through single and coupled quantum dots

We study heat rectification through quantum dots in the Coulomb blockade regime using a master equation approach. We consider both cases of two-terminal and four-terminal devices. In the two-terminal configuration, we analyze the case of a single quantum dot with either a doubly-degenerate level or two non-degenerate levels, and the case of a collection of N Coulomb-coupled quantum dots. In the sequential tunneling regime we analyze the behaviour of heat currents and rectification as functions of the position of the energy levels and of the temperature bias. In particular, we derive an upper bound for rectification in the closed-circuit setup with the doubly-degenerate level. We also prove the absence of a bound for the case of two non-degenerate levels and identify the ideal system parameters to achieve nearly perfect rectification. The second part of the paper deals with the effect of second-order cotunneling contributions, including both elastic and inelastic processes. In all cases we find that there exists ranges of values of parameters (such as the levels' position) where rectification is enhanced by cotunneling. In particular, in the doubly-degenerate level case we find that cotunneling corrections can enhance rectification when they reduce the magnitude of the heat currents. For the four-terminal configuration, we analyze the non-local situation of two Coulomb-coupled quantum dots, each connected to two terminals: the temperature bias is applied to the two terminals connected to one quantum dot, while the heat currents of interest are the ones flowing in the other quantum dot. Remarkably, in this situation we find that non-local rectification can be perfect as a consequence of the fact that the heat currents vanish for properly tuned parameters.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Weak coupling shows flaw in strange metal model

Planckian metals have the potential to power high-temperature superconductors, quantum computers and a host of other next-generation technologies. However, these "strange" metals—in which electrical resistance increases linearly with temperature—are notoriously difficult to study, let alone comprehend. In the last decade, physicists have attempted to explore the inner workings of these...
PHYSICS
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Influence of non-Hermitian mode topology on refractive index sensing with plasmonic waveguides

We evaluate the sensing properties of plasmonic waveguide sensors by calculating their resonant transmission spectra in different regions of the non-Hermitian eigenmode space. We elucidate the pitfalls of using modal dispersion calculations in isolation to predict plasmonic sensor performance, which we address by using a simple model accounting for eigenmode excitation and propagation. Our transmission calculations show that resonant wavelength and spectral width crucially depend on the length of the sensing region, so that no single criterion obtained from modal dispersion calculations alone can be used as a proxy for sensitivity. Furthermore, we find that the optimal detection limits occur where directional coupling is supported, where the narrowest spectra occur. Such narrow spectral features can only be measured by filtering out all higher-order modes at the output, e.g., via a single-mode waveguide. Our calculations also confirm a characteristic square root dependence of the eigenmode splitting with respect to the permittivity perturbation at the exceptional point, which we show can be identified through the sensor beat length at resonance. This work provides a convenient framework for designing and characterizing plasmonic waveguide sensors when comparing with experimental measurements.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
ScienceBlog.com

Adding sound to quantum simulations

When sound was first incorporated into movies in the 1920s, it opened up new possibilities for filmmakers such as music and spoken dialogue. Physicists may be on the verge of a similar revolution, thanks to a new device developed at Stanford University that promises to bring an audio dimension to previously silent quantum science experiments.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Parallel Quantum Annealing

Quantum annealers of D-Wave Systems, Inc., offer an efficient way to compute high quality solutions of NP-hard problems. This is done by mapping a problem onto the physical qubits of the quantum chip, from which a solution is obtained after quantum annealing. However, since the connectivity of the physical qubits on the chip is limited, a minor embedding of the problem structure onto the chip is required. In this process, and especially for smaller problems, many qubits will stay unused. We propose a novel method, called parallel quantum annealing, to make better use of available qubits, wherein either the same or several independent problems are solved in the same annealing cycle of a quantum annealer, assuming enough physical qubits are available to embed more than one problem. Although the individual solution quality may be slightly decreased when solving several problems in parallel (as opposed to solving each problem separately), we demonstrate that our method may give dramatic speed-ups in terms of Time-to-Solution (TTS) for solving instances of the Maximum Clique problem when compared to solving each problem sequentially on the quantum annealer. Additionally, we show that solving a single Maximum Clique problem using parallel quantum annealing reduces the TTS significantly.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deterministic quantum phase estimation beyond the ideal NOON state limit

The measurement of physical parameters is one of the main pillars of science. A classic example is the measurement of the optical phase enabled by optical interferometry where the best sensitivity achievable with N photons scales as 1/N - known as the Heisenberg limit . To achieve phase estimation at the Heisenberg limit, it has been common to consider protocols based on highly complex NOON states of light. However, despite decades of research and several experimental explorations, there has been no demonstration of deterministic phase estimation with NOON states reaching the Heisenberg limit or even surpassing the shot noise limit. Here we use a phase estimation scheme based on a deterministic source of Gaussian squeezed vacuum states and high-efficiency homodyne detection to obtain phase estimates with an extreme sensitivity that significantly surpasses the shot noise limit and even beats the performance of an ideal, and thus unrealistic, NOON state protocol. Using a high-efficiency setup with a total loss of about 11% we achieve a Fisher Information of 15.8(6) rad^2 per photon unparalleled by any other optical phase estimation technology. The work represents a fundamental achievement in quantum metrology, and it opens the door to future quantum sensing technologies for the interrogation of light-sensitive biological systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Weak degeneracy of graphs

Motivated by the study of greedy algorithms for graph coloring, we introduce a new graph parameter, which we call weak degeneracy. By definition, every $d$-degenerate graph is also weakly $d$-degenerate. On the other hand, if $G$ is weakly $d$-degenerate, then $\chi(G) \leq d + 1$ (and, moreover, the same bound holds for the list-chromatic and even the DP-chromatic number of $G$). It turns out that several upper bounds in graph coloring theory can be phrased in terms of weak degeneracy. For example, we show that planar graphs are weakly $4$-degenerate, which implies Thomassen's famous theorem that planar graphs are $5$-list-colorable. We also prove a version of Brooks's theorem for weak degeneracy: a connected graph $G$ of maximum degree $d \geq 3$ is weakly $(d-1)$-degenerate unless $G \cong K_{d + 1}$. (By contrast, all $d$-regular graphs have degeneracy $d$.) We actually prove an even stronger result, namely that for every $d \geq 3$, there is $\epsilon > 0$ such that if $G$ is a graph of weak degeneracy at least $d$, then either $G$ contains a $(d+1)$-clique or the maximum average degree of $G$ is at least $d + \epsilon$. Finally, we show that graphs of maximum degree $d$ and either of girth at least $5$ or of bounded chromatic number are weakly $(d - \Omega(\sqrt{d}))$-degenerate, which is best possible up to the value of the implied constant.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

SimMIM: A Simple Framework for Masked Image Modeling

This paper presents SimMIM, a simple framework for masked image modeling. We simplify recently proposed related approaches without special designs such as block-wise masking and tokenization via discrete VAE or clustering. To study what let the masked image modeling task learn good representations, we systematically study the major components in our framework, and find that simple designs of each component have revealed very strong representation learning performance: 1) random masking of the input image with a moderately large masked patch size (e.g., 32) makes a strong pre-text task; 2) predicting raw pixels of RGB values by direct regression performs no worse than the patch classification approaches with complex designs; 3) the prediction head can be as light as a linear layer, with no worse performance than heavier ones. Using ViT-B, our approach achieves 83.8% top-1 fine-tuning accuracy on ImageNet-1K by pre-training also on this dataset, surpassing previous best approach by +0.6%. When applied on a larger model of about 650 million parameters, SwinV2-H, it achieves 87.1% top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-1K using only ImageNet-1K data. We also leverage this approach to facilitate the training of a 3B model (SwinV2-G), that by $40\times$ less data than that in previous practice, we achieve the state-of-the-art on four representative vision benchmarks. The code and models will be publicly available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techxplore.com

A neural network-based optimization technique inspired by the principle of annealing

Optimization problems involve the identification of the best possible solution among several possibilities. These problems can be encountered in real-world settings, as well as in most scientific research fields. In recent years, computer scientists have developed increasingly advanced computational methods for solving optimization problems. Some of the most promising techniques...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Quantum switch of quantum switches

Recent results have shown that quantum theory is compatible with novel causal structures where events happen without a definite causal order. In particular, the quantum switch describes a process in which two quantum channels act in a coherent superposition of their two possible orders. Furthermore, the quantum switch can perform communication tasks that are impossible within the framework of the standard quantum Shannon theory. The present paper considers the scenario of one-shot heralded qubit communication using a higher-order quantum switch constructed from two quantum switches. Specifically, we show that two quantum switches put in a superposition of their alternative causal orders can transmit a qubit, without any error, with a probability strictly higher than that achievable with each quantum switch. We discuss three examples that demonstrate this communication advantage. Notably, a higher-order quantum switch not only can outperform useful quantum switches but also becomes useful as a resource even if the quantum switches making it up are useless.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards Open Vocabulary Object Detection without Human-provided Bounding Boxes

Despite great progress in object detection, most existing methods are limited to a small set of object categories, due to the tremendous human effort needed for instance-level bounding-box annotation. To alleviate the problem, recent open vocabulary and zero-shot detection methods attempt to detect object categories not seen during training. However, these approaches still rely on manually provided bounding-box annotations on a set of base classes. We propose an open vocabulary detection framework that can be trained without manually provided bounding-box annotations. Our method achieves this by leveraging the localization ability of pre-trained vision-language models and generating pseudo bounding-box labels that can be used directly for training object detectors. Experimental results on COCO, PASCAL VOC, Objects365 and LVIS demonstrate the effectiveness of our method. Specifically, our method outperforms the state-of-the-arts (SOTA) that are trained using human annotated bounding-boxes by 3% AP on COCO novel categories even though our training source is not equipped with manual bounding-box labels. When utilizing the manual bounding-box labels as our baselines do, our method surpasses the SOTA largely by 8% AP.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection

Existing real-time text detectors reconstruct text contours by shrink-masks directly, which simplifies the framework and can make the model run fast. However, the strong dependence on predicted shrink-masks leads to unstable detection results. Moreover, the discrimination of shrink-masks is a pixelwise prediction task. Supervising the network by shrink-masks only will lose much semantic context, which leads to the false detection of shrink-masks. To address these problems, we construct an efficient text detection network, Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection (ASMTD), which improves the accuracy during training and reduces the complexity of the inference process. At first, the Adaptive Shrink-Mask (ASM) is proposed to represent texts by shrink-masks and independent adaptive offsets. It weakens the coupling of texts to shrink-masks, which improves the robustness of detection results. Then, the Super-pixel Window (SPW) is designed to supervise the network. It utilizes the surroundings of each pixel to improve the reliability of predicted shrink-masks and does not appear during testing. In the end, a lightweight feature merging branch is constructed to reduce the computational cost. As demonstrated in the experiments, our method is superior to existing state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods in both detection accuracy and speed on multiple benchmarks.
SOFTWARE

