ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Stochastic Gradient Line Bayesian Optimization: Reducing Measurement Shots in Optimizing Parameterized Quantum Circuits

By Shiro Tamiya, Hayata Yamasaki
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Optimization of parameterized quantum circuits is indispensable for applications of near-term quantum devices to computational tasks with variational quantum algorithms (VQAs). However, the existing optimization algorithms for VQAs require an excessive number of quantum-measurement shots in estimating expectation values of observables or iterating updates of circuit parameters, whose cost has been...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Dissipation and spontaneous emission in quantum electrodynamical density functional theory based on optimized effective potential: A proof of concept study

We generalize the optimized effective potential (OEP) formalism in the quantum electrodynamical density functional theory (QEDFT) to the case of continuous distribution of photon modes, and study its applicability to dissipative dynamics of electron systems interacting with photons of lossy cavities. Specifically, we test whether this technique is capable of capturing the quantum features of electron-photon interaction related to spontaneous emission and the corresponding energy transfer from the electrons to cavity photons. For this purpose, we analyze a discrete three-site system with one electron coupled to photons of the cavity, which, in fact, is a minimal model allowing to eliminate classical radiation and the corresponding energy loss, but still have nontrivial density dynamics. By considering two typical spectral densities of photon modes, modeling (i) lossy cavity with Lorentzian broadening of photon peaks, and (ii) the Ohmic bath, and several representative dynamical regimes, we find that OEP-QEDFT demonstrates a good qualitative and quantitative performance, especially in the case when the disspation is dominated by one-photon processes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Rate-Optimal Cluster-Randomized Designs for Spatial Interference

We consider a potential outcomes model in which interference may be present between any two units but the extent of interference diminishes with spatial distance. The causal estimand is the global average treatment effect, which compares counterfactual outcomes when all units are treated to outcomes when none are. We study a class of designs in which space is partitioned into clusters that are randomized into treatment and control. For each design, we estimate the treatment effect using a Horovitz-Thompson estimator that compares the average outcomes of units with all neighbors treated to units with no neighbors treated, where the neighborhood radius is of the same order as the cluster size dictated by the design. We derive the estimator's rate of convergence as a function of the design and degree of interference and use this to obtain estimator-design pairs in this class that achieve near-optimal rates of convergence under relatively minimal assumptions on interference. We prove that the estimators are asymptotically normal and provide a variance estimator. Finally, we discuss practical implementation of the designs by partitioning space using clustering algorithms.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Optimized fermionic SWAP networks with equivalent circuit averaging for QAOA

Akel Hashim, Rich Rines, Victory Omole, Ravi K. Naik, John Mark Kreikebaum, David I. Santiago, Frederic T. Chong, Irfan Siddiqi, Pranav Gokhale. The fermionic SWAP network is a qubit routing sequence that can be used to efficiently execute the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA). Even with a minimally-connected topology on an n-qubit processor, this routing sequence enables O(n^2) operations to execute in O(n) steps. In this work, we optimize the execution of fermionic SWAP networks for QAOA through two techniques. First, we take advantage of an overcomplete set of native hardware operations in order to decompose the relevant quantum gates in a manner which minimizes circuit depth and maximizes the gate cancellation. Second, we introduce Equivalent Circuit Averaging, which randomizes over degrees of freedom in the quantum circuit compilation to reduce the impact of systematic coherent errors. Our techniques are experimentally validated on the Advanced Quantum Testbed through the execution of QAOA circuits for finding the ground state of two- and four-node Sherrington-Kirkpatrick spin-glass models with various randomly sampled parameters. We observe a ~60% average reduction in error (total variation distance) for QAOA of depth p = 1 on four transmon qubits on a superconducting quantum processor.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-Step Budgeted Bayesian Optimization with Unknown Evaluation Costs

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach to optimizing costly-to-evaluate black-box functions. Most BO methods ignore how evaluation costs may vary over the optimization domain. However, these costs can be highly heterogeneous and are often unknown in advance. This occurs in many practical settings, such as hyperparameter tuning of machine learning algorithms or physics-based simulation optimization. Moreover, those few existing methods that acknowledge cost heterogeneity do not naturally accommodate a budget constraint on the total evaluation cost. This combination of unknown costs and a budget constraint introduces a new dimension to the exploration-exploitation trade-off, where learning about the cost incurs the cost itself. Existing methods do not reason about the various trade-offs of this problem in a principled way, leading often to poor performance. We formalize this claim by proving that the expected improvement and the expected improvement per unit of cost, arguably the two most widely used acquisition functions in practice, can be arbitrarily inferior with respect to the optimal non-myopic policy. To overcome the shortcomings of existing approaches, we propose the budgeted multi-step expected improvement, a non-myopic acquisition function that generalizes classical expected improvement to the setting of heterogeneous and unknown evaluation costs. Finally, we show that our acquisition function outperforms existing methods in a variety of synthetic and real problems.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Gradient#Optimization#Sgd#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

A Systematic Methodology to Compute the Quantum Vulnerability Factors for Quantum Circuits

Quantum computing is one of the most promising technology advances of the latest years. Once only a conceptual idea to solve physics simulations, quantum computation is today a reality, with numerous machines able to execute quantum algorithms. One of the hardest challenges in quantum computing is reliability. Qubits are highly sensitive to noise, which can make the output useless. Moreover, lately it has been shown that superconducting qubits are extremely susceptible to external sources of faults, such as ionizing radiation. When adopted in large scale, radiation-induced errors are expected to become a serious challenge for qubits reliability. In this paper, we propose an evaluation of the impact of transient faults in the execution of quantum circuits. Inspired by the Architectural and Program Vulnerability Factors, widely adopted to characterize the reliability of classical computing architectures and algorithms, we propose the Quantum Vulnerability Factor (QVF) as a metric to measure the impact that the corruption of a qubit has on the circuit output probability distribution. First, we model faults based on the latest studies on real machines and recently performed radiation experiments. Then, we design a quantum fault injector, built over Qiskit, and characterize the propagation of faults in quantum circuits. We report the finding of more than 15,000,000 fault injections, evaluating the reliability of three quantum circuits and identifying the faults and qubits that are more likely than others to impact the output. With our results, we give guidelines on how to map the qubits in the real quantum computer to reduce the output error and to reduce the probability of having a radiation-induced corruption to modify the output. Finally, we compare the simulation results with experiments on physical quantum computers.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Mode connectivity in the loss landscape of parameterized quantum circuits

Variational training of parameterized quantum circuits (PQCs) underpins many workflows employed on near-term noisy intermediate scale quantum (NISQ) devices. It is a hybrid quantum-classical approach that minimizes an associated cost function in order to train a parameterized ansatz. In this paper we adapt the qualitative loss landscape characterization for neural networks introduced in \cite{goodfellow2014qualitatively,li2017visualizing} and tests for connectivity used in \cite{draxler2018essentially} to study the loss landscape features in PQC training. We present results for PQCs trained on a simple regression task, using the bilayer circuit ansatz, which consists of alternating layers of parameterized rotation gates and entangling gates. Multiple circuits are trained with $3$ different batch gradient optimizers: stochastic gradient descent, the quantum natural gradient, and Adam. We identify large features in the landscape that can lead to faster convergence in training workflows.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

AGGLIO: Global Optimization for Locally Convex Functions

This paper presents AGGLIO (Accelerated Graduated Generalized LInear-model Optimization), a stage-wise, graduated optimization technique that offers global convergence guarantees for non-convex optimization problems whose objectives offer only local convexity and may fail to be even quasi-convex at a global scale. In particular, this includes learning problems that utilize popular activation functions such as sigmoid, softplus and SiLU that yield non-convex training objectives. AGGLIO can be readily implemented using point as well as mini-batch SGD updates and offers provable convergence to the global optimum in general conditions. In experiments, AGGLIO outperformed several recently proposed optimization techniques for non-convex and locally convex objectives in terms of convergence rate as well as convergent accuracy. AGGLIO relies on a graduation technique for generalized linear models, as well as a novel proof strategy, both of which may be of independent interest.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Measurement-induced entanglement phase transitions in variational quantum circuits

Variational quantum algorithms (VQAs), which classically optimize a parametrized quantum circuit to solve a computational task, promise to advance our understanding of quantum many-body systems and improve machine learning algorithms using near-term quantum computers. Prominent challenges associated with this family of quantum-classical hybrid algorithms are the control of quantum entanglement and quantum gradients linked to their classical optimization. Known as the barren plateau phenomenon, these quantum gradients may rapidly vanish in the presence of volume-law entanglement growth, which poses a serious obstacle to the practical utility of VQAs. Inspired by recent studies of measurement-induced entanglement transition in random circuits, we investigate the entanglement transition in variational quantum circuits endowed with intermediate projective measurements. Considering the Hamiltonian Variational Ansatz (HVA) for the XXZ model and the Hardware Efficient Ansatz (HEA), we observe a measurement-induced entanglement transition from volume-law to area-law with increasing measurement rate. Moreover, we provide evidence that the transition belongs to the same universality class of random unitary circuits. Importantly, the transition coincides with a "landscape transition" from severe to mild/no barren plateaus in the classical optimization. Our work paves an avenue for greatly improving the trainability of quantum circuits by incorporating intermediate measurement protocols in currently available quantum hardware.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Entanglement dynamics in hybrid quantum circuits

The central philosophy of statistical mechanics (stat-mech) and random-matrix theory of complex systems is that while individual instances are essentially intractable to simulate, the statistical properties of random ensembles obey simple universal "laws". This same philosophy promises powerful methods for studying the dynamics of quantum information in ideal and noisy quantum circuits -- for which classical description of individual circuits is expected to be generically intractable. Here, we review recent progress in understanding the dynamics of quantum information in ensembles of random quantum circuits, through a stat-mech lens. We begin by reviewing discoveries of universal features of entanglement growth, operator spreading, thermalization, and chaos in unitary random quantum circuits, and their relation to stat-mech problems of random surface growth and noisy hydrodynamics. We then explore the dynamics of monitored random circuits, which can loosely be thought of as noisy dynamics arising from an environment monitoring the system, and exhibit new types of measurement-induced phases and criticality. Throughout, we attempt to give a pedagogical introduction to various technical methods, and to highlight emerging connections between concepts in stat-mech, quantum information and quantum communication theory.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Distributed stochastic proximal algorithm with random reshuffling for non-smooth finite-sum optimization

The non-smooth finite-sum minimization is a fundamental problem in machine learning. This paper develops a distributed stochastic proximal-gradient algorithm with random reshuffling to solve the finite-sum minimization over time-varying multi-agent networks. The objective function is a sum of differentiable convex functions and non-smooth regularization. Each agent in the network updates local variables with a constant step-size by local information and cooperates to seek an optimal solution. We prove that local variable estimates generated by the proposed algorithm achieve consensus and are attracted to a neighborhood of the optimal solution in expectation with an $\mathcal{O}(\frac{1}{T}+\frac{1}{\sqrt{T}})$ convergence rate. In addition, this paper shows that the steady-state error of the objective function can be arbitrarily small by choosing small enough step-sizes. Finally, some comparative simulations are provided to verify the convergence performance of the proposed algorithm.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

SQL Puzzle Optimization: The UDTF Approach for a Decay Function

Building a decay function in SQL is not trivial, but fun. The best answer so far uses window functions, but can we do better with a JS UDTF in Snowflake? Find the results here. Brittany Bennett and Claire Carroll snipped data-twitter with a fun SQL puzzle. Hours later Benn Eifert had a great solution with SQL window functions. Then TJ Murphy tested it in Snowflake and explained why window functions are better than joins. And now, it’s my turn to play. Can I do better with a JavaScript UDTF? Find the results below.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Projection Operator-based Newton Method for the Trajectory Optimization of Closed Quantum Systems

Quantum optimal control is an important technology that enables fast state preparation and gate design. In the absence of an analytic solution, most quantum optimal control methods rely on an iterative scheme to update the solution estimate. At present, the convergence rate of existing solvers is at most superlinear. This paper develops a new general purpose solver for quantum optimal control based on the PRojection Operator Newton method for Trajectory Optimization, or PRONTO. Specifically, the proposed approach uses a projection operator to incorporate the Schrödinger equation directly into the cost function, which is then minimized using a quasi-Newton method. At each iteration, the descent direction is obtained by computing the analytic solution to a Linear-Quadratic trajectory optimization problem. The resulting method guarantees monotonic convergence at every iteration and quadratic convergence in proximity of the solution. To highlight the potential of PRONTO, we present an numerical example that employs it to solve the optimal state-to-state mapping problem for a qubit and compares its performance to a state-of-the-art quadratic optimal control method.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bolstering Stochastic Gradient Descent with Model Building

Stochastic gradient descent method and its variants constitute the core optimization algorithms that achieve good convergence rates for solving machine learning problems. These rates are obtained especially when these algorithms are fine-tuned for the application at hand. Although this tuning process can require large computational costs, recent work has shown that these costs can be reduced by line search methods that iteratively adjust the stepsize. We propose an alternative approach to stochastic line search by using a new algorithm based on forward step model building. This model building step incorporates a second-order information that allows adjusting not only the stepsize but also the search direction. Noting that deep learning model parameters come in groups (layers of tensors), our method builds its model and calculates a new step for each parameter group. This novel diagonalization approach makes the selected step lengths adaptive. We provide convergence rate analysis, and experimentally show that the proposed algorithm achieves faster convergence and better generalization in most problems. Moreover, our experiments show that the proposed method is quite robust as it converges for a wide range of initial stepsizes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
EETimes.com

Heterogeneous Computing Is About Optimizing Resources

The rapid emergence of the Compute Express Link (CXL) specification is an excellent example of heterogenous computing — but not all heterogenous computing is necessarily CXL. Rather, it’s about connecting to whatever mix of compute, memory, and storage will best tackle a given workload, without out the need to over-provision.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Neural Network Optimizers from Scratch in Python

In this article, the short mathematical expressions of common non-convex optimizers and their Python implementations from scratch will be provided. Understanding the math behind these optimization algorithms will enlighten your perspective when training complex machine learning models. The structure of this article will be as follows. First I’ll talk about the particular optimization algorithm in short, then I’ll give the mathematical formula and provide the Python code. All algorithms are implemented by pure NumPy. Here are the non-convex optimization algorithms that we’ll discuss.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Misspecified Gaussian Process Bandit Optimization

We consider the problem of optimizing a black-box function based on noisy bandit feedback. Kernelized bandit algorithms have shown strong empirical and theoretical performance for this problem. They heavily rely on the assumption that the model is well-specified, however, and can fail without it. Instead, we introduce a \emph{misspecified} kernelized bandit setting where the unknown function can be $\epsilon$--uniformly approximated by a function with a bounded norm in some Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS). We design efficient and practical algorithms whose performance degrades minimally in the presence of model misspecification. Specifically, we present two algorithms based on Gaussian process (GP) methods: an optimistic EC-GP-UCB algorithm that requires knowing the misspecification error, and Phased GP Uncertainty Sampling, an elimination-type algorithm that can adapt to unknown model misspecification. We provide upper bounds on their cumulative regret in terms of $\epsilon$, the time horizon, and the underlying kernel, and we show that our algorithm achieves optimal dependence on $\epsilon$ with no prior knowledge of misspecification. In addition, in a stochastic contextual setting, we show that EC-GP-UCB can be effectively combined with the regret bound balancing strategy and attain similar regret bounds despite not knowing $\epsilon$.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Computing Area-Optimal Simple Polygonizations

We consider methods for finding a simple polygon of minimum (Min-Area) or maximum (Max-Area) possible area for a given set of points in the plane. Both problems are known to be NP-hard; at the center of the recent CG Challenge, practical methods have received considerable attention. However, previous methods focused on heuristic methods, with no proof of optimality. We develop exact methods, based on a combination of geometry and integer programming. As a result, we are able to solve instances of up to n=25 points to provable optimality. While this extends the range of solvable instances by a considerable amount, it also illustrates the practical difficulty of both problem variants.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Analytical Gradient Theory for Spin-Free State-Averaged Second-Order Driven Similarity Renormalization Group Perturbation Theory (SA-DSRG-MRPT2) and Its Applications for Conical Intersection Optimizations

The second-order multireference driven similarity renormalization group perturbation theory (DSRG-MRPT2) theory provides an efficient means of correcting the dynamical correlation with the multiconfiguration reference function. The state-averaged DSRG-MRPT2 (SA-DSRG-MRPT2) method is the simplest means of treating the excited states with DSRG-MRPT2. In this method, the Hamiltonian dressed with dynamical correlation is diagonalized in the CASCI state subspace (SA-DSRG-MRPT2c) or the configuration subspace (SA-DSRG-MRPT2). This work develops the analytical gradient theory for spin-free SA-DSRG-MRPT2(c) with the density-fitting (DF) approximation. We check the accuracy of the analytical gradients against the numerical gradients. We present applications for optimizing minimum energy conical intersections (MECI) of ethylene and retinal model chromophores (PSB3 and RPSB6). We investigate the dependence of the optimized geometries and energies on the flow parameter and reference relaxations.
SCIENCE
paloaltonetworks.com

Don't be a Dinosaur, Upgrade Your WAN Optimization

Cloud is the future for many businesses. An increasing number of applications are created on the cloud by default to support the hybrid workforce. Similarly, existing business applications are also migrating to the cloud as businesses need improved user experience from anywhere. Legacy architectures that have a centralized data center are inherently limited in delivering cloud adoption. Additionally, many of the technologies that were developed specifically for such architectures are also becoming outdated. Among them is the much sought-after solution: WAN Optimization.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy