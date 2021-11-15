Fidelity-Guaranteed Entanglement Purification and Routing in Quantum Networks

We explore whether acceleration assists entanglement harvesting for a pair of uniformly accelerated detectors in three different acceleration scenarios, i.e., parallel, anti-parallel and mutually perpendicular acceleration, both in the sense of the entanglement harvested and harvesting-achievable separation between the two detectors. Within the framework of entanglement harvesting protocols and the Unruh-DeWitt model of detectors locally interacting with massless scalar fields via a Gaussian switching function with an interaction duration parameter, we find that, in the sense of the entanglement harvested, acceleration is a mixed blessing to the entanglement harvesting in the fact that it increases the harvested entanglement for a large detectors' energy gap relative to the interaction duration parameter while inhibits the entanglement harvesting for a small energy gap. Regarding the harvesting-achievable separation range between the detectors, we further find that for a very small acceleration and a large energy gap both relative to the duration parameter the acceleration-assisted enhancement could happen in all three acceleration scenarios, which is in sharp contrast to what was argued previously that the harvesting-achievable range can be enhanced only in the anti-parallel acceleration case. However, for a not too small acceleration relative to the duration parameter and an energy gap larger than the acceleration, we find that only the detectors in parallel acceleration possess a harvesting-achievable range larger than those at rest.

