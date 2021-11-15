Fast high-fidelity geometric gates for singlet-triplet qubits

This paper presents bone adaptation as a geometric flow. The proposed method is based on two assumptions: first, that the bone surface is smooth (not fractal) permitting the definition of a tangent plane and, second, that the interface between marrow and bone tissue phases is orientable. This permits the analysis of bone adaptation using the well-developed mathematics of geometric flows and the numerical techniques of the level set method. Most importantly, topological changes such as holes forming in plates and rods disconnecting can be treated formally and simulated naturally. First, the relationship between biological theories of bone adaptation and the mathematical object describing geometric flow is described. This is termed the adaptation function, $F$, and is the multi-scale link described by Frost's Utah paradigm between cellular dynamics and bone structure. Second, a model of age-related bone loss termed curvature-based bone adaptation is presented. Using previous literature, it is shown that curvature-based bone adaptation is the limiting continuous equation of simulated bone atrophy, a discrete model of bone aging. Interestingly, the parameters of the model can be defined in such a way that the flow is volume-preserving. This implies that bone health can in principle change in ways that fundamentally cannot be measured by areal or volumetric bone mineral density, requiring structure-level imaging. Third, a numerical method is described and two in silico experiments are performed demonstrating the non-volume-preserving and volume-preserving cases. Taken together, recognition of bone adaptation as a geometric flow permits the recruitment of mathematical and numerical developments over the last 50 years to understanding and describing the complex surface of bone.

