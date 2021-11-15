ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Fast high-fidelity geometric gates for singlet-triplet qubits

By Mei-Ya Chen, Chengxian Zhang, Zheng-Yuan Xue
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Geometric gates that use the global property of the geometric phase is believed to be a powerful tool to realize fault-tolerant quantum computation. However, for singlet-triplet (ST) qubits in semiconductor quantum dot, the low Rabi frequency of the microwave control leads to...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qubit#Triplet#Gating#Fidelity#Quantum Computation#Hamiltonian#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Discerning Singlet and Triplet scalars at the electroweak phase transition and Gravitational Wave

In this article we examine the prospect of first order phase transition with a Y=0 real $SU(2)$ triplet extension of the Standard Model, which remains odd under $Z_2$, considering the observed Higgs boson mass, perturbative unitarity, dark matter constraints, etc. Especially we investigate the role of Higgs-triplet quartic coupling considering one- and two-loop beta functions and compare the results with the complex singlet extension case. It is observed that at the one-loop level, no solution can be found for both, demanding the Planck scale perturbativity. However, for a much lower scale of $10^4$ GeV, the singlet case predicts first order phase transition consistent with the observed Higgs boson mass. On the contrary, at the two-loop, both the scenarios foresee strongly first order phase transition consistent with the observed Higgs mass with upper bounds of 310, 909 GeV on the triplet and singlet masses, respectively. This puts the triplet in apparent contradiction with the observed dark matter relic bound and thus requires additional field for that. The preferred regions of the parameter space in both cases are identified by benchmark points, that predict the Gravitational Waves with detectable frequencies in the present and future experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Scalable Qubit Representations of Neutrino Mixing Matrices

Oscillating neutrino beams exhibit quantum coherence over distances of thousands of kilometers. Their unambiguously quantum nature suggests an appealing test system for direct quantum simulation. Such techniques may enable presently analytically intractable calculations involving multi-neutrino entanglements, such as collective neutrino oscillations in supernovae, but only once oscillation phenomenology is properly re-expressed in the language of quantum circuits. Here we resolve outstanding conceptual issues regarding encoding of arbitrarily mixed neutrino flavor states in the Hilbert space of an n-qubit quantum computer. We introduce algorithms to encode mixing and oscillation of any number of flavor-mixed neutrinos, both with and without CP-violation, with an efficient number of prescriptive input parameters in terms of sub-rotations of the PMNS matrix in standard form. Examples encoded for an IBM-Q quantum computer are shown to converge to analytic predictions both with and without CP-violation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Time evolution of spin singlet in static homogeneous exchange and magnetic fields

Within the framework of an idealized theoretical model, we study the effect of external static homogeneous exchange and magnetic field on the spin part of the singlet wave function of two electrons. We begin by revising the traditional (text- book) approach to the spin singlet. Basing our own approach solely on the property of invariance under rotations of the coordinate system and using the theory of spinor in- variants, we derive a generalized representation of the spin singlet whose main feature is that the spins are in mutually time-reversed states. We show that exactly this fea- ture predetermines the actual form of the Hamiltonian of interaction with the external field and stipulates time evolution of the singlet. Some applications of these results to the theory of superconductivity and spin chemistry are presented. In particular, it is shown that the case of ferromagnetic superconductors constitutes a good illustration of the validity of our quantum-mechanical consideration.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum computing is scalable on a planar array of qubits with fabrication defects

To successfully execute large-scale algorithms, a quantum computer will need to perform its elementary operations near perfectly. This is a fundamental challenge since all physical qubits suffer a considerable level of noise. Moreover, real systems are likely to have a finite yield, i.e. some non-zero proportion of the components in a complex device may be irredeemably broken at the fabrication stage. We present a threshold theorem showing that an arbitrarily large quantum computation can be completed with a vanishing probability of failure using a two-dimensional array of noisy qubits with a finite density of fabrication defects. To complete our proof we introduce a robust protocol to measure high-weight stabilizers to compensate for large regions of inactive qubits. We obtain our result using a surface code architecture. Our approach is therefore readily compatible with ongoing experimental efforts to build a large-scale quantum computer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Bone Adaptation as a Geometric Flow

This paper presents bone adaptation as a geometric flow. The proposed method is based on two assumptions: first, that the bone surface is smooth (not fractal) permitting the definition of a tangent plane and, second, that the interface between marrow and bone tissue phases is orientable. This permits the analysis of bone adaptation using the well-developed mathematics of geometric flows and the numerical techniques of the level set method. Most importantly, topological changes such as holes forming in plates and rods disconnecting can be treated formally and simulated naturally. First, the relationship between biological theories of bone adaptation and the mathematical object describing geometric flow is described. This is termed the adaptation function, $F$, and is the multi-scale link described by Frost's Utah paradigm between cellular dynamics and bone structure. Second, a model of age-related bone loss termed curvature-based bone adaptation is presented. Using previous literature, it is shown that curvature-based bone adaptation is the limiting continuous equation of simulated bone atrophy, a discrete model of bone aging. Interestingly, the parameters of the model can be defined in such a way that the flow is volume-preserving. This implies that bone health can in principle change in ways that fundamentally cannot be measured by areal or volumetric bone mineral density, requiring structure-level imaging. Third, a numerical method is described and two in silico experiments are performed demonstrating the non-volume-preserving and volume-preserving cases. Taken together, recognition of bone adaptation as a geometric flow permits the recruitment of mathematical and numerical developments over the last 50 years to understanding and describing the complex surface of bone.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magnon Bose-Einstein condensate based qubit calculus

We propose to enable a set of room-temperature quantum computing functionalities using two room-temperature magnon Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs) existing at two distinct wavevectors in a Yttrium-Iron-Garnet ferrimagnetic film. The macroscopic wavefunctions of the two BECs, which have a group velocity of zero and are therefore stationary, serve as the two orthonormal basis states that form a qubit. Using the Gross-Pitaevskii equation and numerical simulations based on the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation, we first show how to initialize the qubit in one of the basis states: using wavevector-selective parallel parametric pumping enables the formation of only a single magnon BEC in one of the two lowest energy states of the system. Next, by translating the concept of Rabi-oscillations into the wavevector domain, we demonstrate how to manipulate the qubit state along the polar axis in the Bloch sphere representation. We also discuss the manipulation regarding the azimuthal angle.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Fast and Scalable Spike and Slab Variable Selection in High-Dimensional Gaussian Processes

Variable selection in Gaussian processes (GPs) is typically undertaken by thresholding the inverse lengthscales of `automatic relevance determination' kernels, but in high-dimensional datasets this approach can be unreliable. A more probabilistically principled alternative is to use spike and slab priors and infer a posterior probability of variable inclusion. However, existing implementations in GPs are extremely costly to run in both high-dimensional and large-$n$ datasets, or are intractable for most kernels. As such, we develop a fast and scalable variational inference algorithm for the spike and slab GP that is tractable with arbitrary differentiable kernels. We improve our algorithm's ability to adapt to the sparsity of relevant variables by Bayesian model averaging over hyperparameters, and achieve substantial speed ups using zero temperature posterior restrictions, dropout pruning and nearest neighbour minibatching. In experiments our method consistently outperforms vanilla and sparse variational GPs whilst retaining similar runtimes (even when $n=10^6$) and performs competitively with a spike and slab GP using MCMC but runs up to $1000$ times faster.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

High Responsivity Gate Tunable UV-Visible Broadband Phototransistor Based on Graphene-WS2 Mixed Dimensional (2D-0D) Heterostructure

Shubhrasish Mukherjee, Didhiti Bhattacharya, Sumanti Patra, Sanjukta Paul, Rajib Kumar Mitra, Priya Mahadevan, Atindra Nath Pal, Samit Kumar Ray. Recent progress in the synthesis of highly stable, eco-friendly, cost-effective transition metal-dichalcogenides (TMDC) quantum dots (QDs) with their broadband absorption spectrum and wavelength selectivity features have led to their increasing use in broadband photodetectors. With the solution based processing, we demonstrate a super large (~ 0.75 mm^2), UV-Vis broadband (365-633 nm), phototransistor made of WS_2 QDs decorated CVD graphene as active channel with extraordinary stability and durability in ambient condition (without any degradation of photocurrent till 4 months after fabrication). Here, colloidal 0D WS_2-QDs are used as the photo absorbing material and graphene acts as the conducting channel. A high photoresponsivity (3.1 x 10^2 A/W), higher detectivity (2.2 x 10^12 Jones) and low noise equivalent power (4 x 10^{-14} W/Hz^0.5) are obtained at a low bias voltage (V_{ds} = 1V) at an illumination of 365 nm with an optical power as low as 0.8 \mu W/cm^2, which can further be tuned by modulating the gate bias. While comparing the photocurrent between two different morphologies of WS_2 (QDs and 2D nanosheets), a significant enhancement of photocurrent is observed in case of QDs based device. Ab initio density functional theory based calculations further support our observation, revealing the role of quantum confinement for the enhanced photo response. Our work reveals a strategy towards making a scalable, cost-effective, highly performing hybrid two-dimensional (2D/0D) photo detector with graphene-WS_2 QDs, paving the way towards the next generation optoelectronic applications.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Decoherence Induced Exceptional Points in a Dissipative Superconducting Qubit

Open quantum systems interacting with an environment exhibit dynamics described by the combination of dissipation and coherent Hamiltonian evolution. Taken together, these effects are captured by a Liouvillian superoperator. The degeneracies of the (generically non-Hermitian) Liouvillian are exceptional points, which are associated with critical dynamics as the system approaches steady state. We use a superconducting transmon circuit coupled to an engineered environment to observe two different types of Liouvillian exceptional points that arise either from the interplay of energy loss and decoherence or purely due to decoherence. By dynamically tuning the Liouvillian superoperators in real time we observe a non-Hermiticity-induced chiral state transfer. Our study motivates a new look at open quantum system dynamics from the vantage of Liouvillian exceptional points, enabling applications of non-Hermitian dynamics in the understanding and control of open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Information Dimension and Geometric Entropy

Geometric quantum mechanics, through its differential-geometric underpinning, provides additional tools of analysis and interpretation that bring quantum mechanics closer to classical mechanics: state spaces in both are equipped with symplectic geometry. This opens the door to revisiting foundational questions and issues, such as the nature of quantum entropy, from a geometric perspective. Central to this is the concept of geometric quantum state -- the probability measure on a system's space of pure states. This space's continuity leads us to introduce two analysis tools, inspired by Renyi's information theory, to characterize and quantify fundamental properties of geometric quantum states: the quantum information dimension that is the rate of geometric quantum state compression and the dimensional geometric entropy that monitors information stored in quantum states. We recount their classical definitions, information-theoretic meanings, and physical interpretations, and adapt them to quantum systems via the geometric approach. We then explicitly compute them in various examples and classes of quantum system. We conclude commenting on future directions for information in geometric quantum mechanics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Software mitigation of coherent two-qubit gate errors

Two-qubit gates are important components of quantum computing. However, unwanted interactions between qubits (so-called parasitic gates) can be particularly problematic and degrade the performance of quantum applications. In this work, we present two software methods to mitigate parasitic two-qubit gate errors. The first approach is built upon the KAK decomposition and keeps the original unitary decomposition for the error-free native two-qubit gate. It counteracts a parasitic two-qubit gate by only applying single-qubit rotations and therefore has no two-qubit gate overhead. We show the optimal choice of single-qubit mitigation gates. The second approach applies a numerical optimisation algorithm to re-compile a target unitary into the error-parasitic two-qubit gate plus single-qubit gates. We demonstrate these approaches on the CPhase-parasitic iSWAP-like gates. The KAK-based approach helps decrease unitary infidelity by a factor of 3 compared to the noisy implementation without error mitigation. When arbitrary single-qubit rotations are allowed, recompilation could completely mitigate the effect of parasitic errors but may require more native gates than the KAK-based approach. We also compare their average gate fidelity under realistic noise models, including relaxation and depolarising errors. Numerical results suggest that different approaches are advantageous in different error regimes, providing error mitigation guidance for near-term quantum computers.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Three-Josephson Junctions Flux Qubit Couplings

We analyze the coupling of two flux qubits with a general many-body projector into the low-energy subspace. Specifically, we extract the effective Hamiltonians that controls the dynamics of two qubits when they are coupled via a capacitor and/or via a Josephson junction. While the capacitor induces a static charge coupling tunable by design, the Josephson junction produces a magnetic-like interaction easily tunable by replacing the junction with a SQUID. Those two elements allow to engineer qubits Hamiltonians with $XX$, $YY$ and $ZZ$ interactions, including ultra-strongly coupled ones. We present an exhaustive numerical study for two three-Josephson junctions flux qubit that can be directly used in experimental work. The method developed here, namely the numerical tool to extract qubit effective Hamiltonians at strong coupling, can be applied to replicate our analysis for general systems of many qubits and any type of coupling.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Laser light used to modulate free electrons into qubits

The laws of quantum physics are not only extraordinary—they also offer some far-reaching and unique possibilities for advanced information processing, quantum computing and cryptography. So far, the basic building blocks for such quantum operations are electric circuitry in form of superconducting resonators, light in form of photons or atoms in form of ion chains. However, all these quantum systems have their drawbacks, and scientists are therefore continuously searching for useful alternatives.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Geometrical scaling for light flavor hadrons

As it is well known by now, the pre-partonic phase in hadron collisions is successfully described by the Color Glass Condensate (CGC) approach. Previous studies, based on experimental data obtained on a wide range of energies at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) and at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) for $\pi^+$, $K^+$ and $p$, evidenced that observables related to the dynamics of the collision, i.e. the mean transverse momentum ($\langle p_T \rangle$), the slope of the $\langle p_T \rangle$ dependence on the mass of the hadrons and the average transverse flow velocity obtained from the simultaneous fits of the $p_T$ spectra of the particles with the Boltzmann-Gibbs Blast Wave (BGBW) expression, scale rather well as a function of the square root of the ratio of the particle density over unit of rapidity to the overlapping area of the colliding nuclei ($\sqrt{(dN/dy)/S_\perp}$), the relevant scale in the gluon saturation picture. Results of a similar study extended to strange and multi-strange hadrons, for both proton-proton (\textit{pp}) and heavy-ion (\textit{A-A}) collision systems are presented in the present paper. The similarities and differences in the behaviour of strange hadrons relative to non-strange hadrons are discussed.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Fast Universal Control of an Oscillator with Weak Dispersive Coupling to a Qubit

Alec Eickbusch, Volodymyr Sivak, Andy Z. Ding, Salvatore S. Elder, Shantanu R. Jha, Jayameenakshi Venkatraman, Baptiste Royer, S. M. Girvin, Robert J. Schoelkopf, Michel H. Devoret. Efficient quantum control of an oscillator is necessary for many bosonic applications including error-corrected computation, quantum-enhanced sensing, robust quantum communication, and quantum simulation. For...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Disjoint edges in geometric graphs

A geometric graph is a graph drawn in the plane so that its vertices and edges are represented by points in general position and straight line segments, respectively. A vertex of a geometric graph is called convex if it lies outside of the convex hull of its neighbors. We show that for a geometric graph with $n$ vertices and $e$ edges there are at least $\frac{n}{2}\binom{2e/n}{3}$ pairs of disjoint edges provided that $2e\geq n$ and all the vertices of the graph are convex. Besides, we prove that if any edge of a geometric graph with $n$ vertices is disjoint from at most $m$ edges, then the number of edges of this graph does not exceed $n(\sqrt{1+8m}+3)/4$ provided that $n$ is sufficiently large.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy