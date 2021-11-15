ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leveraging Quantum Annealer to identify an Event-topology at High Energy Colliders

By Minho Kim, Pyungwon Ko, Jae-hyeon Park, Myeonghun Park
 5 days ago

With increasing energy and luminosity available at the Large Hadron collider (LHC), we get a chance to take a pure bottom-up approach solely based on data. This will extend the scope of our understanding about Nature without...

arxiv.org

ORQVIZ: Visualizing High-Dimensional Landscapes in Variational Quantum Algorithms

Manuel S. Rudolph, Sukin Sim, Asad Raza, Michal Stechly, Jarrod R. McClean, Eric R. Anschuetz, Luis Serrano, Alejandro Perdomo-Ortiz. Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) are promising candidates for finding practical applications of near to mid-term quantum computers. There has been an increasing effort to study the intricacies of VQAs, such as the presence or absence of barren plateaus and the design of good quantum circuit ansätze. Many of these studies can be linked to the loss landscape that is optimized as part of the algorithm, and there is high demand for quality software tools for flexibly studying these loss landscapes. In our work, we collect a variety of techniques that have been used to visualize the training of deep artificial neural networks and apply them to visualize the high-dimensional loss landscapes of VQAs. We review and apply the techniques to three types of VQAs: the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm, the Quantum Circuit Born Machine, and the Variational Quantum Eigensolver. Additionally, we investigate the impact of noise due to finite sampling in the estimation of loss functions. For each case, we demonstrate how our visualization techniques can verify observations from past studies and provide new insights. This work is accompanied by the release of the open-source Python package $\textit{orqviz}$, which provides code to compute and flexibly plot 1D and 2D scans, Principal Component Analysis scans, Hessians, and the Nudged Elastic Band algorithm. $\textit{orqviz}$ enables flexible visual analysis of high-dimensional VQA landscapes and can be found at: $\textbf{this http URL}$.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Quantum origin of dark energy and the Hubble tension

Local measurements of the Hubble parameter obtained from the distance ladder at low redshift are in tension with global values inferred from cosmological standard rulers. A key role in the tension is played by the assumptions on the cosmological history, in particular on the origin of dark energy. Here we consider a scenario where dark energy originates from the amplification of quantum fluctuations of a light field in inflation. We show that spatial correlations inherited from inflationary quantum fluctuations can reduce the Hubble tension down to one standard deviation, thus relieving the problem with respect to the standard cosmological model. Upcoming missions, like Euclid, will be able to test the predictions of models in this class.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Topological d-wave superconductivity in two dimensions

Despite intensive searches for topological superconductors, the realization of topological superconductivity remains under debate. Previous proposals for the topological $s$-wave, $p$-wave, and chiral $d$-wave superconductivity have both advantages and disadvantages. In this review, we discuss two-dimensional topological superconductivity based on the non-chiral $d$-wave superconductors. It is shown that the noncentrosymmetric $d$-wave superconductors become topological superconductors under an infinitesimal Zeeman field without fine-tuning of parameters. Floquet engineering for introducing the Zeeman field in a controllable way is also proposed. When the two-dimensional noncentrosymmetric superconductors are stacked to recover the global inversion symmetry, the field-induced parity transition may occur, and the high-field odd-parity superconducting state realizes various topological phases depending on the stacking structures. Two-dimensional heterostructures of strongly correlated electron systems, which have been developed by recent experiments, are proposed as a platform of the high-temperature topological superconductivity and the interplay of topology and strong correlations in superconductors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Estimating Phosphorescent Emission Energies in Ir(III) Complexes using Large-Scale Quantum Computing Simulations

Scott N. Genin, Ilya G. Ryabinkin, Nathan R. Paisley, Sarah O. Whelan, Michael G. Helander, Zachary M. Hudson. Quantum chemistry simulations that accurately predict the properties of materials are among the most highly anticipated applications of quantum computing. It is widely believed that simulations running on quantum computers will allow for higher accuracy, but there has not yet been a convincing demonstration that quantum methods are competitive with existing classical methods at scale. Here we apply the iterative qubit coupled cluster (iQCC) method on classical hardware to the calculation of the $T_1 \to S_0$ transition energies in nine phosphorescent iridium complexes, to determine if quantum simulations have any advantage over traditional computing methods. Phosphorescent iridium complexes are integral to the widespread commercialization of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, yet accurate computational prediction of their emission energies remains a challenge. Our simulations would require a gate-based quantum computer with a minimum of 72 fully-connected and error-corrected logical qubits. Since such devices do not yet exist, we demonstrate the iQCC quantum method using a special purpose quantum simulator on classical hardware. The results are compared to a selection of common density-functional theory (DFT) functionals (B3LYP, CAM-B3LYP, LC-wHPBE), ab initio methods (HF and MP2), and experimental data. The iQCC quantum method is found to match the accuracy of the fine-tuned DFT functionals, has a better Pearson correlation coefficient, and still has considerable potential for systematic improvement. Based on these results, we anticipate that the iQCC quantum method will have the required accuracy to design organometallic complexes when deployed on emerging quantum hardware.
CHEMISTRY
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Physics#Topology#Quantum Annealer#Kias
arxiv.org

Effect of fluctuations on the Geodesic rule for topological defect formation

At finite temperature, the field along a linear stretch of correlation length size is supposed to trace shortest path in the field space given the two end points, known as the Geodesic rule. In this study we compute the probability that the field variations over distances of correlation length follow the Geodesic rule in theories with $O(2)$ global symmetry. We consider a model of ferromagnetic $O(2)$ spins and a complex $\phi^4$ theory. The computations are carried out on an ensemble of equilibrium configurations at finite temperatures generated using Monte Carlo simulations. The numerical results suggest that, for temperatures relevant for the studies of topological defect formation during 2nd order phase transition, there is a significant deviation from the Geodesic rule. We also study the equilibrium density and distribution of vortices in O(2) spins in two dimensions and compare with the Kibble-Zurek Mechanism of defect formation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient multi-partition topology optimization

In topology optimization, the state of structures is typically obtained by numerically evaluating a discretized PDE-based model. The degrees of freedom of such a model can be partitioned in free and prescribed sets to define the boundary conditions. A multi-partition problem involves multiple partitions of the same discretization, typically corresponding to different loading scenarios. As a result, solving multi-partition problems involves multiple factorization/preconditionings of the system matrix, requiring a high computational effort. In this paper, a novel method is proposed to efficiently calculate the responses and accompanying design sensitivities in such multi-partition problems using static condensation for use in gradient-based topology optimization. A main problem class that benefits from the proposed method is the topology optimization of small-displacement multi-input-multi-output compliant mechanisms. However, the method is applicable to any linear problem. We present its formulation and an algorithmic complexity analysis to estimate computational advantages for both direct and iterative solution methods to solve the system of equations, verified by numerical experiments. It is demonstrated that substantial gains are achievable for large-scale multi-partition problems. This is especially true for problems with both a small set of number of degrees of freedom that fully describes the performance of the structure and with large similarities between the different partitions. A major contribution to the gain is the lack of large adjoint analyses required to obtain the sensitivities of the performance measure.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Interplay between topological protected valley and quantum Hall edge transport

An established way of realizing topologically protected states in a two-dimensional electron gas is by applying a perpendicular magnetic field thus creating quantum Hall edge channels. In electrostatically gapped bilayer graphene intriguingly, even in the absence of a magnetic field topologically protected electronic states can emerge at naturally occurring stacking domain walls. While individually both types of topologically protected states have been investigated, their intriguing interplay remains poorly understood. Here, we focus on the interplay between topological domain wall states and quantum Hall edge transport within the eight-fold degenerate zeroth Landau level of high-quality suspended bilayer graphene. We find that the two-terminal conductance remains approximately constant for low magnetic fields throughout the distinct quantum Hall states since the conduction channels are traded between domain wall and device edges. For high magnetic fields, however, we observe evidence of transport suppression at the domain wall, which can be attributed to the emergence of spectral minigaps. This indicates that stacking domain walls do potentially do not correspond to a topological domain wall in the order parameter.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnus Hall Effect In Three-Dimensional Topological Semimetals

Magnus Hall effect (MHE) is a non-linear Hall effect requiring no external magnetic field, which can be observed when an in-built electric field couples to the Berry curvature of the material, producing a current in the transverse direction. In this paper, we explore MHE in the context of various three-dimensional semimetals, incorporating various features like tilt, anisotropy, and multi-fold degeneracy. We numerically calculate the Magnus Hall conductivities and transport coefficients within the framework of Boltzmann transport theory. Although MHE was originally predicted for two-dimensional materials with time-reversal symmetry (TRS), we show that a finite Hall response is possible in materials without TRS. If TRS is preserved, broken inversion symmetry is needed to prevent the cancellation of Hall contribution over the Brillouin zone. In presence of anisotropic dispersions, we find that the MHE features differ depending on the directions of measurements (as expected), and the amount of tilt also greatly affects the conduction. Our investigations include MHE for multi-fold and nodal line semimetals as well. Our analysis is of great importance for transport measurements in experiments involving non-linear Hall effects.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Energy-constrained LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of bosonic dephasing channel

We study the LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of bosonic dephasing channel with energy constraint on input states. We start our analysis by focusing on the energy-cosntrained squashed entanglement of the channel, which {is an} upper bound for the energy-constrained LOCC-assisted quantum capacity. As computing energy-constrained squashed entanglement of the channel is challenging due to a double optimization (over the set of density matrices and over the isometric extensions of quantum channel), we first derive an upper bound for it, and then we discuss how tight that bound is for energy-constrained LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of bosonic dephasing channel. We prove that the optimal input state is diagonal in the Fock basis. Furthermore, we prove that the optimal squashing channel in the set of weakly-degradable and anti-degradable channels is a weakly-self-complementary channel. Restricting the search for optimal squashing channel to the set of weakly-self-complementary one-mode Gaussian quantum channels, we {derive explicit } upper and lower bounds for the energy-constrained LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of the bosonic dephasing channel in terms of its quantum capacity with different noise parameters. {Thanks to the tightness of these bounds we} provide a very good estimation of the LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of bosonic dephasing channel. We also study weakly-self-complementary qubit squashing channels which {gives} tighter upper bound to the energy-constrained LOCC-assisted quantum capacity of bosonic dephasing channel.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Acoustic topological Anderson insulators

Hui Liu, Boyang Xie, Haonan Wang, Wenwei Liu, Zhancheng Li, Hua Cheng, Jianguo Tian, Zhengyou Liu, Shuqi Chen. Recent breakthrough on topological Anderson insulators revealed the breakdown of the traditional perception that sufficiently strong disorder may induce the appearance of topological protected transport states instead of destruction. Although topological Anderson insulators have been observed in various time-reversal symmetry breaking systems, the observation of topological Anderson insulators protected by time-reversal symmetry remains scarce, which are considered to be more promising in applications such as the integrated devices. Here, we report the experimental observation of topological Anderson insulator in a two-dimensional bilayer phononic crystal. The robust spin-dependent edge states, as evidence of topological Anderson insulating phase, are observed by introducing on-site disorder. In addition, spin Bott index was computed to identify the topological invariants of the system with disorder, which confirmed the occurrence of disorder-induced topological state. Our results reveal that the impurities and defects introduced in the processing of integrated devices may induce the formation of topological transport states, which are promising for the exploration of new routes for the integration devices design.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Kondo effect in a quantum dot embedded between topological superconductors

In this work, we study the quantum transport through a single-level quantum dot within the Kondo regime, coupled to current leads and embedded between two one-dimensional topological superconductors, each hosting Majorana zero modes at their ends. The Kondo effect in the quantum dot is modeled by mean-field finite-$U$ slave boson approximation and solved by using the non-equilibrium Green function approach. First, we calculate the density of states of the quantum dot, and then both the current and the differential conductance through the quantum dot in order to characterize the interplay between the Kondo resonance and Majorana zero modes. The results reveal that the presence of Majorana zero modes alters the Kondo resonance exhibiting an anti-resonance structure in the density of states, leading to obtain spin-resolved behavior of the measurable current and differential conductance. We believe our findings could be helpful to understand the behavior of the Kondo effect in connection with Majorana zero modes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Variational Adiabatic Gauge Transformation on real quantum hardware for effective low-energy Hamiltonians and accurate diagonalization

Effective low-energy theories represent powerful theoretical tools to reduce the complexity in modeling interacting quantum many-particle systems. However, common theoretical methods rely on perturbation theory, which limits their applicability to weak interactions. Here we introduce the Variational Adiabatic Gauge Transformation (VAGT), a non-perturbative hybrid quantum algorithm that can use nowadays quantum computers to learn the variational parameters of the unitary circuit that brings the Hamiltonian to either its block-diagonal or full-diagonal form. If a Hamiltonian can be diagonalized via a shallow quantum circuit, then VAGT can learn the optimal parameters using a polynomial number of runs. The accuracy of VAGT is tested trough numerical simulations, as well as simulations on Rigetti and IonQ quantum computers.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Localization properties of high energy eigenfunctions on flat tori

We consider the question of when the Laplace eigenfunctions on an arbitrary flat torus $\mathbf{T}_\Gamma:=\mathbf{R}^d/\Gamma$ are flexible enough to approximate, over the natural length scale of order $1/\sqrt\lambda$, where $\lambda\gg1$ is the eigenvalue, an arbitary solution of the Helmholtz equation $\Delta h + h=0$ on $\mathbf{R}^d$. This problem is motivated by the fact that, by the asymptotics for the local Weyl law, "approximate Laplace eigenfunctions" do have this approximation property on any compact Riemannian manifold. What we find is that the answer depends solely on the arithmetic properties of the spectrum. Specifically, recall that the eigenvalues of $\mathbf{T}_\Gamma$ are of the form $\lambda_k=Q_\Gamma(k)$, where $Q_\Gamma$ is a quadratic form and $k \in \mathbf{Z}^d$. Our main result is that the eigenfunctions of $\mathbf{T}_\Gamma$ have the desired approximation property if and only $Q_\Gamma$ is a multiple of a quadratic form with integer coefficients. In particular, the set of lattices $\Gamma$ for which this approximation property holds has measure zero but includes all rational lattices. A consequence of this fact is that when $Q_\Gamma$ is a multiple of a quadratic form with integer coefficients, Laplace eigenfunctions exhibit an extremely flexible behavior over scales of order $1/\sqrt\lambda$. In particular, there are eigenfunctions of arbitrarily high energy that exhibit nodal components diffeomorphic to any compact hypersurface of diameter $O(1/\sqrt\lambda)$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Parallel Quantum Annealing

Quantum annealers of D-Wave Systems, Inc., offer an efficient way to compute high quality solutions of NP-hard problems. This is done by mapping a problem onto the physical qubits of the quantum chip, from which a solution is obtained after quantum annealing. However, since the connectivity of the physical qubits on the chip is limited, a minor embedding of the problem structure onto the chip is required. In this process, and especially for smaller problems, many qubits will stay unused. We propose a novel method, called parallel quantum annealing, to make better use of available qubits, wherein either the same or several independent problems are solved in the same annealing cycle of a quantum annealer, assuming enough physical qubits are available to embed more than one problem. Although the individual solution quality may be slightly decreased when solving several problems in parallel (as opposed to solving each problem separately), we demonstrate that our method may give dramatic speed-ups in terms of Time-to-Solution (TTS) for solving instances of the Maximum Clique problem when compared to solving each problem sequentially on the quantum annealer. Additionally, we show that solving a single Maximum Clique problem using parallel quantum annealing reduces the TTS significantly.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Breakdown of the weak coupling limit in experimental quantum annealing

Reverse annealing is a variant of quantum annealing, in which the system is prepared in a classical state, reverse-annealed to an inversion point, and then forward-annealed. We report on reverse annealing experiments using the D-Wave 2000Q device, with a focus on the $p=2$ $p$-spin problem, which undergoes a second order quantum phase transition with a gap that closes polynomially in the number of spins. We concentrate on the total and partial success probabilities, the latter being the probabilities of finding each of two degenerate ground states of all spins up or all spins down, the former being their sum. The empirical partial success probabilities exhibit a strong asymmetry between the two degenerate ground states, depending on the initial state of the reverse anneal. To explain these results, we perform open-system simulations using master equations in the limits of weak and strong coupling to the bath. The former, known as the adiabatic master equation (AME), with decoherence in the instantaneous energy eigenbasis, predicts perfect symmetry between the two degenerate ground states, thus failing to agree with the experiment. In contrast, the latter, known as the polaron transformed Redfield equation (PTRE), is in close agreement with experiment. The same is true for a purely classical model known as spin-vector Monte Carlo with transverse-field-dependent updates (SVMC-TF). Thus our results present a strong challenge to the sufficiency of the weak system-bath coupling limit in describing the dynamics of current experimental quantum annealers, at least for annealing on timescales of a $\mu$sec or longer.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Double-dosing induces magnetism while strengthening electron quantum oscillations in a topological insulator

(Nanowerk News) A University of Wollongong-led team across three FLEET nodes has combined two traditional semiconductor doping methods to achieve new efficiencies in the topological insulator bismuth-selenide (Bi2Se3). Two doping elements were used: samarium and iron (Physical Review B, "Massive Dirac fermions and strong Shubnikov–de Haas oscillations in single crystals of the topological insulator Bi2Se3 doped with Sm and Fe").
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A topological photonic Su-Schrieffer-Heeger type coupler

We examine the coupling process between the surface modes of a Su-Schrieffer-Heeger lattice both in the linear and the nonlinear regimes. We first develop a coupled-mode theory formalism for the modes of a finite lattice with zero boundary conditions. Our analysis relies on the closed-form expressions for the bulk and the surface eigenmodes of the system. The coupled-mode theory formalism is based on a decomposition of the supermodes into sublattice modes. In the case of the two "zero" sublattice surface modes, this leads to periodic oscillations between them without the involvement of the bulk modes. We analytically show that launching light only on the waveguide that is located at either edge of the array, can be very effective in successfully exciting the respective surface mode. We extend our analysis, in the case of Kerr nonlinearity, and develop a simplified model that accounts only for the surface modes. By direct numerical simulations, we find that this model can very accurately capture the dynamics of the surface modes when the nonlinearity is small or moderate. On the other hand, in the case of strong nonlinearity, wave mixing leads to the quasi-periodic excitation of the bulk modes, or even to a chaotic behavior where all the modes of the systems are excited, and no prominent signature of the surface modes can be detected.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum switch of quantum switches

Recent results have shown that quantum theory is compatible with novel causal structures where events happen without a definite causal order. In particular, the quantum switch describes a process in which two quantum channels act in a coherent superposition of their two possible orders. Furthermore, the quantum switch can perform communication tasks that are impossible within the framework of the standard quantum Shannon theory. The present paper considers the scenario of one-shot heralded qubit communication using a higher-order quantum switch constructed from two quantum switches. Specifically, we show that two quantum switches put in a superposition of their alternative causal orders can transmit a qubit, without any error, with a probability strictly higher than that achievable with each quantum switch. We discuss three examples that demonstrate this communication advantage. Notably, a higher-order quantum switch not only can outperform useful quantum switches but also becomes useful as a resource even if the quantum switches making it up are useless.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimal control of PDEs using physics-informed neural networks

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have recently become a popular method for solving forward and inverse problems governed by partial differential equations (PDEs). By incorporating the residual of the PDE into the loss function of a neural network-based surrogate model for the unknown state, PINNs can seamlessly blend measurement data with physical constraints. Here, we extend this framework to PDE-constrained optimal control problems, for which the governing PDE is fully known and the goal is to find a control variable that minimizes a desired cost objective. We provide a set of guidelines for obtaining a good optimal control solution; first by ensuring that the PDE remains well satisfied during the training process, second by assessing rigorously the quality of the computed optimal control. We then validate the performance of the PINN framework by comparing it to adjoint-based nonlinear optimal control, which performs gradient descent on the discretized control variable while satisfying the discretized PDE. This comparison is carried out on several distributed control examples based on the Laplace, Burgers, Kuramoto-Sivashinsky, and Navier-Stokes equations. Finally, we discuss the advantages and caveats of using the PINN and adjoint-based approaches for solving optimal control problems constrained by nonlinear PDEs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS

