Britney Spears shares how she's celebrating the end of her conservatorship

Britney Spears raised a glass to toast the end of her conservatorship .

In an Instagram post Monday, the singer shared how she celebrated this weekend following the court ruling on Friday afternoon.

"What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!!" Spears wrote in an Instagram post . "I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night!!!!"

"I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months!!!!!!!!!!!" the pop star, who turns 40 on December 2, added. "I mean after 13 years … I think I've waited long ENOUGH!!!!"

Spears had been subject to a conservatorship since 2008. However, a judge terminated the arrangement on Friday, a few months after the pop star pleaded with her to do so. In June, Spears claimed in court testimony that the conservatorship was "abusive" and said it was "doing me way more harm than good."

"I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed," she said. "I cry every day."

In her post Monday, Spears expressed her gratitude for both her lawyer and her loyal fans.

"I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I'm forever thankful for that !!!!" she wrote. "What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you."