2D wavelength-polarization dispersive microspectroscope based on a hybrid plasmonic helical nanostructure

By Zhiguang Sun, Huan Chen, Zhenglong Zhang, Lujun Pan, Yiming Yang, Bin Dong, Yurui Fang
 5 days ago

Microspectrometer features remarkable portability and integration, and is prospected to provide quick detection tools to daily life and revolutionary techniques to researchers. For the extremely finite footprint, microspectrometer can hardly work to analyze the polarization feature by placing polarizer in the optical path like conventional spectrometers. Here, we demonstrate a...

Tunable mid-infrared photodetector with graphene plasmon controlled by type-printable ferroelectric superdomain

Junxiong Guo, Yu Liu, Yu Tian, Shangdong Li, Yuelin Zhang, Lin Lin, Jianbo Chen, Qinghua Zhang, Lin Gu, Tianxun Gong, Yuan Lin, Xiaosheng Zhang, Wen Huang, Jinxing Zhang. Graphene plasmons can resonantly enhance the incident light absorption and offer a potential for tunable spectral selectivity for mid-infrared (MIR) detection. High-performance tunable MIR plasmonic devices are, however, typically based on electrode-patterned graphene, which requires high power input and are technologically challenging in compact assembly. Here we demonstrate a tunable MIR photodetector based on integration of graphene on periodically "type-printed" ferroelectric superdomain. The plasmon resonance of graphene is tuned by the artificially nanoscale patterned ferroelectric domains and enables a selective transmission in MIR region. Our devices operate at zero-bias source-drain voltage and exhibit a peak photoresponsivity of up to near 30 mA W-1 at 8.5 um at room temperature. We also observe a tunable photodetection performance ranging from 7.2 to 8.5 um by directly re-scaling the geometry of ferroelectric superdomain. The non-volatile tunability of graphene plasmons and bias-free devices provide a great potential for smart fabrication of on-chip MIR photodetector array with tunable spectrum and low-energy consumption.
High Responsivity Gate Tunable UV-Visible Broadband Phototransistor Based on Graphene-WS2 Mixed Dimensional (2D-0D) Heterostructure

Shubhrasish Mukherjee, Didhiti Bhattacharya, Sumanti Patra, Sanjukta Paul, Rajib Kumar Mitra, Priya Mahadevan, Atindra Nath Pal, Samit Kumar Ray. Recent progress in the synthesis of highly stable, eco-friendly, cost-effective transition metal-dichalcogenides (TMDC) quantum dots (QDs) with their broadband absorption spectrum and wavelength selectivity features have led to their increasing use in broadband photodetectors. With the solution based processing, we demonstrate a super large (~ 0.75 mm^2), UV-Vis broadband (365-633 nm), phototransistor made of WS_2 QDs decorated CVD graphene as active channel with extraordinary stability and durability in ambient condition (without any degradation of photocurrent till 4 months after fabrication). Here, colloidal 0D WS_2-QDs are used as the photo absorbing material and graphene acts as the conducting channel. A high photoresponsivity (3.1 x 10^2 A/W), higher detectivity (2.2 x 10^12 Jones) and low noise equivalent power (4 x 10^{-14} W/Hz^0.5) are obtained at a low bias voltage (V_{ds} = 1V) at an illumination of 365 nm with an optical power as low as 0.8 \mu W/cm^2, which can further be tuned by modulating the gate bias. While comparing the photocurrent between two different morphologies of WS_2 (QDs and 2D nanosheets), a significant enhancement of photocurrent is observed in case of QDs based device. Ab initio density functional theory based calculations further support our observation, revealing the role of quantum confinement for the enhanced photo response. Our work reveals a strategy towards making a scalable, cost-effective, highly performing hybrid two-dimensional (2D/0D) photo detector with graphene-WS_2 QDs, paving the way towards the next generation optoelectronic applications.
Plasmonically enhanced tunable spectrally selective NIR and SWIR photodetector based on intercalation doped nanopatterned multilayer graphene

We present a proof of concept for a spectrally selective near-infrared (NIR) and short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) photodetector based on nanopatterned multilayer graphene intercalated with FeCl$_3$ (NPMLG-FeCl$_3$), enabling large modulation p-doping of graphene. The localized surface plasmons (LSPs) on the graphene sheets in NPMLG-FeCl$_3$ allow for electrostatic tuning of the photodetection in the NIR and SWIR regimes from $\lambda =1.3$ $\mu$m to 3 $\mu$m, which is out of range for nanopatterned monolayer graphene (NPG). Most importantly, the LSPs along with an optical cavity increase the absorbance from about $N\times 2.6$\% for $N$-layer graphene-FeCl$_3$ (without patterning) to nearly 100\% for NPMLG-FeCl$_3$, where the strong absorbance occurs locally inside the graphene sheets only. Our NIR and SWIR detection scheme relies on the photo-thermoelectric effect induced by asymmetric patterning of the multi-layer graphene (MLG) sheets. The LSPs on the nanopatterned side create hot carriers that give rise to Seebeck photodetection at room temperature achieving a responsivity of $R=6.15\times 10^3$ V/W, a detectivity of $D^*=2.3\times 10^{9}$ Jones, and an ultrafast response time of the order of 100 ns. Our theoretical results pave the way to graphene-based photodetection, optical IR communication, IR color displays, and IR spectroscopy in the NIR, SWIR, mid-wavelength infrared (MWIR), and long-wavelength infrared (LWIR) regimes.
Fluorescence quenching in plasmonic dimers due to electron tunneling

Plasmonic nanoparticles provide an ideal environment for the enhancement of fluorescent emission. On the one hand, they locally amplify the electromagnetic fields, increasing the emitter excitation rate, and on the other hand, they provide a high local density of states that accelerates the spontaneous emission. However, when the emitter is placed in close proximity of the a single metal nanoparticles, the number of nonradiative states increases dramatically causing the fluorescence to quench. It has been predicted theoretically that, through a judicious placing of the emitter, flourescence in plasmonic nanocavities can be increased at will. In this article we show that such monotonic increase is due to the use of local response approximation in the description of the plasmonic response of metal nanoparticles. We demonstrate that taking into account the electron tunneling and the nonlocality of the surrounding system via the quantum hydrodynamic theory, results eventually in a quenching of fluorescence enhancement also when the emitter is placed in a nanocavity, as opposed to local response and Thomas-Fermi hydrodynamic theory results. This outcome marks the importance of considering the quantum effects, in particular, the electron tunneling to correctly describe the emission effects in plasmonic systems at nanoscale.
Carbon nanotubes for the optical far-field readout of processes that are mediated by plasmonic near-fields

As science progresses at the nanoscopic level, it becomes more and more important to comprehend the interactions taking place at the nanoscale, where optical near-fields play a key role. Their phenomenology differs significantly from the propagative light we experience at the macroscopic level. This is particularly important in applications such as surface-enhanced spectroscopies for single-molecule detection, where often the optimization of the plasmonic structures and surfaces relies on far-field characterizations. The processes dominating in the far-field picture, though, are not the same dominating in the near-field. To highlight this, we resort to very simple metallic systems: Isolated gold nanorods in solution. We show how single-walled nanotubes can be exploited to read out processes occurring at the near-field level around metallic nanoparticles and make the information accessible in the far-field region. This is implemented by monitoring the spectral profile of the enhancement of the photoluminescence and Raman signal of the nanotubes for several excitation wavelengths. Through this excitation-resolved study, we show that the far-field optical read-out detects the transversal and longitudinal dipolar plasmonic oscillations of gold nanorods, whereas the near-field read-out through the nanotubes reveals other mechanisms to dominate. The spectral position of the maximum enhancement of the optical near-field mediated signals are located elsewhere than the far-field bands. This dichotomy between near-field and far-field response should be taken into account when optimizing plasmonic nanostructures for applications such as surface-enhanced spectroscopies.
Rashba and Dresselhaus effects in 2D Pb-I-based perovskites

Bulk hybride halide perovskites are governed by significant Rashba and Dresselhaus splitting. This indicates that such effects will not only affect their optoelectronic properties but also those of their two dimensional layered relatives. This work aims at understanding how different ways of symmetry breaking influence these effects in those materials. For this purpose, model structures are adopted where the organic compounds are replaced by Cs atoms. Disregarding possible distortions in the inorganic layers, results in structures with composition Cs$_{n+1}$Pb$_n$I$_{3n+1}$. Using the all-electron full-potential density-functional-theory code \texttt{exciting}, the impact of atomic displacement on the band structure is systematically studied for $n=1$, 2, 3 and $\infty$. The displacement patterns that yield Rashba or Dresselhaus splitting are identified, and the amount of the splitting is determined as a function of displacement. Furthermore, the spin textures in the electronic states around the band gap are analyzed to differentiate between Rashba and Dresselhaus effects. This study reveals in-plane Pb displacements as the origin of the strongest effects.
Multiqubit entanglement and quantum phase gates with epsilon-near-zero plasmonic waveguides

Multiqubit entanglement is extremely important to perform truly secure quantum optical communication and computing operations. However, the efficient generation of long-range entanglement over extended time periods between multiple qubits randomly distributed in a photonic system remains an outstanding challenge. This constraint is mainly due to the detrimental effects of decoherence and dephasing. To alleviate this issue, we present engineered epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) nanostructures that can maximize the coherence of light-matter interactions at room temperature. We investigate a practical ENZ plasmonic waveguide system which simultaneously achieves multiqubit entanglement in elongated distances, extended time periods, and, even more importantly, independent of the emitters positions. More specifically, we present efficient transient entanglement between three and four optical qubits mediated by ENZ with results that can be easily generalized to an arbitrary number of emitters. The entanglement between multiple qubits is characterized by computing the negativity metric applied for the first time to the proposed nanophotonic ENZ configuration. The ENZ response is found to be substantially advantageous to boost the coherence between multiple emitters compared to alternative plasmonic waveguide schemes. Finally, the superradiance collective emission response at the ENZ resonance is utilized to design a new high fidelity two-qubit quantum phase gate that can be used in various emerging quantum computing applications.
Machine Learning-Based Optimization of Chiral Photonic Nanostructures: Evolution- and Neural Network-Based Design

Chiral photonics opens new pathways to manipulate light-matter interactions and tailor the optical response of meta-surfaces and -materials by nanostructuring nontrivial patterns. Chirality of matter, such as that of molecules, and light, which in the simplest case is given by the handedness of circular polarization, have attracted much attention for applications in chemistry, nanophotonics and optical information processing. We report the design of chiral photonic structures using two machine learning methods, the evolutionary algorithm and neural network approach, for rapid and efficient optimization of optical properties for dielectric metasurfaces. The design recipes obtained for visible light in the range of transition-metal dichalcogenide exciton resonances show a frequency-dependent modification in the reflected light's degree of circular polarization, that is represented by the difference between left- and right-circularly polarized intensity. Our results suggest the facile fabrication and characterization of optical nanopatterned reflectors for chirality-sensitive light-matter coupling scenarios employing tungsten disulfide as possible active material with features such as valley Hall effect and optical valley coherence.
Thermal Control of Plasmonic Surface Lattice Resonances

Jussi Kelavuori (1), Viatcheslav Vanyukov (2), Timo Stolt (1), Petri Karvinen (2), Heikki Rekola (2), Tommi K. Hakala (2), Mikko J. Huttunen (1) ((1) Photonics Laboratory, Physics Unit, Tampere University, Tampere, Finland, (2) Faculty of Science and Forestry, Department of Physics and Mathematics, University of Eastern Finland, Joensuu, Finland) Plasmonic...
Polarization study of gamma-ray bianry

The polarization of X-ray emission is a unique tool used to investigate the magnetic field structure around astrophysical objects. In this paper, we study the linear polarization of X-ray emissions from gamma-ray binary systems based on pulsar scenarios. We discuss synchrotron emissions from pulsar wind particles accelerated by a standing shock. We explore three kinds of axisymmetric magnetic field structures: (i) toroidal magnetic fields, (ii) poloidal magnetic fields, and (iii) tangled magnetic fields. Because of the axisymmetric structure, the polarization angle of integrated emission is oriented along or perpendicular to the shock-cone axis projected on the sky and swings by 360? in one orbit. For the toroidal case, the polarization angle is always directed along the shock cone axis and smoothly changes along the orbital phase. For the poloidal/tangled magnetic field, the direction of the polarization angle depends on the system parameters and orbital phase. In one orbit, the polarization degree for the toroidal case can reach the maximum value of the synchrotron radiation (? 70%), while the maximum polarization degree for poloidal/tangled field cases is several 10%. We apply our model to bright gamma-ray binary LS 5039 and make predictions for future observations. With the expected sensitivity of the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, linear polarization can be detected by an observation of several days if the magnetic field is dominated by the toroidal magnetic field. If the magnetic field is dominated by the poloidal/tangled field, significant detection is expected with an observation longer than 10 days.
Plasmon localization and giant fields in holographic metasurface for SERS sensors

Andrey K. Sarychev, Andrey Ivanov, Andrey N. Lagarkov, Gregory Barbillon, Igor Bykov, Ilya Ryzhikov, Konstantin Afanasev, Nikita Bakholdin, Mikhail Mikhailov, Alexander Smyk, Alexander Shurygin, Alexander Shalygin. We present SERS-active metal holographic metasurfaces fabricated from metal periodical nanograting deposited on a dielectric substrate. The metasurface consists of a modulated dielectric, which...
Polarization Tomography with Stokes Parameters

We present a simple but powerful technique for the analysis of polarized emission from radio galaxies and other objects. It is based on the fact that images of Stokes parameters often contain considerably more information than is available in polarized intensity and angle maps. In general, however, the orientation of the Stokes parameters will not be matched to the position angles of structures in the source. Polarization tomography, the technique presented in this paper, consists of making a series of single linear Stokes parameter images, $S(\rho)$, where each image is rotated by an angle $\rho$ from the initial orientation of Q and U. Examination of these images, in a series of still frames or a movie, reveals often hidden patterns of polarization angles, as well as structures that were obscured by the presence of overlapping polarized emission. We provide both cartoon examples and a quick look at the complex polarized structure in Cygnus A.
Low-loss tunable infrared plasmons in the high-mobility perovskite (Ba,La)SnO$_3$

Hongbin Yang, Andrea Konečná, Xianghan Xu, Sang-Wook Cheong, Eric Garfunkel, F. Javier García de Abajo, Philip E. Batson. BaSnO$_3$ exhibits the highest carrier mobility among perovskite oxides, making it ideal for oxide electronics. Collective charge carrier oscillations, plasmons, are expected to arise in this material, thus providing a tool to control the nanoscale optical field for optoelectronics applications. Here, we demonstrate the existence of relatively long-lived plasmons supported by high-mobility charge carriers in La-doped BaSnO$_3$ (BLSO). By exploiting the high spatial and energy resolution of electron energy-loss spectroscopy with a focused beam in a scanning transmission electron microscope, we systematically investigate the dispersion, confinement ratio, and damping of infrared localized surface plasmons (LSP) in BLSO nanoparticles. We find that the LSPs in BLSO are highly spatially confined compared to those sustained by noble metals and have relatively low loss and high quality factor compared to other doped oxides. Further analysis clarifies the relation between plasmon damping and carrier mobility in BLSO. Our results support the use of nanostructured degenerate semiconductors for plasmonic applications in the infrared region and establish a relevant alternative to more traditional plasmonic materials.
Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
All-multiplicity amplitudes with four massive quarks and identical-helicity gluons

We explore the on-shell recursion for tree-level scattering amplitudes with massive spinning particles. Based on the factorization structure encoded in the same way by two different recursion relations, we conjecture an all-multiplicity formula for two gauged massive particles of arbitrarily spin and an arbitrary number of identical-helicity gluons. Specializing to quantum chromodynamics (QCD), we solve the on-shell recursion relations in the presence of two pairs of massive quarks and an arbitrary number of identical-helicity gluons. We find closed-form expressions for the two distinct families of color-ordered four-quark amplitudes, in which all gluons comprise a single color-adjacent set. We compare the efficiency of the numerical evaluation of the resulting analytic formulae against a numerical implementation of the off-shell Berends-Giele recursion. We find the simpler expression to be faster for any number of particles, whereas the more complicated formula takes a comparable time to evaluate until eventually taking the lead at multiplicities > 15. Our analytic results are provided in a computer-readable format as two ancillary files.
Statistical measurements of dispersion measure fluctuations of FRBs

Extragalactic Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) have large dispersion measures (DMs) and are unique probes of intergalactic electron density fluctuations. By using the recently released First CHIME/FRB Catalog, we reexamined the structure function (SF) of DM fluctuations. It shows a large DM fluctuation similar to that previously reported in Xu & Zhang (2020), but no clear correlation hinting towards large scale turbulence is reproduced with this larger sample. To suppress the distortion effect from FRB distances and their host DMs, we focus on a subset of CHIME catalog with DM $<500$ pc cm$^{-3}$. A trend of non-constant SF and non-zero correlation function (CF) at angular separations $\theta$ less than $10^\circ$ is seen, but with large statistical uncertainties. The difference found between SF and that derived from CF at $\theta \lesssim 10^\circ$ can be ascribed to the large statistical uncertainties or the density inhomogeneities on scales on the order of $100$ Mpc. The possible correlation of electron density fluctuations and inhomogeneities of density distribution should be tested when several thousands of FRBs are available.
Model-Based Reinforcement Learning for Stochastic Hybrid Systems

Optimal control of general nonlinear systems is a central challenge in automation. Data-driven approaches to control, enabled by powerful function approximators, have recently had great success in tackling challenging robotic applications. However, such methods often obscure the structure of dynamics and control behind black-box over-parameterized representations, thus limiting our ability to understand the closed-loop behavior. This paper adopts a hybrid-system view of nonlinear modeling and control that lends an explicit hierarchical structure to the problem and breaks down complex dynamics into simpler localized units. Therefore, we consider a sequence modeling paradigm that captures the temporal structure of the data and derive an expecation-maximization (EM) algorithm that automatically decomposes nonlinear dynamics into stochastic piecewise affine dynamical systems with nonlinear boundaries. Furthermore, we show that these time-series models naturally admit a closed-loop extension that we use to extract locally linear or polynomial feedback controllers from nonlinear experts via imitation learning. Finally, we introduce a novel hybrid realtive entropy policy search (Hb-REPS) technique that incorporates the hierarchical nature of hybrid systems and optimizes a set of time-invariant local feedback controllers derived from a locally polynomial approximation of a global value function.
Photo-acoustic inversion using plasmonic contrast agents: The full Maxwell model

We analyze the inversion of the photo-acoustic imaging modality using electromagnetic plasmonic nano-particles as contrast agents. We prove that the generated pressure, before and after injecting the plasmonic nano-particles, measured at a single point, located away from the targeted inhomogeneity to image, and at a given band of incident frequencies is enough to reconstruct the (eventually complex valued) permittivity. Indeed, from these measurements, we define an indicator function which depends on the used incident frequency and the time of measurement. This indicator function has differentiating behaviors in terms of both time and frequency. First, from the behavior in terms of time, we can estimate the arrival time of the pressure from which we can localize the injected nano-particle. Second, we show that this indicator function has maximum picks at incident frequencies close to the plasmonic resonances. This allows us to estimate these resonances from which we construct the permittivity.
Smoothing of 1D and 2D discontinuities in potential energy surfaces

N.-W. T. Lau (1 and 2), R. N. Bernard (1), C. Simenel (1 and 2) ((1) Department of Fundamental and Theoretical Physics, Research School of Physics, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia (2) Department of Nuclear Physics and Accelerator Applications, Research School of Physics, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia) Background: The...
All-optical switching via coherent control of plasmon resonances

A novel ultrafast all-optical switching mechanism is demonstrated theoretically and experimentally based on a plasmonic analog of the effect of \textit{Enhancement of Index of Refraction}(EIR) in quantum optics. In the quantum optical EIR the atomic systems are rendered by coherence and quantum interference to exhibit orders of magnitude higher index of refraction with vanishing or even negative absorption near their resonances. Similarly, in the plasmon-induced EIR, a probe signal can experience positive, zero or negative extinction while strongly interacting with a metallic nanorod in a metamolecule that is coherently excited by a control beam. The same mechanism is observed in the collective response of a square array of such metamolecules in the form of a metasurface to modulate the amplitude of a signal by coherent control of absorption from positive to negative values without implementing gain materials or nonlinear processes. This novel approach can be used for challenging the control of light by light at the extreme levels of space, time, and intensity by applying ultra-short pulses interacting with ultrafast surface plasmons or extremely low-intensity pulses at the level of single photon to a nanoscale single plasmonic metamolecule. The scheme also introduces an effective tool for improving the modulation strength of optical modulators and switches through the amplification of the input signal.
