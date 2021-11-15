2D wavelength-polarization dispersive microspectroscope based on a hybrid plasmonic helical nanostructure

As science progresses at the nanoscopic level, it becomes more and more important to comprehend the interactions taking place at the nanoscale, where optical near-fields play a key role. Their phenomenology differs significantly from the propagative light we experience at the macroscopic level. This is particularly important in applications such as surface-enhanced spectroscopies for single-molecule detection, where often the optimization of the plasmonic structures and surfaces relies on far-field characterizations. The processes dominating in the far-field picture, though, are not the same dominating in the near-field. To highlight this, we resort to very simple metallic systems: Isolated gold nanorods in solution. We show how single-walled nanotubes can be exploited to read out processes occurring at the near-field level around metallic nanoparticles and make the information accessible in the far-field region. This is implemented by monitoring the spectral profile of the enhancement of the photoluminescence and Raman signal of the nanotubes for several excitation wavelengths. Through this excitation-resolved study, we show that the far-field optical read-out detects the transversal and longitudinal dipolar plasmonic oscillations of gold nanorods, whereas the near-field read-out through the nanotubes reveals other mechanisms to dominate. The spectral position of the maximum enhancement of the optical near-field mediated signals are located elsewhere than the far-field bands. This dichotomy between near-field and far-field response should be taken into account when optimizing plasmonic nanostructures for applications such as surface-enhanced spectroscopies.

CHEMISTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO