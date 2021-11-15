ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

P-type behavior of CrN thin films by control of point defects

By Arnaud le Febvrier, Davide Gambino, Fabien Giovannelli, Babak Bakhit, Simon Hurand, Gregory Abadias, Björn Alling, Per Eklund
 5 days ago

Arnaud le Febvrier, Davide Gambino, Fabien Giovannelli, Babak Bakhit, Simon Hurand, Gregory Abadias, Björn Alling, Per Eklund. We report the results of a combined experimental and theoretical study on nonstoichiometric CrN1+d thin films grown by reactive magnetron sputtering on c-plane sapphire, MgO (100) and LaAlO3 (100) substrates in a Ar/N2 gas...

Quantum Control of the Time-Dependent Interaction between a Three-Level $Ξ$-Type Atom and a Two-Mode Field with Damping Term

The purpose of this paper is to investigate some properties through a three-level $\Xi$-type atom interacting with a two-mode field. We test this system in the presence of the photon assisted atomic phase damping, detuning parameter and Kerr nonlinearity. Also, the coupling parameter modulated to be time-dependent. The problem solution of this model is given by using the Schrődinger equation when the atom and the field are initially prepared in the excited state and coherent state, respectively. We used the results to calculate some aspects such as atomic population inversion and concurrence. The results show that the time-dependent coupling parameter and the detuning parameter can be considered as a quantum control parameters of the atomic population inversion and quantum entanglement in the considered model.
PHYSICS
Micro-structuration effects on local magneto-transport in [Co/Pd]IrMn thin films

We measured the local magneto-transport (MT) signal with an out-of-plane magnetic field, including magneto-resistance (MR) and Extraordinary Hall effect (EHE), in exchange-biased [Co/Pd]IrMn thin multilayers that are micro-structured with a 100 micron window. We found that when measured locally around the window, the MT signal deviate from the expected behavior. We studied possible causes, including film micro-structuration, electrical contact geometry as well as magnetic field tilt from the normal direction. These MT measurements were carried using the Van-der-Pauw method, with a set a four microscopic contacts directly surrounding the window, and a set of four contacts positioned several millimeters away from the window. We found that tilting the magnetic field direction with respect to the normal does not significantly affect the MT signal, whereas the positioning and geometry of the contacts seem to highly affect the MT signal. When the contacts are directly surrounding the window, the shape of the EHE signal is drastically deformed, suggesting that the electron path is disturbed by the presence of the window and the proximity of the electric contacts. If, on the other hand, the contacts are sufficiently far apart, the MT signal is not significantly affected by the presence of the window. Furthermore, the deformed EHE signal measured on the inner contacts can be modeled as a mix of the EHE and MR signals measured on the outer contacts.
SCIENCE
Microstructure, grain boundary evolution and anisotropic Fe segregation in (0001) textured Ti thin films

Vivek Devulapalli, Marcus Hans, Prithiv T. Sukumar, Jochen M. Schneider, Gerhard Dehm, Christian H. Liebscher. The structure and chemistry of grain boundaries (GBs) are crucial in determining polycrystalline materials' properties. Faceting and solute segregation to minimize the GB energy is a commonly observed phenomenon. In this paper, a deposition process to obtain pure tilt GBs in titanium (Ti) thin films is presented. By increasing the power density, a transition from polycrystalline film growth to a maze bicrystalline Ti film on SrTiO$_3$ (001) substrate is triggered. All the GBs in the bicrystalline thin film are characterized to be $\Sigma$13 [0001] coincident site lattice (CSL) boundaries. The GB planes are seen to distinctly facet into symmetric {$\bar{7}520$} and asymmetric {$10\bar{1}0$} // {$11\bar{2}0$} segments of 20-50~nm length. Additionally, EDS reveals preferential segregation of iron (Fe) in every alternate symmetric {$\bar{7}520$} segment. Both the faceting and the segregation are explained by a difference in the CSL density between the facet planes. Furthermore, in the GB plane containing Fe segregation, atom probe tomography is used to experimentally determine the GB excess solute to be 1.25~atoms/nm$^{2}$. In summary, the study reveals for the first time a methodology to obtain bicrystalline Ti thin films with strong faceting and anisotropy in iron (Fe) segregation behaviour within the same family of planes.
CHEMISTRY
Oxygen Defect Engineered Magnetism of La2NiMnO6 Thin Films

The double perovskite La2NiMnO6 (LNMO) exhibits complex magnetism due to the competition of magnetic interactions that are strongly affected by structural and magnetic inhomogeneities. In this work, we study the effect of oxygen annealing on the structure and magnetism of epitaxial thin films grown by pulsed laser deposition. The key observations are that a longer annealing time leads to a reduction of saturation magnetization and an enhancement in the ferromagnetic transition temperature. We explain these results based upon epitaxial strain and oxygen defect engineering. The oxygen enrichment by annealing caused a decrease in the volume of the perovskite lattice. This increased the epitaxial strain of the films that are in-plane locked to the SrTiO3 substrate. The enhanced strain caused a reduction in the saturation magnetization due to randomly distributed anti-site defects. The reduced oxygen defects concentration in the films due to the annealing in oxygen improved the ferromagnetic long-range interaction and caused an increase in the magnetic transition temperature.
PHYSICS
#Crn#Materials Science#N Cr#Fermi
On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS
Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
CHEMISTRY
Dependence of magnetic domain patterns on plasma-induced differential oxidation of CoPd thin films

We demonstrate the evolution of the micro-patterned magnetic domains in CoPd thin films pretreated with e-beam lithography and O2 plasma. During the days-long oxidation, significantly different behaviors of the patterned magnetic domains under magnetization reversal are observed via magneto-optic Kerr effect microscopy on different days. The evolution of the magnetic behaviors indicate critical changes in the local magnetic anisotropy energies due to the Co oxides that evolve into different oxide forms, which are characterized by micro-area X-ray absorption spectroscopy and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The coercive field of the area pre-exposed to plasma can decrease to a value 10 Oe smaller than that unexposed to plasma, whereas after a longer duration of oxidation the coercive field can instead become larger in the area pre-exposed to plasma than that unexposed, leading to an opposite magnetic pattern. Various forms of oxidation can therefore provide an additional dimension for magnetic-domain engineering to the current conventional lithographies.
PHYSICS
Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS
Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
Chaotic dynamics driven by particle-core interactions

High-intensity beams in modern linacs are frequently encircled by diffuse halos, which drive sustained particle losses and result in gradual degradation of accelerating structures. In large part, the growth of halos is facilitated by internal space-charge forces within the beams, and detailed characterization of this process constitutes an active area of ongoing research. A partial understanding of dynamics that ensue within space-charge dominated beams is presented by the particle-core interaction paradigm -- a mathematical model wherein single particle dynamics, subject to the collective potential of the core, are treated as a proxy for the broader behavior of the beam. In this work, we investigate the conditions for the onset of large-scale chaos within the framework of this model, and demonstrate that the propensity towards stochastic evolution is strongly dependent upon the charge distribution of the beam. In particular, we show that while particle motion within a uniformly charged beam is dominantly regular, rapid deterministic chaos readily arises within space-charge dominated Gaussian beams. Importantly, we find that for sufficiently high values of the beam's space charge and beam pulsation amplitude, enhanced chaotic mixing between the core and the halo can lead to an enhanced radial diffusion of charged particles. We explain our results from analytic grounds by demonstrating that chaotic motion is driven by the intersection of two principal resonances of the system, and derive the relevant overlap conditions. Additionally, our analysis illuminates a close connection between the mathematical formulation of the particle-core interaction model and the Andoyer family of integrable Hamiltonians.
PHYSICS
Extraction of kinetics from equilibrium distributions of states using the Metropolis Monte Carlo method

The Metropolis Monte Carlo (MC) method is used to extract reaction kinetics from a given equilibrium distribution of states of a complex system. The approach is illustrated by the folding/unfolding reaction for two proteins - a model beta-hairpin and a-helical protein a3D. For beta-hairpin, the free energy surfaces (FESs) and free energy profiles (FEPs) are employed as the equilibrium distributions of states, playing a role of the potentials of mean force to determine the acceptance probabilities of new states in the MC simulations. Based on the FESs and PESs for a set of temperatures that were simulated with the molecular dynamics (MD) method, the MC simulations are performed to extract folding/ unfolding rates. It has been found that the rate constants and first-passage time (FPT) distributions obtained in the MC simulations change with temperature in good agreement with those from the MD simulations. For a3D protein, whose equilibrium folding/unfoldingwas studied with the single-molecule FRET method (Chung et al., J. Phys. Chem. A, 115, 2011, 3642), the FRET-efficiency histograms at different denaturant concentrations were used as the equilibrium distribution of protein states. It has been found that the rate constants for folding and unfolding obtained in the MC simulations change with denaturant concentration in reasonable agreement with the constants that were extracted from the photon trajectories on the basis of theoretical models. The simulated FPT distributions are single-exponential, which is consistent with the assumption of two-state kinetics that was made in the theoretical models. The promising feature of the present approach is that it is based solely on the equilibrium distributions of states, without introducing any additional parameters to perform simulations, which suggests its applicability to other complex systems.
CHEMISTRY
Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
The Activation Energy for Wall Slip

The Navier slip boundary condition is interpreted as an equilibrium of shear rate and slip rate. From the argument that the slip rate shall be proportional to the molecules' collision rate, the temperature dependence of the Navier slip boundary condition is derived. The model for the temperature dependence of the slip length is validated by slip measurements of liquid hydrocarbons in a novel Couette typ tribometer being introduced. The essence of the gained experimental data for one fluid-solid-interface is the quadruple activation energy for shear and wall slip together with the viscosity and slip length at a reference temperature. This quadruple is determined for four different hydrocarbon liquids of different molecular mass, structure and polarity proving the applicability of the new measurement method. From the executed systematic measurements three conclusions regarding the slip length dependence are pointed out: (i) the slip length increases with increasing molar mass; (ii) changing the molecular structure from saturated hydrocarbon to unsaturated affects the slip length as well as the activation energy for slip; (iii) adding a small fraction of polar molecules to the hydrocarbon decreases the slip length and increases the activation energy for wall slip due to the polar end-groups of the liquid.
PHYSICS
A high-gain cladded waveguide amplifier on erbium doped thin-film lithium niobate fabricated using photolithography assisted chemo-mechanical etching

Youting Liang, Junxia Zhou, Zhaoxiang Liu, Haisu Zhang, Zhiwei Fang, Yuan Zhou, Difeng Yin, Jintian Lin, Jianping Yu, Rongbo Wu, Min Wang, Ya Cheng. Erbium doped integrated waveguide amplifier and laser prevail in power consumption, footprint, stability and scalability over the counterparts in bulk materials, underpinning the lightwave communication and large-scale sensing. Subject to the highly confined mode and moderate propagation loss, gain and power scaling in such integrated micro-to-nanoscale devices prove to be more challenging compared to their bulk counterparts. In this work, stimulated by the prevalent success of double-cladding optical fiber in high-gain/power operation, a Ta2O5 cladding is employed in the erbium doped lithium niobate (LN) waveguide amplifier fabricated on the thin film lithium niobate on insulator (LNOI) wafer by the photolithography assisted chemomechanical etching (PLACE) technique. Above 20 dB small signal internal net gain is achieved at the signal wavelength around 1532 nm in the 10 cm long LNOI amplifier pumped by the diode laser at ~980 nm. Experimental characterizations reveal the advantage of Ta2O5 cladding in higher optical gain compared with the air-clad amplifier, which is further explained by the theoretical modeling of the LNOI amplifier including the guided mode structures and the steady-state response of erbium ions.
ENGINEERING
Magnetotransport in ferromagnetic Fe$_2$Ge semimetallic thin films

Thin films of the ferromagnet Fe$_2$Ge were grown via molecular beam epitaxy, and their electrical and magneto-transport properties measured for the first time. X-ray diffraction and vibrating sample magnetometry measurements confirmed the crystalline ferromagnetic Fe$_2$Ge phase. The observed high temperature maximum in the longitudinal resistivity, as well as the observed suppression of electron-magnon scattering at low temperatures, point to the presence of strong spin polarization in this material. Measurements of the Hall resistivity, $\rho_{xy}$, show contributions from both the ordinary Hall effect and anomalous Hall effect, $\rho_{xy}^{AH}$, from which we determined the charge carrier concentration and mobility. Measurements also show a small negative magnetoresistance in both the longitudinal and transverse geometries. Fe$_2$Ge holds promise as a useful spintronic material, especially for its semiconductor compatibility.
CHEMISTRY
Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS
Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE

