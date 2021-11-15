ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunable mid-infrared hyperbolic van der Waals metasurfaces by strong plasmon-phonon polaritons coupling

By Xueli Wang, Kaili Chang, Weitao Liu, Hongqin Wang, Kaihui Liu, Ke Chen
 5 days ago

Hyperbolic metasurfaces based on van der Waals (vdW) materials support propagation of extremely anisotropic polaritons towards nanoscale light compression and manipulation, and thus has great potential in the applications of planar hyperlens, nanolasing, quantum optics and ultrasensitive infrared spectroscopy. Two-dimensional hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN)...

Low-loss tunable infrared plasmons in the high-mobility perovskite (Ba,La)SnO$_3$

Hongbin Yang, Andrea Konečná, Xianghan Xu, Sang-Wook Cheong, Eric Garfunkel, F. Javier García de Abajo, Philip E. Batson. BaSnO$_3$ exhibits the highest carrier mobility among perovskite oxides, making it ideal for oxide electronics. Collective charge carrier oscillations, plasmons, are expected to arise in this material, thus providing a tool to control the nanoscale optical field for optoelectronics applications. Here, we demonstrate the existence of relatively long-lived plasmons supported by high-mobility charge carriers in La-doped BaSnO$_3$ (BLSO). By exploiting the high spatial and energy resolution of electron energy-loss spectroscopy with a focused beam in a scanning transmission electron microscope, we systematically investigate the dispersion, confinement ratio, and damping of infrared localized surface plasmons (LSP) in BLSO nanoparticles. We find that the LSPs in BLSO are highly spatially confined compared to those sustained by noble metals and have relatively low loss and high quality factor compared to other doped oxides. Further analysis clarifies the relation between plasmon damping and carrier mobility in BLSO. Our results support the use of nanostructured degenerate semiconductors for plasmonic applications in the infrared region and establish a relevant alternative to more traditional plasmonic materials.
Ultrafast modulation of vibrational polaritons for controlling the quantum field statistics at mid-infrared frequencies

Controlling the quantum field statistics of confined light is a long-standing goal in integrated photonics. We show that by coupling molecular vibrations with a confined mid-infrared cavity vacuum, the photocount and quadrature field statistics of the cavity field can be reversibly manipulated over sub-picosecond timescales. The mechanism involves changing the cavity resonance frequency through a modulation of the dielectric response of the cavity materials using femtosecond UV pulses. For a single anharmonic molecular vibration in an infrared cavity under ultrastrong coupling conditions, the pulsed modulation of the cavity frequency can adiabatically produce mid-infrared light that is simultaneously sub-Poissonian and quadrature squeezed, depending on the dipolar behavior of the vibrational mode. For a vibration-cavity system in strong coupling, non-adiabatic polariton excitations can be produced after the frequency modulation pulse is over, when the system is initially prepared in the lower polariton state. We propose design principles for the generation of mid-infrared quantum light by analyzing the dependence of the cavity field statistics on the shape of the electric dipole function of the molecule, the cavity detuning at the modulation peak and the anharmonicity of the Morse potential. Feasible experimental implementations of the modulation scheme are suggested. This work paves the way for the development of molecule-based mid-infrared quantum optical devices at room temperature.
Two-dimensional phonon polaritons in multilayers of hexagonal boron nitride from a macroscopic phonon model

Phonon polaritons (PhPs) in freestanding and supported multilayers (MuLs) of hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) are systematically studied using a macroscopic optical-phonon model. The PhP properties such as confinement, group velocity, propagation quality factor (PQF) and wavelength scaling are studied. Owing to the nonlocal high-frequency screening, there is an upper frequency limit making the two-dimensional (2D) PhPs have a frequency band, and also a maximum PQF occurs near the centre frequency. The substrate's dielectric response should be included to accurately calculate the PhP properties. While the simple electrostatic approximation (ESA) is a proper treatment for PhP frequencies $\omega$ above $\omega_0$ (e.g. $\omega>1.03\omega_0$ for the 30-layers; $\omega_0$ is the $\Gamma$ point optical phonon frequency), it fails to describe the PhP properties near $\omega_0$ and the effect of retardation should be included for an accurate description. The PhP wavelength versus the layer thickness near $\omega_0$ deviates significantly from a linear scaling law given by the ESA due to strong phonon-photon coupling. The calculated PhP dispersion, PQF and scaling are compared with experimental data of a number of spectroscopic studies and good agreement is obtained. While the frequency of incident light should be near the centre frequency to maximize the PQF, the PhP wavelength, confinement and propagation length can be engineered by varying the MuL thickness and its dielectric environment.
Plasmonically enhanced tunable spectrally selective NIR and SWIR photodetector based on intercalation doped nanopatterned multilayer graphene

We present a proof of concept for a spectrally selective near-infrared (NIR) and short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) photodetector based on nanopatterned multilayer graphene intercalated with FeCl$_3$ (NPMLG-FeCl$_3$), enabling large modulation p-doping of graphene. The localized surface plasmons (LSPs) on the graphene sheets in NPMLG-FeCl$_3$ allow for electrostatic tuning of the photodetection in the NIR and SWIR regimes from $\lambda =1.3$ $\mu$m to 3 $\mu$m, which is out of range for nanopatterned monolayer graphene (NPG). Most importantly, the LSPs along with an optical cavity increase the absorbance from about $N\times 2.6$\% for $N$-layer graphene-FeCl$_3$ (without patterning) to nearly 100\% for NPMLG-FeCl$_3$, where the strong absorbance occurs locally inside the graphene sheets only. Our NIR and SWIR detection scheme relies on the photo-thermoelectric effect induced by asymmetric patterning of the multi-layer graphene (MLG) sheets. The LSPs on the nanopatterned side create hot carriers that give rise to Seebeck photodetection at room temperature achieving a responsivity of $R=6.15\times 10^3$ V/W, a detectivity of $D^*=2.3\times 10^{9}$ Jones, and an ultrafast response time of the order of 100 ns. Our theoretical results pave the way to graphene-based photodetection, optical IR communication, IR color displays, and IR spectroscopy in the NIR, SWIR, mid-wavelength infrared (MWIR), and long-wavelength infrared (LWIR) regimes.
#Phonon#Plasmon#Polariton#Coupling#Van Der Waals#Nanolasing#Quantum Optics#Applied Physics
3D Hypersound Microscopy of Van der Waals Heterostructures

A.Yu. Klokov, N.Yu. Frolov, A.I. Sharkov, S.N. Nikolaev, S.I. Chentsov, M.A. Chernopitssky, M.V. Pugachev, A.I. Duleba, A.V. Shupletsov, V.S. Krivobok, A. Yu. Kuntsevich. We employ here a picosecond ultrasonic technique to study Van der Waals heterostructures. Temporal variation of the reflection coefficient of the Al film that covers Van der Waals hBN/WSe$_2$/hBN heterostructures on a sapphire substrate after the femtosecond laser pulse excitation is carefully measured using an interferometric technique with spatial resolution. The laser pulse generates a broadband sound wave packet in aluminum film propagating perpendicular to the plane direction and partially reflecting from the heterostructural interfaces. The demonstrated technique has enough sensitivity to resolve a WSe$_2$ monolayer embedded in hBN. We apply a multilayered model of the optical and acoustical response that allows to evaluate the mechanical parameters, in particular, rigidity of interfaces, inaccessible from the other measurements. Mapping of the Fourier spectra of the response clearly visualizes different composition regions and can therefore serve as an acoustic tomography tool. Our findings demonstrate almost zero acoustic phonon dissipation below 150 GHz at the interfaces and in the layers that makes Van der Waals heterostructures perspective for nano-acoustical applications.
Multiqubit entanglement and quantum phase gates with epsilon-near-zero plasmonic waveguides

Multiqubit entanglement is extremely important to perform truly secure quantum optical communication and computing operations. However, the efficient generation of long-range entanglement over extended time periods between multiple qubits randomly distributed in a photonic system remains an outstanding challenge. This constraint is mainly due to the detrimental effects of decoherence and dephasing. To alleviate this issue, we present engineered epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) nanostructures that can maximize the coherence of light-matter interactions at room temperature. We investigate a practical ENZ plasmonic waveguide system which simultaneously achieves multiqubit entanglement in elongated distances, extended time periods, and, even more importantly, independent of the emitters positions. More specifically, we present efficient transient entanglement between three and four optical qubits mediated by ENZ with results that can be easily generalized to an arbitrary number of emitters. The entanglement between multiple qubits is characterized by computing the negativity metric applied for the first time to the proposed nanophotonic ENZ configuration. The ENZ response is found to be substantially advantageous to boost the coherence between multiple emitters compared to alternative plasmonic waveguide schemes. Finally, the superradiance collective emission response at the ENZ resonance is utilized to design a new high fidelity two-qubit quantum phase gate that can be used in various emerging quantum computing applications.
Readout of an antiferromagnetic spintronics system by strong exchange coupling of MnAu and Permalloy

In antiferromagnetic spintronics, the read-out of the staggered magnetization or NÃ©el vector is the key obstacle to harnessing the ultra-fast dynamics and stability of antiferromagnets for novel devices. Here, we demonstrate strong exchange coupling of Mn2Au, a unique metallic antiferromagnet that exhibits NÃ©el spin-orbit torques, with thin ferromagnetic Permalloy layers. This allows us to benefit from the well-established read-out methods of ferromagnets, while the essential advantages of antiferromagnetic spintronics are only slightly diminished. We show one-to-one imprinting of the antiferromagnetic on the ferromagnetic domain pattern. Conversely, alignment of the Permalloy magnetization reorients the Mn2Au NÃ©el vector, an effect, which can be restricted to large magnetic fields by tuning the ferromagnetic layer thickness. To understand the origin of the strong coupling, we carry out high resolution electron microscopy imaging and we find that our growth yields an interface with a well-defined morphology that leads to the strong exchange coupling.
Tunable mid-infrared photodetector with graphene plasmon controlled by type-printable ferroelectric superdomain

Junxiong Guo, Yu Liu, Yu Tian, Shangdong Li, Yuelin Zhang, Lin Lin, Jianbo Chen, Qinghua Zhang, Lin Gu, Tianxun Gong, Yuan Lin, Xiaosheng Zhang, Wen Huang, Jinxing Zhang. Graphene plasmons can resonantly enhance the incident light absorption and offer a potential for tunable spectral selectivity for mid-infrared (MIR) detection. High-performance tunable MIR plasmonic devices are, however, typically based on electrode-patterned graphene, which requires high power input and are technologically challenging in compact assembly. Here we demonstrate a tunable MIR photodetector based on integration of graphene on periodically "type-printed" ferroelectric superdomain. The plasmon resonance of graphene is tuned by the artificially nanoscale patterned ferroelectric domains and enables a selective transmission in MIR region. Our devices operate at zero-bias source-drain voltage and exhibit a peak photoresponsivity of up to near 30 mA W-1 at 8.5 um at room temperature. We also observe a tunable photodetection performance ranging from 7.2 to 8.5 um by directly re-scaling the geometry of ferroelectric superdomain. The non-volatile tunability of graphene plasmons and bias-free devices provide a great potential for smart fabrication of on-chip MIR photodetector array with tunable spectrum and low-energy consumption.
Magnetic Proximity-Induced Superconducting Diode Effect and Infinite Magnetoresistance in van der Waals Heterostructure

We report unidirectional charge transport in a $\mathrm{NbSe_2}$ noncentrosymmetric superconductor, which is exchange-coupled with a $\mathrm{CrPS_4}$ van der Waals layered antiferromagnetic insulator. The $\mathrm{NbSe_2/CrPS_4}$ bilayer device exhibits bias-dependent superconducting critical-current variations of up to $16\%$, with the magnetochiral anisotropy reaching $\sim 10^5\mathrm{\ T^{-1}A^{-1}}$. Furthermore, the $\mathrm{CrPS_4/NbSe_2/CrPS_4}$ spin-valve structure exhibits the superconducting diode effect with critical-current variations of up to $40\%$. We also utilize the magnetic proximity effect to induce switching in the superconducting state of the spin-valve structure. It exhibits an infinite magnetoresistance ratio depending on the field sweep direction and magnetization configuration. Our result demonstrates a novel route for enhancing the nonreciprocal response in the weak external field regime ($<50\mathrm{\ mT}$) by exploiting the magnetic proximity effect.
On constraint preservation and strong hyperbolicity

We use partial differential equations (PDEs) to describe physical systems. In general, these equations include evolution and constraint equations. One method used to find solutions to these equations is the Free-evolution approach, which consists in obtaining the solutions of the entire system by solving only the evolution equations. Certainly, this is valid only when the chosen initial data satisfies the constraints and the constraints are preserved in the evolution. In this paper, we establish the sufficient conditions required for the PDEs of the system to guarantee the constraint preservation. This is achieved by considering quasi-linear first-order PDEs, assuming the sufficient condition and deriving strongly hyperbolic first-order partial differential evolution equations for the constraints. We show that, in general, these constraint evolution equations correspond to a family of equations parametrized by a set of free parameters. We also explain how these parameters fix the propagation velocities of the constraints.
Fluorescence quenching in plasmonic dimers due to electron tunneling

Plasmonic nanoparticles provide an ideal environment for the enhancement of fluorescent emission. On the one hand, they locally amplify the electromagnetic fields, increasing the emitter excitation rate, and on the other hand, they provide a high local density of states that accelerates the spontaneous emission. However, when the emitter is placed in close proximity of the a single metal nanoparticles, the number of nonradiative states increases dramatically causing the fluorescence to quench. It has been predicted theoretically that, through a judicious placing of the emitter, flourescence in plasmonic nanocavities can be increased at will. In this article we show that such monotonic increase is due to the use of local response approximation in the description of the plasmonic response of metal nanoparticles. We demonstrate that taking into account the electron tunneling and the nonlocality of the surrounding system via the quantum hydrodynamic theory, results eventually in a quenching of fluorescence enhancement also when the emitter is placed in a nanocavity, as opposed to local response and Thomas-Fermi hydrodynamic theory results. This outcome marks the importance of considering the quantum effects, in particular, the electron tunneling to correctly describe the emission effects in plasmonic systems at nanoscale.
Photo-acoustic inversion using plasmonic contrast agents: The full Maxwell model

We analyze the inversion of the photo-acoustic imaging modality using electromagnetic plasmonic nano-particles as contrast agents. We prove that the generated pressure, before and after injecting the plasmonic nano-particles, measured at a single point, located away from the targeted inhomogeneity to image, and at a given band of incident frequencies is enough to reconstruct the (eventually complex valued) permittivity. Indeed, from these measurements, we define an indicator function which depends on the used incident frequency and the time of measurement. This indicator function has differentiating behaviors in terms of both time and frequency. First, from the behavior in terms of time, we can estimate the arrival time of the pressure from which we can localize the injected nano-particle. Second, we show that this indicator function has maximum picks at incident frequencies close to the plasmonic resonances. This allows us to estimate these resonances from which we construct the permittivity.
Fock lasers based on deep-strong coupling of light and matter

Light and matter can now interact in a regime where their coupling is stronger than their bare energies. This deep-strong coupling (DSC) regime of quantum electrodynamics promises to challenge many conventional assumptions about the physics of light and matter. Here, we show how light and matter interactions in this regime give rise to electromagnetic nonlinearities dramatically different from those of naturally existing materials. Excitations in the DSC regime act as photons with a linear energy spectrum up to a critical excitation number, after which, the system suddenly becomes strongly anharmonic, thus acting as an effective intensity-dependent nonlinearity of an extremely high order. We show that this behavior allows for N-photon blockade (with $N \gg 1$), enabling qualitatively new kinds of quantum light sources. For example, this nonlinearity forms the basis for a new type of gain medium, which when integrated into a laser or maser, produces large Fock states (rather than coherent states). Such Fock states could in principle have photon numbers orders of magnitude larger than any realized previously, and would be protected from dissipation by a new type of equilibrium between nonlinear gain and linear loss. We discuss paths to experimental realization of the effects described here.
All-optical switching via coherent control of plasmon resonances

A novel ultrafast all-optical switching mechanism is demonstrated theoretically and experimentally based on a plasmonic analog of the effect of \textit{Enhancement of Index of Refraction}(EIR) in quantum optics. In the quantum optical EIR the atomic systems are rendered by coherence and quantum interference to exhibit orders of magnitude higher index of refraction with vanishing or even negative absorption near their resonances. Similarly, in the plasmon-induced EIR, a probe signal can experience positive, zero or negative extinction while strongly interacting with a metallic nanorod in a metamolecule that is coherently excited by a control beam. The same mechanism is observed in the collective response of a square array of such metamolecules in the form of a metasurface to modulate the amplitude of a signal by coherent control of absorption from positive to negative values without implementing gain materials or nonlinear processes. This novel approach can be used for challenging the control of light by light at the extreme levels of space, time, and intensity by applying ultra-short pulses interacting with ultrafast surface plasmons or extremely low-intensity pulses at the level of single photon to a nanoscale single plasmonic metamolecule. The scheme also introduces an effective tool for improving the modulation strength of optical modulators and switches through the amplification of the input signal.
Architecture for microcomb-based GHz-mid-infrared dual-comb spectroscopy

Dual-comb spectroscopy (DCS) offers high sensitivity and wide spectral coverage without the need for bulky spectrometers or mechanical moving parts. And DCS in the mid-infrared (mid-IR) is of keen interest because of inherently strong molecular spectroscopic signatures in these bands. We report GHz-resolution mid-IR DCS of methane and ethane that is derived from counter-propagating (CP) soliton microcombs in combination with interleaved difference frequency generation. Because all four combs required to generate the two mid-IR combs rely upon stability derived from a single high-Q microcavity, the system architecture is both simplified and does not require external frequency locking. Methane and ethane spectra are measured over intervals as short as 0.5 ms, a time scale that can be further reduced using a different CP soliton arrangement. Also, tuning of spectral resolution on demand is demonstrated. Although at an early phase of development, the results are a step towards mid-IR gas sensors with chip-based architectures for chemical threat detection, breath analysis, combustion studies, and outdoor observation of trace gases.
Transition from three- to two-dimensional Ising superconductivity in few-layer NbSe2 by proximity effect from van der Waals heterostacking

Prakiran Baidya, Divya Sahani, Hemanta Kumar Kundu, Simrandeep Kaur, Priya Tiwari, Vivas Bagwe, John Jesudasan, Awadhesh Narayan, Pratap Raychaudhuri, Aveek Bid. We report the experimental observation of Ising superconductivity in 3-dimensional NbSe2 stacked with single-layer MoS2. The angular dependence of the upper critical magnetic field and the temperature dependence of the upper parallel critical field confirm the appearance of two-dimensional Ising superconductivity in the 3-dimensional NbSe2 with single-layer MoS2 overlay. We show that the superconducting phase has strong Ising spin-orbit correlations which make the holes spin non-degenerate. Our observation of Ising superconductivity in heterostructures of few-layer NbSe2 of thickness ~ 15 nm with single-layer MoS2 raises the interesting prospect of observing topological chiral superconductors with nontrivial Chern numbers in a momentum-space spin-split fermionic system.
Field Synthesis with Azimuthally-Varying, Cascaded, Cylindrical Metasurfaces using a Wave Matrix Approach

In recent years, there has been extensive research on planar metasurfaces capable of arbitrarily controlling scattered fields. However, rigorous studies on conformal metasurfaces, such as those that are cylindrical, have been few in number likely due to their more complex geometry. Here, wave propagation in cascaded cylindrical structures consisting of layers of dielectric spacers and azimuthally-varying metasurfaces (subwavelength patterned metallic claddings) is investigated. A wave matrix approach, which incorporates the advantages of both ABCD matrices and scattering matrices (S matrices), is adopted. Wave matrices are used to model the higher order coupling between metasurface layers, overcoming fabrication difficulties associated with previous works. The proposed framework provides an efficient approach to synthesize the inhomogeneous sheet admittances that realize a desired cylindrical field transformation. Design examples are reported to illustrate the power and potential applications of the proposed method in antenna design and stealth technology.
Dielectric metasurface and plasmonic nanodisk support efficient terahertz photoconductive antenna

(Nanowerk News) Terahertz (THz) waves have the unique advantages in the applications of terabit wireless communication, chemical-fingerprint identification and space exploration, which can greatly reshape the living conditions in the coming decades. To bring these advanced applications to daily use, though, the strong THz sources are urgently required. Among all...
Anomalous Thermal Hall Effect in an Insulating van der Waals Magnet VI3

Two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) magnets have been a fertile playground for the discovery and exploration of physical phenomena and new physics. In this Letter, we report the observation of an anomalous thermal Hall effect (THE) with \k{appa}_xy ~ 1x10^(-2) W K^(-1) m^(-1) in an insulating van der Waals ferromagnet VI3. The thermal Hall signal persists in the absence of an external magnetic field and flips sign upon the switching of the magnetization. In combination with theoretical calculations, we show that VI3 exhibits a dual nature of the THE, i.e., dominated by topological magnons hosted by the ferromagnetic honeycomb lattice at higher temperatures and by phonons induced by the magnon-phonon coupling at lower temperatures. Our results not only position VI3 as the first ferromagnetic system to investigate both anomalous magnon and phonon THEs, but also render it as a potential platform for spintronics/magnonics applications.
Quantum sensor in a single layer van der Waals material

Rohit Babar, Gergely Barcza, Anton Pershin, Hyoju Park, Oscar Bulancea Lindvall, Gergő Thiering, Örs Legeza, Jamie H. Warner, Igor A. Abrikosov, Adam Gali, Viktor Ivády. Point defect qubits in semiconductors have demonstrated their outstanding high spatial resolution sensing capabilities of broad multidisciplinary interest. Two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors hosting such sensors have recently opened up new horizons for sensing in the subnanometer scales in 2D heterostructures. However, controlled creation of quantum sensor in a single layer 2D materials with high sensitivity has been elusive so far. Here, we report on a novel 2D quantum sensor, the VB2 centre in hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), with superior sensing capabilities. The centre's inherently low symmetry configuration gives rise to unique electronic and spin properties that implement a qubit in a 2D material with unprecedented sensitivity. The qubit is decoupled from its dense spin environment at low magnetic fields that gives rise to the reduction of the spin resonance linewidth and elongation of the coherence time. The VB2 centre is also equipped with a classical memory that can be utilized in storing population information. Using scanning transmission electron microscopy imaging, we confirm the presence of the point defect structure in free standing monolayer hBN created by electron beam irradiation. Our results provide a new material solution towards atomic-scale sensing in low dimensions.
SCIENCE

