ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Temperature dependence of nitrogen-vacancy center ensembles in diamond based on an optical fiber

By Ke-Chen Ouyang, Zheng Wang, Li Xing, Xiao-Juan Feng, Jin-Tao Zhang, Cheng Ren, Xing-Tuan Yang
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers in diamond sensing has been considered to be a promising micro-nano scale thermometer due to its high stability, good temperature resolution and integration. In this work, we fabricated the sensing core by attaching a diamond plate containing NV centers to the section of a cut-off multi-mode fiber....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Propagation of temporal mode multiplexed optical fields in fibers: influence of dispersion

Exploiting two interfering fields which are initially in the same temporal mode but with the spectra altered by propagating through different fibers, we characterize how the spectra of temporal modes changes with the fiber induced dispersion by measuring the fourth-order interference when the order number and bandwidth of temporal modes are varied. The experiment is done by launching a pulsed field in different temporal modes into an unbalanced Mach-Zehnder interferometer, in which the fiber lengths in two arms are different. The results show that the mode mismatch of two interfering fields, reflected by the visibility and pattern of interference, is not only dependent upon the amount of unbalanced dispersion but also related to the order number of temporal mode. In particular, the two interfering fields may become orthogonal under a modest amount of unbalanced dispersion when the mode number of the fields is $k\geq2$. Moreover, we discuss how to recover the spectrally distorted temporal mode by measuring and compensating the transmission induced dispersion. Our investigation paves the way for further investigating the distribution of temporally multiplexed quantum states in fiber network.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Weak Langmuir turbulence in disordered multimode optical fibers

We consider the propagation of temporally incoherent waves in multimode optical fibers (MMFs) in the framework of the multimode nonlinear Schrödinger (NLS) equation accounting for the impact of the natural structural disorder that affects light propagation in standard MMFs (random mode coupling and polarization fluctuations). By averaging the dynamics over the fast disordered fluctuations, we derive a Manakov equation from the multimode NLS equation, which reveals that the Raman effect introduces a previously unrecognized nonlinear coupling among the modes. Applying the wave turbulence theory on the Manakov equation, we derive a very simple scalar kinetic equation describing the evolution of the multimode incoherent waves. The structure of the kinetic equation is analogous to that developed in plasma physics to describe weak Langmuir turbulence. The extreme simplicity of the derived kinetic equation provides physical insight into the multimode incoherent wave dynamics. It reveals the existence of different collective behaviors where all modes self-consistently form a multimode spectral incoherent soliton state. Such an incoherent soliton can exhibit a discrete behavior characterized by collective synchronized spectral oscillations in frequency space. The theory is validated by accurate numerical simulations: The simulations of the generalized multimode NLS equation are found in quantitative agreement with those of the derived scalar kinetic equation without using adjustable parameters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Digital Doppler-cancellation servo for ultra-stable optical frequency dissemination over fiber

Shambo Mukherjee, Jacques Millo, Baptiste Marechal, Séverine Denis, Gwenhaël Goavec-Mérou, Jean-Michel Friedt, Yann Kersalé, Clément Lacroûte. Progress made in optical references, including ultra-stable Fabry-Perot cavities, optical frequency combs and optical atomic clocks, have driven the need for ultra-stable optical fiber networks. Telecom-wavelength ultra-pure optical signal transport has been demonstrated on distances ranging from the laboratory scale to the continental scale. In this manuscript, we present a Doppler-cancellation setup based on a digital phase-locked loop for ultra-stable optical signal dissemination over fiber. The optical phase stabilization setup is based on a usual heterodyne Michelson-interferometer setup, while the Software Defined Radio (SDR) implementation of the phase-locked loop is based on a compact commercial board embedding a field programmable gate array, analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. Using three different configurations including an undersampling method, we demonstrate a 20 m long fiber link with residual fractional frequency instability as low as $10^{-18}$ at 1000 s, and an optical phase noise of $-70$ dBc/Hz at 1 Hz with a telecom frequency carrier.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nitrogen Vacancy Center#Diamonds#Optical Fiber#Temperature#Ensembles#Nv#K#Applied Physics
arxiv.org

Temperature dependence of near-field radiative heat transfer above room temperature

Stefan-Boltzmann's law indicates that far-field blackbody radiation scales at the fourth power of temperature. The temperature dependence of radiative heat transfer in the near field is expected to be very different due to the contribution of evanescent waves. In this work, we experimentally observe such deviation on the radiative thermal conductance by bringing a hot micrometric sphere in the nearfield of a room-temperature planar substrate, down to a separation distance of few tens of nanometers. The influence of materials is assessed by using either SiO2 or graphite spheres, and SiO2, graphite and InSb substrates. Temperature differences as large as 900 K are imposed. A maximum near-field radiative thermal conductance of about 70 nW.K-1 is found for a graphite-graphite configuration. The experimental results demonstrate that the temperature exponent weakens in the near field, ranging from 2.2 to 4.1, depending on the gap distance and the materials. These results have broad consequences, in particular on the design of high-temperature nanoscale radiative energy devices.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantifying Microstructural Evolution via Time-Dependent Reduced-Dimension Metrics Based on Hierarchical $n$-Point Polytope Functions

We devise reduced-dimension metrics for effectively measuring the distance between two points (i.e., microstructures) in the microstructure space and quantifying the pathway associated with microstructural evolution, based on a recently introduced set of hierarchical $n$-point polytope functions $P_n$. The $P_n$ functions provide the probability of finding particular $n$-point configurations associated with regular $n$-polytopes in the material system, and a special sub-set of the standard $n$-point correlation functions $S_n$ that effectively decomposes the structural features in the systems into regular polyhedral basis with different symmetry. The $n$-th order metric $\Omega_n$ is defined as the $\mathbb{L}_1$ norm associated with the $P_n$ functions of two distinct microstructures. By choosing a reference initial state (i.e., a microstructure associated with $t_0 = 0$), the $\Omega_n(t)$ set quantifies the evolution of distinct polyhedral symmetries and can in principle capture emerging polyhedral symmetries that are not apparent in the initial state. To demonstrate their utility, we apply the $\Omega_n$ metrics to a 2D binary system undergoing spinodal decomposition to extract the phase separation dynamics via the temporal scaling behavior of the corresponding $\Omega_n(t)$, which reveals mechanisms governing the evolution. Moreover, we employ $\Omega_n(t)$ to analyze pattern evolution during vapor-deposition of phase-separating alloy films with different surface contact angles, which exhibit rich evolution dynamics including both unstable and oscillating patterns. The $\Omega_n$ metrics have potential applications in establishing quantitative processing-structure-property relationships, as well as real-time processing control and optimization of complex heterogeneous material systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Solving time-dependent parametric PDEs by multiclass classification-based reduced order model

In this paper, we propose a network model, the multiclass classification-based ROM (MC-ROM), for solving time-dependent parametric partial differential equations (PPDEs). This work is inspired by the observation of applying the deep learning-based reduced order model (DL-ROM) to solve diffusion-dominant PPDEs. We find that the DL-ROM has a good approximation for some special model parameters, but it cannot approximate the drastic changes of the solution as time evolves. Based on this fact, we classify the dataset according to the magnitude of the solutions, and construct corresponding subnets dependent on different types of data. Then we train a classifier to integrate different subnets together to obtain the MC-ROM. When subsets have the same architecture, we can use transfer learning technology to accelerate the offline training. Numerical experiments show that the MC-ROM improves the generalization ability of the DL-ROM both for diffusion- and convection-dominant problems, and maintains the advantage of DL-ROM. We also compare the approximation accuracy and computational efficiency of the proper orthogonal decomposition (POD) which is not suitable for convection-dominant problems. For diffusion-dominant problems, the MC-ROM can save about 100 times online computational cost than the POD with a slightly better approximation in the reduced space of the same dimension.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Polarization-dependent optical responses in natural 2D layered mineral teallite

Multi-element layered materials enable the use of stoichiometric variation to engineer their optical responses at subwavelength scale. In this regard, naturally occurring van der Waals minerals allow us to harness a wide range of chemical compositions, crystal structures and lattice symmetries for layered materials under atomically thin limit. Recently, one type of naturally occurring sulfide mineral, ternary teallite has attained significant interest in the context of thermoelectric, optoelectronic, and photovoltaic applications, but understanding of light-matter interactions in such ternary teallite crystals is scarcely available. Herein, polarization-dependent linear and nonlinear optical responses in mechanically exfoliated teallite crystals are investigated including anisotropic Raman modes, wavelength-dependent linear dichroism, optical band gap evolution, and anisotropic third-harmonic generation (THG). Furthermore, the third-order nonlinear susceptibility of teallite crystal is estimated using the thickness-dependent THG emission process. We anticipate that our findings will open the avenue to a better understanding of the tailored light-matter interactions in complex multi-element layered materials and their implications in optical sensors, frequency modulators, integrated photonic circuits, and other nonlinear signal processing applications.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A derivation of nano-diamond optical constants: Here be nano-diamonds

% context {Nano-diamonds are an enticing and enigmatic dust component yet their origin is still unclear. They have been unequivocally detected in only a few astronomical objects, yet they are the most abundant of the pre-solar grains, both in terms of mass and number.} %aims {Our goal is to derive a viable set of nano-diamond optical constants and optical properties to enable their modelling in any type of astrophysical object where, primarily, the local (inter)stellar radiation field is well-determined.} % methods {The complex indices of refraction, $m(n,k)$, of nano-diamonds, constrained by available laboratory measurements, were calculated as a function of size, surface hydrogenation, and internal (dis)order, using the THEMIS a-C(:H) methodology optEC$_{\rm (s)}$(a).} % results {To demonstrate the utility of the optical properties (the efficiency factors $Q_{\rm ext}$, $Q_{\rm sca}$, and $Q_{\rm abs}$), calculated using the derived $m(n,k)$ data, we show that nano-diamonds could be abundant in the interstellar medium (ISM) and yet remain undetectable there.} % conclusions {The derived optical constants provide a means to explore the existence and viability of nano-diamonds in a wide range of astronomical sources. Here we show that up to a few percent of the available carbon budget could be hidden in the form of nano-diamonds in the diffuse ISM, in abundances comparable to the pre-solar nano-diamond abundances in primitive meteorites.}
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Stacking-Dependent Optical Properties in Bilayer WSe2

Kathleen M. McCreary, Madeleine Phillips, Hsun-Jen Chuang, Darshana Wickramaratne, Matthew Rosenberger, C. Stephen Hellberg, Berend T. Jonker. The twist angle between the monolayers in van der Waals heterostructures provides a new degree of freedom in tuning material properties. We compare the optical properties of WSe2 homobilayers with 2H and 3R stacking using photoluminescence, Raman spectroscopy, and reflectance contrast measurements under ambient and cryogenic temperatures. Clear stacking- dependent differences are evident for all temperatures, with both photoluminescence and reflectance contrast spectra exhibiting a blue shift in spectral features in 2H compared to 3R bilayers. Density functional theory (DFT) calculations elucidate the source of the variations and the fundamental differences between 2H and 3R stackings. DFT finds larger energies for both A and B excitonic features in 2H than in 3R, consistent with experimental results. In both stacking geometries, the intensity of the dominant A1g Raman mode exhibits significant changes as a function of laser excitation wavelength. These variations in intensity are intimately linked to the stacking- and temperature-dependent optical absorption through resonant enhancement effects. The strongest enhancement is achieved when the laser excitation coincides with the C excitonic feature, leading to the largest Raman intensity under 514 nm excitation in 2H stacking and at 520 nm in 3R stacked WSe2 bilayers.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Charge transport in semiconducting carbon nanotube networks

Efficient and controlled charge transport in networks of semiconducting single-walled carbon nanotubes is the basis for their application in electronic devices, especially in field-effect transistors and thermoelectrics. The recent advances in selective growth, purification, and sorting of semiconducting and even monochiral carbon nanotubes have enabled field-effect transistors with high carrier mobilities and on/off current ratios that were impossible a few years ago. They have also allowed researchers to examine the microscopic interplay of parameters such as nanotube length, density, diameter distribution, carrier density, intentional and unintentional defects, dielectric environment, etc., and their impact on the macroscopic charge transport properties in a rational and reproducible manner. This review discusses various models that are considered for charge transport in nanotube networks and the experimental methods to characterize and investigate transport beyond simple conductivity or transistor measurements. Static and dynamic absorption, photoluminescence and electroluminescence spectroscopy, as well as scanning probe techniques (e.g., conductive atomic force microscopy, Kelvin probe force microscopy), and their unique insights in the distribution of charge carriers in a given nanotube network and the resulting current pathways will be introduced. Finally, recommendations for further optimization of nanotube network devices and a list of remaining challenges are provided.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Influence of non-Hermitian mode topology on refractive index sensing with plasmonic waveguides

We evaluate the sensing properties of plasmonic waveguide sensors by calculating their resonant transmission spectra in different regions of the non-Hermitian eigenmode space. We elucidate the pitfalls of using modal dispersion calculations in isolation to predict plasmonic sensor performance, which we address by using a simple model accounting for eigenmode excitation and propagation. Our transmission calculations show that resonant wavelength and spectral width crucially depend on the length of the sensing region, so that no single criterion obtained from modal dispersion calculations alone can be used as a proxy for sensitivity. Furthermore, we find that the optimal detection limits occur where directional coupling is supported, where the narrowest spectra occur. Such narrow spectral features can only be measured by filtering out all higher-order modes at the output, e.g., via a single-mode waveguide. Our calculations also confirm a characteristic square root dependence of the eigenmode splitting with respect to the permittivity perturbation at the exceptional point, which we show can be identified through the sensor beat length at resonance. This work provides a convenient framework for designing and characterizing plasmonic waveguide sensors when comparing with experimental measurements.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generation and dynamics of soliton and soliton molecules from a VSe2/GO-based fiber laser

Recently, in addition to exploring the application of new saturable absorber devices in fiber lasers, soliton dynamics has also become a focus of current research. In this article, we report an ultrashort pulse fiber laser based on VSe2/GO nanocomposite and verify the formation process of soliton and soliton molecules by the numerical simulation. The prepared VSe2/GO-based device shows excellent saturable absorption characteristics with a modulation depth of 14.3% and a saturation absorption intensity of 0.93MW/cm2. The conventional soliton is obtained with pulse width of 573fs, which is currently the narrowest pulse width based on VSe2-related material, and has a signal-to-noise ratio of 60.4 dB. In addition, the soliton molecules are realized based on the VSe2/GO for the first time and have a pulse interval of ~2.2ps. We study the soliton dynamics through numerical simulation and reveal that before the formation of the soliton, it undergoes multiple nonlinear stages, such as soliton mode-locking, soliton splitting, and soliton oscillation. Furthermore, the results of numerical simulation are agreed well with the experimental data. These results indicate that the VSe2/GO might be another promising saturable absorber material for ultrafast photonics, and deepen the understanding of soliton dynamics in ultrafast fiber lasers.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Learning Modified Indicator Functions for Surface Reconstruction

Surface reconstruction is a fundamental problem in 3D graphics. In this paper, we propose a learning-based approach for implicit surface reconstruction from raw point clouds without normals. Our method is inspired by Gauss Lemma in potential energy theory, which gives an explicit integral formula for the indicator functions. We design a novel deep neural network to perform surface integral and learn the modified indicator functions from un-oriented and noisy point clouds. We concatenate features with different scales for accurate point-wise contributions to the integral. Moreover, we propose a novel Surface Element Feature Extractor to learn local shape properties. Experiments show that our method generates smooth surfaces with high normal consistency from point clouds with different noise scales and achieves state-of-the-art reconstruction performance compared with current data-driven and non-data-driven approaches.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Temperature Dependence of Inertial Pumping in Microchannels

Inertial pumping is a promising new method of moving fluids through microchannels but many of its properties remain unexplored. In this work, inertial flow rates are investigated for different channel lengths, operating temperatures, and resistor pulse energies. Flow in closed channels is visualized by adding fluorescent tracer beads to the test fluid (pure water). A robust methodology of extracting flow rates from high-resolution video recordings is developed. Flow rates are found to scale inversely with the channel length. The observed dependence is explained based on a simple phenomenological "kick" model of inertial pumping. Flow rates are also fitted to the more fundamental one-dimensional model of inertial pumping from which the intrinsic drive bubble strength is extracted. The measured flow rates vary strongly with temperature. For well-developed drive bubbles, flow rates at T = 70C are about 12x higher than at T = 30C. Three separate effects contribute to increasing flow rates at high temperatures: (i) lower viscosity of the test fluid, (ii) a stronger drive bubble, and (iii) increasing mechanical efficiency of the pump, i.e., better conversion of the drive bubble strength to unidirectional post-collapse kick. Relative contributions of the three effects are quantified. The energy dependence of flow rates exhibits a clear saturation behavior. The bubble strength is fitted to a phenomenological saturation model. In the end, a complete predictive length-temperature-energy model of flow rates is constructed. The observed strong temperature dependence of inertial pumping should be considered when designing microfluidic workflows. It also highlights the need for integrated flowmeters that could stabilize complex flow patterns via sensory feedback.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy