Broadband Terahertz Quantum Cascade Laser Dual-Comb Sources with Off-Resonant Microwave Injection

By Xiaoyu Liao, Ziping Li, Wen Guan, Kang Zhou, Yiran Zhao, Wenjian Wan, Sijia Yang, Zhenzhen Zhang, Chang Wang, J. C. Cao, Heping Zeng, Hua Li
 5 days ago

Xiaoyu Liao, Ziping Li, Wen Guan, Kang Zhou, Yiran Zhao, Wenjian Wan, Sijia Yang, Zhenzhen Zhang, Chang Wang, J. C. Cao, Heping Zeng, Hua Li. It is much demanding to develop broadband dual-comb sources covering absorption lines of various molecules for spectroscopic and imaging applications. Although the dual-comb technique is relatively...

#Quantum Cascade Laser#Quantum Physics#Microwave#Comb#Terahertz
