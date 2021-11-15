ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhancement of the efficiency of acousto-optic Bragg diffraction due to optical activity. A case of Pb$_5$Ge$_3$O$_{11}$ crystals

By Oksana Mys, Myroslav Kostyrko, Ivan Orykhivskyi, Dmitro Adamenko, Ihor Skab, Rostyslav Vlokh
 5 days ago

We show that the existence of optical activity in an optical material can lead to essential enhancement of acousto-optic (AO) figure of merit for this material. The reason is that the ellipticity of interacting optical eigenwaves approaches unity near the optic axis and so additional elasto-optic (EO) tensor...

Sol-gel synthesized double perovskite Gd$_{2}$FeCrO$_{6}$ nanoparticles: Structural, magnetic and optical properties

Lead-free double perovskites are overtaking single perovskites as solar harvesting materials due to their superior stability, excellent catalytic efficiency and minimal toxicity. In this investigation, we have synthesized double perovskite Gd$_{2}$FeCrO$_{6}$ (GFCO) nanoparticles for the first time via a facile sol-gel technique to investigate their structural, magnetic and optical properties. The double perovskite GFCO crystallized in monoclinic structure with P2$_1$/n space group. The Fe/Cr-O bond length was calculated as $\sim$1.95 angstrom from the Raman spectrum which was consistent with the value, $\sim$1.99 angstrom obtained from X-ray diffraction analysis. The average size of the nanoparticles was determined to be $\sim$70 nm by both field emission scanning electron microscopy and transmission electron microscopy. The existence of mixed-valence states of Fe and Cr was confirmed by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The zero-field cooled (ZFC) and field cooled (FC) curves largely diverged below 20 K. A downturn was observed in the ZFC curve at 15 K which corresponds to an antiferromagnetic, Néel transition. The narrow magnetic hysteresis loop recorded at 5 K was nearly saturated and demonstrated an asymmetric shift along the magnetic field axis indicating the concurrence of ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic domains in GFCO nanoparticles. The UV-visible and photoluminescence spectroscopic analyses unveiled the semiconducting nature of nanostructured GFCO with an optical band gap of 2.0 eV. The as-synthesized thermally stable lead-free GFCO semiconductor might be a potential perovskite material to be employed in photocatalytic and related solar energy applications due to its ability to absorb the visible spectrum of the solar light efficiently.
C$^{18}$O emission as an effective measure of gas masses of protoplanetary disks

Many astrochemical models of observed CO isotopologue line emission, earlier considered a good proxy measure of H$_2$ and hence disk gas mass, favor large deviations in the carbon and oxygen gas phase abundances and argue that severe gas phase CO depletion makes it a poor mass tracer. Here, we show that C$^{18}$O line emission is an effective measure of the gas mass, and despite its complex chemistry, a possibly better tracer than HD. Our models are able to reproduce C$^{18}$O emission from recent ALMA surveys and the TW Hya disk to within a factor of $\sim 2-3$ using carbon and oxygen abundances characteristic of the interstellar medium (C/H$=1.4 \times 10^{-4}$; O/H$=3.2\times 10^{-4}$) without having to invoke unusual chemical processing. Our gas and dust disk structure calculations considering hydrostatic pressure equilibrium and our treatment of the CO conversion on grains are primarily responsible for the very different conclusions on disk masses and CO depletion. As did previous studies, we find that a gas phase C/O of $\sim 1-2$ can explain observed hydrocarbon emission from the TW Hya disk; but significantly, we find that CO isotopologue emission is only marginally affected by the C/O ratio. We therefore conclude that C$^{18}$O emission provides estimates of disk masses that are uncertain only to within a factor of a few, and describe a simplified modeling procedure to obtain gas disk masses from C$^{18}$O emission lines.
In situ Bragg coherent X-ray diffraction imaging of corrosion in a Co-Fe alloy microcrystal

David Yang, Nicholas W. Phillips, Kay Song, Clara Barker, Ross J. Harder, Wonsuk Cha, Wenjun Liu, Felix Hofmann. Corrosion is a major concern for many industries, as corrosive environments can induce structural and morphological changes that lead to material dissolution and accelerate material failure. The progression of corrosion depends on nanoscale morphology, stress, and defects present. Experimentally monitoring this complex interplay is challenging. Here we implement in situ Bragg coherent X-ray diffraction imaging (BCDI) to probe the dissolution of a Co-Fe alloy microcrystal exposed to hydrochloric acid (HCl). By measuring five Bragg reflections from a single isolated microcrystal at ambient conditions, we compare the full three-dimensional (3D) strain state before corrosion and the strain along the [111] direction throughout the corrosion process. We find that the strained surface layer of the crystal dissolves to leave a progressively less strained surface. Interestingly, the average strain closer to the centre of the crystal increases during the corrosion process. We determine the localised corrosion rate from BCDI data, revealing the preferential dissolution of facets more exposed to the acid stream, highlighting an experimental geometry effect. These results bring new perspectives to understanding the interplay between crystal strain, morphology, and corrosion; a prerequisite for the design of more corrosion-resistant materials.
Stacking-Dependent Optical Properties in Bilayer WSe2

Kathleen M. McCreary, Madeleine Phillips, Hsun-Jen Chuang, Darshana Wickramaratne, Matthew Rosenberger, C. Stephen Hellberg, Berend T. Jonker. The twist angle between the monolayers in van der Waals heterostructures provides a new degree of freedom in tuning material properties. We compare the optical properties of WSe2 homobilayers with 2H and 3R stacking using photoluminescence, Raman spectroscopy, and reflectance contrast measurements under ambient and cryogenic temperatures. Clear stacking- dependent differences are evident for all temperatures, with both photoluminescence and reflectance contrast spectra exhibiting a blue shift in spectral features in 2H compared to 3R bilayers. Density functional theory (DFT) calculations elucidate the source of the variations and the fundamental differences between 2H and 3R stackings. DFT finds larger energies for both A and B excitonic features in 2H than in 3R, consistent with experimental results. In both stacking geometries, the intensity of the dominant A1g Raman mode exhibits significant changes as a function of laser excitation wavelength. These variations in intensity are intimately linked to the stacking- and temperature-dependent optical absorption through resonant enhancement effects. The strongest enhancement is achieved when the laser excitation coincides with the C excitonic feature, leading to the largest Raman intensity under 514 nm excitation in 2H stacking and at 520 nm in 3R stacked WSe2 bilayers.
Free-electron tomography of few-cycle optical waveforms

Ultrashort light pulses are ubiquitous in modern research, but the electromagnetic field of the optical cycles is usually not easy to obtain as a function of time. Field-resolved pulse characterization requires either a nonlinear-optical process or auxiliary sampling pulses that are shorter than the waveform under investigation, and pulse metrology without at least one of these two prerequisites is often thought to be impossible. Here we report how the optical field cycles of laser pulses can be characterized with a field-linear sensitivity and no short probe events. We let a free-space electron beam cross with the waveform of interest. The randomly arriving electrons interact by means of their elementary charge with the optical waveform in a linear-optical way and reveal the optical cycles as the turning points in a time-integrated deflection histogram on a screen. The sensitivity of the method is only limited by the emittance of the electron beam and can reach the level of thermal radiation and vacuum fluctuations. Besides overturning a common belief in optical pulse metrology, the idea also provides practical perspectives for in-situ characterization and optimization of optical waveforms in higher-harmonics experiments, ultrafast transmission electron microscopes, laser-driven particle accelerators, free-electron lasers or generally any experiments with waveform-controlled pulses in a vacuum environment.
Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
Systematic shell-model study on spectroscopic properties in the south region of $^{208}$Pb

We aim to study the properties of nuclei in the south region of $^{208}$Pb systematically, including the binding and excitation energies and electromagnetic properties, in order to predict unknown properties of these nuclei, such as isomerism, utilizing a theoretical model which describes the experimentally known properties precisely. We performed large-scale shell-model calculations with a new Hamiltonian suggested in the present work. The model space is taken as the five proton orbits within $50<Z\leqslant82$ and the thirteen neutron orbits within $82<N\leqslant184$. And one-particle one-hole excitation is allowed across the $N=126$ gap. The Hamiltonian is constructed by combining the existing Hamiltonians, KHHE (with minor adjustment of its monopole part) and KHPE, and the monopole based universal interaction. %(V$_{\text{MU}}$) The shell-model results well reproduce the experimentally observed binding energies and spectroscopic properties, such as isomerism, core excitation, and electromagnetic properties. Some possible isomeric states in neutron-rich Pb, Tl, and Hg isotopes are predicted with transition energies and half-lives. The $N = 126$ shell gap is predicted to be robust from $Z = 82$ down to $68$ with minor reduction. We also examine the effective charges and the quenching of the $g$ factors suitable for this region by systematic comparisons between observed and calculated electromagnetic properties. A new Hamiltonian is constructed for nuclei in the south region of $^{208}$Pb, which provides reasonable descriptions on various nuclear properties through comprehensive and systematic studies. The present Hamiltonian and discussions provide fruitful information for future measurements and theoretical investigations in this region, such as the recommended effective charges and $g$ factors, the predicted binding energies, isomeric states, and core-excited states.
Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
A correlation between energy gap, critical current density and relaxation of a superconductor

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from excited states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation from thermal excitations is investigated, like after absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy. Relaxation proceeds within finite periods of time the length of which increases the more strongly the closer the superconductor temperature has already approached its critical value. Properties of many-particle systems (as explained, by an analogy to nuclear physics), basic thermodynamic considerations (temperature uniquely defined under solely equilibrium condition) and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films) are applied as tools to prove this expectation. Energy gap, superconductor critical current density and critical temperature, as a result, are tightly related to relaxation rates and relaxation times of the superconductor electron system. By numerical simulations, an attempt is made to find a quantitative correlation of these properties in a thin film superconductor.
Power-Efficient Silicon Nitride Thermo-Optic Phase Shifters for Visible Light

Zheng Yong (1, 2), Hong Chen (1), Xianshu Luo (3), Alperen Govdeli (1 and 2), Hongyao Chua (3), Saeed S. Azadeh (1), Andrei Stalmashonak (1), Guo-Qiang Lo (3), Joyce K.S. Poon (1 and 2), Wesley D. Sacher (1) ((1) Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics, (2) Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Toronto, (3) Advanced Micro Foundry Pte. Ltd.)
Optical response of Higgs mode in superconductors at clean limit

The phenomenological Ginzburg-Landau theory and the charge conservation directly lead to the finite Higgs-mode generation and vanishing charge-density fluctuation in the second-order optical response of superconductors at clean limit. Nevertheless, recent microscopic theoretical studies of the second-order optical response, apart from the one through the gauge-invariant kinetic equation [Yang and Wu, Phys. Rev. B {\bf 100}, 104513 (2019)], have derived a vanishing Higgs-mode generation but finite charge-density fluctuation at clean limit. We resolve this controversy by re-examining the previous derivations with the vector potential alone within the path-integral and Eilenberger-equation approaches, and show that both previous derivations contain mathematical flaws. After fixing these flaws, a finite Higgs-mode generation through the drive effect of vector potential is derived at clean limit, exactly recovering the previous result from the gauge-invariant kinetic equation as well as Ginzburg-Landau theory. By further extending the path-integral approach to include electromagnetic effects from the scalar potential and phase mode, in the second-order response, a finite contribution from the drive effect of scalar potential to the Higgs-mode generation at clean limit as well as the vanishing charge-density fluctuation are derived, also recovering the results from the gauge-invariant kinetic equation. Particularly, we show that the phase mode is excited in the second-order response, and exactly cancels the previously reported unphysical excitation of the charge-density fluctuation, guaranteeing the charge conservation.
Nanoscale Optical Imaging of 2D Semiconductor Stacking Orders by Exciton-Enhanced Second Harmonic Generation

Kaiyuan Yao, Shuai Zhang, Emanuil Yanev, Kathleen McCreary, Hsun-Jen Chuang, Matthew R. Rosenberger, Thomas Darlington, Andrey Krayev, Berend T. Jonker, James C. Hone, D.N. Basov, P. James Schuck. Second harmonic generation (SHG) is a nonlinear optical response arising exclusively from broken inversion symmetry in the electric-dipole limit. Recently, SHG has...
Chaotic dynamics driven by particle-core interactions

High-intensity beams in modern linacs are frequently encircled by diffuse halos, which drive sustained particle losses and result in gradual degradation of accelerating structures. In large part, the growth of halos is facilitated by internal space-charge forces within the beams, and detailed characterization of this process constitutes an active area of ongoing research. A partial understanding of dynamics that ensue within space-charge dominated beams is presented by the particle-core interaction paradigm -- a mathematical model wherein single particle dynamics, subject to the collective potential of the core, are treated as a proxy for the broader behavior of the beam. In this work, we investigate the conditions for the onset of large-scale chaos within the framework of this model, and demonstrate that the propensity towards stochastic evolution is strongly dependent upon the charge distribution of the beam. In particular, we show that while particle motion within a uniformly charged beam is dominantly regular, rapid deterministic chaos readily arises within space-charge dominated Gaussian beams. Importantly, we find that for sufficiently high values of the beam's space charge and beam pulsation amplitude, enhanced chaotic mixing between the core and the halo can lead to an enhanced radial diffusion of charged particles. We explain our results from analytic grounds by demonstrating that chaotic motion is driven by the intersection of two principal resonances of the system, and derive the relevant overlap conditions. Additionally, our analysis illuminates a close connection between the mathematical formulation of the particle-core interaction model and the Andoyer family of integrable Hamiltonians.
Role of carbon and hydrogen in limiting $n$-type doping of monoclinic (Al$_x$Ga$_{1-x}$)$_2$O$_3$

We use hybrid density functional calculations to assess n-type doping in monoclinic (Al$_x$Ga$_{1-x}$)$_2$O$_3$ alloys. We focus on Si, the most promising donor dopant, and study the structural properties, formation energies and charge-state transition levels of its various configurations. We also explore the impact of C and H, which are common impurities in metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD). In Ga$_2$O$_3$, Si$_{Ga}$ is an effective shallow donor, but in Al$_2O_3$ Si$_{Al}$ acts as a DX center with a (+/-) transition level in the band gap. Interstitial H acts as a shallow donor in Ga$_2$O$_3$, but behaves as a compensating acceptor in n-type Al$_2O_3$. Interpolation indicates that Si is an effective donor in (Al$_x$Ga$_{1-x}$)$_2$O$_3$ up to 70% Al, but it can be compensated by H already at 1% Al. We also assess the diffusivity of H and study complex formation. Si$_{cation}$-H complexes have relatively low binding energies. Substitutional C on a cation site acts as a shallow donor in Ga$_2$O$_3$, but can be stable in a negative charge state in (Al$_x$Ga$_{1-x}$)$_2$O$_3$ when x>5%. Substitutional C on an O site (C$_O$) always acts as an acceptor in n-type (Al$_x$Ga$_{1-x}$)$_2$O$_3$, but will incorporate only under relatively O-poor conditions. C$_O$-H complexes can actually incorporate more easily, explaining observations of C-related compensation in Ga$_2$O$_3$ grown by MOCVD. We also investigate C$_{cation}$-H complexes, finding they have high binding energies and act as compensating acceptors when x>56%; otherwise the H just passivates the unintentional C donors. C-H complex formation explains why MOCVD grown Ga$_2$O$_3$ can exhibit record-low free-carrier concentrations, in spite of the unavoidable incorporation of C. Our study highlights that, while Si is a suitable shallow donor in ALGO alloys, control of unintentional impurities is essential to avoid compensation.
Charge Order Stabilized Quantum Spin Liquid in Hollandite K$_2$V$_8$O$_{16}$

Ola Kenji Forslund, Elisabetta Nocerino, Masahiko Isobe, Daniel Andreica, Stephen Cottrell, Hidenori Takagi, Yasmine Sassa, Jun Sugiyama, Martin Månsson. Quantum spin liquid is an elusive state that display strong many-body entanglement with potential applications in future quantum computing. This study reports muon spin relaxation ($\mu^+$SR) measurements on a novel high-pressure synthesized material, the Hollandite K$_{2}$V$_8$O$_{16}$. In this quasi-one-dimensional compound, charge ordering (CO) at $T_{\rm MIT}\approx160$~K effectively isolates half of the vanadium chains and model-like Heisenberg spin-1/2 chains are realized. Our zero field $\mu^+$SR measurements show exponential like relaxation down to the lowest temperature $T=100$~mK and the absence of long range ordering is confirmed. The relaxation rate is found to be temperature independent below $T_{\rm QSL}\approx2$~K and measurements in longitudinal field confirms a highly dynamic ground state. These results represents the first confirmation of quantum spin liquid (QSL) behavior within the Hollandite family, stabilized by the CO. Finally, the presence of strong local electron correlation and one dimensional Fermi surface suggest this QSL to be a gapless Tomonaga-Luttinger liquid (TLL), which here uniquely presents itself in a stoichiometric compound under zero applied magnetic field and at ambient pressure.
Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
The CubeSpec space mission. I. Asteroseismology of massive stars from time series optical spectroscopy: science requirements and target list prioritisation

D. M. Bowman, B. Vandenbussche, H. Sana, A. Tkachenko, G. Raskin, T. Delabie, B. Vandoren, P. Royer, S. Garcia, T. Van Reeth. Context. There is currently a niche for providing high-cadence, high resolution, time-series optical spectroscopy from space, which can be filled by using a low-cost cubesat mission. The Belgian-led ESA CubeSpec mission is specifically designed to provide space-based, low-cost spectroscopy with specific capabilities that can be optimised for a particular science need. Approved as an ESA in-orbit demonstrator, the CubeSpec satellite's primary science objective will focus on obtaining high-cadence, high resolution optical spectroscopic data to facilitate asteroseismology of pulsating massive stars. Aims. In this first paper, we aim to search for pulsating massive stars suitable for the CubeSpec mission, specifically $\beta$ Cep stars, which typically require time series spectroscopy to identify the geometry of their pulsation modes. Methods. Based on the science requirements needed to enable asteroseismology of massive stars with the capabilities of CubeSpec's spectrograph, we combine a literature study for pulsation with the analysis of recent high-cadence time series TESS photometry to classify the variability for stars brighter than V < 4 mag and between O9 and B3 in spectral type. Results. Among the 90 stars that meet our magnitude and spectral type requirements, we identify 23 promising $\beta$ Cep stars with high-amplitude (non-)radial pulsation modes with frequencies below 7 d$^{-1}$. Using further constraints on projected rotational velocities, pulsation amplitudes and number of pulsation modes, we devise a prioritised target list for the CubeSpec mission according to its science requirements and the potential of the targets for asteroseismology. The full target catalogue further provide a modern TESS-based review of line profile and photometric variability properties among bright O9-B3 stars.
Weak Langmuir turbulence in disordered multimode optical fibers

We consider the propagation of temporally incoherent waves in multimode optical fibers (MMFs) in the framework of the multimode nonlinear Schrödinger (NLS) equation accounting for the impact of the natural structural disorder that affects light propagation in standard MMFs (random mode coupling and polarization fluctuations). By averaging the dynamics over the fast disordered fluctuations, we derive a Manakov equation from the multimode NLS equation, which reveals that the Raman effect introduces a previously unrecognized nonlinear coupling among the modes. Applying the wave turbulence theory on the Manakov equation, we derive a very simple scalar kinetic equation describing the evolution of the multimode incoherent waves. The structure of the kinetic equation is analogous to that developed in plasma physics to describe weak Langmuir turbulence. The extreme simplicity of the derived kinetic equation provides physical insight into the multimode incoherent wave dynamics. It reveals the existence of different collective behaviors where all modes self-consistently form a multimode spectral incoherent soliton state. Such an incoherent soliton can exhibit a discrete behavior characterized by collective synchronized spectral oscillations in frequency space. The theory is validated by accurate numerical simulations: The simulations of the generalized multimode NLS equation are found in quantitative agreement with those of the derived scalar kinetic equation without using adjustable parameters.
Microstructure and the Boson-peak in thermally-treated In_{x}O films

We report on the correlation between the boson-peak and structural changes associated with thermally-treating amorphous indium-oxide films. In this process, the resistance of a given sample may decrease by a considerable margin while its amorphous structure is preserved. In the present study, we focus on the changes that result from the heat-treatment by employing electron-microscopy, X-ray, and Raman spectroscopy. These techniques were used on films with different stoichiometry and thus different carrier-concentration. The main effect of heat-treatment is material densification, which presumably results from elimination of micro-voids. The densified system presents better wavefunction-overlap and more efficient connectivity for the current flow. X-ray, and electron-beam diffraction experiments indicate that the heat-treated samples show significantly less spatial heterogeneity with only a moderate change of the radial-distribution function metrics. These results are consistent with the changes that occur in the boson-peak characteristics due to annealing as observed in their Raman spectra.
Probing the \textit{Kepler} hottest small planets via homogeneous search and analysis of optical secondary eclipses and phase variations

We perform a homogeneous search for and analysis of optical occultations and phase variations of the most favorable ultra-short-period (USP) ($P<1$~d) sub-Neptunes ($R_{p}<4 R_{\oplus}$) observed by $\textit{Kepler}$ and K2, with the aim of better understanding their nature. We first selected 16 $\textit{Kepler}$ and K2 USP sub-Neptunes, based on the expected occultation signal. We filtered out stellar variability in the $\textit{Kepler}$ light curves, using a sliding linear fitting and, when required, a more sophisticated approach based on Gaussian Process regression. We simultaneously modeled the primary transit, secondary eclipse, and phase variations in a Bayesian framework, by using information from previous studies and knowledge of the Gaia parallaxes. We confirm the optical secondary eclipses for Kepler-10b ($13\sigma$), Kepler-78b ($9.5\sigma$), and K2-141b ($6.9\sigma$), with marginal evidence for K2-312b ($2.2\sigma$). We report new detections for K2-106b ($3.3\sigma$), K2-131b (3.2$\sigma$), Kepler-407b ($3.0\sigma$), and hints for K2-229b (2.5$\sigma$). For all targets with the exception of K2-229b and K2-312b, we also find phase curve variations with confidence level higher than $2\sigma$. Two USP planets, namely Kepler-10b and Kepler-78b, show non-negligible night-side emission. This questions the scenario of magma-ocean worlds with inefficient heat redistribution to the night-side for both planets. Due to the youth of the Kepler-78 system and the small planetary orbital separation, the planet may still retain a collisional secondary atmosphere capable of conducting heat from the day to the night side. Instead, the presence of an outgassing magma ocean on the day-side and the low high-energy irradiation of the old host star may have enabled Kepler-10b to build up and retain a recently-formed collisional secondary atmosphere.
