Deep-Learning Inversion Method for the Interpretation of Noisy Logging-While-Drilling Resistivity Measurements

By Kyubo Noh, David Pardo, Carlos Torres-Verdin
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Deep Learning (DL) inversion is a promising method for real time interpretation of logging while drilling (LWD) resistivity measurements for well navigation applications. In this context, measurement noise may significantly affect inversion results. Existing publications examining the effects of measurement noise on DL inversion results...

