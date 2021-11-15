ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creation of nitrogen-vacancy centers in chemical vapor deposition diamond for sensing applications

By T. Luo, L. Lindner, J. Langer, V. Cimalla, F. Hahl, C. Schreyvogel, S. Onoda, S. Ishii, T. Ohshima, D.Wang, D. A. Simpson, B. C. Johnson, M. Capelli, R. Blinder, J. Jeske
 5 days ago

T. Luo, L. Lindner, J. Langer, V. Cimalla, F. Hahl, C. Schreyvogel, S. Onoda, S. Ishii, T. Ohshima, D.Wang, D. A. Simpson, B. C. Johnson, M. Capelli, R. Blinder, J. Jeske. The nitrogen-vacancy (NV) center in diamond is a promising quantum system for magnetometry applications exhibiting optical readout of minute energy...

