Temperature dependence of near-field radiative heat transfer above room temperature

By Christophe Lucchesi, Rodolphe Vaillon, Pierre-Olivier Chapuis
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Stefan-Boltzmann's law indicates that far-field blackbody radiation scales at the fourth power of temperature. The temperature dependence of radiative heat transfer in the near field is expected to be very different due to the contribution of evanescent waves....



ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Initial-state temperature of light meson emission source from squared momentum transfer spectra in high-energy collisions

The squared momentum transfer spectra of light mesons, $\pi^0$, $\pi^+$, $\eta$, and $\rho^0$, produced in high-energy virtual photon-proton ($\gamma^{*} p$) $\rightarrow {\rm meson + nucleon}$ process in electron-proton ($ep$) collisions measured by the CLAS Collaboration are analyzed by the Monte Carlo calculations, where the transfer undergoes from the incident $\gamma^*$ to emitted meson or equivalently from the target proton to emitted nucleon. In the calculations, the Erlang distribution from a multi-source thermal model is used to describe the transverse momentum spectra of emitted particles. Our results show that the average transverse momentum ($\langle p_T\rangle$) and the initial-state temperature ($T_i$) increase from lower squared photon virtuality ($Q^2$) and Bjorken variable ($x_B$) to higher one. This renders that the excitation degree of emission source, which is described by $\langle p_T\rangle$ and $T_i$, increases with increasing of $Q^2$ and $x_B$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Room-temperature on-chip generation of heralded single photons with switchable orbital angular momentum

In this work, we have proposed and demonstrated an integrated heralded single photon source with 11 switchable OAM modes operating at room temperature. The whole device consists of a heralded single photon source and an OAM emitter on a single silicon chip. The switchable quantum OAM states are generated with two steps: generating correlated photon pairs and transforming to OAM modes. Here, the heralded single photon source is based on the SFWM in a silicon wire waveguide (SWW) on account of the high nonlinearity and narrow Raman scattering bandwidth. Benefit from such considerable merits, the noises caused be Raman scattering could be filtered without the cryogenic requirement so that the whole device could operate at room temperature. For mode transformation, an integrated OAM emitter based on shallow ridge waveguide (SRW) could load the OAM modes on single photons. Furthermore, the topological charges of generated OAM modes could be switched by thermal-optical effects. With assembling both the single-photon source and OAM emitter, the heralded single photons with switchable OAM modes (l=2~6, -6~-1) are obtained. The coincidence counts (CCs) and coincidence counts-to-accidental coincidence counts ratio (CAR) are measured as 27.5~82 and 16.33~57.63 within 10 minutes, respectively. We believe that this work would contribute to explore the application of OAM modes in high-dimensional quantum information processing.
SCIENCE
#Room Temperature#Radiation#Heat Transfer#Design#Insb#Elsevier
arxiv.org

Assigning Temperatures to Eigenstates

In formulating the statistical mechanics of isolated quantum systems, an inescapable issue is the definition of temperature, which is not a priori defined within closed-system quantum mechanics. We examine and compare different possible ways of assigning temperatures to energies, or equivalently, to eigenstates. The commonly used assignment of temperature is based on the canonical energy-temperature relationship, which depends only on energy eigenvalues and not on the structure of eigenstates. For eigenstates, we consider defining temperature by minimizing the distance between (full or reduced) eigenstate density matrices and canonical density matrices. We show that for full eigenstates, the minimizing temperature depends on the distance measure chosen, and matches the canonical temperature for the trace distance; however the two matrices are not close. With reduced density matrices, the minimizing temperature has fluctuations that scale with subsystem and system size but is apparently independent of distance measure, and in particular limits the two matrices become equivalent.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tuning the Room Temperature Ferromagnetism in Fe5GeTe2 by Arsenic Substitution

In order to tune the magnetic properties of the cleavable high-Curie temperature ferromagnet Fe$_{5-x}$GeTe$_2$, the effect of increasing the electron count through arsenic substitution has been investigated. Small additions of arsenic (2.5 and 5%) seemingly enhance ferromagnetic order in polycrystalline samples by quenching fluctuations on one of the three magnetic sublattices, whereas larger As concentrations decrease the ferromagnetic Curie temperature ($T_{\rm C}$) and saturation magnetization. This work also describes the growth and characterization of Fe$_{4.8}$AsTe$_2$ single crystals that are structurally analogous to Fe$_{5-x}$GeTe$_2$ but with some phase stability complications. Magnetization measurements reveal dominant antiferromagnetic behavior in Fe$_{4.8}$AsTe$_2$ with a Néel temperature of $T_{\rm N}$ $\approx$42K. A field-induced spin-flop below $T_{\rm N}$ results in a switch from negative to positive magnetoresistance, with significant hysteresis causing butterfly-shaped resistance loops. In addition to reporting the properties of Fe$_{4.8}$AsTe$_2$, this work shows the importance of manipulating the individual magnetic sublattices in Fe$_{5-x}$GeTe$_2$ and motivates further efforts to control the magnetic properties in related materials by fine tuning of the Fermi energy or crystal chemistry.
PHYSICS
thedp.com

As temperatures dropped, parts of David Rittenhouse Laboratory were left without heat

Broken heating on the fourth floor of David Rittenhouse Laboratory forced professors and graduate students to work in cold temperatures last week. Svetlana Makarova and Maximilien Péroux, both math professors with offices in the 4C wing of DRL, said the heating in their offices stopped working on Nov. 3 — as temperatures outside reached a low of 37 degrees. The issue was resolved on Monday, Facilities & Real Estate Services Operations and Maintenance Executive Director Faramarz Vakilizadeh wrote in an email to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
AMAZON
ScienceAlert

24,000 Years of Temperature Data Show Just How Unprecedented Current Global Heating Is

The world is warming at an "extraordinary" pace unlike anything seen over the past 24,000 years, according to a new study that has amassed hundreds of temperature records from around the globe to map past climate change. Reconstructing past temperatures from marine sediments dating back to the peak of the last ice age, the study reinforces – once again – humans have caused a shift in Earth's climate never before detected in the geological record. "This reconstruction suggests that current temperatures are unprecedented in 24,000 years, and also suggests that the speed of human-caused global warming is faster than anything we've seen...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Temperature dependence of nitrogen-vacancy center ensembles in diamond based on an optical fiber

The nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers in diamond sensing has been considered to be a promising micro-nano scale thermometer due to its high stability, good temperature resolution and integration. In this work, we fabricated the sensing core by attaching a diamond plate containing NV centers to the section of a cut-off multi-mode fiber. Then we measured the zero-field splitting parameter (D) of NV center ensembles using continuous-wave optical detected magnetic resonance (CW-ODMR) technique. A home-made thermostatic system and two calibrated platinum resistance thermometers were applied for reference temperature measurement. The effects from preparation time and count time in the pulse sequence, laser power, microwave power, and microwave frequency step were investigated. Moreover, the experimental D and T from 298.15 K to 383.15 K was obtained with the standard uncertainty of u(D) = (3.62268~8.54464)x10^-5 GHz and u(T) = (0.013~ 0.311) K. The experimental results are well consistent with the work of Toyli, et al. (Toyli, et al., 2012) using the similar diamond sample. The extrapolation for D-T at 0 K and 700 K also agree with other references, and meanwhile dD/dT varies with temperature. Finally, comparing the D-T relationship measured by different research groups, we can know that the NV concentration resulting in different electron density and manufacturing procedure resulting in different thermal expansion would lead to different D-T relationship. It is worthy to continue further comprehensive research especially from the metrological point of view to develop NV center as a practical and accurate micro-nano scale thermometry.
CHEMISTRY
Gadget Flow

HCK4R all-season Graphene heated jacket offers 21 features with 3 temperature settings

Introducing HCK4R by Arxtec, the pinnacle all-season graphene heated jacket. HCK4R has ultra-fast heating that’s twice as fast as other heated jackets, and it’s lightweight and built to last. Fusing everyday functionality and minimalist style, HCK4R is your ultimate adventure, sport, travel, and work companion—designed to keep you comfortable in any climate. HCK4R features a Graphene-based heating system called Graphenecore™. Feel the heat in seconds. Graphenecore™ heating elements move infrared heat through its latticed structure, evenly distributing it around your body. Graphenecore™ is not only faster than traditional heating methods, working within 1 minute, but it also has a high conversion efficiency that’s more than 80% better than traditional heating methods and is capable of producing heat twice as fast as other heated jackets that utilize carbon fiber heating elements. Overall, Graphenecore™ ensures rapid warmth and relaxation.
APPAREL
Washington Times

Water, vapor dictate temperature

I enjoyed Ronald Kessler’s “Biden’s climate fraud” (Web, Nov. 9), but there’s an elephant in the room worth mentioning. Carbon dioxide particles are present in Earth’s atmosphere at the rate of 419 per million, or .04 percent. But what other particles are present in the atmosphere, in those 999,581 particles per million? In checking, I learned that those particles are water or water vapor at 99.96% of Earth’s atmosphere. It is they — and not the carbon dioxide particles — that actually control the planet’s temperature. I also learned that humankind only contributes a small portion of those 419 parts per million of carbon dioxide.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Destination exoplanet: Habitability conditions influenced bystellar winds properties

The cumulative effect of the magnetized stellar winds on exoplanets dominates over other forms of star-planet interactions. When combined with photoevaporation, these winds will lead to atmospheric erosion. This is directly connected with the concept of Habitable Zone (HZ) planets around late-type stars. Our knowledge of these magnetized winds is limited, making numerical models useful tools to explore them. In this preliminary study, we focus on solar-like stars exploring how different stellar wind properties scale with one another. We used one of the most detailed physics-based models, the 3D Alfvén Wave Solar Model part of the Space Weather ModelingFramework, and applied it to the stellar winds domain. Our simulations showed that the magnetic field topology on the star surface plays a fundamental role in shaping the different stellar wind properties (wind speed, mass loss rate, angular momentum loss rate). We conclude that a characterization of the Alfvén surface is crucial when studying star-planet interaction as it can serve as an inner-boundary of the HZ.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A correlation between energy gap, critical current density and relaxation of a superconductor

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from excited states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation from thermal excitations is investigated, like after absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy. Relaxation proceeds within finite periods of time the length of which increases the more strongly the closer the superconductor temperature has already approached its critical value. Properties of many-particle systems (as explained, by an analogy to nuclear physics), basic thermodynamic considerations (temperature uniquely defined under solely equilibrium condition) and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films) are applied as tools to prove this expectation. Energy gap, superconductor critical current density and critical temperature, as a result, are tightly related to relaxation rates and relaxation times of the superconductor electron system. By numerical simulations, an attempt is made to find a quantitative correlation of these properties in a thin film superconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Discovery of the Fastest Early Optical Emission from Overluminous SN Ia 2020hvf: A Thermonuclear Explosion within a Dense Circumstellar Environment

Ji-an Jiang, Keiichi Maeda, Miho Kawabata, Mamoru Doi, Toshikazu Shigeyama, Masaomi Tanaka, Nozomu Tominaga, Ken'ichi Nomoto, Yuu Niino, Shigeyuki Sako, Ryou Ohsawa, Malte Schramm, Masayuki Yamanaka, Naoto Kobayashi, Hidenori Takahashi, Tatsuya Nakaoka, Koji S. Kawabata, Keisuke Isogai, Tsutomu Aoki, Sohei Kondo, Yuki Mori, Ko Arimatsu, Toshihiro Kasuga, Shin-ichiro Okumura, Seitaro Urakawa, Daniel E. Reichart, Kenta Taguchi, Noriaki Arima, Jin Beniyama, Kohki Uno, Taisei Hamada.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quenching Factor consistency across several NaI(Tl) crystals

D. Cintas, P. An, C. Awe, P. S. Barbeau, E. Barbosa de Souza, S. Hedges, J. H. Jo, M. Martinez, R. H. Maruyama, L. Li, G. C. Rich, J. Runge, M. L. Sarsa, W. G. Thompson. Testing the DAMA/LIBRA annual modulation result independently of dark matter particle and halo models has been a challenge for twenty years. Using the same target material, NaI(Tl), is required and presently two experiments, ANAIS-112 and COSINE-100, are running for such a goal. A precise knowledge of the detector response to nuclear recoils is mandatory because this is the most likely channel to find the dark matter signal. The light produced by nuclear recoils is quenched with respect to that produced by electrons by a factor that has to be measured experimentally. However, current quenching factor measurements in NaI(Tl) crystals disagree within the energy region of interest for dark matter searches. To disentangle whether this discrepancy is due to intrinsic differences in the light response among different NaI(Tl) crystals, or has its origin in unaccounted for systematic effects will be key in the comparison among the different experiments. We present measurements of the quenching factors for five small NaI(Tl) crystals performed in the same experimental setup to control systematics. Quenching factor results are compatible between crystals and no clear dependence with energy is observed from 10 to 80 keVnr.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantifying Wetting Dynamics with Triboelectrification

Wetting is often perceived as an intrinsic surface property of materials, but determining its evolution is complicated by its complex dependence on roughness across the scales. The Wenzel state, where liquids have intimate contact with the rough substrate, and the Cassie-Baxter (CB) state, where liquids sit onto air pockets formed between asperities, are only two states among the plethora of wetting behaviors. Furthermore, transitions from the CB to the Wenzel state dictate completely different surface performance, such as anti-contamination, anti-icing, drag reduction etc.; however, little is known about how transition occurs during time between the several wetting modes. In this paper, we show that wetting dynamics can be accurately quantified and tracked using solid-liquid triboelectrification. Theoretical underpinning reveals how surface micro-/nano-geometries regulate stability/infiltration, also demonstrating the generality of our theoretical approach in understanding wetting transitions.
CHEMISTRY

