Superconductivity in compressed SnPS3

Amir Youssefi, Andrea Bancora, Shingo Kono, Mahdi Chegnizadeh, Tatiana Vovk, Jiahe Pan, Tobias J. Kippenberg. Cavity optomechanics enables controlling mechanical motion via radiation pressure interaction, and has contributed to the quantum control of engineered mechanical systems ranging from kg scale LIGO mirrors to nano-mechanical systems, enabling entanglement, squeezing of mechanical objects, to position measurements at the standard quantum limit, and quantum transduction. Yet, nearly all prior schemes have employed single- or few-mode optomechanical systems. In contrast, novel dynamics and applications are expected when utilizing optomechanical arrays and lattices, which enable to synthesize non-trivial band structures, and have been actively studied in the field of circuit QED. Superconducting microwave optomechanical circuits are a promising platform to implement such lattices, but have been compounded by strict scaling limitations. Here we overcome this challenge and realize superconducting circuit optomechanical lattices. We demonstrate non-trivial topological microwave modes in 1-D optomechanical chains as well as 2-D honeycomb lattices, realizing the canonical Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) model. Exploiting the embedded optomechanical interaction, we show that it is possible to directly measure the mode shapes, without using any local probe or inducing perturbation. This enables us to reconstruct the full underlying lattice Hamiltonian beyond tight-binding approximations, and directly measure the existing residual disorder. The latter is found to be sufficiently small to observe fully hybridized topological edge modes. Such optomechanical lattices, accompanied by the measurement techniques introduced, offers an avenue to explore out of equilibrium physics in optomechanical lattices such as quantum and quench dynamics, topological properties and more broadly, emergent nonlinear dynamics in complex optomechanical systems with a large number of degrees of freedoms.
