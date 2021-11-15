ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Superconductivity in compressed SnPS3

By Binbin Yue, Wei Zhong, Ting Wen, Yonggang Wang, Hui Yu, Xiaohui Yu, Fang Hong
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Metal phosphorous trichalcogenides, MPX3, is a group of van der Waals materials with rich electronic properties and even exotic magnetic behavior. These properties can be well manipulated by pressure/strain via effective control of interlayer interaction, lattice parameters and crystal structure. Superconducting transition has been observed in compressed FePSe3....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Topological d-wave superconductivity in two dimensions

Despite intensive searches for topological superconductors, the realization of topological superconductivity remains under debate. Previous proposals for the topological $s$-wave, $p$-wave, and chiral $d$-wave superconductivity have both advantages and disadvantages. In this review, we discuss two-dimensional topological superconductivity based on the non-chiral $d$-wave superconductors. It is shown that the noncentrosymmetric $d$-wave superconductors become topological superconductors under an infinitesimal Zeeman field without fine-tuning of parameters. Floquet engineering for introducing the Zeeman field in a controllable way is also proposed. When the two-dimensional noncentrosymmetric superconductors are stacked to recover the global inversion symmetry, the field-induced parity transition may occur, and the high-field odd-parity superconducting state realizes various topological phases depending on the stacking structures. Two-dimensional heterostructures of strongly correlated electron systems, which have been developed by recent experiments, are proposed as a platform of the high-temperature topological superconductivity and the interplay of topology and strong correlations in superconductors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Decoherence Induced Exceptional Points in a Dissipative Superconducting Qubit

Open quantum systems interacting with an environment exhibit dynamics described by the combination of dissipation and coherent Hamiltonian evolution. Taken together, these effects are captured by a Liouvillian superoperator. The degeneracies of the (generically non-Hermitian) Liouvillian are exceptional points, which are associated with critical dynamics as the system approaches steady state. We use a superconducting transmon circuit coupled to an engineered environment to observe two different types of Liouvillian exceptional points that arise either from the interplay of energy loss and decoherence or purely due to decoherence. By dynamically tuning the Liouvillian superoperators in real time we observe a non-Hermiticity-induced chiral state transfer. Our study motivates a new look at open quantum system dynamics from the vantage of Liouvillian exceptional points, enabling applications of non-Hermitian dynamics in the understanding and control of open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnetic Proximity-Induced Superconducting Diode Effect and Infinite Magnetoresistance in van der Waals Heterostructure

We report unidirectional charge transport in a $\mathrm{NbSe_2}$ noncentrosymmetric superconductor, which is exchange-coupled with a $\mathrm{CrPS_4}$ van der Waals layered antiferromagnetic insulator. The $\mathrm{NbSe_2/CrPS_4}$ bilayer device exhibits bias-dependent superconducting critical-current variations of up to $16\%$, with the magnetochiral anisotropy reaching $\sim 10^5\mathrm{\ T^{-1}A^{-1}}$. Furthermore, the $\mathrm{CrPS_4/NbSe_2/CrPS_4}$ spin-valve structure exhibits the superconducting diode effect with critical-current variations of up to $40\%$. We also utilize the magnetic proximity effect to induce switching in the superconducting state of the spin-valve structure. It exhibits an infinite magnetoresistance ratio depending on the field sweep direction and magnetization configuration. Our result demonstrates a novel route for enhancing the nonreciprocal response in the weak external field regime ($<50\mathrm{\ mT}$) by exploiting the magnetic proximity effect.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Gate-tunability of the superconducting state at the $EuO/KTaO_3 (111)$ interface

Weiliang Qiao, Yang Ma, Jiaojie Yan, Wenyu Xing, Yunyan Yao, Ranran Cai, Boning Li, Richen Xiong, X. C. Xie, Xi Lin, Wei Han. The recent discovery of superconducting interfaces in the $KTaO_3 (111)$-based heterostructures is intriguing, since a much higher superconducting critical temperature (TC ~ 2 K) is achieved compared to that in the $SrTiO_3$ heterostructures (~ 300 mK). In this paper, we report the superconducting properties of $EuO/KTaO_3 (111)$ interface as a function of the interface carrier density ($n_s$). The maximum T_C is observed to be ~ 2 K at $n_s$ ~ $1\times10^{14}$ cm-2. In addition, we show that the critical current density and the upper critical magnetic field can be effectively tuned by the back gate voltage. Interestingly, the gate dependence of the upper critical magnetic field exhibits a trend opposite to that of TC in the underdoped region, suggesting a relatively larger Cooper pairing potential.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superconductivity#Compressed#Applied Physics
Physics World

Superconductivity appears in novel hydride phases

Researchers in Russia and China have discovered superconductivity in two new phases of a hydride material at pressures much lower than those needed to stabilize other recently-discovered hydride superconductors. The work will aid the search for lower-pressure and potentially room-temperature superconductors. Superconductors are materials that conduct electricity without any resistance....
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Study gathers evidence of topological superconductivity in the transition metal 4Hb-TaS2

Topological superconductors are a class of superconducting materials characterized by sub-gap zero energy localized modes, known as Majorana boundary states (MBSs). These materials are promising for the development of quantum computing technology. Past studies have observed signatures of topological superconductivity in a variety of heterostructures. However, so far, physicists and...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Searching for Superconductivity in High Entropy Oxide Ruddlesden-Popper Cuprate Films

Alessandro R. Mazza, Xingyao Gao, Daniel J. Rossi, Brianna L. Musico, Tyler W. Valentine, Zachary Kennedy, Jie Zhang, Jason Lapano, Veerle Keppens, Robert G. Moore, Matthew Brahlek, Christina M. Rost, Thomas Zac Ward. In this work, the high entropy oxide A2CuO4 Ruddlesden-Popper (La0.2Pr0.2Nd0.2Sm0.2Eu0.2)2CuO4 is explored by charge doping with Ce+4...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Superconducting circuit optomechanics in topological lattices

Amir Youssefi, Andrea Bancora, Shingo Kono, Mahdi Chegnizadeh, Tatiana Vovk, Jiahe Pan, Tobias J. Kippenberg. Cavity optomechanics enables controlling mechanical motion via radiation pressure interaction, and has contributed to the quantum control of engineered mechanical systems ranging from kg scale LIGO mirrors to nano-mechanical systems, enabling entanglement, squeezing of mechanical objects, to position measurements at the standard quantum limit, and quantum transduction. Yet, nearly all prior schemes have employed single- or few-mode optomechanical systems. In contrast, novel dynamics and applications are expected when utilizing optomechanical arrays and lattices, which enable to synthesize non-trivial band structures, and have been actively studied in the field of circuit QED. Superconducting microwave optomechanical circuits are a promising platform to implement such lattices, but have been compounded by strict scaling limitations. Here we overcome this challenge and realize superconducting circuit optomechanical lattices. We demonstrate non-trivial topological microwave modes in 1-D optomechanical chains as well as 2-D honeycomb lattices, realizing the canonical Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) model. Exploiting the embedded optomechanical interaction, we show that it is possible to directly measure the mode shapes, without using any local probe or inducing perturbation. This enables us to reconstruct the full underlying lattice Hamiltonian beyond tight-binding approximations, and directly measure the existing residual disorder. The latter is found to be sufficiently small to observe fully hybridized topological edge modes. Such optomechanical lattices, accompanied by the measurement techniques introduced, offers an avenue to explore out of equilibrium physics in optomechanical lattices such as quantum and quench dynamics, topological properties and more broadly, emergent nonlinear dynamics in complex optomechanical systems with a large number of degrees of freedoms.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Fractional magnetoresistance oscillations in spin-triplet superconducting rings

We theoretically study the magnetoresistance of mesoscopic spin-triplet superconducting rings resulting from thermal vortex tunneling below the critical temperature. Utilizing the London limit of Ginzburg-Landau theory, we allow the fluxoid of the ring to take both integer and half-integer values for both the usual charge supercurrent and the spin supercurrent that is unique to spin-triplet superconductors. At the lowest temperatures, we find that the magnetoresistance oscillates with the standard periodicity $\Phi_0 = h / 2e$ but also acquires a characteristic two-peak structure. Strikingly, we further identify an intermediate temperature range in which the magnetoresistance oscillations have an emergent fractional periodicity $\Phi_0 / n$ in the presence of disorder, where the integer $n \geq 3$ is determined by the ratio of the spin and charge superfluid densities. These fractional oscillations directly reflect not only the enlarged number of available fluxoid states in spin-triplet superconductors but also the tunneling of unconventional half-quantum vortices harboring Majorana zero modes.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Long range and highly tunable interaction between local spins coupled to a superconducting condensate

Interfacing magnetism with superconducting condensates is rapidly emerging as a viable route for the development of innovative quantum technologies. In this context, the development of rational design strategies to controllably tune the interaction between magnetic moments is crucial. Here we address this problem demonstrating the possibility of tuning the interaction between local spins coupled through a superconducting condensate with atomic scale precision. By using Cr atoms coupled to superconducting Nb, we use atomic manipulation techniques to precisely control the relative distance between local spins along distinct crystallographic directions while simultaneously sensing their coupling by scanning tunneling spectroscopy. Our results reveal the existence of highly anisotropic interactions, lasting up to very long distances, demonstrating the possibility of crossing a quantum phase transition by acting on the direction and interatomic distance between spins. The high tunability provides novel opportunities for the realization of topological superconductivity and the rational design of magneto-superconducting interfaces.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chiral Majorana Edge Modes and Vortex Majorana Zero Modes in Superconducting Antiferromagnetic Topological Insulator

The antiferromagnetic topological insulator (AFTI) is topologically protected by the combined time-reversal and translational symmetry $\mathcal{T}_c$. In this paper we investigate the effects of the $s$-wave superconducting pairings on the multilayers of AFTI, which breaks $\mathcal{T}_c$ symmetry and can realize quantum anomalous Hall insulator with unit Chern number. For the weakly coupled pairings, the system corresponds to the topological superconductor (TSC) with the Chern number $C=\pm 2$. We answer the following questions whether the local Chern numbers and chiral Majorana edge modes of such a TSC distribute around the surface layers. By the numerical calculations based on a theoretic model of AFTI, we find that when the local Chern numbers are always dominated by the surface layers, the wavefunctions of chiral Majorana edge modes must not localize on the surface layers and show a smooth crossover from spatially occupying all layers to only distributing near the surface layers, similar to the hinge states in a three dimensional second-order topological phases. The latter phase can be distinguished from the former phase by the measurements of the local density of state. In addition we also study the superconducting vortex phase transition in this system and find that the exchange field in the AFTI not only enlarges the phase space of topological vortex phase but also enhances its topological stability. These conclusions will stimulate the investigations on superconducting effects of AFTI and drive the studies on chiral Majorana edge modes and vortex Majorana zero modes into a new era.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy reveals the dynamics of proteins and nanoparticles in quasi-transparent and miniature samples

Dynamic light scattering techniques are routinely used for numerous industrial and research applications, because they can give access to the motion spectrum of micro- and nano-objects, and therefore to particle sizes or visco-elastic properties. However, measurements are impossible when samples do not scatterer light enough, i.e. when there are too few scattering events due to excessively small scattering cross-sections and/or low concentrations of scatterers. Here, we propose to amplify light scattering efficiency by placing weakly scattering samples inside a Lambertian cavity with high reflectance walls. It produces a 3D isotropic and homogeneous light field that effectively elongates the scattering pathlength by 2 to 3 orders of magnitude, and leads to a dramatic increase in sensitivity. We could indeed measure the diffusion coefficient and size of particles ranging from 5nm to 20 microns with volume fractions as low at 10^(-9) in volumes as low as 100 microliters, and in solvents with refractive index mismatches down to 0.01. With a 10^(4) fold increase in sensitivity compared to classical techniques, we considerably expand the applications of light scattering to highly diluted samples, miniaturized microfluidics samples, and samples practically deemed non-scattering. Beyond the realm of current applications of light scattering techniques, our Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy method (CASS) and its outstanding sensitivity represent a major methodological step towards the study of problems such as the ballistic limit of Brownian motion, the internal dynamics of proteins, or the low frequency dielectric dynamics of liquids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Quantifying Wetting Dynamics with Triboelectrification

Wetting is often perceived as an intrinsic surface property of materials, but determining its evolution is complicated by its complex dependence on roughness across the scales. The Wenzel state, where liquids have intimate contact with the rough substrate, and the Cassie-Baxter (CB) state, where liquids sit onto air pockets formed between asperities, are only two states among the plethora of wetting behaviors. Furthermore, transitions from the CB to the Wenzel state dictate completely different surface performance, such as anti-contamination, anti-icing, drag reduction etc.; however, little is known about how transition occurs during time between the several wetting modes. In this paper, we show that wetting dynamics can be accurately quantified and tracked using solid-liquid triboelectrification. Theoretical underpinning reveals how surface micro-/nano-geometries regulate stability/infiltration, also demonstrating the generality of our theoretical approach in understanding wetting transitions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On-Demand Storage and Retrieval of Microwave Photons Using a Superconducting Multiresonator Quantum Memory

A quantum memory that can store quantum states faithfully and retrieve them on demand has wide applications in quantum information science. An efficient quantum memory in the microwave regime working alongside quantum processors based on superconducting quantum circuits may serve as an important architecture for quantum computers. Here we realize on-demand storage and retrieval of weak coherent microwave photon pulses at the single-photon level. We implement a superconducting multi-resonator quantum memory which is composed of a set of frequency-tunable coplanar transmission line (CPW) resonators. By dynamically tuning the resonant frequencies of the resonators, we achieve tunable memory bandwidth from 10 MHz to 55 MHz, with an overall storage efficiency up to 12 % with well preserved phase coherence. We further demonstrate on-demand storage and retrieval of a time-bin flying qubit. This result opens up a prospect to integrate our chip-based quantum memory with the state-of-the-art superconducting quantum circuit technology for quantum information processing.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Demonstration of long-range correlations via susceptibility measurements in a one-dimensional superconducting Josephson spin chain

Daniel M. Tennant, Xi Dai, Antonio J. Martinez, Robbyn Trappen, Denis Melanson, M A. Yurtalan, Yongchao Tang, Salil Bedkihal, Rui Yang, Sergei Novikov, Jeffery A. Grover, Steven M. Disseler, James I. Basham, Rabindra Das, David K. Kim, Alexander J. Melville, Bethany M. Niedzielski, Steven J. Weber, Jonilyn L. Yoder, Andrew J. Kerman, Evgeny Mozgunov, Daniel A. Lidar, Adrian Lupascu.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Charge transport in semiconducting carbon nanotube networks

Efficient and controlled charge transport in networks of semiconducting single-walled carbon nanotubes is the basis for their application in electronic devices, especially in field-effect transistors and thermoelectrics. The recent advances in selective growth, purification, and sorting of semiconducting and even monochiral carbon nanotubes have enabled field-effect transistors with high carrier mobilities and on/off current ratios that were impossible a few years ago. They have also allowed researchers to examine the microscopic interplay of parameters such as nanotube length, density, diameter distribution, carrier density, intentional and unintentional defects, dielectric environment, etc., and their impact on the macroscopic charge transport properties in a rational and reproducible manner. This review discusses various models that are considered for charge transport in nanotube networks and the experimental methods to characterize and investigate transport beyond simple conductivity or transistor measurements. Static and dynamic absorption, photoluminescence and electroluminescence spectroscopy, as well as scanning probe techniques (e.g., conductive atomic force microscopy, Kelvin probe force microscopy), and their unique insights in the distribution of charge carriers in a given nanotube network and the resulting current pathways will be introduced. Finally, recommendations for further optimization of nanotube network devices and a list of remaining challenges are provided.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Current-induced superconducting anisotropy of Sr$\mathsf{_2}$RuO$\mathsf{_4}$

R. Araki, T. Miyoshi, H. Suwa, E. I. Paredes Aulestia, K. Y. Yip, Kwing To Lai, S. K. Goh, Y. Maeno, S. Yonezawa. In the unconventional superconductor Sr$\mathsf{_2}$RuO$\mathsf{_4}$, unusual first-order superconducting transition has been observed in the low-temperature and high-field region, accompanied by a four-fold anisotropy of the in-plane upper critical magnetic field $H_{c2}$. The origin of such unusual $H_{c2}$ behavior should be closely linked to the debated superconducting symmetry of this oxide. Here, toward clarification of the unusual $H_{c2}$ behavior, we performed the resistivity measurements capable of switching in-plane current directions as well as precisely controlling the field directions. Our results reveal that resistive $H_{c2}$ under the in-plane current exhibits an additional two-fold anisotropy. By systematically analyzing $H_{c2}$ data taken under various current directions, we succeeded in separating the two-fold $H_{c2}$ component into the one originating from applied current and the other originating from certain imperfection in the sample. The former component, attributable to vortex flow effect, is weakened at low temperatures where $H_{c2}$ is substantially suppressed. The latter component is enhanced in the first order transition region, possibly reflecting a change in the nature of the superconducting state under high magnetic field.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy