ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Data-driven prediction of complex flow field over an axisymmetric body of revolution using Machine Learning

By J P Panda, H V Warrior
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Computationally efficient and accurate simulations of the flow over axisymmetric bodies of revolution (ABR) has been an important desideratum for engineering design. In this article the flow field over an ABR is predicted using machine learning (ML) algorithms, using trained ML...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

LLNL-led team uses machine learning to derive black hole motion from gravitational wave data

Newswise — The announcement that the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) had detected gravitational waves during the merger of two black holes sent ripples throughout the scientific community in 2016. The earthshaking news not only confirmed one of Albert Einstein’s key predictions in his general theory of relativity, but also opened a door to a better understanding of the motion of black holes and other spacetime-warping phenomena.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Reynolds Stress Modeling Using Data Driven Machine Learning Algorithms

Fluid turbulence is an important problem for physics and engineering. Turbulence modeling deals with the development of simplified models that can act as surrogates for representing the effects of turbulence on flow evolution. Such models correspond to a range of different fidelities, from simple eddy-viscosity-based closures to Reynolds Stress Models. Till now the focus of the data-driven turbulence modeling efforts has focused on Machine Learning augmented eddy-viscosity models. In this communication, we illustrate the manner in which the eddy-viscosity framework delimits the efficacy and performance of Machine learning algorithms. Based on this foundation we carry out the first application of Machine learning algorithms for developing improved Reynolds Stress Modeling-based closures for turbulence. Different machine learning approaches are assessed for modeling the pressure strain correlation in turbulence, a longstanding problem of singular importance. We evaluate the performance of these algorithms in the learning dataset, as well as their ability to generalize to different flow cases where the inherent physical processes may vary. This explores the assertion that ML-based data-driven turbulence models can overcome the modeling limitations associated with the traditional turbulence models and ML models trained with large amounts of data with different classes of flows can predict flow field with reasonable accuracy for unknown flows with similar flow physics.
SCIENCE
The Daily Collegian

Engineers use deep learning to predict earthquakes in the lab

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Earthquakes in the United States can cost lives and billions of dollars in infrastructure damage every year. They can be caused naturally or through human activities, such as fluid injection into the ground for geothermal energy recovery or carbon storage. They can occur at any time, and there is no way to predict them — yet.
EARTHQUAKES
arxiv.org

Enhancing Autoignition Characteristics: A Framework to Discover Fuel Additives and Making Predictions Using Machine Learning

Combustion process can become more energy efficient and environment friendly if used with appropriate fuel additive. Discovery of fuel additive can be accelerated by applying hybrid approach of using of chemical kinetics and Machine Learning (ML). In this work, we present a framework that takes the robustness of Machine Learning and accuracy of chemical kinetics to predict the effect of fuel additive on autoignition process. We present a case of making predictions for Ignition Delay Time (IDT) of biofuel n-butanol ($C_4H_9OH$) with several fuel additives. The proposed framework was able to predict IDT of autoignition with high accuracy when used with unseen additives. This framework highlights the potential of ML to exploit chemical mechanisms in exploring and developing the fuel additives to obtain the desirable autoignition characteristics.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbulence Kinetic Energy#Surrogate Model#Abr#Cfd#Rstm#Fluid Dynamics
arxiv.org

An Application of Quantum Machine Learning on Quantum Correlated Systems: Quantum Convolutional Neural Network as a Classifier for Many-Body Wavefunctions from the Quantum Variational Eigensolver

Machine learning has been applied on a wide variety of models, from classical statistical mechanics to quantum strongly correlated systems for the identification of phase transitions. The recently proposed quantum convolutional neural network (QCNN) provides a new framework for using quantum circuits instead of classical neural networks as the backbone of classification methods. We present here the results from training the QCNN by the wavefunctions of the variational quantum eigensolver for the one-dimensional transverse field Ising model (TFIM). We demonstrate that the QCNN identifies wavefunctions which correspond to the paramagnetic phase and the ferromagnetic phase of the TFIM with good accuracy. The QCNN can be trained to predict the corresponding phase of wavefunctions around the putative quantum critical point, even though it is trained by wavefunctions far away from it. This provides a basis for exploiting the QCNN to identify the quantum critical point.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Generalization in quantum machine learning from few training data

Matthias C. Caro, Hsin-Yuan Huang, M. Cerezo, Kunal Sharma, Andrew Sornborger, Lukasz Cincio, Patrick J. Coles. Modern quantum machine learning (QML) methods involve variationally optimizing a parameterized quantum circuit on a training data set, and subsequently making predictions on a testing data set (i.e., generalizing). In this work, we provide a comprehensive study of generalization performance in QML after training on a limited number $N$ of training data points. We show that the generalization error of a quantum machine learning model with $T$ trainable gates scales at worst as $\sqrt{T/N}$. When only $K \ll T$ gates have undergone substantial change in the optimization process, we prove that the generalization error improves to $\sqrt{K / N}$. Our results imply that the compiling of unitaries into a polynomial number of native gates, a crucial application for the quantum computing industry that typically uses exponential-size training data, can be sped up significantly. We also show that classification of quantum states across a phase transition with a quantum convolutional neural network requires only a very small training data set. Other potential applications include learning quantum error correcting codes or quantum dynamical simulation. Our work injects new hope into the field of QML, as good generalization is guaranteed from few training data.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Biodiversity 'time machine' uses artificial intelligence to learn from the past

Experts can make crucial decisions about future biodiversity management by using artificial intelligence to learn from past environmental change, according to research at the University of Birmingham. A team, led by the University's School of Biosciences, has proposed a 'time machine framework' that will help decision-makers effectively go back in...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Prediction of Pedestrian Spatiotemporal Risk Levels for Intelligent Vehicles: A Data-driven Approach

In recent years, road safety has attracted significant attention from researchers and practitioners in the intelligent transport systems domain. As one of the most common and vulnerable groups of road users, pedestrians cause great concerns due to their unpredictable behavior and movement, as subtle misunderstandings in vehicle-pedestrian interaction can easily lead to risky situations or collisions. Existing methods use either predefined collision-based models or human-labeling approaches to estimate the pedestrians' risks. These approaches are usually limited by their poor generalization ability and lack of consideration of interactions between the ego vehicle and a pedestrian. This work tackles the listed problems by proposing a Pedestrian Risk Level Prediction system. The system consists of three modules. Firstly, vehicle-perspective pedestrian data are collected. Since the data contains information regarding the movement of both the ego vehicle and pedestrian, it can simplify the prediction of spatiotemporal features in an interaction-aware fashion. Using the long short-term memory model, the pedestrian trajectory prediction module predicts their spatiotemporal features in the subsequent five frames. As the predicted trajectory follows certain interaction and risk patterns, a hybrid clustering and classification method is adopted to explore the risk patterns in the spatiotemporal features and train a risk level classifier using the learned patterns. Upon predicting the spatiotemporal features of pedestrians and identifying the corresponding risk level, the risk patterns between the ego vehicle and pedestrians are determined. Experimental results verified the capability of the PRLP system to predict the risk level of pedestrians, thus supporting the collision risk assessment of intelligent vehicles and providing safety warnings to both vehicles and pedestrians.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

On pseudo-absence generation and machine learning for locust breeding ground prediction in Africa

Desert locust outbreaks threaten the food security of a large part of Africa and have affected the livelihoods of millions of people over the years. Machine learning (ML) has been demonstrated as an effective approach to locust distribution modelling which could assist in early warning. ML requires a significant amount of labelled data to train. Most publicly available labelled data on locusts are presence-only data, where only the sightings of locusts being present at a location are recorded. Therefore, prior work using ML have resorted to pseudo-absence generation methods as a way to circumvent this issue. The most commonly used approach is to randomly sample points in a region of interest while ensuring that these sampled pseudo-absence points are at least a specific distance away from true presence points. In this paper, we compare this random sampling approach to more advanced pseudo-absence generation methods, such as environmental profiling and optimal background extent limitation, specifically for predicting desert locust breeding grounds in Africa. Interestingly, we find that for the algorithms we tested, namely logistic regression, gradient boosting, random forests and maximum entropy, all popular in prior work, the logistic model performed significantly better than the more sophisticated ensemble methods, both in terms of prediction accuracy and F1 score. Although background extent limitation combined with random sampling boosted performance for ensemble methods, for LR this was not the case, and instead, a significant improvement was obtained when using environmental profiling. In light of this, we conclude that a simpler ML approach such as logistic regression combined with more advanced pseudo-absence generation, specifically environmental profiling, can be a sensible and effective approach to predicting locust breeding grounds across Africa.
AFRICA
hotelbusiness.com

Behind the Algorithm: Using Data-Driven Insights to Predict Pest Risk

Data-driven technology is transforming business everywhere and constantly providing new value to customers, but one industry where you might not expect it to be playing a vital role in is pest control. Imagine a world where you can predict which facilities have a higher risk for pests to enter, and proactively develop a plan to stop them in their tracks. Ecolab, a leader in combining digital technology with our industry-leading services to help our customers achieve their goals, developed an algorithm to predict pest risk in partnership with one of the nation’s top public research universities.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Spirometry-based airways disease simulation and recognition using Machine Learning approaches

Riccardo Dio (AROMATH, UCA), André Galligo (AROMATH, UCA), Angelos Mantzaflaris (AROMATH, UCA), Benjamin Mauroy (UCA) The purpose of this study is to provide means to physicians for automated and fast recognition of airways diseases. In this work, we mainly focus on measures that can be easily recorded using a spirometer. The signals used in this framework are simulated using the linear bi-compartment model of the lungs. This allows us to simulate ventilation under the hypothesis of ventilation at rest (tidal breathing). By changing the resistive and elastic parameters, data samples are realized simulating healthy, fibrosis and asthma breathing. On this synthetic data, different machine learning models are tested and their performance is assessed. All but the Naive bias classifier show accuracy of at least 99%. This represents a proof of concept that Machine Learning can accurately differentiate diseases based on manufactured spirometry data. This paves the way for further developments on the topic, notably testing the model on real data.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Data-Centric Engineering: integrating simulation, machine learning and statistics. Challenges and Opportunities

Recent advances in machine learning, coupled with low-cost computation, availability of cheap streaming sensors, data storage and cloud technologies, has led to widespread multi-disciplinary research activity with significant interest and investment from commercial stakeholders. Mechanistic models, based on physical equations, and purely data-driven statistical approaches represent two ends of the modelling spectrum. New hybrid, data-centric engineering approaches, leveraging the best of both worlds and integrating both simulations and data, are emerging as a powerful tool with a transformative impact on the physical disciplines. We review the key research trends and application scenarios in the emerging field of integrating simulations, machine learning, and statistics. We highlight the opportunities that such an integrated vision can unlock and outline the key challenges holding back its realisation. We also discuss the bottlenecks in the translational aspects of the field and the long-term upskilling requirements of the existing workforce and future university graduates.
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

Simplicial Complex Representation Learning

Learning entire simplicial complex representations using higher order geometric message passing schemes. Object representation learning aims to learn a mapping that embeds the elementary components of this object into some Euclidean space while preserving the object’s structural information. Recently, such methods have gained a great momentum especially with graph representation learning. Specifically, the latter has attracted considerable popularity over the past few years with success in both node-level representation learning. The applications of such representation on graphs are diverse as they can be used for almost any downstream machine learning task on domains such as graph classification or graph similarity.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Labeling Data with Complex Networks

The amount of available data is growing quickly, which, on one hand, is excellent for Machine Learning models and practitioners since will allow for the development of novel solutions in the area. On the other hand, most of this data is not labeled and the labeling process is usually expensive and cumbersome [1].
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Internet of Federated Things (IoFT): A Vision for the Future and In-depth Survey of Data-driven Approaches for Federated Learning

Raed Kontar, Naichen Shi, Xubo Yue, Seokhyun Chung, Eunshin Byon, Mosharaf Chowdhury, Judy Jin, Wissam Kontar, Neda Masoud, Maher Noueihed, Chinedum E. Okwudire, Garvesh Raskutti, Romesh Saigal, Karandeep Singh, Zhisheng Ye. The Internet of Things (IoT) is on the verge of a major paradigm shift. In the IoT system of...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Google and AWS harness the power of machine learning to predict floods and fires

Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have highlighted their respective work on machine-learning (ML) models that may help nations deal with environmental crises happening with increasing regularity across the world. The companies flagged up their efforts to tackle climate change effects such as floods and wildfires as the UN Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Advantage of Machine Learning over Maximum Likelihood in Limited-Angle Low-Photon X-Ray Tomography

Zhen Guo (1), Jung Ki Song (2), George Barbastathis (2,3), Michael E. Glinsky (4), Courtenay T. Vaughan (4), Kurt W. Larson (4), Bradley K. Alpert (5), Zachary H. Levine (6) ((1) Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA, (2) Department of Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02139, USA, (3) Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) Centre, Singapore 13860, (4) Sandia National Laboratory, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87123, USA, (5) Applied and Computational Mathematics Division, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Boulder, Colorado, 80305, USA, (6) Quantum Measurement Division, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20899, USA)
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Reducing Data Complexity using Autoencoders with Class-informed Loss Functions

Available data in machine learning applications is becoming increasingly complex, due to higher dimensionality and difficult classes. There exists a wide variety of approaches to measuring complexity of labeled data, according to class overlap, separability or boundary shapes, as well as group morphology. Many techniques can transform the data in order to find better features, but few focus on specifically reducing data complexity. Most data transformation methods mainly treat the dimensionality aspect, leaving aside the available information within class labels which can be useful when classes are somehow complex.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Co-evolution based machine-learning for predicting functional interactions between human genes

Over the next decade, more than a million eukaryotic species are expected to be fully sequenced. This has the potential to improve our understanding of genotype and phenotype crosstalk, gene function and interactions, and answer evolutionary questions. Here, we develop a machine-learning approach for utilizing phylogenetic profiles across 1154 eukaryotic species. This method integrates co-evolution across eukaryotic clades to predict functional interactions between human genes and the context for these interactions. We benchmark our approach showing a 14% performance increase (auROC) compared to previous methods. Using this approach, we predict functional annotations for less studied genes. We focus on DNA repair and verify that 9 of the top 50 predicted genes have been identified elsewhere, with others previously prioritized by high-throughput screens. Overall, our approach enables better annotation of function and functional interactions and facilitates the understanding of evolutionary processes underlying co-evolution. The manuscript is accompanied by a webserver available at: https://mlpp.cs.huji.ac.il.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CSG: A stochastic gradient method for a wide class of optimization problems appearing in a machine learning or data-driven context

A recent article introduced thecontinuous stochastic gradient method (CSG) for the efficient solution of a class of stochastic optimization problems. While the applicability of known stochastic gradient type methods is typically limited to expected risk functions, no such limitation exists for CSG. This advantage stems from the computation of design dependent integration weights, allowing for optimal usage of available information and therefore stronger convergence properties. However, the nature of the formula used for these integration weights essentially limited the practical applicability of this method to problems in which stochasticity enters via a low-dimensional and sufficiently simple probability distribution. In this paper we significantly extend the scope of the CSG method by presenting alternative ways to calculate the integration weights. A full convergence analysis for this new variant of the CSG method is presented and its efficiency is demonstrated in comparison to more classical stochastic gradient methods by means of a number of problem classes relevant to stochastic optimization and machine learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy