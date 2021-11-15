ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

The ubiquitous efficiency of going further: how street networks affect travel speed

By Gabriel L. Maia, Caio Ponte, Carlos Caminha, Lara Furtado, Hygor P. M. Melo, Vasco Furtado
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

As cities struggle to adapt to more ``people-centered'' urbanism, transportation planning and engineering must innovate to expand the street network strategically in order to ensure efficiency but also to deter sprawl. Here, we conducted a study of over 200 cities around the world to understand the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Distribution efficiency and structure of complex networks

Flow networks efficiently transport nutrients and other solutes in many physical systems, such as plant and animal vasculature. In the case of the animal circulatory system, an adequate oxygen and nutrient supply is not guaranteed everywhere: as nutrients travel through the microcirculation and get absorbed, they become less available at the venous side of the vascular network. Ensuring that the nutrient distribution is homogeneous provides a fitness advantage, as all tissue gets enough supply to survive while waste is minimized. How do animals build such a uniform perfusing flow system? We propose a local adaptation rule for the vessel radii that is able to equalize perfusion, while minimizing energy dissipation to circulate the flow and the material cost. The rule is a combination of different objective cost functions that compete to produce complex network morphologies ranging from hierarchical architectures to uniform mesh grids, depending on how each cost is weighted. We find that our local adaptation rules are consistent with experimental data of the rat mesentery vasculature.
SCIENCE
Sun-Journal

3G network shutting down in Maine, affecting older phones, devices

BANGOR — Starting in 2022, the 3G mobile network will be shutting down in Maine, affecting older cellphones and some other devices that connect to the internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Each telecommunications company will take down their 3G networks at different times next year, the Bangor Daily...
CELL PHONES
Aviation Week

Lockheed Completes Final Assembly Of NASA’s Supersonic X-59

Lockheed Martin has completed final assembly of the X-59 Low Boom Supersonic Demonstrator in Palmdale, California, and is preparing to ship the experimental aircraft to Fort Worth for structural testing, a company executive said. The flight-test airframe for NASA’s Quiet Supersonic Technology... Lockheed Completes Final Assembly Of NASA’s Supersonic X-59...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Average Speed#Traffic Signs#Street Network
ValleyCentral

Musk planning orbital Starship launch as early as January, hints potential failure

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — During a video conference held Wednesday with the National Academy of Science Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine SpaceX founder and chief engineer, Elon Musk, spoke regarding the Starship Super Heavy project being developed in South Texas. The Starship Super Heavy project is well underway at the south Texas launch facility, Starbase. The […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ScienceAlert

New Electric Propulsion Engine For Spacecraft Test-Fired in Orbit For First Time

For the satellites spinning around Earth, using electricity to ionize and push particles of xenon gets them to go where they need to go. While xenon atoms ionize easily and are heavy enough to build thrust, the gas is rare and expensive, not to mention difficult to store. Thanks to new research, we could soon have an alternative. Enter iodine.  Full in-orbit operation of a satellite powered by iodine gas has now been carried out by space tech company ThrustMe, and the technology promises to lead to satellite propulsion systems that are more efficient and affordable than ever before. The iodine electric propulsion system...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS DFW

New Report Says Electric Power & Natural Gas Sectors In Texas Remain Vulnerable To Extreme Winter Weather

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new federal report finds the electric power and natural gas sectors in Texas remain vulnerable to extreme winter weather. The conclusion is from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation or NERC and its 2021-2022 Winter Reliability Assessment. The agency conducted a risk assessment for this winter involving ERCOT, which operates most of the electric grid in Texas. Joshua Rhodes with the Webber Energy Group at the University of Texas reviewed the report for CBS-11. He said in a worst-case scenario, the agency found there would be power outages again this winter in Texas. “The extreme scenario that they...
TEXAS STATE
Universe Today

SpinLaunch Hurls a Test Vehicle Kilometers Into the air. Eventually, it’ll Throw Them Almost all the way to Orbit

For today’s commercial space companies providing launch services to orbit, the name of the game is simple: “do it cheaper.” To reduce the costs of launching payloads to space and encourage the commercialization of Low Earth Orbit (LEO), entrepreneurs have turned to everything from reusable rockets and 3-D printing to air-launch vehicles and high-altitude balloons. And yet, there is one concept that truly seems like something out of this world!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
AFP

Fuel rationed, travel limited in flooded western Canada

Officials in flood-stricken western Canada announced travel and fuel restrictions Friday as the region grapples with supply difficulties, the latest on a list of struggles caused by torrential rains. "We are asking people not to travel through severely affected areas –- for their own well-being, but also to make sure the fuel we do have goes toward the services people need in this time of crisis," Farnworth said.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Efficient Neural Network Training via Forward and Backward Propagation Sparsification

Sparse training is a natural idea to accelerate the training speed of deep neural networks and save the memory usage, especially since large modern neural networks are significantly over-parameterized. However, most of the existing methods cannot achieve this goal in practice because the chain rule based gradient (w.r.t. structure parameters) estimators adopted by previous methods require dense computation at least in the backward propagation step. This paper solves this problem by proposing an efficient sparse training method with completely sparse forward and backward passes. We first formulate the training process as a continuous minimization problem under global sparsity constraint. We then separate the optimization process into two steps, corresponding to weight update and structure parameter update. For the former step, we use the conventional chain rule, which can be sparse via exploiting the sparse structure. For the latter step, instead of using the chain rule based gradient estimators as in existing methods, we propose a variance reduced policy gradient estimator, which only requires two forward passes without backward propagation, thus achieving completely sparse training. We prove that the variance of our gradient estimator is bounded. Extensive experimental results on real-world datasets demonstrate that compared to previous methods, our algorithm is much more effective in accelerating the training process, up to an order of magnitude faster.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

On Neural Network Identification for Low-Speed Ship Maneuvering Model

Several studies on ship maneuvering models have been conducted using captive model tests or computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and physical models, such as the maneuvering modeling group (MMG) model. A new system identification method for generating a low-speed maneuvering model using recurrent neural networks (RNNs) and free running model tests is proposed in this study. We especially focus on a low-speed maneuver such as the final phase in berthing to achieve automatic berthing control. Accurate dynamic modeling with minimum modeling error is highly desired to establish a model-based control system. We propose a new loss function that reduces the effect of the noise included in the training data. Besides, we revealed the following facts - an RNN that ignores the memory before a certain time improved the prediction accuracy compared with the "standard" RNN, and the random maneuver test was effective in obtaining an accurate berthing maneuver model. In addition, several low-speed free running model tests were performed for the scale model of the M.V. Esso Osaka. As a result, this paper showed that the proposed method using a neural network model could accurately represent low-speed maneuvering motions.
INDUSTRY
quintdaily.com

Proxy: what is it for, when should it be used, how does it affect Network Security, Advantages, Disadvantages, where to buy?

You’ve probably heard of these terms that are so common on the Internet these days. But do you really know what a cache is or what a proxy is? These two concepts are essential for effective network management so that you can enjoy the Internet to its fullest without suffering any disruptions or service interruptions. It should be noted that if you are interested in high-quality proxies at affordable prices, we recommend visiting the following site – proxy-seller.com.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the Equity-Efficiency Trade-off in Food-Bank Network Operations

In this paper, we present a novel modelling perspective to the food-bank donation allocation problem under equity and efficiency performance measures. Using a penalty factor in the objective function, our model explicitly accounts for both efficiency and equity, simultaneously. We give the tightest lower and upper bounds of the penalty factor, which can conveniently characterize closed-form optimal solutions for the perfect efficiency and perfect equity cases. Testing our model on the full spectrum of our penalty factor, using real data from Feeding America, we demonstrate that the solutions from our model dominate those of a benchmark from the literature in terms of equity, efficiency, and utilization equity (utiloquity). Our sensitivity analysis demonstrates that the society should put its priority on helping eliminate poverty before investing on capacity expansions in charity organizations like food-banks. This will ensure that adding more capacity to the network will always lead to a decrease in the price of equity for the food-banks. On the other hand, we observed that encouraging the society towards charitability is always beneficial for the food-banks, albeit with diminishing returns. Finally, our experiments demonstrate that reducing poverty, as the most important element in achieving higher equity, is dependent on reducing demand variability, as opposed to the average level of demand.
ECONOMY
nny360.com

AT&T boosts network speeds for Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY - AT&T has expanded its wireless network to provide stronger coverage across the Central New York region that will improve mobile broadband coverage in Oswego County and improve public safety. The company added a new a new cell site in the village of Mexico to enhance the area’s...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
arxiv.org

DistIR: An Intermediate Representation and Simulator for Efficient Neural Network Distribution

The rapidly growing size of deep neural network (DNN) models and datasets has given rise to a variety of distribution strategies such as data, tensor-model, pipeline parallelism, and hybrid combinations thereof. Each of these strategies offers its own trade-offs and exhibits optimal performance across different models and hardware topologies. Selecting the best set of strategies for a given setup is challenging because the search space grows combinatorially, and debugging and testing on clusters is expensive. In this work we propose DistIR, an expressive intermediate representation for distributed DNN computation that is tailored for efficient analyses, such as simulation. This enables automatically identifying the top-performing strategies without having to execute on physical hardware. Unlike prior work, DistIR can naturally express many distribution strategies including pipeline parallelism with arbitrary schedules. Our evaluation on MLP training and GPT-2 inference models demonstrates how DistIR and its simulator enable fast grid searches over complex distribution spaces spanning up to 1000+ configurations, reducing optimization time by an order of magnitude for certain regimes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

BLOOM-Net: Blockwise Optimization for Masking Networks Toward Scalable and Efficient Speech Enhancement

In this paper, we present a blockwise optimization method for masking-based networks (BLOOM-Net) for training scalable speech enhancement networks. Here, we design our network with a residual learning scheme and train the internal separator blocks sequentially to obtain a scalable masking-based deep neural network for speech enhancement. Its scalability lets it adjust the run-time complexity based on the test-time resource constraints: once deployed, the model can alter its complexity dynamically depending on the test time environment. To this end, we modularize our models in that they can flexibly accommodate varying needs for enhancement performance and constraints on the resources, incurring minimal memory or training overhead due to the added scalability. Our experiments on speech enhancement demonstrate that the proposed blockwise optimization method achieves the desired scalability with only a slight performance degradation compared to corresponding models trained end-to-end.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy