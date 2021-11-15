Retrieval of aerosol properties from in situ, multi-angle light scattering measurements using invertible neural networks

We harness the physics-informed neural network (PINN) approach to extend the utility of phenomenological models for particle migration in shear flow. Specifically, we propose to constrain the neural network training via a model for the physics of shear-induced particle migration in suspensions. Then, we train the PINN against experimental data from the literature, showing that this approach provides both better fidelity to the experiments, and novel understanding of the relative roles of the hypothesized migration fluxes. We first verify the PINN approach for solving the inverse problem of radial particle migration in a non-Brownian suspension in an annular Couette flow. In this classical case, the PINN yields the same value (as reported in the literature) for the ratio of the two parameters of the empirical model. Next, we apply the PINN approach to analyze experiments on particle migration in both non-Brownian and Brownian suspensions in Poiseuille slot flow, for which a definitive calibration of the phenomenological migration model has been lacking. Using the PINN approach, we identify the unknown/empirical parameters in the physical model through the inverse solver capability of PINNs. Specifically, the values are significantly different from those for the Couette cell, highlighting an inconsistency in the literature that uses the latter value for Poiseuille flow. Importantly, the PINN results also show that the inferred values of the empirical model's parameters vary with the shear Péclet number and the particle bulk volume fraction of the suspension, instead of being constant as assumed in previous literature.

