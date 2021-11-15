ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Determination of spin chirality using x-ray magnetic circular dichroism

By Gerrit van der Laan
A 3-fold symmetric kagome lattice that has negative spin chirality can give a non-zero x-ray magnetic circular dichroism (XMCD) signal, despite that the total spin moment amounts to zero. This is explained by a hitherto unnoticed rule for the rotational symmetry invariance...

