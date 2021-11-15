ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Network-based analysis of fluid flows: Progress and outlook

By Kunihiko Taira, Aditya G. Nair
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The network of interactions among fluid elements and coherent structures gives rise to the incredibly rich dynamics of vortical flows. These interactions can be described with the use of mathematical tools from the emerging field of network science, which leverages graph...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Gene regulatory network in single cells based on the Poisson log-normal model

Gene regulatory network inference is crucial for understanding the complex molecular interactions in various genetic and environmental conditions. The rapid development of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) technologies unprecedentedly enables gene regulatory networks inference at the single cell resolution. However, traditional graphical models for continuous data, such as Gaussian graphical models, are inappropriate for network inference of scRNA-seq's count data. Here, we model the scRNA-seq data using the multivariate Poisson log-normal (PLN) distribution and represent the precision matrix of the latent normal distribution as the regulatory network. We propose to first estimate the latent covariance matrix using a moment estimator and then estimate the precision matrix by minimizing the lasso-penalized D-trace loss function. We establish the convergence rate of the covariance matrix estimator and further establish the convergence rates and the sign consistency of the proposed PLNet estimator of the precision matrix in the high dimensional setting. The performance of PLNet is evaluated and compared with available methods using simulation and gene regulatory network analysis of scRNA-seq data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analysis of Rotational Motion based on Rolling Friction Torque

In the problem of cylinder rolling without slipping on a horizontal floor, both the cylinder and floor are generally treated as rigid bodies in normal textbooks. When the air resistance is ignored, the equation of motion has a solution with a constant velocity. However, in the real world, permanent motion does not occur. The difficulty cannot be solved only by the horizontal force, because a horizontal force opposite the translational direction increases the angular velocity of rotation around the center. Therefore other mechanisms need to be examined. There are two main reasons for this result. 1) Both a cylinder and a floor are not perfect circle and perfect plane, but have uneven surfaces. The micro bumps on the surface yield small collisions in the direction perpendicular to the floor. The collisions generate a rolling friction torque around the center. 2) A strong force acts on the contact part which is deformed. The high-speed deformation produces a history effect on the relationship between stress and strain, because the compressed wave in the contact part diffuses to the outside at the speed of sound. Therefore a rolling friction torque is also generated. Both torques are caused by forces perpendicular to the floor. The rolling friction torque eliminates the discrepancy between the textbook results and reality by solving the simultaneous differential equations of rotation and translation. This method is useful for studying rolling systems such as trains and cars.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Low-dimensional representation of fluid flows using proper orthogonal decomposition

The fluid flow around a bluff body is complex and time dependent, which also contains a wide range of time and length scales. The first few eigenmodes of the proper orthogonal decomposition (POD) of such a flow provide significant insight into the flow structure, and can form the basis of a low-dimensional representation of certain turbulent flows. In this article, the direct-forcing immersed boundary method is considered to model the wake flow generated by arbitrary shaped obstacles. Based on the POD analysis of wakes behind cylinders, airfoils, and rotors, a reduced order model (ROM) for the prediction of wake dynamics is studied for arbitrary solid obstacles. For low Reynolds number time periodic flows, the POD based ROM accurately captures the statistically representative coherent motion. For high Reynolds number atmospheric boundary layer flow around rotors, POD provides a low-dimensional representation of the meaningful statistics of coherent motion. The POD based ROM is analyzed for turbulent flow past a rotor in the atmospheric boundary layer, where the flow is not periodic in time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On biological flow networks: Antagonism between hydrodynamic and metabolic stimuli as driver of topological transitons

A plethora of computational models have been developed in recent decades to account for the morphogenesis of complex biological fluid networks, such as capillary beds. Contemporary adaptation models are based on optimization schemes where networks react and adapt toward given flow patterns. Doing so, a system reduces dissipation and network volume, thereby altering its final form. Yet, recent numeric studies on network morphogenesis, incorporating uptake of metabolites by the embedding tissue, have indicated the conventional approach to be insufficient. Here, we systematically study a hybrid-model which combines the network adaptation schemes intended to generate space-filling perfusion as well as optimal filtration of metabolites. As a result, we find hydrodynamic stimuli (wall-shear stress) and filtration based stimuli (uptake of metabolites) to be antagonistic as hydrodynamically optimized systems have suboptimal uptake qualities and vice versa. We show that a switch between different optimization regimes is typically accompanied with a complex transition between topologically redundant meshes and spanning trees. Depending on the metabolite demand and uptake capabilities of the adaptating networks, we are further able to demonstrate the existence of nullity re-entrant behavior and the development of compromised phenotypes such as dangling non-perfused vessels and bottlenecks.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fluid Dynamics#Outlook#Fluid Mechanics#Network Science#Data Science#Modal Structures
arxiv.org

$p$-Laplacian Based Graph Neural Networks

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have demonstrated superior performance for semi-supervised node classification on graphs, as a result of their ability to exploit node features and topological information simultaneously. However, most GNNs implicitly assume that the labels of nodes and their neighbors in a graph are the same or consistent, which does not hold in heterophilic graphs, where the labels of linked nodes are likely to differ. Hence, when the topology is non-informative for label prediction, ordinary GNNs may work significantly worse than simply applying multi-layer perceptrons (MLPs) on each node. To tackle the above problem, we propose a new $p$-Laplacian based GNN model, termed as $^p$GNN, whose message passing mechanism is derived from a discrete regularization framework and could be theoretically explained as an approximation of a polynomial graph filter defined on the spectral domain of $p$-Laplacians. The spectral analysis shows that the new message passing mechanism works simultaneously as low-pass and high-pass filters, thus making $^p$GNNs are effective on both homophilic and heterophilic graphs. Empirical studies on real-world and synthetic datasets validate our findings and demonstrate that $^p$GNNs significantly outperform several state-of-the-art GNN architectures on heterophilic benchmarks while achieving competitive performance on homophilic benchmarks. Moreover, $^p$GNNs can adaptively learn aggregation weights and are robust to noisy edges.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techxplore.com

A neural network-based optimization technique inspired by the principle of annealing

Optimization problems involve the identification of the best possible solution among several possibilities. These problems can be encountered in real-world settings, as well as in most scientific research fields. In recent years, computer scientists have developed increasingly advanced computational methods for solving optimization problems. Some of the most promising techniques...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Convergence and Equilibria Analysis of a Networked Bivirus Epidemic Model

This paper studies a networked bivirus model, in which two competing viruses spread across a network of interconnected populations; each node represents a population with a large number of individuals. The viruses may spread through possibly different network structures, and an individual cannot be simultaneously infected with both viruses. Focusing on convergence and equilibria analysis, a number of new results are provided. First, we show that for networks with generic system parameters, there exist a finite number of equilibria. Exploiting monotone systems theory, we further prove that for bivirus networks with generic system parameters, then convergence to an equilibrium occurs for all initial conditions, except possibly for a set of measure zero. Given the network structure of one virus, a method is presented to construct an infinite family of network structures for the other virus that results in an infinite number of equilibria in which both viruses coexist. Necessary and sufficient conditions are derived for the local stability/instability of boundary equilibria, in which one virus is present and the other is extinct. A sufficient condition for a boundary equilibrium to be almost globally stable is presented. Then, we show how to use monotone systems theory to generate conclusions on the ordering of stable and unstable equilibria, and in some instances identify the number of equilibria via rapid simulation testing. Last, we provide an analytical method for computing equilibria in networks with only two nodes, and show that it is possible for a bivirus network to have an unstable coexistence equilibrium and two locally stable boundary equilibria.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Uncertainty quantification and inverse modeling for subsurface flow in 3D heterogeneous formations using a theory-guided convolutional encoder-decoder network

We build surrogate models for dynamic 3D subsurface single-phase flow problems with multiple vertical producing wells. The surrogate model provides efficient pressure estimation of the entire formation at any timestep given a stochastic permeability field, arbitrary well locations and penetration lengths, and a timestep matrix as inputs. The well production rate or bottom hole pressure can then be determined based on Peaceman's formula. The original surrogate modeling task is transformed into an image-to-image regression problem using a convolutional encoder-decoder neural network architecture. The residual of the governing flow equation in its discretized form is incorporated into the loss function to impose theoretical guidance on the model training process. As a result, the accuracy and generalization ability of the trained surrogate models are significantly improved compared to fully data-driven models. They are also shown to have flexible extrapolation ability to permeability fields with different statistics. The surrogate models are used to conduct uncertainty quantification considering a stochastic permeability field, as well as to infer unknown permeability information based on limited well production data and observation data of formation properties. Results are shown to be in good agreement with traditional numerical simulation tools, but computational efficiency is dramatically improved.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Probabilistic predictions of SIS epidemics on networks based on population-level observations

We predict the future course of ongoing susceptible-infected-susceptible (SIS) epidemics on regular, Erdős-Rényi and Barabási-Albert networks. It is known that the contact network influences the spread of an epidemic within a population. Therefore, observations of an epidemic, in this case at the population-level, contain information about the underlying network. This information, in turn, is useful for predicting the future course of an ongoing epidemic. To exploit this in a prediction framework, the exact high-dimensional stochastic model of an SIS epidemic on a network is approximated by a lower-dimensional surrogate model. The surrogate model is based on a birth-and-death process; the effect of the underlying network is described by a parametric model for the birth rates. We demonstrate empirically that the surrogate model captures the intrinsic stochasticity of the epidemic once it reaches a point from which it will not die out. Bayesian parameter inference allows for uncertainty about the model parameters and the class of the underlying network to be incorporated directly into probabilistic predictions. An evaluation of a number of scenarios shows that in most cases the resulting prediction intervals adequately quantify the prediction uncertainty. As long as the population-level data is available over a long-enough period, even if not sampled frequently, the model leads to excellent predictions where the underlying network is correctly identified and prediction uncertainty mainly reflects the intrinsic stochasticity of the spreading epidemic. For predictions inferred from shorter observational periods, uncertainty about parameters and network class dominate prediction uncertainty. The proposed method relies on minimal data and is numerically efficient, which makes it attractive either as a standalone inference and prediction scheme or in conjunction with other methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectral analysis of a viscoelastic tube conveying fluid with generalised boundary conditions

We study the spectral problem associated with the equation governing the small transverse motions of a viscoelastic tube of finite length conveying an ideal fluid. The boundary conditions considered are of general form, accounting for a combination of elasticity and viscous damping or friction acting on both the slopes and the displacements of the ends of the tube. These include many standard boundary conditions as special cases such as the clamped, free, hinged, and guided conditions. We derive explicit asymptotic formulae for the eigenvalues for the case of generalised boundary conditions and specialise these results to the clamped case and the case in which friction acts on the slopes but not on the displacements. In particular, the dependence of the eigenvalues on the parameters of the problem is investigated and it is found that all eigenvalues are located in certain sectorial sets in the complex plane and that they depend continuously on the boundary parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Optimal control of PDEs using physics-informed neural networks

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have recently become a popular method for solving forward and inverse problems governed by partial differential equations (PDEs). By incorporating the residual of the PDE into the loss function of a neural network-based surrogate model for the unknown state, PINNs can seamlessly blend measurement data with physical constraints. Here, we extend this framework to PDE-constrained optimal control problems, for which the governing PDE is fully known and the goal is to find a control variable that minimizes a desired cost objective. We provide a set of guidelines for obtaining a good optimal control solution; first by ensuring that the PDE remains well satisfied during the training process, second by assessing rigorously the quality of the computed optimal control. We then validate the performance of the PINN framework by comparing it to adjoint-based nonlinear optimal control, which performs gradient descent on the discretized control variable while satisfying the discretized PDE. This comparison is carried out on several distributed control examples based on the Laplace, Burgers, Kuramoto-Sivashinsky, and Navier-Stokes equations. Finally, we discuss the advantages and caveats of using the PINN and adjoint-based approaches for solving optimal control problems constrained by nonlinear PDEs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On Optimizing Rate Splitting in Laser-based Optical Wireless Networks

Optical wireless communication (OWC) is a promising technology that has the potential to provide Tb/s aggregate rates. In this paper, interference management is studied in a Laser-based optical wireless network where vertical-cavity surface-emitting (VCSEL) lasers are used for data transmission. In particular, rate splitting (RS) and hierarchical rate splitting (HRS) are proposed to align multi-user interference, while maximizing the multiplexing gain of the network. Basically, RS serves multiple users simultaneously by splitting a message of a user into common and private messages, each message with a certain level of power, while on the other side users decode their messages following a specific methodology. The performance of the conventional RS scheme is limited in high density wireless networks. Therefore, the HRS scheme is developed aiming to achieve high rates where users are divided into multiple groups, and a new message called outer common message is used for managing inter-group interference. We formulate an optimization problem that addresses power allocation among the messages of the HRS scheme to further enhance the performance of the network. The results show that the proposed approach provides high achievable rates compared with the conventional RS and HRS schemes in different scenarios.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Facial Landmark Points Detection Using Knowledge Distillation-Based Neural Networks

Facial landmark detection is a vital step for numerous facial image analysis applications. Although some deep learning-based methods have achieved good performances in this task, they are often not suitable for running on mobile devices. Such methods rely on networks with many parameters, which makes the training and inference time-consuming. Training lightweight neural networks such as MobileNets are often challenging, and the models might have low accuracy. Inspired by knowledge distillation (KD), this paper presents a novel loss function to train a lightweight Student network (e.g., MobileNetV2) for facial landmark detection. We use two Teacher networks, a Tolerant-Teacher and a Tough-Teacher in conjunction with the Student network. The Tolerant-Teacher is trained using Soft-landmarks created by active shape models, while the Tough-Teacher is trained using the ground truth (aka Hard-landmarks) landmark points. To utilize the facial landmark points predicted by the Teacher networks, we define an Assistive Loss (ALoss) for each Teacher network. Moreover, we define a loss function called KD-Loss that utilizes the facial landmark points predicted by the two pre-trained Teacher networks (EfficientNet-b3) to guide the lightweight Student network towards predicting the Hard-landmarks. Our experimental results on three challenging facial datasets show that the proposed architecture will result in a better-trained Student network that can extract facial landmark points with high accuracy.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Deep learning based on mixed-variable physics informed neural network for solving fluid dynamics without simulation data

Deep learning method has attracted tremendous attention to handle fluid dynamics in recent years. However, the deep learning method requires much data to guarantee the generalization ability and the data of fluid dynamics are deficient. Recently, physics informed neural network (PINN) is popular to solve the fluid flow problems, which basic concept is to embed the governing equation and continuity equation into loss function, with the requirement of less dataset for obtaining a reliable neural network. In this paper, the mixed-variable PINN method, which convert the governing equation into continuum and constitutive formulations, is proposed to solve the fluid dynamics (flow past cylinder) without any labeled data. The initial/boundary conditions with penalty factors are also embedded into the loss function to become a well-imposed problem. The results show that mixed-variable PINN has better predictive ability to construct the flow field than traditional PINN scheme. Furthermore, the transfer learning method is adopted to is solve the fluid solutions with different Reynold numbers with less computational cost. The results also demonstrate that the transfer learning method can well simulate the different Reynolds number in a short time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Perceiving and Modeling Density is All You Need for Image Dehazing

In the real world, the degradation of images taken under haze can be quite complex, where the spatial distribution of haze is varied from image to image. Recent methods adopt deep neural networks to recover clean scenes from hazy images directly. However, due to the paradox caused by the variation of real captured haze and the fixed degradation parameters of the current networks, the generalization ability of recent dehazing methods on real-world hazy images is not this http URL address the problem of modeling real-world haze degradation, we propose to solve this problem by perceiving and modeling density for uneven haze distribution. We propose a novel Separable Hybrid Attention (SHA) module to encode haze density by capturing features in the orthogonal directions to achieve this goal. Moreover, a density map is proposed to model the uneven distribution of the haze explicitly. The density map generates positional encoding in a semi-supervised way. Such a haze density perceiving and modeling capture the unevenly distributed degeneration at the feature level effectively. Through a suitable combination of SHA and density map, we design a novel dehazing network architecture, which achieves a good complexity-performance trade-off. The extensive experiments on two large-scale datasets demonstrate that our method surpasses all state-of-the-art approaches by a large margin both quantitatively and qualitatively, boosting the best published PSNR metric from 28.53 dB to 33.49 dB on the Haze4k test dataset and from 37.17 dB to 38.41 dB on the SOTS indoor test dataset.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Predicting flows through microfluidic circuits with fluid walls

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 93 (2021) Cite this article. The aqueous phase in traditional microfluidics is usually confined by solid walls; flows through such systems are often predicted accurately. As solid walls limit access, open systems are being developed in which the aqueous phase is partly bounded by fluid walls (interfaces with air or immiscible liquids). Such fluid walls morph during flow due to pressure gradients, so predicting flow fields remains challenging. We recently developed a version of open microfluidics suitable for live-cell biology in which the aqueous phase is confined by an interface with an immiscible and bioinert fluorocarbon (FC40). Here, we find that common medium additives (fetal bovine serum, serum replacement) induce elastic no-slip boundaries at this interface and develop a semi-analytical model to predict flow fields. We experimentally validate the model's accuracy for single conduits and fractal vascular trees and demonstrate how flow fields and shear stresses can be controlled to suit individual applications in cell biology.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Graph neural network-based fault diagnosis: a review

Graph neural network (GNN)-based fault diagnosis (FD) has received increasing attention in recent years, due to the fact that data coming from several application domains can be advantageously represented as graphs. Indeed, this particular representation form has led to superior performance compared to traditional FD approaches. In this review, an easy introduction to GNN, potential applications to the field of fault diagnosis, and future perspectives are given. First, the paper reviews neural network-based FD methods by focusing on their data representations, namely, time-series, images, and graphs. Second, basic principles and principal architectures of GNN are introduced, with attention to graph convolutional networks, graph attention networks, graph sample and aggregate, graph auto-encoder, and spatial-temporal graph convolutional networks. Third, the most relevant fault diagnosis methods based on GNN are validated through the detailed experiments, and conclusions are made that the GNN-based methods can achieve good fault diagnosis performance. Finally, discussions and future challenges are provided.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quenching Factor consistency across several NaI(Tl) crystals

D. Cintas, P. An, C. Awe, P. S. Barbeau, E. Barbosa de Souza, S. Hedges, J. H. Jo, M. Martinez, R. H. Maruyama, L. Li, G. C. Rich, J. Runge, M. L. Sarsa, W. G. Thompson. Testing the DAMA/LIBRA annual modulation result independently of dark matter particle and halo models has been a challenge for twenty years. Using the same target material, NaI(Tl), is required and presently two experiments, ANAIS-112 and COSINE-100, are running for such a goal. A precise knowledge of the detector response to nuclear recoils is mandatory because this is the most likely channel to find the dark matter signal. The light produced by nuclear recoils is quenched with respect to that produced by electrons by a factor that has to be measured experimentally. However, current quenching factor measurements in NaI(Tl) crystals disagree within the energy region of interest for dark matter searches. To disentangle whether this discrepancy is due to intrinsic differences in the light response among different NaI(Tl) crystals, or has its origin in unaccounted for systematic effects will be key in the comparison among the different experiments. We present measurements of the quenching factors for five small NaI(Tl) crystals performed in the same experimental setup to control systematics. Quenching factor results are compatible between crystals and no clear dependence with energy is observed from 10 to 80 keVnr.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy