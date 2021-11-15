ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reinforcement-learning-based control of confined cylinder wakes with stability analyses

By Jichao Li, Mengqi Zhang
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

This work studies the application of a reinforcement-learning-based (RL) flow control strategy to the flow past a cylinder confined between two walls in order to suppress vortex shedding. The control action is blowing and suction of two synthetic jets on the cylinder. The theme of this study is to investigate how...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

