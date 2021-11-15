ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thickness dependent dark exciton emission in (PEA)2PbI4 nanoflake and its brightening by in-plane magnetic field

By Wei Tang1, Liting Tao2, Tian Zhang1, Yanjun Fang2, Deren Yang2, Linjun Li1
 5 days ago

Halide perovskite materials raised tremendous interest in recent years since their cheap fabrication, superior performance in both solar cell and light emitting diode (LED). Due to the existence of layered quantum well structure, quasi two-dimensional(2D) halide perovskite has more intriguing spin related physics than its 3D counterpart. For instance, the detection...

Time evolution of spin singlet in static homogeneous exchange and magnetic fields

Within the framework of an idealized theoretical model, we study the effect of external static homogeneous exchange and magnetic field on the spin part of the singlet wave function of two electrons. We begin by revising the traditional (text- book) approach to the spin singlet. Basing our own approach solely on the property of invariance under rotations of the coordinate system and using the theory of spinor in- variants, we derive a generalized representation of the spin singlet whose main feature is that the spins are in mutually time-reversed states. We show that exactly this fea- ture predetermines the actual form of the Hamiltonian of interaction with the external field and stipulates time evolution of the singlet. Some applications of these results to the theory of superconductivity and spin chemistry are presented. In particular, it is shown that the case of ferromagnetic superconductors constitutes a good illustration of the validity of our quantum-mechanical consideration.
SCIENCE
Phase transition in the 5d1 double perovskite Ba2CaReO6 induced by high magnetic field

Hajime Ishikawa, Daigorou Hirai, Akihiko Ikeda, Masaki Gen, Takeshi Yajima, Akira Matsuo, Yasuhiro H. Matsuda, Zenji Hiroi, Koichi Kindo. Magnetic properties of an antiferromagnetic double perovskite oxide Ba2CaReO6, where Re6+ (5d1) ions with large spin-orbit coupling are arranged on the face-centered-cubic lattice, are investigated using pulsed high magnetic field up to 66 T. Magnetization and magnetostriction measurements have revealed a magnetic field induced phase transition at around 50 T. The phase transition accompanies a jump of magnetization and longitudinal magnetostriction of approximately 2 10^(-4) with the change of power law behavior, indicating sizable coupling between the electronic degrees of freedom and the lattice. The high field phase exhibits a magnetic moment approximately 0.2 {\mu}B, which is close to the values observed in 5d1 double perovskite oxides with non-collinear magnetic structure. We argue that Ba2CaReO6 is an antiferromagnet that sits close to the phase boundary between the collinear and non-collinear phases, providing the target material for investigating the interplay between spin-orbital entangled electrons and magnetic field.
PHYSICS
Phenomenological model for the electromagnetic response of a black hole binary immersed in magnetic field

Electromagnetic counterparts of gravitational wave events usually involve neutron stars during compact binary coalescences. On the other hand, the community generally believes that electromagnetic emissions are hardly generated during the mergers of binary black holes. Nevertheless, some authors have considered the possibility of an EM counterpart signal after the GW150914, opening the opportunity to investigate the electromagnetic emission of stellar-mass black holes (BHs) mergers. In the case of black holes in a strong magnetic field or with electric charges, electromagnetic emissions would appear accompanied by gravitational waves. In this work, based on the membrane paradigm, we consider a phenomenological model to study the electromagnetic radiation generated by binary black holes surrounded by a uniform magnetic field. We obtain the electromagnetic waveform detected by a far-distance observer for varied black hole spins. By analytical Fourier transformation, we get the chirp property of the electromagnetic waves; we found that the power-law is 5/6, which has the opposite sign compared to gravitational waves. The frequency of such electromagnetic waves is the same as gravitational waves.
ASTRONOMY
Instability and Turbulent Relaxation in a Stochastic Magnetic Field

An analysis of instability dynamics in a stochastic magnetic field is presented for the tractable case of the resistive interchange. Externally prescribed static magnetic perturbations convert the eigenmode problem to a stochastic differential equation, which is solved by the method of averaging. The dynamics are rendered multi-scale, due to the size disparity between the test mode and magnetic perturbations. Maintaining quasi-neutrality at all orders requires that small-scale convective cell turbulence be driven by disparate scale interaction. The cells in turn produce turbulent mixing of vorticity and pressure, which is calculated by fluctuation-dissipation type analyses, and are relevant to pump-out phenomena. The development of correlation between the ambient magnetic perturbations and the cells is demonstrated, showing that turbulence will `lock on' to ambient stochasticity. Magnetic perturbations are shown to produce a magnetic braking effect on vorticity generation at large scale. Detailed testable predictions are presented. The relations of these findings to the results of available simulations and recent experiments are discussed.
SCIENCE
Magnetic fields in star formation: a complete compilation of all the DCF estimations

The Davis-Chandrasekhar-Fermi (DCF) method provides an indirect way to estimate the magnetic field strength from statistics of magnetic field orientations. We compile all the previous DCF estimations from polarized dust emission observations and re-calculate the magnetic field strength of the selected samples with the new DCF correction factors in Liu et al. (2021). We find the magnetic field scales with the volume density as $B \propto n^{0.57}$. However, the estimated power-law index of the observed $B-n$ relation has large uncertainties and may not be comparable to the $B-n$ relation of theoretical models. A clear trend of decreasing magnetic viral parameter (i.e., increasing mass-to-flux ratio in units of critical value) with increasing column density is found in the sample, which suggests the magnetic field dominates the gravity at lower densities but cannot compete with the gravity at higher densities. This finding also indicates that the magnetic flux is dissipated at higher column densities due to ambipolar diffusion or magnetic recennection, and the accumulation of mass at higher densities may be by mass flows along the magnetic field lines. Both sub-Alfvénic and super-Alfvénic states are found in the sample, with the average state being approximately trans-Alfvénic.
ASTRONOMY
The Spin-dependent Scattering of Boosted Dark Matter

Boosted dark matter provides a promising approach to probe the light dark matter, whose computational framework in the spin-independent scattering process is well developed. However, the spin-dependent one lacks a unified treatment. The novelty of this paper is to give the first comprehensive derivation of the cross-section for boosted dark matter in spin-dependent scattering. When the transfer momentum is sufficiently large, there is a sizable enhancement to the proton structure factor from the time component. Besides, we find a residue momentum dependence in the quark-nucleon matching procedure, even without a light mediator. Such behavior can enhance the sensitivity compared with conventional contact interaction. We promote this endeavor by deriving direct limits on sub-GeV spin-dependent boosted dark matter through terrestrial data. The numerical results of the boosted structure factor and the non-relativistic structure factor are given explicitly in the paper and it shows that the excluded region of the boosted structure factor is about two orders larger than the non-relativistic structure factor.
PHYSICS
Cosmological Dependence of Sterile Neutrino Dark Matter With Self-Interacting Neutrinos

Unexplored interactions of neutrinos could be the key to understanding the nature of the dark matter (DM). In particular, active neutrinos with new self-interactions can produce keV-mass sterile neutrinos that account for the whole of the DM through the Dodelson-Widrow mechanism for a large range of active-sterile mixing values. This production typically occurs before Big-Bang Nucleosynthesis (BBN) in a yet uncharted era of the Universe. We assess how the mixing range for keV-mass sterile neutrino DM is affected by the uncertainty in the early Universe pre-BBN cosmology. This is particularly relevant for identifying the viable parameter space of sterile neutrino searches allowed by all astrophysical limits, as well as for cosmology, since the detection of a sterile neutrino could constitute the first observation of a particle providing information about the pre-BBN epoch. We find that the combined uncertainties in the early Universe cosmology and neutrino interactions significantly expand the allowed parameter space for sterile neutrinos that can constitute the whole of the DM.
ASTRONOMY
Implications of time-dependent inflaton decay on reheating and dark matter production

We discuss the production of radiation and dark matter assuming a time-dependent inflaton decay rate during the reheating period. It is shown that the time dependence of the inflaton decay rate can substantially modify the reheating dynamics. As an illustration, a leading interaction between the inflaton $\phi$ and the Higgs doublet ${\boldsymbol h}$ of the form $\phi |{\boldsymbol h}|^2$ was adopted. In the presence of such interaction, the Higgs doublet acquires a $\phi$-dependent mass which generates vacuum-expectation-value due to inflaton oscillations and breaks the Standard Model gauge symmetry. This leads to the time-dependent inflaton decay rate during the reheating period, and consequently, the production of radiation and dark matter during this period is modified. Regions of the parameter space that describe the observed value of the dark matter abundance were found and compared with the standard case when inflaton the decay rate is constant.
PHYSICS
Dependence of magnetic domain patterns on plasma-induced differential oxidation of CoPd thin films

We demonstrate the evolution of the micro-patterned magnetic domains in CoPd thin films pretreated with e-beam lithography and O2 plasma. During the days-long oxidation, significantly different behaviors of the patterned magnetic domains under magnetization reversal are observed via magneto-optic Kerr effect microscopy on different days. The evolution of the magnetic behaviors indicate critical changes in the local magnetic anisotropy energies due to the Co oxides that evolve into different oxide forms, which are characterized by micro-area X-ray absorption spectroscopy and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The coercive field of the area pre-exposed to plasma can decrease to a value 10 Oe smaller than that unexposed to plasma, whereas after a longer duration of oxidation the coercive field can instead become larger in the area pre-exposed to plasma than that unexposed, leading to an opposite magnetic pattern. Various forms of oxidation can therefore provide an additional dimension for magnetic-domain engineering to the current conventional lithographies.
PHYSICS
Magnetic oxides for water oxidation: magnetization, pinning effect and pH dependence

Join the audience for a live webinar at 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. EST on 15 December 2021 exploring recent progress in investigating the OER on magnetic oxides. The slow kinetics of the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) limits the overall efficiency of water electrolysis for hydrogen production. As spin-dependent kinetics exist in triplet oxygen production, the spin alignment in active OER catalysts is critical for reducing the kinetic barriers in OER.
CHEMISTRY
QCD $θ$-vacuum in a Uniform Magnetic Field

We study the $\theta$-vacuum of QCD using two-flavor chiral perturbation theory ($\chi$PT) in the presence of a uniform, background magnetic field calculating the magnetic field-dependent free energy density, the topological density, the topological susceptibility and the fourth cumulant at one-loop order. We find that the topological susceptibility is enhanced by the magnetic field while the fourth topological cumulant is diminished at weak fields and enhanced at larger fields when $\theta=0$. However, in the QCD vacuum with $\theta\neq 0$, the topological susceptibility can be either monotonically enhanced or diminished relative to their $\theta$-vacuum values. The fourth cumulant also exhibits monotonic enhancement or suppression except for regions of $\theta$ near $0$ and $2\pi$, where it is both diminished and enhanced. Finally, the topological density is enhanced for all magnetic fields with its relative shift being identical to the relative shift of the up and down quark condensates in the $\theta$-vacuum.
PHYSICS
Toward Improved Understanding of Magnetic Fields Participating in Solar Flares: Statistical Analysis of Magnetic Field within Flare Ribbons

Violent solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are magnetic phenomena. However, how magnetic fields reconnecting in the flare differ from non-flaring magnetic fields remains unclear owing to the lack of studies of the flare magnetic properties. Here we present a first statistical study of flaring (highlighted by flare-ribbons) vector magnetic fields in the photosphere. Our systematic approach allows us to describe key physical properties of solar flare magnetism, including distributions of magnetic flux, magnetic shear, vertical current and net current over flaring versus non-flaring parts of the active region, and compare these with flare/CME properties. Our analysis suggests that while flares are guided by the physical properties that scale with AR size, like the total amount of magnetic flux that participates in the reconnection process and the total current (extensive properties), CMEs are guided by mean properties, like the fraction of the AR magnetic flux that participates (intensive property), with little dependence on the amount of shear at polarity inversion line (PIL) or the net current. We find that the non-neutralized current is proportional to the amount of shear at PIL, providing direct evidence that net vertical currents are formed as a result of any mechanism that could generate magnetic shear along PIL. We also find that eruptive events tend to have smaller PIL fluxes and larger magnetic shears than confined events. Our analysis provides a reference for more realistic solar and stellar flare models. The database is available online and can be used for future quantitative studies of flare magnetism.
ASTRONOMY
Science
Physics
Chemistry
Ultra-precise magnetic field detection using squeezed light

(Nanowerk News) Precise detection of magnetic fields is important for applications that range from magnetic brain imaging, to detection of sunken ships, to exploration of the solar system. For many of these applications, the most sensitive magnetic-field measuring instruments (magnetometers) are “optically-pumped magnetometers,” which use laser light to probe magnetically-sensitive atoms. In many cases, the sensitivity of these instruments is limited by random variations (noise) in the laser light used. If that noise can be reduced, the magnetometer becomes more sensitive, and tinier changes in the magnetic field can be detected.
SCIENCE
First-principles investigations of the electronic, magnetic and thermoelectric properties of VTiRhZ (Z= Al, Ga, In) Quaternary Heusler Alloys

Calculations using density functional theory (DFT) were performed to investigate the structural, dynamical, mechanical, electronic, magnetic, and thermoelectric properties of VTiRhZ (Z = Al, Ga, In) alloys. The most stable structure of these alloys was found to be the type-I configuration. Using GGA-PBE functional, VTiRhGa, and VTiRhIn alloys are predicted as half-metallic ferromagnets with a 100% spin-polarization and a total magnetic moment of 3{\mu}B, which is promising for spintronic applications. The thermoelectric properties and lattice thermal conductivity of VTiRhZ alloys were obtained using the Boltzmann transport theory within the constant relaxation time and Slack equation, respectively. The figure-of-merit (ZT) values of VTiRhAl, VTiRhGa, and VTiRhIn alloys were found to be 0.96, 0.88 and 0.64, respectively, which are promising for future thermoelectric applications.
CHEMISTRY
Leptonic non-thermal emission from supernova remnants evolving in the circumstellar magnetic field

The very-high-energy (VHE; E > 100 GeV) gamma-ray emission observed from a number of Supernova remnants (SNRs) indicates particle acceleration to high energies at the shock of the remnants and a potentially significant contribution to Galactic cosmic rays. It is extremely difficult to determine whether protons (through hadronic interactions and subsequent pion decay) or electrons (through inverse Compton scattering on ambient photon fields) are responsible for this emission. For a successful diagnostic, a good understanding of the spatial and energy distribution of the underlying particle population is crucial. Most SNRs are created in core-collapse explosions and expand into the wind bubble of their progenitor stars. This circumstellar medium features a complex spatial distribution of gas and magnetic field which naturally strongly affects the resulting particle population. In this work, we conduct a detailed study of the spectro-spatial evolution of the electrons accelerated at the forward shock of core-collapse SNRs and their non-thermal radiation, using the RATPaC code that is designed for the time- and spatially dependent treatment of particle acceleration at SNR shocks. We focus on the impact of the spatially inhomogeneous magnetic field through the efficiency of diffusion and synchrotron cooling. It is demonstrated that the structure of the circumstellar magnetic field can leave strong signatures in the spectrum and morphology of the resulting non-thermal emission.
ASTRONOMY
A Virgo Environmental Survey Tracing Ionised Gas Emission (VESTIGE).XII. Ionised gas emission in the inner regions of lenticular galaxies

A. Boselli, M. Fossati, A. Longobardi, K. Kianfar, N.Z. Dametto, P. Amram, J.P. Anderson, P. Andreani, S. Boissier, M. Boquien, V. Buat, G. Consolandi, L. Cortese, P. Côté, J.C. Cuillandre, L. Ferrarese, L. Galbany, G. Gavazzi, S. Gwyn, G. Hensler, J. Hutchings, E.W. Peng, J. Postma, J. Roediger, Y. Roehlly, P. Serra, G. Trinchieri.
ASTRONOMY
Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
Temperature dependence of near-field radiative heat transfer above room temperature

Stefan-Boltzmann's law indicates that far-field blackbody radiation scales at the fourth power of temperature. The temperature dependence of radiative heat transfer in the near field is expected to be very different due to the contribution of evanescent waves. In this work, we experimentally observe such deviation on the radiative thermal conductance by bringing a hot micrometric sphere in the nearfield of a room-temperature planar substrate, down to a separation distance of few tens of nanometers. The influence of materials is assessed by using either SiO2 or graphite spheres, and SiO2, graphite and InSb substrates. Temperature differences as large as 900 K are imposed. A maximum near-field radiative thermal conductance of about 70 nW.K-1 is found for a graphite-graphite configuration. The experimental results demonstrate that the temperature exponent weakens in the near field, ranging from 2.2 to 4.1, depending on the gap distance and the materials. These results have broad consequences, in particular on the design of high-temperature nanoscale radiative energy devices.
SCIENCE
Dynamics of relativistic electrons in non-uniform magnetic fields and its applications in quantum computing and astrophysics

We explore the two-dimensional motion of relativistic electrons when they are trapped in magnetic fields having spatial power-law variation. Its impacts include lifting of degeneracy that emerged in the case of the constant magnetic field, special alignment of Landau levels of spin-up and spin-down electrons depending on whether the magnetic field is increasing or decreasing from the centre, splitting of Landau levels of electrons with zero angular momentum from that of positive one and the change in the equation of state of matter. Landau quantization (LQ) in variable magnetic fields has interdisciplinary applications in a variety of disciplines ranging from condensed matter to quantum information. As examples, we discuss the increase in quantum speed of the electron in presence of spatially increasing magnetic field; and the attainment of super Chandrasekhar mass of white dwarfs by taking into account LQ and Lorentz force simultaneously.
SCIENCE
Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS

