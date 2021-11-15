ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Instant magnetic tissue field and susceptibility mapping from MR raw phase using Laplacian enabled deep neural networks

By Yang Gao, Zhuang Xiong, Amir Fazlollahi, Peter J Nestor, Viktor Vegh, Fatima Nasrallah, Craig Winter, G. Bruce Pike, Stuart Crozier, Feng Liu, Hongfu Sun
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Yang Gao, Zhuang Xiong, Amir Fazlollahi, Peter J Nestor, Viktor Vegh, Fatima Nasrallah, Craig Winter, G. Bruce Pike, Stuart Crozier, Feng Liu, Hongfu Sun. Quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM) is a valuable MRI post-processing technique that quantifies the magnetic susceptibility of body tissue from phase...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Multi-modal land cover mapping of remote sensing images using pyramid attention and gated fusion networks

Multi-modality data is becoming readily available in remote sensing (RS) and can provide complementary information about the Earth's surface. Effective fusion of multi-modal information is thus important for various applications in RS, but also very challenging due to large domain differences, noise, and redundancies. There is a lack of effective and scalable fusion techniques for bridging multiple modality encoders and fully exploiting complementary information. To this end, we propose a new multi-modality network (MultiModNet) for land cover mapping of multi-modal remote sensing data based on a novel pyramid attention fusion (PAF) module and a gated fusion unit (GFU). The PAF module is designed to efficiently obtain rich fine-grained contextual representations from each modality with a built-in cross-level and cross-view attention fusion mechanism, and the GFU module utilizes a novel gating mechanism for early merging of features, thereby diminishing hidden redundancies and noise. This enables supplementary modalities to effectively extract the most valuable and complementary information for late feature fusion. Extensive experiments on two representative RS benchmark datasets demonstrate the effectiveness, robustness, and superiority of the MultiModNet for multi-modal land cover classification.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Synthetic magnetic resonance images for domain adaptation: Application to fetal brain tissue segmentation

The quantitative assessment of the developing human brain in utero is crucial to fully understand neurodevelopment. Thus, automated multi-tissue fetal brain segmentation algorithms are being developed, which in turn require annotated data to be trained. However, the available annotated fetal brain datasets are limited in number and heterogeneity, hampering domain adaptation strategies for robust segmentation. In this context, we use FaBiAN, a Fetal Brain magnetic resonance Acquisition Numerical phantom, to simulate various realistic magnetic resonance images of the fetal brain along with its class labels. We demonstrate that these multiple synthetic annotated data, generated at no cost and further reconstructed using the target super-resolution technique, can be successfully used for domain adaptation of a deep learning method that segments seven brain tissues. Overall, the accuracy of the segmentation is significantly enhanced, especially in the cortical gray matter, the white matter, the cerebellum, the deep gray matter and the brain stem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase transition in the 5d1 double perovskite Ba2CaReO6 induced by high magnetic field

Hajime Ishikawa, Daigorou Hirai, Akihiko Ikeda, Masaki Gen, Takeshi Yajima, Akira Matsuo, Yasuhiro H. Matsuda, Zenji Hiroi, Koichi Kindo. Magnetic properties of an antiferromagnetic double perovskite oxide Ba2CaReO6, where Re6+ (5d1) ions with large spin-orbit coupling are arranged on the face-centered-cubic lattice, are investigated using pulsed high magnetic field up to 66 T. Magnetization and magnetostriction measurements have revealed a magnetic field induced phase transition at around 50 T. The phase transition accompanies a jump of magnetization and longitudinal magnetostriction of approximately 2 10^(-4) with the change of power law behavior, indicating sizable coupling between the electronic degrees of freedom and the lattice. The high field phase exhibits a magnetic moment approximately 0.2 {\mu}B, which is close to the values observed in 5d1 double perovskite oxides with non-collinear magnetic structure. We argue that Ba2CaReO6 is an antiferromagnet that sits close to the phase boundary between the collinear and non-collinear phases, providing the target material for investigating the interplay between spin-orbital entangled electrons and magnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Learned Dynamics of Electrothermally-Actuated Soft Robot Limbs Using LSTM Neural Networks

Modeling the dynamics of soft robot limbs with electrothermal actuators is generally challenging due to thermal and mechanical hysteresis and the complex physical interactions that can arise during robot operation. This article proposes a neural network based on long short-term memory (LSTM) to address these challenges in actuator modeling. A planar soft limb, actuated by a pair of shape memory alloy (SMA) coils and containing embedded sensors for temperature and angular deflection, is used as a test platform. Data from this robot are used to train LSTM neural networks, using different combinations of sensor data, to model both unidirectional (one SMA) and bidirectional (both SMAs) motion. Open-loop rollout results show that the learned model is able to predict motions over extraordinarily long open-loop timescales (10 minutes) with little drift. Prediction errors are on the order of the soft deflection sensor's accuracy, even when using only the actuator's pulse width modulation inputs for learning. These LSTM models can be used in-situ, without extensive sensing, helping to bring soft electrothermally-actuated robots into practical application.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

On Representation Knowledge Distillation for Graph Neural Networks

Knowledge distillation is a promising learning paradigm for boosting the performance and reliability of resource-efficient graph neural networks (GNNs) using more expressive yet cumbersome teacher models. Past work on distillation for GNNs proposed the Local Structure Preserving loss (LSP), which matches local structural relationships across the student and teacher's node embedding spaces. In this paper, we make two key contributions:
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Phantom: A High-Performance Computational Core for Sparse Convolutional Neural Networks

Sparse convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have gained significant traction over the past few years as sparse CNNs can drastically decrease the model size and computations, if exploited befittingly, as compared to their dense counterparts. Sparse CNNs often introduce variations in the layer shapes and sizes, which can prevent dense accelerators from performing well on sparse CNN models. Recently proposed sparse accelerators like SCNN, Eyeriss v2, and SparTen, actively exploit the two-sided or full sparsity, that is, sparsity in both weights and activations, for performance gains. These accelerators, however, either have inefficient micro-architecture, which limits their performance, have no support for non-unit stride convolutions and fully-connected (FC) layers, or suffer massively from systematic load imbalance. To circumvent these issues and support both sparse and dense models, we propose Phantom, a multi-threaded, dynamic, and flexible neural computational core. Phantom uses sparse binary mask representation to actively lookahead into sparse computations, and dynamically schedule its computational threads to maximize the thread utilization and throughput. We also generate a two-dimensional (2D) mesh architecture of Phantom neural computational cores, which we refer to as Phantom-2D accelerator, and propose a novel dataflow that supports all layers of a CNN, including unit and non-unit stride convolutions, and FC layers. In addition, Phantom-2D uses a two-level load balancing strategy to minimize the computational idling, thereby, further improving the hardware utilization. To show support for different types of layers, we evaluate the performance of the Phantom architecture on VGG16 and MobileNet. Our simulations show that the Phantom-2D accelerator attains a performance gain of 12x, 4.1x, 1.98x, and 2.36x, over dense architectures, SCNN, SparTen, and Eyeriss v2, respectively.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Feature-enhanced Generation and Multi-modality Fusion based Deep Neural Network for Brain Tumor Segmentation with Missing MR Modalities

Using multimodal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is necessary for accurate brain tumor segmentation. The main problem is that not all types of MRIs are always available in clinical exams. Based on the fact that there is a strong correlation between MR modalities of the same patient, in this work, we propose a novel brain tumor segmentation network in the case of missing one or more modalities. The proposed network consists of three sub-networks: a feature-enhanced generator, a correlation constraint block and a segmentation network. The feature-enhanced generator utilizes the available modalities to generate 3D feature-enhanced image representing the missing modality. The correlation constraint block can exploit the multi-source correlation between the modalities and also constrain the generator to synthesize a feature-enhanced modality which must have a coherent correlation with the available modalities. The segmentation network is a multi-encoder based U-Net to achieve the final brain tumor segmentation. The proposed method is evaluated on BraTS 2018 dataset. Experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method which achieves the average Dice Score of 82.9, 74.9 and 59.1 on whole tumor, tumor core and enhancing tumor, respectively across all the situations, and outperforms the best method by 3.5%, 17% and 18.2%.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
arxiv.org

Improved Regularization and Robustness for Fine-tuning in Neural Networks

A widely used algorithm for transfer learning is fine-tuning, where a pre-trained model is fine-tuned on a target task with a small amount of labeled data. When the capacity of the pre-trained model is much larger than the size of the target data set, fine-tuning is prone to overfitting and "memorizing" the training labels. Hence, an important question is to regularize fine-tuning and ensure its robustness to noise. To address this question, we begin by analyzing the generalization properties of fine-tuning. We present a PAC-Bayes generalization bound that depends on the distance traveled in each layer during fine-tuning and the noise stability of the fine-tuned model. We empirically measure these quantities. Based on the analysis, we propose regularized self-labeling -- the interpolation between regularization and self-labeling methods, including (i) layer-wise regularization to constrain the distance traveled in each layer; (ii) self label-correction and label-reweighting to correct mislabeled data points (that the model is confident) and reweight less confident data points. We validate our approach on an extensive collection of image and text data sets using multiple pre-trained model architectures. Our approach improves baseline methods by 1.76% (on average) for seven image classification tasks and 0.75% for a few-shot classification task. When the target data set includes noisy labels, our approach outperforms baseline methods by 3.56% on average in two noisy settings.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Interplay between Non-Hermitian Skin Effect and Magnetic Field: Skin Modes Suppression, Onsager Quantization and $\mathcal{MT}$ Phase Transition

The non-Hermitian skin effect (NHSE) refers to the exponential localization of the bulk wave functions to the system boundary, which corresponds to a directional current flow under the periodic boundary condition. A magnetic field, on the contrary, pins charged particles in space as cyclotron motion. Here, we investigate the interplay between the two seemingly incompatible effects by the nonreciprocal Harper-Hofstadter model. Our main findings are as follows. First, the magnetic field can drive the skin modes into the bulk so as to suppress the NHSE. Second, the magnetic energy spectra are entirely real and partially complex under open and periodic boundary conditions, respectively. Interestingly, real spectra are preserved in the long-wavelength limit for both boundary conditions, indicating that the Onsager-Lifshitz quantization rule persists against the NHSE. Third, a real-to-complex spectral transition can be induced by the boundary parameter and the magnetic field, which stems from the spontaneous breaking of the underlying mirror-time reversal ($\mathcal{MT}$) symmetry. An order parameter is introduced to quantify the symmetry breaking which is formulated by the average quantum distance induced by the $\mathcal{MT}$ operation. Our work uncovers several intriguing effects induced by the fascinating interplay between the NHSE and the magnetic field, which can be implemented in a variety of physical systems.
SKIN CARE
arxiv.org

Convolutional Neural Networks with Radio-Frequency Spintronic Nano-Devices

Convolutional neural networks are state-of-the-art and ubiquitous in modern signal processing and machine vision. Nowadays, hardware solutions based on emerging nanodevices are designed to reduce the power consumption of these networks. Spintronics devices are promising for information processing because of the various neural and synaptic functionalities they offer. However, due to their low OFF/ON ratio, performing all the multiplications required for convolutions in a single step with a crossbar array of spintronic memories would cause sneak-path currents. Here we present an architecture where synaptic communications have a frequency selectivity that prevents crosstalk caused by sneak-path currents. We first demonstrate how a chain of spintronic resonators can function as synapses and make convolutions by sequentially rectifying radio-frequency signals encoding consecutive sets of inputs. We show that a parallel implementation is possible with multiple chains of spintronic resonators to avoid storing intermediate computational steps in memory. We propose two different spatial arrangements for these chains. For each of them, we explain how to tune many artificial synapses simultaneously, exploiting the synaptic weight sharing specific to convolutions. We show how information can be transmitted between convolutional layers by using spintronic oscillators as artificial microwave neurons. Finally, we simulate a network of these radio-frequency resonators and spintronic oscillators to solve the MNIST handwritten digits dataset, and obtain results comparable to software convolutional neural networks. Since it can run convolutional neural networks fully in parallel in a single step with nano devices, the architecture proposed in this paper is promising for embedded applications requiring machine vision, such as autonomous driving.
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

A Brief History of Neural Networks

In the last few decades, neural networks have evolved from an academic curiosity into a vast “deep learning” industry. Deep learning uses neural networks, a data structure design loosely inspired by the layout of biological neurons. These neural networks are constructed in layers, and the inputs from one layer are connected to the outputs of the next layer. Deep learning is a subdivision of machine learning, and allows computers to automatically recognize faces and transcribe spoken words into text, and allows self-driving cars to avoid objects on the street.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Impact of loss functions on the performance of a deep neural network designed to restore low-dose digital mammography

Hongming Shan, Rodrigo de Barros Vimieiro, Lucas Rodrigues Borges, Marcelo Andrade da Costa Vieira, Ge Wang. Digital mammography is still the most common imaging tool for breast cancer screening. Although the benefits of using digital mammography for cancer screening outweigh the risks associated with the x-ray exposure, the radiation dose must be kept as low as possible while maintaining the diagnostic utility of the generated images, thus minimizing patient risks. Many studies investigated the feasibility of dose reduction by restoring low-dose images using deep neural networks. In these cases, choosing the appropriate training database and loss function is crucial and impacts the quality of the results. In this work, a modification of the ResNet architecture, with hierarchical skip connections, is proposed to restore low-dose digital mammography. We compared the restored images to the standard full-dose images. Moreover, we evaluated the performance of several loss functions for this task. For training purposes, we extracted 256,000 image patches from a dataset of 400 images of retrospective clinical mammography exams, where different dose levels were simulated to generate low and standard-dose pairs. To validate the network in a real scenario, a physical anthropomorphic breast phantom was used to acquire real low-dose and standard full-dose images in a commercially avaliable mammography system, which were then processed through our trained model. An analytical restoration model for low-dose digital mammography, previously presented, was used as a benchmark in this work. Objective assessment was performed through the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and mean normalized squared error (MNSE), decomposed into residual noise and bias. Results showed that the perceptual loss function (PL4) is able to achieve virtually the same noise levels of a full-dose acquisition, while resulting in smaller signal bias compared to other loss functions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Parallel Physics-Informed Neural Networks with Bidirectional Balance

As an emerging technology in deep learning, physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have been widely used to solve various partial differential equations (PDEs) in engineering. However, PDEs based on practical considerations contain multiple physical quantities and complex initial boundary conditions, thus PINNs often returns incorrect results. Here we take heat transfer problem in multilayer fabrics as a typical example. It is coupled by multiple temperature fields with strong correlation, and the values of variables are extremely unbalanced among different dimensions. We clarify the potential difficulties of solving such problems by classic PINNs, and propose a parallel physics-informed neural networks with bidirectional balance. In detail, our parallel solving framework synchronously fits coupled equations through several multilayer perceptions. Moreover, we design two modules to balance forward process of data and back-propagation process of loss gradient. This bidirectional balance not only enables the whole network to converge stably, but also helps to fully learn various physical conditions in PDEs. We provide a series of ablation experiments to verify the effectiveness of the proposed methods. The results show that our approach makes the PINNs unsolvable problem solvable, and achieves excellent solving accuracy.
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

TensorFlow for Computer Vision — How to Train Image Classifier with Artificial Neural Networks

Image classification without convolutions? Here’s why it’s a bad idea. Artificial neural networks aren’t designed for image classification. But how terrible can they be? That’s what we’ll find out today. We’ll train an image classification model on 20,000 images using only Dense layers. So no convolutions and other fancy stuff, we’ll save them for upcoming articles.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Efficient Neural Network Training via Forward and Backward Propagation Sparsification

Sparse training is a natural idea to accelerate the training speed of deep neural networks and save the memory usage, especially since large modern neural networks are significantly over-parameterized. However, most of the existing methods cannot achieve this goal in practice because the chain rule based gradient (w.r.t. structure parameters) estimators adopted by previous methods require dense computation at least in the backward propagation step. This paper solves this problem by proposing an efficient sparse training method with completely sparse forward and backward passes. We first formulate the training process as a continuous minimization problem under global sparsity constraint. We then separate the optimization process into two steps, corresponding to weight update and structure parameter update. For the former step, we use the conventional chain rule, which can be sparse via exploiting the sparse structure. For the latter step, instead of using the chain rule based gradient estimators as in existing methods, we propose a variance reduced policy gradient estimator, which only requires two forward passes without backward propagation, thus achieving completely sparse training. We prove that the variance of our gradient estimator is bounded. Extensive experimental results on real-world datasets demonstrate that compared to previous methods, our algorithm is much more effective in accelerating the training process, up to an order of magnitude faster.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
nanowerk.com

Ultra-precise magnetic field detection using squeezed light

(Nanowerk News) Precise detection of magnetic fields is important for applications that range from magnetic brain imaging, to detection of sunken ships, to exploration of the solar system. For many of these applications, the most sensitive magnetic-field measuring instruments (magnetometers) are “optically-pumped magnetometers,” which use laser light to probe magnetically-sensitive atoms. In many cases, the sensitivity of these instruments is limited by random variations (noise) in the laser light used. If that noise can be reduced, the magnetometer becomes more sensitive, and tinier changes in the magnetic field can be detected.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Training neural networks with synthetic electrocardiograms

We present a method for training neural networks with synthetic electrocardiograms that mimic signals produced by a wearable single lead electrocardiogram monitor. We use domain randomization where the synthetic signal properties such as the waveform shape, RR-intervals and noise are varied for every training example. Models trained with synthetic data are compared to their counterparts trained with real data. Detection of r-waves in electrocardiograms recorded during different physical activities and in atrial fibrillation is used to compare the models. By allowing the randomization to increase beyond what is typically observed in the real-world data the performance is on par or superseding the performance of networks trained with real data. Experiments show robust performance with different seeds and training examples on different test sets without any test set specific tuning. The method makes possible to train neural networks using practically free-to-collect data with accurate labels without the need for manual annotations and it opens up the possibility of extending the use of synthetic data on cardiac disease classification when disease specific a priori information is used in the electrocardiogram generation. Additionally the distribution of data can be controlled eliminating class imbalances that are typically observed in health related data and additionally the generated data is inherently private.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Collocation approximation by deep neural ReLU networks for parametric elliptic PDEs with lognormal inputs

We study the deep ReLU neural network collocation approximation of the solution $u$ to elliptic PDEs with lognormal inputs, parametrized by $\boldsymbol{y}$ from the non-compact set $\mathbb{R}^\infty$. The approximation error is measured in the norm of the Bochner space $L_2(\mathbb{R}^\infty, V, \gamma)$, where $\gamma$ is the infinite tensor product standard Gaussian probability measure on $\mathbb{R}^\infty$ and $V$ is the energy space. Under a certain assumption on $\ell_q$-summability for the lognormal inputs $(0<q<2)$, we proved that given arbitrary number $\delta >0$ small enough, for every integer $n > 1$, one can construct a compactly supported deep ReLU neural network $\boldsymbol{\phi}_n:= \big(\phi_j\big)_{j=1}^m$ of size at most $n$ on $\mathbb{R}^m$ with $m =\mathcal{O}(n^{1 - \delta})$, and a sequence of points $\big(\boldsymbol{y}j\big)_{j=1}^m \subset \mathbb{R}^m$ (which are independent of $u$) so that the collocation approximation of $u$ by $\Phi_n u:= \sum_{j=1}^m u\big(\boldsymbol{y}^j\big) \Phi_j,$ which is based on the $m$ solvers $\Big( u\big(\boldsymbol{y}^j\big)\Big)_{j=1}^m$ and the deep ReLU network $\boldsymbol{\phi}_n$, gives the twofold error bounds: $\|u- \Phi_n u \|_{L_2(\mathbb{R}^\infty V, \gamma)} = \mathcal{O}\left(m^{- (1/q - 1/2)}\right) =\mathcal{O}\left(n^{- (1-\delta)(1/q - 1/2)}\right),$ where $\Phi_j$ are the extensions of $\phi_j$ to the whole $\mathbb{R}^\infty$. We also obtained similar results for the case when the lognormal inputs are parametrized on $\mathbb{R}^M$ with very large dimension $M$, and the approximation error is measured in the $\sqrt{g_M}$-weighted uniform norm of the Bochner space $L_\infty^{\sqrt{g}}(\mathbb{R}^M, V)$, where $g_M$ is the density function of the standard Gaussian probability measure on $\mathbb{R}^M$.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph Neural Network Training with Data Tiering

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown success in learning from graph-structured data, with applications to fraud detection, recommendation, and knowledge graph reasoning. However, training GNN efficiently is challenging because: 1) GPU memory capacity is limited and can be insufficient for large datasets, and 2) the graph-based data structure causes irregular data access patterns. In this work, we provide a method to statistical analyze and identify more frequently accessed data ahead of GNN training. Our data tiering method not only utilizes the structure of input graph, but also an insight gained from actual GNN training process to achieve a higher prediction result. With our data tiering method, we additionally provide a new data placement and access strategy to further minimize the CPU-GPU communication overhead. We also take into account of multi-GPU GNN training as well and we demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy in a multi-GPU system. The evaluation results show that our work reduces CPU-GPU traffic by 87-95% and improves the training speed of GNN over the existing solutions by 1.6-2.1x on graphs with hundreds of millions of nodes and billions of edges.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

MAC-ReconNet: A Multiple Acquisition Context based Convolutional Neural Network for MR Image Reconstruction using Dynamic Weight Prediction

Convolutional Neural network-based MR reconstruction methods have shown to provide fast and high quality reconstructions. A primary drawback with a CNN-based model is that it lacks flexibility and can effectively operate only for a specific acquisition context limiting practical applicability. By acquisition context, we mean a specific combination of three input settings considered namely, the anatomy under study, undersampling mask pattern and acceleration factor for undersampling. The model could be trained jointly on images combining multiple contexts. However the model does not meet the performance of context specific models nor extensible to contexts unseen at train time. This necessitates a modification to the existing architecture in generating context specific weights so as to incorporate flexibility to multiple contexts. We propose a multiple acquisition context based network, called MAC-ReconNet for MRI reconstruction, flexible to multiple acquisition contexts and generalizable to unseen contexts for applicability in real scenarios. The proposed network has an MRI reconstruction module and a dynamic weight prediction (DWP) module. The DWP module takes the corresponding acquisition context information as input and learns the context-specific weights of the reconstruction module which changes dynamically with context at run time. We show that the proposed approach can handle multiple contexts based on cardiac and brain datasets, Gaussian and Cartesian undersampling patterns and five acceleration factors. The proposed network outperforms the naive jointly trained model and gives competitive results with the context-specific models both quantitatively and qualitatively. We also demonstrate the generalizability of our model by testing on contexts unseen at train time.
SCIENCE

