Artificial Compressibility Approaches in Flux Reconstruction for Incompressible Viscous Flow Simulations

Viscous streaming refers to the rectified, steady flows that emerge when a liquid oscillates around an immersed microfeature, typically a solid body or a bubble. The ability of such features to locally concentrate stresses produces strong inertial effects to which both fluid and immersed particles respond within short length (O(100) microns) and time (milliseconds) scales, rendering viscous streaming arguably the most efficient mechanism to exploit inertia at the microscale. Despite this potential, viscous streaming has been investigated in rather narrow conditions, mostly making use of bodies of uniform curvature (cylinders, spheres) for which induced flow topologies are constrained to only two regimes, classically referred to as single and double layer regimes. This severely limits the scope of potential applications, and sits in stark contrast to inertial focusing (the approach that perhaps has most defined the field of inertial microfluidics), where instead boundaries with multiple curvatures have long been utilised to magnify inertial effects, expand design space, and enable novel applications. Here, we demonstrate that a multi-curvature approach in viscous streaming dramatically extends the range of accessible flow topologies. We show that numerically predicted, but never experimentally observed, streaming flows can be physically reproduced, computationally engineered, and in turn used to enhance particle manipulation, filtering and separation in compact, robust, tunable and inexpensive devices. Overall, this study provides an avenue to unlock the utility of viscous streaming with potential applications in manufacturing, environment, health and medicine, from particle self-assembly to microplastics removal.
