Rock acoustics of diagenesis and cementation

By José M. Carcione, Davide Gei, Stefano Picotti, Ayman N. Qadrouh, Mamdoh Alajmi, Jing Ba
 5 days ago

We simulate the effects of diagenesis, cementation and compaction on the elastic properties of shales and sandstones with four different petro-elastical theories and a basin-evolution model, based on constant heating and sedimentation rates. We consider shales composed of clay minerals, mainly smectite...

Acoustic topological Anderson insulators

Hui Liu, Boyang Xie, Haonan Wang, Wenwei Liu, Zhancheng Li, Hua Cheng, Jianguo Tian, Zhengyou Liu, Shuqi Chen. Recent breakthrough on topological Anderson insulators revealed the breakdown of the traditional perception that sufficiently strong disorder may induce the appearance of topological protected transport states instead of destruction. Although topological Anderson insulators have been observed in various time-reversal symmetry breaking systems, the observation of topological Anderson insulators protected by time-reversal symmetry remains scarce, which are considered to be more promising in applications such as the integrated devices. Here, we report the experimental observation of topological Anderson insulator in a two-dimensional bilayer phononic crystal. The robust spin-dependent edge states, as evidence of topological Anderson insulating phase, are observed by introducing on-site disorder. In addition, spin Bott index was computed to identify the topological invariants of the system with disorder, which confirmed the occurrence of disorder-induced topological state. Our results reveal that the impurities and defects introduced in the processing of integrated devices may induce the formation of topological transport states, which are promising for the exploration of new routes for the integration devices design.
CHEMISTRY
Unidirectional acoustic metamaterials based on nonadiabatic holonomic quantum transformations

Jin-Lei Wu, Shuai Tang, Yan Wang, Xiaosai Wang, Jin-Xuan Han, Cheng Lü, Jie Song, Shi-Lei Su, Yan Xia, Yongyuan Jiang. Nonadiabatic holonomic quantum transformations (NHQTs) have attracted wide attention and have been applied in many aspects of quantum computation, whereas related research is usually limited to the field of quantum physics. Here we bring NHQTs into constructing a unidirectional acoustic metamaterial (UDAM) for shaping classical beams. The UDAM is made up of an array of three-waveguide couplers, where the propagation of acoustic waves mimics the evolution of NHQTs. The excellent agreement among analytical predictions, numerical simulations, and experimental measurements confirms the great applicability of NHQTs in acoustic metamaterial engineering. The present work extends research on NHQTs from quantum physics to the field of classical waves for designing metamaterials with simple structures and may pave a new way to design UDAMs that would be of potential applications in acoustic isolation, communication, and stealth.
PHYSICS
Photo-acoustic inversion using plasmonic contrast agents: The full Maxwell model

We analyze the inversion of the photo-acoustic imaging modality using electromagnetic plasmonic nano-particles as contrast agents. We prove that the generated pressure, before and after injecting the plasmonic nano-particles, measured at a single point, located away from the targeted inhomogeneity to image, and at a given band of incident frequencies is enough to reconstruct the (eventually complex valued) permittivity. Indeed, from these measurements, we define an indicator function which depends on the used incident frequency and the time of measurement. This indicator function has differentiating behaviors in terms of both time and frequency. First, from the behavior in terms of time, we can estimate the arrival time of the pressure from which we can localize the injected nano-particle. Second, we show that this indicator function has maximum picks at incident frequencies close to the plasmonic resonances. This allows us to estimate these resonances from which we construct the permittivity.
SCIENCE
Slow acoustic surface modes through the use of hidden geometry

The acoustic surface modes supported by a partly covered periodic meander groove structure formed in an assumed perfectly rigid plate are investigated. This allows one to create a slower acoustic surface wave than can be achieved with the same uncovered meander structure. By changing the size of the uncovered section the phase and group speeds can be tuned. When the uncovered section of the meander structure is centred along the grooves then the distance along the grooves between neighbouring holes is the same on both sides of the structure so no band gap is observed at the first Brillouin zone boundary due to glide symmetry. This then gives quite linear dispersion. As the uncovered section's position is moved away from the centre of the meander structure a band gap opens at the Brillouin zone boundary.
SCIENCE
Core Electron Heating By Triggered Ion Acoustic Waves In The Solar Wind

One of the goals of the Parker Solar Probe Mission (PSP) is to trace the flow of energy that heats the solar corona and solar wind. The purpose of this paper is to document one achievement of that goal by showing that triggered ion acoustic waves (TIAW) heat the core solar electrons isotropically. TIAW are narrow band ion acoustic waves that (1) appear at frequencies of 200-1000 Hz in shock-like bursts at the few Hz rate of a low frequency ion acoustic-like wave, and (2) that last for hours to days. They contain both electric field and density fluctuations, and they are the dominant wave mode at frequencies greater than 100 Hz at solar distances less than 30 solar radii On PSP orbits 6, 7, 8, and 9, the spacecraft passed through the 22-30 solar radial distance eight times. On two of the passes, there were no TIAW and there was no electron heating. On the remaining six passes, there were TIAW and strong core electron heating. There were also broadband ion acoustic waves on several of the passes and they did not heat the core electrons. The ions were cooler and the solar wind speed was smaller at the times of the TIAW. This resulted in a large core electron to ion temperature ratio, which allowed for the growth of the TIAW. These limited statistics support the conclusion that solar wind core electrons were heated by triggered ion acoustic waves.
ASTRONOMY
Domain Generalization on Efficient Acoustic Scene Classification using Residual Normalization

It is a practical research topic how to deal with multi-device audio inputs by a single acoustic scene classification system with efficient design. In this work, we propose Residual Normalization, a novel feature normalization method that uses frequency-wise normalization % instance normalization with a shortcut path to discard unnecessary device-specific information without losing useful information for classification. Moreover, we introduce an efficient architecture, BC-ResNet-ASC, a modified version of the baseline architecture with a limited receptive field. BC-ResNet-ASC outperforms the baseline architecture even though it contains the small number of parameters. Through three model compression schemes: pruning, quantization, and knowledge distillation, we can reduce model complexity further while mitigating the performance degradation. The proposed system achieves an average test accuracy of 76.3% in TAU Urban Acoustic Scenes 2020 Mobile, development dataset with 315k parameters, and average test accuracy of 75.3% after compression to 61.0KB of non-zero parameters. The proposed method won the 1st place in DCASE 2021 challenge, TASK1A.
COMPUTERS
Hints of the $H_0-r_d$ tension in uncorrelated Baryon Acoustic Oscillations dataset

Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO) datasets use very precise measurements of the spatial distribution of large-scale structures as a distance ladder to help constrain cosmological parameters. In a recent article \cite{Benisty:2020otr}, we combined 17 uncorrelated BAO measurements in the effective redshift range $0.106 \le z \le 2.36$ with the Cosmic Chronometers data, the Pantheon Type Ia supernova and the Hubble Diagram of Gamma Ray Bursts and Quasars to obtain that the $\Lambda$CDM model fit infers for the Hubble constant: $69.85 \pm 1.27km/sec/Mpc$ and for the sound horizon distance: $146.1 \pm 2.15Mpc$. Beyond the $\Lambda$CDM model we test $\Omega_k$CDM and wCDM and we get $\Omega_k = -0.076 \pm 0.012$, $w = -0.989 \pm 0.049$ accordingly. In this proceeding we present elaborate on our findings and we compare them to other recent results in the literature.
ASTRONOMY
Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
SCIENCE
Quantifying Wetting Dynamics with Triboelectrification

Wetting is often perceived as an intrinsic surface property of materials, but determining its evolution is complicated by its complex dependence on roughness across the scales. The Wenzel state, where liquids have intimate contact with the rough substrate, and the Cassie-Baxter (CB) state, where liquids sit onto air pockets formed between asperities, are only two states among the plethora of wetting behaviors. Furthermore, transitions from the CB to the Wenzel state dictate completely different surface performance, such as anti-contamination, anti-icing, drag reduction etc.; however, little is known about how transition occurs during time between the several wetting modes. In this paper, we show that wetting dynamics can be accurately quantified and tracked using solid-liquid triboelectrification. Theoretical underpinning reveals how surface micro-/nano-geometries regulate stability/infiltration, also demonstrating the generality of our theoretical approach in understanding wetting transitions.
CHEMISTRY
Quenching Factor consistency across several NaI(Tl) crystals

D. Cintas, P. An, C. Awe, P. S. Barbeau, E. Barbosa de Souza, S. Hedges, J. H. Jo, M. Martinez, R. H. Maruyama, L. Li, G. C. Rich, J. Runge, M. L. Sarsa, W. G. Thompson. Testing the DAMA/LIBRA annual modulation result independently of dark matter particle and halo models has been a challenge for twenty years. Using the same target material, NaI(Tl), is required and presently two experiments, ANAIS-112 and COSINE-100, are running for such a goal. A precise knowledge of the detector response to nuclear recoils is mandatory because this is the most likely channel to find the dark matter signal. The light produced by nuclear recoils is quenched with respect to that produced by electrons by a factor that has to be measured experimentally. However, current quenching factor measurements in NaI(Tl) crystals disagree within the energy region of interest for dark matter searches. To disentangle whether this discrepancy is due to intrinsic differences in the light response among different NaI(Tl) crystals, or has its origin in unaccounted for systematic effects will be key in the comparison among the different experiments. We present measurements of the quenching factors for five small NaI(Tl) crystals performed in the same experimental setup to control systematics. Quenching factor results are compatible between crystals and no clear dependence with energy is observed from 10 to 80 keVnr.
SCIENCE
CLMB: deep contrastive learning for robust metagenomic binning

The reconstruction of microbial genomes from large metagenomic datasets is a critical procedure for finding uncultivated microbial populations and defining their microbial functional roles. To achieve that, we need to perform metagenomic binning, clustering the assembled contigs into draft genomes. Despite the existing computational tools, most of them neglect one important property of the metagenomic data, that is, the noise. To further improve the metagenomic binning step and reconstruct better metagenomes, we propose a deep Contrastive Learning framework for Metagenome Binning (CLMB), which can efficiently eliminate the disturbance of noise and produce more stable and robust results. Essentially, instead of denoising the data explicitly, we add simulated noise to the training data and force the deep learning model to produce similar and stable representations for both the noise-free data and the distorted data. Consequently, the trained model will be robust to noise and handle it implicitly during usage. CLMB outperforms the previous state-of-the-art binning methods significantly, recovering the most near-complete genomes on almost all the benchmarking datasets (up to 17\% more reconstructed genomes compared to the second-best method). It also improves the performance of bin refinement, reconstructing 8-22 more high-quality genomes and 15-32 more middle-quality genomes than the second-best result. Impressively, in addition to being compatible with the binning refiner, single CLMB even recovers on average 15 more HQ genomes than the refiner of VAMB and Maxbin on the benchmarking datasets. CLMB is open-source and available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
A Survey of Generalisation in Deep Reinforcement Learning

The study of generalisation in deep Reinforcement Learning (RL) aims to produce RL algorithms whose policies generalise well to novel unseen situations at deployment time, avoiding overfitting to their training environments. Tackling this is vital if we are to deploy reinforcement learning algorithms in real world scenarios, where the environment will be diverse, dynamic and unpredictable. This survey is an overview of this nascent field. We provide a unifying formalism and terminology for discussing different generalisation problems, building upon previous works. We go on to categorise existing benchmarks for generalisation, as well as current methods for tackling the generalisation problem. Finally, we provide a critical discussion of the current state of the field, including recommendations for future work. Among other conclusions, we argue that taking a purely procedural content generation approach to benchmark design is not conducive to progress in generalisation, we suggest fast online adaptation and tackling RL-specific problems as some areas for future work on methods for generalisation, and we recommend building benchmarks in underexplored problem settings such as offline RL generalisation and reward-function variation.
COMPUTERS
Astronomy Jargon 101: Baryon Acoustic Oscillations

In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! Listen carefully for today’s topic: baryon acoustic oscillations!. The early universe was a pretty intense place. So intense that it was a plasma, which is a fancy physics word for a high-energy soup of particles and radiation. And like any other soup, high-energy or otherwise, there can be sound waves.
ASTRONOMY
Destination exoplanet: Habitability conditions influenced bystellar winds properties

The cumulative effect of the magnetized stellar winds on exoplanets dominates over other forms of star-planet interactions. When combined with photoevaporation, these winds will lead to atmospheric erosion. This is directly connected with the concept of Habitable Zone (HZ) planets around late-type stars. Our knowledge of these magnetized winds is limited, making numerical models useful tools to explore them. In this preliminary study, we focus on solar-like stars exploring how different stellar wind properties scale with one another. We used one of the most detailed physics-based models, the 3D Alfvén Wave Solar Model part of the Space Weather ModelingFramework, and applied it to the stellar winds domain. Our simulations showed that the magnetic field topology on the star surface plays a fundamental role in shaping the different stellar wind properties (wind speed, mass loss rate, angular momentum loss rate). We conclude that a characterization of the Alfvén surface is crucial when studying star-planet interaction as it can serve as an inner-boundary of the HZ.
ASTRONOMY
Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
SimMIM: A Simple Framework for Masked Image Modeling

This paper presents SimMIM, a simple framework for masked image modeling. We simplify recently proposed related approaches without special designs such as block-wise masking and tokenization via discrete VAE or clustering. To study what let the masked image modeling task learn good representations, we systematically study the major components in our framework, and find that simple designs of each component have revealed very strong representation learning performance: 1) random masking of the input image with a moderately large masked patch size (e.g., 32) makes a strong pre-text task; 2) predicting raw pixels of RGB values by direct regression performs no worse than the patch classification approaches with complex designs; 3) the prediction head can be as light as a linear layer, with no worse performance than heavier ones. Using ViT-B, our approach achieves 83.8% top-1 fine-tuning accuracy on ImageNet-1K by pre-training also on this dataset, surpassing previous best approach by +0.6%. When applied on a larger model of about 650 million parameters, SwinV2-H, it achieves 87.1% top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-1K using only ImageNet-1K data. We also leverage this approach to facilitate the training of a 3B model (SwinV2-G), that by $40\times$ less data than that in previous practice, we achieve the state-of-the-art on four representative vision benchmarks. The code and models will be publicly available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS
Extraction of kinetics from equilibrium distributions of states using the Metropolis Monte Carlo method

The Metropolis Monte Carlo (MC) method is used to extract reaction kinetics from a given equilibrium distribution of states of a complex system. The approach is illustrated by the folding/unfolding reaction for two proteins - a model beta-hairpin and a-helical protein a3D. For beta-hairpin, the free energy surfaces (FESs) and free energy profiles (FEPs) are employed as the equilibrium distributions of states, playing a role of the potentials of mean force to determine the acceptance probabilities of new states in the MC simulations. Based on the FESs and PESs for a set of temperatures that were simulated with the molecular dynamics (MD) method, the MC simulations are performed to extract folding/ unfolding rates. It has been found that the rate constants and first-passage time (FPT) distributions obtained in the MC simulations change with temperature in good agreement with those from the MD simulations. For a3D protein, whose equilibrium folding/unfoldingwas studied with the single-molecule FRET method (Chung et al., J. Phys. Chem. A, 115, 2011, 3642), the FRET-efficiency histograms at different denaturant concentrations were used as the equilibrium distribution of protein states. It has been found that the rate constants for folding and unfolding obtained in the MC simulations change with denaturant concentration in reasonable agreement with the constants that were extracted from the photon trajectories on the basis of theoretical models. The simulated FPT distributions are single-exponential, which is consistent with the assumption of two-state kinetics that was made in the theoretical models. The promising feature of the present approach is that it is based solely on the equilibrium distributions of states, without introducing any additional parameters to perform simulations, which suggests its applicability to other complex systems.
CHEMISTRY
TransMix: Attend to Mix for Vision Transformers

Mixup-based augmentation has been found to be effective for generalizing models during training, especially for Vision Transformers (ViTs) since they can easily overfit. However, previous mixup-based methods have an underlying prior knowledge that the linearly interpolated ratio of targets should be kept the same as the ratio proposed in input interpolation. This may lead to a strange phenomenon that sometimes there is no valid object in the mixed image due to the random process in augmentation but there is still response in the label space. To bridge such gap between the input and label spaces, we propose TransMix, which mixes labels based on the attention maps of Vision Transformers. The confidence of the label will be larger if the corresponding input image is weighted higher by the attention map. TransMix is embarrassingly simple and can be implemented in just a few lines of code without introducing any extra parameters and FLOPs to ViT-based models. Experimental results show that our method can consistently improve various ViT-based models at scales on ImageNet classification. After pre-trained with TransMix on ImageNet, the ViT-based models also demonstrate better transferability to semantic segmentation, object detection and instance segmentation. TransMix also exhibits to be more robust when evaluating on 4 different benchmarks. Code will be made publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE

