ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Active microrheology in corrugated channels: comparison of thermal and colloidal baths

By P. Malgaretti, A.M. Puertas, I. Pagonabarraga
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The dynamics of colloidal suspension confined within porous materials strongly differs from that in the bulk. In particular, within porous materials, the presence of boundaries with complex shapes entangles the longitudinal and transverse degrees of freedom inducing a coupling between the transport of the suspension and the density inhomogeneities induced by...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Zonal profile corrugations and staircase formation: Role of the transport crossphase

Recently, quasi-stationary structures called $E \times B$ staircases were observed in gyrokinetic simulations, in all transport channels [Dif-Pradalier et al. Phys. Rev. Lett. 114, 085004 (2015)]. We present a novel analytical theory - supported by collisional drift-wave fluid simulations - for the generation of density profile corrugations (staircase), independent of the action of zonal flows: Turbulent fluctuations self-organize to generate quasi-stationary radial modulations $\Delta\theta(r,t)$ of the transport crossphase $\theta$ between density and electric potential fluctuations. The radial modulations of the associated particle flux drive zonal corrugations of the density profile, via a modulational instability. In turn, zonal density corrugations regulate the turbulence via nonlinear damping of the fluctuations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Comprehensive view of microscopic interactions between DNA-coated colloids

The self-assembly of DNA-coated colloids into highly-ordered structures offers great promise for advanced optical materials. However, control of disorder, defects, melting, and crystal growth is hindered by the lack of a microscopic understanding of DNA-mediated colloidal interactions. Here we use total internal reflection microscopy to measure in situ the interaction potential between DNA-coated colloids with nanometer resolution and the macroscopic melting behavior. The range and strength of the interaction are measured and linked to key material design parameters, including DNA sequence, polymer length, grafting density, and complementary fraction. We present a first-principles model that quantitatively reproduces our experimental data without fitting parameters over a wide range of DNA ligand designs. Our theory identifies a subtle competition between DNA binding and steric repulsion and accurately predicts adhesion and melting at a molecular level. Combining experimental and theoretical results, our work provides a quantitative and predictive approach for guiding material design with DNA-nanotechnology and can be further extended to a diversity of colloidal and biological systems.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Astrophysical Jets in Relativistic Regime : Thermal and Radiative Driving

We study the efficiency of radiation in driving jets around black holes. Including general relativity for the radiation driving, we also show that the radiation field is affected by strong gravitational field in non linear manner, making general relativistic analysis more significant. We obtained internal shocks in jets close to the base, as a result of non-conical cross section and nature of radiation field on jet dynamics. Theoretical evidence of internal shocks is significant, as these are required to explain high energy tail of the spectra of radio sources. Under thermal and radiative driving, jets with electron-positron composition are obtained to be achieving relativistic speeds up to Lorentz factors $\gamma \sim 10$ while for electron-proton composition it is $\gamma \sim 2$ for luminous discs. We also showed that extragalactic jets around AGNs are faster than those around microquasars. We obtain that through Compton scattering, relativistic jets generated with non relativistic temperatures, are efficiently heated by temperatures up to $T \sim 10^{11-12} \rm K$. Further, we obtained transonic solutions with relativistic terminal speeds, for bound state of the jet at the base (that is, generalized Bernoulli parameter $E < 1$), where gravity is dominant over thermal driving. In Thomson scattering regime no transonic solutions could be obtained. This shows that radiation, in fact, has greater role as it not only accelerates the unbound matter of the jets, but the acceleration is effective even in absence of any other accelerating agent such as thermal acceleration. A detailed analysis of dependence of jet variables upon various parameters like plasma composition, magnetic pressure in the disc, luminosity, accretion rate, jet geometry and jet launching energy etc, is carried out.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Introducing corrugated surfaces in electromagnetism problems via perturbative approach

In physics, problems involving boundary conditions on corrugated surfaces are relevant to understanding nature, since, at some scale, the surfaces manifest corrugations that may have to be taken into account. In introductory level electromagnetism courses, a very common and fundamental exercise is to solve Poisson's equation for a point charge in the presence of an infinity perfectly planar conducting surface, which is usually done by image method, but also via Green's function. Clinton, Esrick and Sacks [Phys. Rev. B 31, 7540 (1985)], using a perturbative analytical calculation of the Green function, solved this problem introducing corrugation to the surface. In the present paper, we make a detailed pedagogical review of the calculations of these authors. Moreover, we present an original result, applying this perturbative approach to investigate the introduction of corrugation in another very common exercise in electromagnetism courses. Specifically, we solve the Laplace equation for the electrostatic potential to a corrugated neutral conducting cylinder in the presence of an uniform electric field, obtaining how the potential, electric field, and surface charge density are affected by the corrugation. These calculations can be used as pedagogical examples of the application of this perturbative approach in electromagnetism courses.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colloid#Microrheology#Fluid Dynamics
arxiv.org

The Activation Energy for Wall Slip

The Navier slip boundary condition is interpreted as an equilibrium of shear rate and slip rate. From the argument that the slip rate shall be proportional to the molecules' collision rate, the temperature dependence of the Navier slip boundary condition is derived. The model for the temperature dependence of the slip length is validated by slip measurements of liquid hydrocarbons in a novel Couette typ tribometer being introduced. The essence of the gained experimental data for one fluid-solid-interface is the quadruple activation energy for shear and wall slip together with the viscosity and slip length at a reference temperature. This quadruple is determined for four different hydrocarbon liquids of different molecular mass, structure and polarity proving the applicability of the new measurement method. From the executed systematic measurements three conclusions regarding the slip length dependence are pointed out: (i) the slip length increases with increasing molar mass; (ii) changing the molecular structure from saturated hydrocarbon to unsaturated affects the slip length as well as the activation energy for slip; (iii) adding a small fraction of polar molecules to the hydrocarbon decreases the slip length and increases the activation energy for wall slip due to the polar end-groups of the liquid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Extraction of kinetics from equilibrium distributions of states using the Metropolis Monte Carlo method

The Metropolis Monte Carlo (MC) method is used to extract reaction kinetics from a given equilibrium distribution of states of a complex system. The approach is illustrated by the folding/unfolding reaction for two proteins - a model beta-hairpin and a-helical protein a3D. For beta-hairpin, the free energy surfaces (FESs) and free energy profiles (FEPs) are employed as the equilibrium distributions of states, playing a role of the potentials of mean force to determine the acceptance probabilities of new states in the MC simulations. Based on the FESs and PESs for a set of temperatures that were simulated with the molecular dynamics (MD) method, the MC simulations are performed to extract folding/ unfolding rates. It has been found that the rate constants and first-passage time (FPT) distributions obtained in the MC simulations change with temperature in good agreement with those from the MD simulations. For a3D protein, whose equilibrium folding/unfoldingwas studied with the single-molecule FRET method (Chung et al., J. Phys. Chem. A, 115, 2011, 3642), the FRET-efficiency histograms at different denaturant concentrations were used as the equilibrium distribution of protein states. It has been found that the rate constants for folding and unfolding obtained in the MC simulations change with denaturant concentration in reasonable agreement with the constants that were extracted from the photon trajectories on the basis of theoretical models. The simulated FPT distributions are single-exponential, which is consistent with the assumption of two-state kinetics that was made in the theoretical models. The promising feature of the present approach is that it is based solely on the equilibrium distributions of states, without introducing any additional parameters to perform simulations, which suggests its applicability to other complex systems.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantifying Wetting Dynamics with Triboelectrification

Wetting is often perceived as an intrinsic surface property of materials, but determining its evolution is complicated by its complex dependence on roughness across the scales. The Wenzel state, where liquids have intimate contact with the rough substrate, and the Cassie-Baxter (CB) state, where liquids sit onto air pockets formed between asperities, are only two states among the plethora of wetting behaviors. Furthermore, transitions from the CB to the Wenzel state dictate completely different surface performance, such as anti-contamination, anti-icing, drag reduction etc.; however, little is known about how transition occurs during time between the several wetting modes. In this paper, we show that wetting dynamics can be accurately quantified and tracked using solid-liquid triboelectrification. Theoretical underpinning reveals how surface micro-/nano-geometries regulate stability/infiltration, also demonstrating the generality of our theoretical approach in understanding wetting transitions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A correlation between energy gap, critical current density and relaxation of a superconductor

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from excited states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation from thermal excitations is investigated, like after absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy. Relaxation proceeds within finite periods of time the length of which increases the more strongly the closer the superconductor temperature has already approached its critical value. Properties of many-particle systems (as explained, by an analogy to nuclear physics), basic thermodynamic considerations (temperature uniquely defined under solely equilibrium condition) and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films) are applied as tools to prove this expectation. Energy gap, superconductor critical current density and critical temperature, as a result, are tightly related to relaxation rates and relaxation times of the superconductor electron system. By numerical simulations, an attempt is made to find a quantitative correlation of these properties in a thin film superconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Time reversal of surface plasmons

We study in this work the so-called "instantaneous time mirrors" in the context of surface plasmons. The latter are associated with high frequency waves at the surface of a conducting sheet. Instantaneous time mirrors were introduced by M. Fink et al, with the idea that singular perturbations in the time variable in a wave-type equation create a time-reversed focusing wave. We consider the time-dependent three-dimensional Maxwell's equations, coupled to Drude's model for the description of the surface current. The time mirror is modeled by a sudden, strong, change in the Drude weight of the electrons on the sheet. Our goal is to characterize the time-reversed wave, in particular to quantify the quality of refocusing. We establish that the latter depends on the distance of the source to the sheet, and on some physical parameters such as the relaxation time of the electrons. We also show that, in addition to the plasmonic wave, the time mirror generates a free propagating wave that offers, contrary to the surface wave, some resolution in the direction orthogonal to the sheet. Blurring effects due to non-instantaneous mirrors are finally investigated.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy reveals the dynamics of proteins and nanoparticles in quasi-transparent and miniature samples

Dynamic light scattering techniques are routinely used for numerous industrial and research applications, because they can give access to the motion spectrum of micro- and nano-objects, and therefore to particle sizes or visco-elastic properties. However, measurements are impossible when samples do not scatterer light enough, i.e. when there are too few scattering events due to excessively small scattering cross-sections and/or low concentrations of scatterers. Here, we propose to amplify light scattering efficiency by placing weakly scattering samples inside a Lambertian cavity with high reflectance walls. It produces a 3D isotropic and homogeneous light field that effectively elongates the scattering pathlength by 2 to 3 orders of magnitude, and leads to a dramatic increase in sensitivity. We could indeed measure the diffusion coefficient and size of particles ranging from 5nm to 20 microns with volume fractions as low at 10^(-9) in volumes as low as 100 microliters, and in solvents with refractive index mismatches down to 0.01. With a 10^(4) fold increase in sensitivity compared to classical techniques, we considerably expand the applications of light scattering to highly diluted samples, miniaturized microfluidics samples, and samples practically deemed non-scattering. Beyond the realm of current applications of light scattering techniques, our Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy method (CASS) and its outstanding sensitivity represent a major methodological step towards the study of problems such as the ballistic limit of Brownian motion, the internal dynamics of proteins, or the low frequency dielectric dynamics of liquids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy