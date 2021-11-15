ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Extremely confined gap plasmon modes: when nonlocality matters

By Sergejs Boroviks, Zhan-Hong Lin, Vladimir A. Zenin, Mario Ziegler, Andrea Dellith, P. A. D. Gonçalves, Christian Wolff, Sergey I. Bozhevolnyi, Jer-Shing Huang, N. Asger Mortensen
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Sergejs Boroviks, Zhan-Hong Lin, Vladimir A. Zenin, Mario Ziegler, Andrea Dellith, P. A. D. Gonçalves, Christian Wolff, Sergey I. Bozhevolnyi, Jer-Shing Huang, N. Asger Mortensen. Historically, the field of plasmonics has been relying on the framework of classical electrodynamics,...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confinement#Plasmon#Atomic#Mat#Nanoscale Physics
Interesting Engineering

NASA Scientists Think 'Singing Trees' Can Bring Us Closer to Another World

A project led by a group of NASA scientists that brings art and science together called The Tree of Life wants to connect the Earth and space through a song that will last two centuries. And this unusual duet will be transmitted through radio waves between a spacecraft in low Earth orbit and a collection of trees that have been rigged to function as a living antenna system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Semiclassical approach to the nonlocal kinetic model of metal vapor active media

A semiclassical approach based on the WKB-Maslov method is developed for the kinetic ionization equation in dense plasma with approximations characteristic of metal vapor active media excited by a contracted discharge. We develop the technique for constructing the leading term of the semiclassical asymptotics of the Cauchy problem solution for the kinetic equation under the supposition of weak diffusion. In terms of the approach developed, the local cubic nonlinear term in the original kinetic equation is considered in a nonlocal form. This allows one to transform the nonlinear nonlocal kinetic equation to an associated linear partial differential equation with a given accuracy of the asymptotic parameter using the dynamical system of moments of the desired solution of the equation. The Cauchy problem solution for the nonlinear nonlocal kinetic equation can be obtained from the solution of the associated linear partial differential equation and some algebraic equations for the coefficients of the linear equation. Within the developed approach, the plasma relaxation in metal vapor active media is studied with asymptotic solutions expressed in terms of higher transcendental functions. The qualitative analysis of such the solutions is given.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Thermal Control of Plasmonic Surface Lattice Resonances

Jussi Kelavuori (1), Viatcheslav Vanyukov (2), Timo Stolt (1), Petri Karvinen (2), Heikki Rekola (2), Tommi K. Hakala (2), Mikko J. Huttunen (1) ((1) Photonics Laboratory, Physics Unit, Tampere University, Tampere, Finland, (2) Faculty of Science and Forestry, Department of Physics and Mathematics, University of Eastern Finland, Joensuu, Finland) Plasmonic...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fluorescence quenching in plasmonic dimers due to electron tunneling

Plasmonic nanoparticles provide an ideal environment for the enhancement of fluorescent emission. On the one hand, they locally amplify the electromagnetic fields, increasing the emitter excitation rate, and on the other hand, they provide a high local density of states that accelerates the spontaneous emission. However, when the emitter is placed in close proximity of the a single metal nanoparticles, the number of nonradiative states increases dramatically causing the fluorescence to quench. It has been predicted theoretically that, through a judicious placing of the emitter, flourescence in plasmonic nanocavities can be increased at will. In this article we show that such monotonic increase is due to the use of local response approximation in the description of the plasmonic response of metal nanoparticles. We demonstrate that taking into account the electron tunneling and the nonlocality of the surrounding system via the quantum hydrodynamic theory, results eventually in a quenching of fluorescence enhancement also when the emitter is placed in a nanocavity, as opposed to local response and Thomas-Fermi hydrodynamic theory results. This outcome marks the importance of considering the quantum effects, in particular, the electron tunneling to correctly describe the emission effects in plasmonic systems at nanoscale.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
earth.com

When it comes to bee colonies, size matters

Nature offers many examples of individual organisms that live and act together in groups known as biological collectives or “superorganisms.” In bee colonies, for instance, the interactions of individual bees add up to benefit the entire collectivity. However, until recently, it was not clearly understood how bee colonies can make decisions in the face of changing conditions that are crucial for their survival.
WILDLIFE
arxiv.org

A Nonlocal Spectral Transfer Model and New Scaling Law for Scalar Turbulence

In this study, we revisit the spectral transfer model for the turbulent intensity in the passive scalar transport (under large-scale anisotropic forcing), and a subsequent modification to the scaling of scalar variance cascade is presented. From the modified spectral transfer model, we obtain a revised scalar transport model using fractional-order Laplacian operator that facilitates the robust inclusion of the nonlocal effects originated from large-scale anisotropy transferred across the multitude of scales in the turbulent cascade. We provide an $\textit{a priori}$ estimate for the nonlocal model based on the scaling analysis of scalar spectrum, and later examine our developed model through direct numerical simulation. We present a detailed analysis on the evolution of the scalar variance, high-order statistics of scalar gradient, and important two-point statistical metrics of the turbulent transport to make a comprehensive comparison between the nonlocal model and its standard version. Finally, we present an analysis that seamlessly reconciles the similarities between the developed model with the fractional-order subgrid-scale scalar flux model for the large-eddy simulation (Akhavan-Safaei et al. 2021) when the filter scale approaches the dissipative scales of turbulent transport. In order to perform this task, we employ a Gaussian process regression model to predict the model coefficient for the fractional-order subgrid model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Symmetry-protected Spoof Localized Surface Plasmonic Skyrmion

Electromagnetic (EM) skyrmions are an EM analogue of the skyrmions in condensed matter physics, which offer new degrees of freedom to structure light and manipulate light matter interactions and thus promise various groundbreaking applications in optics and photonics. Recently, there is a growing interest in composing EM skyrmions based on different field vectors of EM waves. Here, we realize an EM skyrmion, i.e., a spoof plasmonic skyrmion, using the electric field vectors of spoof localized surface plasmons (spoof LSPs) in a planar microwave resonator with rotational and mirroring symmetries. We construct the spoof plasmonic skyrmion, which holds a hedgehog-like configuration in its electric field vectors, by synthesizing a scalar vortex with a topological charge 0 in the out-of-plane component of the fields, and a polarization vortex with a topological charge 1 in the in-plane component of the fields. Besides an experimental demonstration of this skyrmion, we employ group representation theory and pinpoint the symmetry origin of the skyrmion. Such an investigation demonstrates the ubiquity of the existence of the skyrmion in any planar EM resonator holding rotational and mirroring symmetries, regardless the dimensions and the operating frequencies. The designed skyrmion not only promises novel microwave applications for sensing, processing, storing and transferring information, but also lays down a general guideline for devising skyrmions operating over a broad range in the EM spectra owing to the fact that the conducted symmetry investigation is independent of specific dimension or frequency.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy reveals the dynamics of proteins and nanoparticles in quasi-transparent and miniature samples

Dynamic light scattering techniques are routinely used for numerous industrial and research applications, because they can give access to the motion spectrum of micro- and nano-objects, and therefore to particle sizes or visco-elastic properties. However, measurements are impossible when samples do not scatterer light enough, i.e. when there are too few scattering events due to excessively small scattering cross-sections and/or low concentrations of scatterers. Here, we propose to amplify light scattering efficiency by placing weakly scattering samples inside a Lambertian cavity with high reflectance walls. It produces a 3D isotropic and homogeneous light field that effectively elongates the scattering pathlength by 2 to 3 orders of magnitude, and leads to a dramatic increase in sensitivity. We could indeed measure the diffusion coefficient and size of particles ranging from 5nm to 20 microns with volume fractions as low at 10^(-9) in volumes as low as 100 microliters, and in solvents with refractive index mismatches down to 0.01. With a 10^(4) fold increase in sensitivity compared to classical techniques, we considerably expand the applications of light scattering to highly diluted samples, miniaturized microfluidics samples, and samples practically deemed non-scattering. Beyond the realm of current applications of light scattering techniques, our Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy method (CASS) and its outstanding sensitivity represent a major methodological step towards the study of problems such as the ballistic limit of Brownian motion, the internal dynamics of proteins, or the low frequency dielectric dynamics of liquids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The CubeSpec space mission. I. Asteroseismology of massive stars from time series optical spectroscopy: science requirements and target list prioritisation

D. M. Bowman, B. Vandenbussche, H. Sana, A. Tkachenko, G. Raskin, T. Delabie, B. Vandoren, P. Royer, S. Garcia, T. Van Reeth. Context. There is currently a niche for providing high-cadence, high resolution, time-series optical spectroscopy from space, which can be filled by using a low-cost cubesat mission. The Belgian-led ESA CubeSpec mission is specifically designed to provide space-based, low-cost spectroscopy with specific capabilities that can be optimised for a particular science need. Approved as an ESA in-orbit demonstrator, the CubeSpec satellite's primary science objective will focus on obtaining high-cadence, high resolution optical spectroscopic data to facilitate asteroseismology of pulsating massive stars. Aims. In this first paper, we aim to search for pulsating massive stars suitable for the CubeSpec mission, specifically $\beta$ Cep stars, which typically require time series spectroscopy to identify the geometry of their pulsation modes. Methods. Based on the science requirements needed to enable asteroseismology of massive stars with the capabilities of CubeSpec's spectrograph, we combine a literature study for pulsation with the analysis of recent high-cadence time series TESS photometry to classify the variability for stars brighter than V < 4 mag and between O9 and B3 in spectral type. Results. Among the 90 stars that meet our magnitude and spectral type requirements, we identify 23 promising $\beta$ Cep stars with high-amplitude (non-)radial pulsation modes with frequencies below 7 d$^{-1}$. Using further constraints on projected rotational velocities, pulsation amplitudes and number of pulsation modes, we devise a prioritised target list for the CubeSpec mission according to its science requirements and the potential of the targets for asteroseismology. The full target catalogue further provide a modern TESS-based review of line profile and photometric variability properties among bright O9-B3 stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A correlation between energy gap, critical current density and relaxation of a superconductor

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from excited states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation from thermal excitations is investigated, like after absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy. Relaxation proceeds within finite periods of time the length of which increases the more strongly the closer the superconductor temperature has already approached its critical value. Properties of many-particle systems (as explained, by an analogy to nuclear physics), basic thermodynamic considerations (temperature uniquely defined under solely equilibrium condition) and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films) are applied as tools to prove this expectation. Energy gap, superconductor critical current density and critical temperature, as a result, are tightly related to relaxation rates and relaxation times of the superconductor electron system. By numerical simulations, an attempt is made to find a quantitative correlation of these properties in a thin film superconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The Activation Energy for Wall Slip

The Navier slip boundary condition is interpreted as an equilibrium of shear rate and slip rate. From the argument that the slip rate shall be proportional to the molecules' collision rate, the temperature dependence of the Navier slip boundary condition is derived. The model for the temperature dependence of the slip length is validated by slip measurements of liquid hydrocarbons in a novel Couette typ tribometer being introduced. The essence of the gained experimental data for one fluid-solid-interface is the quadruple activation energy for shear and wall slip together with the viscosity and slip length at a reference temperature. This quadruple is determined for four different hydrocarbon liquids of different molecular mass, structure and polarity proving the applicability of the new measurement method. From the executed systematic measurements three conclusions regarding the slip length dependence are pointed out: (i) the slip length increases with increasing molar mass; (ii) changing the molecular structure from saturated hydrocarbon to unsaturated affects the slip length as well as the activation energy for slip; (iii) adding a small fraction of polar molecules to the hydrocarbon decreases the slip length and increases the activation energy for wall slip due to the polar end-groups of the liquid.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy