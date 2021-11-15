ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Bidirectional, Analog Current Source Benchmarked with Gray Molasses-Assisted Stray Magnetic Field Compensation

By Jakub Dobosz, Mateusz Bocheński, Mariusz Semczuk
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

In ultracold-atom and ion experiments, flexible control of the direction and amplitude of a uniform magnetic field is necessary. It is achieved almost exclusively by controlling the current flowing through coils surrounding the experimental chamber. Here, we present the design and characterization...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Translatory and rotatory motion of exchange-bias capped Janus particles controlled by dynamic magnetic field landscapes

Magnetic Janus particles (MJPs), fabricated by covering a non-magnetic spherical particle with a hemispherical magnetic in-plane exchange-bias layer system cap, display an onion magnetization state for comparably large diameters of a few microns. In this work, the motion characteristics of these MJPs will be investigated when they are steered by a magnetic field landscape over prototypical parallel-stripe domains, dynamically varied by superposed external magnetic field pulse sequences, in an aqueous medium. We demonstrate, that due to the engineered magnetization state in the hemispherical cap, a comparably fast, directed particle transport and particle rotation can be induced. Additionally, by modifying the frequency of the applied pulse sequence and the strengths of the individual field components, we observe a possible separation between a combined or an individual occurrence of these two types of motion. Our findings bear importance for lab-on-a-chip systems, where particle immobilization on a surface via analyte bridges shall be used for low concentration analyte detection and a particle rotation over a defined position of a substrate may dramatically increase the immobilization (and therefore analyte detection) probability.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnetized Einstein-Maxwell-dilaton model under external electric fields

We employ an analytic solution of a magnetized Einstein-Maxwell-dilaton gravity system whose parameters have been determined so that its holographic dual has the most similarity to a confining QCD-like theory influenced by a background magnetic field. Analyzing the total potential of a quark-antiquark pair in an external electric field, we are able to investigate the effect of the electric field on the different phases of the background which are the thermal AdS and the black hole phases. This is helpful for better understanding the confining character and also the phase transitions of the system. We find out that the field theory dual to the black hole solution is always deconfined. However, although the thermal AdS phase describes the confining phase in general, for the quark pairs parallel to $B$ (longitudinal case) and $B>B_{\mathrm{critical}}$ the response of the system to the electric field mimics the deconfinement. We moreover consider the effect of the magnetic field and the chemical potential on the Schwinger effect. We observe that when we are in the black hole phase with sufficiently small values of $\mu$ or in the thermal AdS phase, and for both longitudinal and transverse cases, the magnetic field increase leads to the enhancement of the Schwinger effect, which can be termed as the inverse magnetic catalysis. This is deduced both from the decrease of the critical electric fields and from the decreasing the height and width of the total potential barrier that the quarks are facing with. However, by increasing $\mu$ to high enough values, the inverse magnetic catalysis turns into magnetic catalysis, as can also be observed from the diagram of the Hawking-Page phase transition temperature versus $B$ for the background geometry itself.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Implementing and Evaluating Far Field 3D X-Ray Diffraction at the I12 JEEP Beamline, Diamond Light Source

James A. D. Ball (University of Birmingham), Anna Kareer (University of Oxford), Oxana V. Magdysyuk (Diamond Light Source Ltd.), Stefan Michalik (Diamond Light Source Ltd.), Anastasia Vrettou (University of Birmingham), Neal Parkes (University of Birmingham), Thomas Connolley (Diamond Light Source Ltd.), David M. Collins (University of Birmingham) Three Dimensional X-ray...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Long-distance twin-field quantum key distribution with entangled sources

Twin-field quantum key distribution (TFQKD), using single-photon-type interference, offers a way to exceed the rate-distance limit without quantum repeaters. However, it still suffers from the photon losses and dark counts, which impose an ultimate limit on its transmission distance. In this letter, we propose a scheme to implement TFQKD with an entangled coherent state source in the middle to increase its range, as well as comparing its performance under coherent attacks with that of TFQKD variants. Simulations show that our protocol has a theoretical distance advantage of 400 kilometers. Moreover, the scheme has great robustness against the misalignment error and finite-size effects. Our work is a promising step toward long-distance secure communication and is greatly compatible with future global quantum network.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Fields#Atomic Physics#Stray#Current Source#Bidirectional#Quantum Gases
arxiv.org

Phase transition in the 5d1 double perovskite Ba2CaReO6 induced by high magnetic field

Hajime Ishikawa, Daigorou Hirai, Akihiko Ikeda, Masaki Gen, Takeshi Yajima, Akira Matsuo, Yasuhiro H. Matsuda, Zenji Hiroi, Koichi Kindo. Magnetic properties of an antiferromagnetic double perovskite oxide Ba2CaReO6, where Re6+ (5d1) ions with large spin-orbit coupling are arranged on the face-centered-cubic lattice, are investigated using pulsed high magnetic field up to 66 T. Magnetization and magnetostriction measurements have revealed a magnetic field induced phase transition at around 50 T. The phase transition accompanies a jump of magnetization and longitudinal magnetostriction of approximately 2 10^(-4) with the change of power law behavior, indicating sizable coupling between the electronic degrees of freedom and the lattice. The high field phase exhibits a magnetic moment approximately 0.2 {\mu}B, which is close to the values observed in 5d1 double perovskite oxides with non-collinear magnetic structure. We argue that Ba2CaReO6 is an antiferromagnet that sits close to the phase boundary between the collinear and non-collinear phases, providing the target material for investigating the interplay between spin-orbital entangled electrons and magnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Phenomenological model for the electromagnetic response of a black hole binary immersed in magnetic field

Electromagnetic counterparts of gravitational wave events usually involve neutron stars during compact binary coalescences. On the other hand, the community generally believes that electromagnetic emissions are hardly generated during the mergers of binary black holes. Nevertheless, some authors have considered the possibility of an EM counterpart signal after the GW150914, opening the opportunity to investigate the electromagnetic emission of stellar-mass black holes (BHs) mergers. In the case of black holes in a strong magnetic field or with electric charges, electromagnetic emissions would appear accompanied by gravitational waves. In this work, based on the membrane paradigm, we consider a phenomenological model to study the electromagnetic radiation generated by binary black holes surrounded by a uniform magnetic field. We obtain the electromagnetic waveform detected by a far-distance observer for varied black hole spins. By analytical Fourier transformation, we get the chirp property of the electromagnetic waves; we found that the power-law is 5/6, which has the opposite sign compared to gravitational waves. The frequency of such electromagnetic waves is the same as gravitational waves.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Time evolution of spin singlet in static homogeneous exchange and magnetic fields

Within the framework of an idealized theoretical model, we study the effect of external static homogeneous exchange and magnetic field on the spin part of the singlet wave function of two electrons. We begin by revising the traditional (text- book) approach to the spin singlet. Basing our own approach solely on the property of invariance under rotations of the coordinate system and using the theory of spinor in- variants, we derive a generalized representation of the spin singlet whose main feature is that the spins are in mutually time-reversed states. We show that exactly this fea- ture predetermines the actual form of the Hamiltonian of interaction with the external field and stipulates time evolution of the singlet. Some applications of these results to the theory of superconductivity and spin chemistry are presented. In particular, it is shown that the case of ferromagnetic superconductors constitutes a good illustration of the validity of our quantum-mechanical consideration.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Whirling interlayer fields as a new source of stable topological order in moiré CrI3

The moiré engineering of two-dimensional magnets opens unprecedented opportunities to design novel magnetic states via the stacking-dependent magnetism. Here, we explore the formation and control of ground state topological spin structures (TSTs) in moiré CrI3 without including the nearest-neighbor (NN) Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions (DMI) and dipolar interactions in the theoretical approach. Using stochastic Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert simulations, we unveil the emergence of vortex and antivortex interlayer exchange fields at large moiré periodicity. The whirling fields stabilize spontaneous and field-assisted ground state TSTs with various topologies, including skyrmionic clusters with high topological charges. Furthermore, by examining the effect of the Kitaev interaction and the next NN DMI, we propose the latter as the unique spin-orbit coupling mechanism compatible with the experimental results on monolayer and twisted CrI3. Therefore, our study goes beyond the current knowledge about TSTs in moiré magnets, opens exciting opportunities for moiré skyrmionics, and uncovers the spin-orbit coupling in CrI3.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Magnetic fields in star formation: a complete compilation of all the DCF estimations

The Davis-Chandrasekhar-Fermi (DCF) method provides an indirect way to estimate the magnetic field strength from statistics of magnetic field orientations. We compile all the previous DCF estimations from polarized dust emission observations and re-calculate the magnetic field strength of the selected samples with the new DCF correction factors in Liu et al. (2021). We find the magnetic field scales with the volume density as $B \propto n^{0.57}$. However, the estimated power-law index of the observed $B-n$ relation has large uncertainties and may not be comparable to the $B-n$ relation of theoretical models. A clear trend of decreasing magnetic viral parameter (i.e., increasing mass-to-flux ratio in units of critical value) with increasing column density is found in the sample, which suggests the magnetic field dominates the gravity at lower densities but cannot compete with the gravity at higher densities. This finding also indicates that the magnetic flux is dissipated at higher column densities due to ambipolar diffusion or magnetic recennection, and the accumulation of mass at higher densities may be by mass flows along the magnetic field lines. Both sub-Alfvénic and super-Alfvénic states are found in the sample, with the average state being approximately trans-Alfvénic.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Association between magnetic field exposure and miscarriage risk is not supported by the data

Arising from: D-K. Li et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-16623-8 (2017). In "Exposure to Magnetic Field Non-Ionizing Radiation and the Risk of Miscarriage: A Prospective Cohort Study", De-Kun Li and colleagues purport to find strong association between Magnetic Field (MF) exposure and prevalence of miscarriage in women with "high" MF exposure. From a large sample of women (n = 913), MF exposure was passively measured for 24 h, and the 99th percentile of those individual scores was treated as each woman's 'exposure index'. Within the indexes, any score over 2.5 milligauss (mG) was classified as "high" exposure, a cut-off reported as the 25th percentile of the MF indices. The experimenters then atrophied the groups, removing participants who did not deem their recorded day to be 'typical' of their usual exposure. With just over half the subjects eliminated after self-reporting atypical recording days (n = 453), a comparison between low and high exposure groups (< 2.5 mG vs \(\ge\) 2.5 mG) suggested an increase in miscarriage rate in the high exposure group, but-crucially-no dose-response effect was found. From this, the authors concluded there was a strong association between MF exposure and miscarriage risk, a finding that was widely publicised. While we commend the authors for their commitment to investigating such effects, our opinion is that this work exemplifies a number of deeply unsound methodological choices that nullify its strong conclusion, which we will elucidate here, with subsequent discussion on how such missteps can be avoided by all researchers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Instability and Turbulent Relaxation in a Stochastic Magnetic Field

An analysis of instability dynamics in a stochastic magnetic field is presented for the tractable case of the resistive interchange. Externally prescribed static magnetic perturbations convert the eigenmode problem to a stochastic differential equation, which is solved by the method of averaging. The dynamics are rendered multi-scale, due to the size disparity between the test mode and magnetic perturbations. Maintaining quasi-neutrality at all orders requires that small-scale convective cell turbulence be driven by disparate scale interaction. The cells in turn produce turbulent mixing of vorticity and pressure, which is calculated by fluctuation-dissipation type analyses, and are relevant to pump-out phenomena. The development of correlation between the ambient magnetic perturbations and the cells is demonstrated, showing that turbulence will `lock on' to ambient stochasticity. Magnetic perturbations are shown to produce a magnetic braking effect on vorticity generation at large scale. Detailed testable predictions are presented. The relations of these findings to the results of available simulations and recent experiments are discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The magnetic field and magnetosphere of Plaskett's star: A fundamental shift in our understanding of the system

J.H. Grunhut, G.A. Wade, C.P. Folsom, C. Neiner, O. Kochukhov, E. Alecian, M. Shultz, V. Petit, the MiMeS, BinaMIcS collaborations. Plaskett's "star" appears to be one of a small number of short-period binary systems known to contain a hot, massive, magnetic star. Building on the 2013 discovery investigation, we combine an extensive spectropolarimetric (Stokes $V$) dataset with archival photometry and spectropolarimetry to establish the essential characteristics of the magnetic field and magnetosphere of the rapidly rotating, broad-line component of the system. We apply Least-Squares Deconvolution (LSD) to infer the longitudinal magnetic field from each Stokes $V$ spectrum. Using the timeseries of longitudinal field measurements, in combination with CoRoT photometry and equivalent width measurements of magnetospheric spectral lines, we infer the rotation period of the magnetic star to be equal to $1.21551^{+0.00028}_{-0.00034}$ d. Modeling the Stokes $V$ LSD profiles with Zeeman Doppler Imaging, we produce the first {reliable} magnetic map of an O-type star. We find a magnetic field that is predominantly dipolar, but with an important quadrupolar component, and weak higher order components. The dipolar component has an obliquity near 90 deg and a polar strength of about 850 G, while the average field strength over the entire surface is 520 G. We update the calculations of the theoretical magnetospheric parameters, and in agreement with their predictions we identify clear variability signatures of the H$\alpha$, H$\beta$, and He II $\lambda 4686$ lines confirming the presence of a dense centrifugal magnetosphere surrounding the star. Finally, we report a lack of detection of radial velocity (RV) variations of the observed Stokes $V$ profiles, suggesting that historical reports of the large RV variations of the broad-line star's spectral lines may be spurious. This discovery may motivate a fundamental revision of the historical model of the Plaskett's star as a near-equal mass O+O binary system.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Combining Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy with Scanning Tunneling Microscopy at High Magnetic Fields

Robert Drost, Maximilian Uhl, Piotr Kot, Janis Siebrecht, Alexander Schmid, Jonas Merkt, Stefan Wünsch, Michael Siegel, Oliver Kieler, Reinhold Kleiner, Christian R. Ast. Magnetic media remain a key in information storage and processing. The continuous increase of storage densities and the desire for quantum memories and computers pushes the limits of magnetic characterisation techniques. Ultimately, a tool which is capable of coherently manipulating and detecting individual quantum spins is needed. The scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) is the only technique which unites the prerequisites of high spatial and energy resolution, low temperature and high magnetic fields to achieve this goal. Limitations in the available frequency range for electron spin resonance STM (ESR-STM) mean that many instruments operate in the thermal noise regime. We resolve challenges in signal delivery to extend the operational frequency range of ESR-STM by more than a factor of two and up to 100GHz, making the Zeeman energy the dominant energy scale at achievable cryogenic temperatures of a few hundred millikelvin. We present a general method for augmenting existing instruments into ESR-STMs to investigate spin dynamics in the high-field limit. We demonstrate the performance of the instrument by analysing inelastic tunnelling in a junction driven by a microwave signal and provide proof of principle measurements for ESR-STM.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Giant field-like torque by the out-of-plane magnetic spin Hall effect in a topological antiferromagnet

Spin-orbit torques (SOT) enable efficient electrical control of the magnetic state of ferromagnets, ferrimagnets and antiferromagnets. However, the conventional SOT has severe limitation that only in-plane spins accumulate near the surface, whether interpreted as a spin Hall effect (SHE) or as an Edelstein effect. Such a SOT is not suitable for controlling perpendicular magnetization, which would be more beneficial for realizing low-power-consumption memory devices. Here we report the observation of a giant magnetic-field-like SOT in a topological antiferromagnet Mn3Sn, whose direction and size can be tuned by changing the order parameter direction of the antiferromagnet. To understand the magnetic SHE (MSHE)- and the conventional SHE-induced SOTs on an equal footing, we formulate them as interface spin-electric-field responses and analyzed using a macroscopic symmetry analysis and a complementary microscopic quantum kinetic theory. In this framework, the large out-of-plane spin accumulation due to the MSHE has an inter-band origin and is likely to be caused by the large momentum-dependent spin splitting in Mn3Sn. Our work demonstrates the unique potential of antiferromagnetic Weyl semimetals in overcoming the limitations of conventional SOTs and in realizing low-power spintronics devices with new functionalities.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Toward Improved Understanding of Magnetic Fields Participating in Solar Flares: Statistical Analysis of Magnetic Field within Flare Ribbons

Violent solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are magnetic phenomena. However, how magnetic fields reconnecting in the flare differ from non-flaring magnetic fields remains unclear owing to the lack of studies of the flare magnetic properties. Here we present a first statistical study of flaring (highlighted by flare-ribbons) vector magnetic fields in the photosphere. Our systematic approach allows us to describe key physical properties of solar flare magnetism, including distributions of magnetic flux, magnetic shear, vertical current and net current over flaring versus non-flaring parts of the active region, and compare these with flare/CME properties. Our analysis suggests that while flares are guided by the physical properties that scale with AR size, like the total amount of magnetic flux that participates in the reconnection process and the total current (extensive properties), CMEs are guided by mean properties, like the fraction of the AR magnetic flux that participates (intensive property), with little dependence on the amount of shear at polarity inversion line (PIL) or the net current. We find that the non-neutralized current is proportional to the amount of shear at PIL, providing direct evidence that net vertical currents are formed as a result of any mechanism that could generate magnetic shear along PIL. We also find that eruptive events tend to have smaller PIL fluxes and larger magnetic shears than confined events. Our analysis provides a reference for more realistic solar and stellar flare models. The database is available online and can be used for future quantitative studies of flare magnetism.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Decidability and Complexity of Interleaved Bidirected Dyck Reachability

Dyck reachability is the standard formulation of a large domain of static analyses, as it achieves the sweet spot between precision and efficiency, and has thus been studied extensively. Interleaved Dyck reachability (denoted $D_k\odot D_k$) uses two Dyck languages for increased precision (e.g., context and field sensitivity) but is well-known to be undecidable. As many static analyses yield a certain type of bidirected graphs, they give rise to interleaved bidirected Dyck reachability problems. Although these problems have seen numerous applications, their decidability and complexity has largely remained open. In a recent work, Li et al. made the first steps in this direction, showing that (i) $D_1\odot D_1$ reachability (i.e., when both Dyck languages are over a single parenthesis and act as counters) is computable in $O(n^7)$ time, while (ii) $D_k\odot D_k$ reachability is NP-hard.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accurate measurement of atomic magnetic moments by minimizing the tip magnetic field in STM-based electron paramagnetic resonance

Electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) performed with a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) allows for probing the spin excitation of single atomic species with MHz energy resolution. One of the basic applications of conventional EPR is the precise determination of magnetic moments. However, in an STM, the local magnetic fields of the spin-polarized tip can introduce systematic errors in the measurement of the magnetic moments by EPR. We propose to solve this issue by finding tip-sample distances at which the EPR resonance shift caused by the magnetic field of the tip is minimized. To this end, we measure the dependence of the resonance field on the tip-sample distance at different radiofrequencies and identify specific distances for which the true magnetic moment is found. Additionally, we show that the tip's influence can be averaged out by using magnetically bistable tips, which provide a complementary method to accurately measure the magnetic moment of surface atoms using EPR-STM.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Optimal control of PDEs using physics-informed neural networks

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have recently become a popular method for solving forward and inverse problems governed by partial differential equations (PDEs). By incorporating the residual of the PDE into the loss function of a neural network-based surrogate model for the unknown state, PINNs can seamlessly blend measurement data with physical constraints. Here, we extend this framework to PDE-constrained optimal control problems, for which the governing PDE is fully known and the goal is to find a control variable that minimizes a desired cost objective. We provide a set of guidelines for obtaining a good optimal control solution; first by ensuring that the PDE remains well satisfied during the training process, second by assessing rigorously the quality of the computed optimal control. We then validate the performance of the PINN framework by comparing it to adjoint-based nonlinear optimal control, which performs gradient descent on the discretized control variable while satisfying the discretized PDE. This comparison is carried out on several distributed control examples based on the Laplace, Burgers, Kuramoto-Sivashinsky, and Navier-Stokes equations. Finally, we discuss the advantages and caveats of using the PINN and adjoint-based approaches for solving optimal control problems constrained by nonlinear PDEs.
MATHEMATICS
nanowerk.com

Ultra-precise magnetic field detection using squeezed light

(Nanowerk News) Precise detection of magnetic fields is important for applications that range from magnetic brain imaging, to detection of sunken ships, to exploration of the solar system. For many of these applications, the most sensitive magnetic-field measuring instruments (magnetometers) are “optically-pumped magnetometers,” which use laser light to probe magnetically-sensitive atoms. In many cases, the sensitivity of these instruments is limited by random variations (noise) in the laser light used. If that noise can be reduced, the magnetometer becomes more sensitive, and tinier changes in the magnetic field can be detected.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of a weak magnetic field on ductile-brittle transition in micro-cutting of single-crystal calcium fluoride

Magneto-plasticity occurs when a weak magnetic field alters material plasticity and offers a viable solution to enhance ductile-mode cutting of brittle materials. This study demonstrates the susceptibility of non-magnetic single-crystal calcium fluoride (CaF2) to the magneto-plastic effect. The influence of magneto-plasticity on CaF2 was confirmed in micro-deformation tests under a weak magnetic field of 20 mT. The surface pile-up effect was weakened by 10-15 nm along with an enlarged plastic zone and suppressed crack propagation under the influence of the magnetic field. Micro-cutting tests along different crystal orientations on the (111) plane of CaF2 revealed an increase in the ductile-brittle transition of the machined surface with the aid of magneto-plasticity where the largest increase in ductile-brittle transition occurred along the [11-2] orientation from 512 nm to a range of 664-806 nm. Meanwhile, the subsurface damage layer was concurrently thinner under magnetic influence. An anisotropic influence of the magnetic field relative to the single-crystal orientation and the cutting direction was also observed. An analytical model was derived to determine an orientation factor M that successfully describes the anisotropy while considering the single-crystal dislocation behaviour, material fracture toughness, and the orientation of the magnetic field. Previously suggested theoretical mechanism of magneto-plasticity via formation of non-singlet electronic states in defected configurations was confirmed with density functional theory calculations. The successful findings on the influence of a weak magnetic field on plasticity present an opportunity for the adoption of magnetic-assisted micro-cutting of non-magnetic materials.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy