Research Programs Arising from 'Oumuamua Considered as an Alien Craft

By Martin Elvis
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The controversial hypothesis that 'Oumuamua (1I/2017 U1) was an alien craft dominated by a solar sail is considered using known physics for the two possible cases: controlled and uncontrolled flight. The reliability engineering challenges for an artifact designed to operate for 10^5 - 10^6 yr are also considerable. All three areas...

