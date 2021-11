Hope you didn’t have any Vancouver plans. Vancouver is cut off from the rest of Canada after a “storm of the century” — a term that used to mean “a storm that only occurs once every hundred years” but now means “a storm that increasingly typifies this century’s normal weather.” Vancouver is home to one of the biggest ports on the west coast; hope you’ve been enjoying the supply chain disruption, because things are about to get even more disrupted. Also cut off: Washington’s Makah and Lummi reservations.

